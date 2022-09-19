News
Mexicans can cross US border to get paid for plasma, court rules
SYDNEY—Drug companies have won a legal victory that will once again allow them to pay people crossing the border from Mexico for their blood plasma, boosting the U.S. supply of a critical ingredient needed to treat ailments serious.
On Friday, a U.S. District Court judge for the District of Columbia issued a preliminary injunction that prevents border officials from enforcing a ban on paying for plasma donations from Mexicans entering the United States on visitor visas. The injunction applies while the litigation is pending, and while the decision is not final, the judge said the drug companies had a strong case.
News
Last Queen Elizabeth II: Britain and the world will put the Queen to rest
LONDON — Britain and the world bury Queen Elizabeth II in a state funeral on Monday that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and up to a million people to the streets of London to say a final farewell to a monarch whose 70-year reign defines an age.
A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands of people filed in front of his coffin from the September 14. Many of them had spent cold nights outside. to pay homage around the Queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief and respect. Later, a bell at Westminster Abbey began to ring, and it will ring once a minute for 96 minutes to honor each year of Elizabeth’s life.
The hall’s closure marked the end of more than four days of coffin-in-state and the start of the UK’s first state funeral since those held in 1965 for Winston Churchill, the first of 15 prime ministers under the reign of ‘Elizabeth. Two days before her death on September 8 at her summer retreat at Balmoral, the Queen appointed her last Prime Minister, Liz Truss.
Among the last mourners to join the line to view the coffin was Tracy Dobson from Hertfordshire, just north of London.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my last respects to our majestic queen, she has done so much for us and just a really small thank you from the people,” she said.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 at age 96. His funeral will be broadcast live to more than 200 countries and territories around the world and screened in front of crowds in parks and public spaces across the UK.
Police officers from across the country will be on duty in the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.
The day before the funeral, King Charles III sent a message of thanks to people across the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, had been ‘moved beyond measure’ by the large number of people who came to pay their respects to the Queen.
“As we all prepare to say our final goodbyes, I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such support and comfort to me and my family during this time of grief. “, did he declare.
For the funeral, Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall, across the road from Westminster Abbey, on a royal gun carriage hauled by 142 Royal Navy sailors. The same trolley was used to transport the coffins of the late Kings Edward VII, George V and George VI, and Churchill.
The service, in the gothic medieval abbey where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953, will be attended by 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to healthcare workers and volunteers.
Mourners began arriving for seating shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 0300 EDT). Dignitaries would arrive later, with many heads of state congregating at a nearby hospital to be taken by bus to the abbey. Hours before the service began, authorities in London said all viewing areas along the route of the funeral procession were full.
The funeral will end with two minutes of silence followed by the national anthem and a lament by the piper, before the Queen’s coffin is carried away in a procession surrounded by uniformed armed forces units, with the Queen’s children walking behind, up Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.
There he will be placed in a hearse to be taken to Windsor for another procession along the Long Walk, a three-mile (five-kilometre) avenue leading to the town’s castle, before a burial service in the Chapel of St. -George. She will then be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private family service.
Central London was already packed before dawn on Monday with people seeking a prime viewing spot, and authorities warned it would be extremely busy.
US President Joe Biden was among the leaders to pay their respects at the Queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of civil servants made final preparations for the funeral – a spectacular show of national mourning that will also be the largest gathering of world leaders in years.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honourable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart goes out to the royal family.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8pm on Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the steady stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people watched the minute of reflection in profound silence.
In Windsor, the rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some are setting up small camps and chairs outside Windsor Castle, spending the night there to reserve the best spots to view the Queen’s coffin when she arrives.
“It will be worth it by 4pm this afternoon,” said Sally McCloud, a business manager from nearby Maidenhead. “We’re all here for a reason whether it’s raining or not. So I’m pretty happy to be here and got some sleep. I had a nice cup of coffee this morning and we’re going to wait, wait under the rain.”
Fred Sweeney, 52, who outfitted his place with two Union flags on tall flagpoles, said “it’s just a night and a day in our lives. Elizabeth gave us – you know – 70 years. “
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose invitation drew criticism from rights groups over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, will not show up at Monday’s funeral. Saudi Arabia is expected to be represented by another royal, Prince Turki bin Mohammed.
Danica Kirka, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.
‘House of the Dragon’: When is Milly Alcock’s final episode as Rhaenyra?
Milly Alcock was one of most regular House of the Dragon highlights, the prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones. The 22-year-old Australian actor plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, who in the first episode was controversial as the heir to the Iron Throne. We always knew, however, that Alcock’s time on the show wouldn’t be permanent, that at some point she would be replaced by Emma D’Arcy.
That time is Sunday, when House of the Dragon episode 6 drops.
There’s a significant time jump between episodes 5 and 6, as revealed in a teaser for next week’s show. We see the older version of Queen Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke, not Emily Carey) mentioning that Daemon Targaryen left the Stepstones unprotected for over a decade – meaning the time jump lasts at least that long .
In Alcock’s place is Emma D’Arcy, an English actor who starred in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Amazon series Truth Seekers. Carey and Alcock are the only actors to be replaced by the time jump. Matt Smith is still Daemon Targaryen and Paddy Considine is still King Viserys – except, in the Episode 6 trailer, he looks like a very sickly King Viserys.
House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons, a Targaryen civil war which, according to GoT lore, is the beginning of the end for House Targaryen. It takes place 190 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. In episode 5which aired on Sunday, Rhaenyra Targaryen married Laenor Velaryon in a tragic ceremony following a fight and subsequent death at a wedding feast.
News
64-year-old Briton arrested for ‘livestreaming child sex abuse in the Philippines’
64-year-old Briton arrested for ‘livestreaming child sex abuse in the Philippines after befriending poor mothers and offering them money’
- John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff has been arrested for running a child sex abuse website
- Police arrested Crotty during a raid on his rented bungalow in Tangub City
- The investigator claimed that Crotty preyed on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising large sums of money to their parents.
This is the dramatic moment a British tourist was arrested for allegedly running a child sex abuse website in the Philippines.
John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff, Wales, was jailed in the UK for nine years in 2013 but moved to the impoverished Southeast Asian country in February this year shortly after his death. prison exit.
He reportedly started a website and social media accounts which he used to distribute obscene photos and broadcast live shows of underage Filipino girls exposing themselves.
Crotty would befriend women on social media before offering them money to let their children be abused while he watched
John Crotty, 64, from Cardiff, Wales, pictured in March 2013 when he was jailed in the UK for nine years for child sex abuse crimes but moved to the impoverished country of Southeast Asia in February this year shortly after his release from prison.
Police arrested Crotty during a raid on his rented bungalow in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental province on September 15.
Footage shows staff from the Philippine Department of Immigration’s Fugitive Tracing Unit confronting the baffled Briton in his shabby home and asking him to collect his travel documents before escorting him to their office.
Ansari Maca-ayan, Regional Director of the Bureau of Immigration’s Intelligence Division, said: “The suspect is accused of organizing and assisting Filipino children into sexual prostitution online.”
The investigator claimed that the suspect relied on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising large sums of money to their parents in exchange for helping them abuse their children.
He reportedly started a website and social media accounts which he used to distribute obscene photos and broadcast live shows of underage Filipino girls exposing themselves.
The investigator claimed that the suspect relied on the poverty of his alleged victims by promising large sums of money to their parents in exchange for help in their child abuse.
Crotty would befriend women on social media before offering them money to let their children be abused while he watched.
The British Embassy said the UK’s National Crime Agency reported Crotty’s arrival in the Philippines on February 6. He lived with his girlfriend in Tangub City, but they have since separated.
The tourist is currently being held by the Bureau of Immigration and has not spoken publicly about his arrest. He is to be extradited to the UK, where he is on the sex offender register, to face the charges.
Ansari added: “This is a clear warning that our country is no haven for foreign offenders.” Philippine law enforcement is always vigilant and watching out for criminals who are here in this country to take advantage of our hospitality.
Police arrested Crotty during a raid on his rented bungalow in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental province on September 15
Crotty was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in March 2013 for ‘arranging child prostitution in the Philippines’.
The pervert, then 54, lived in Rhymney Valley, talked online with Filipino mothers and demanded to see lewd photos of their daughters.
Chat records obtained by police allegedly showed Crotty soliciting the women for photos of their children in the shower or naked in bed. Some of the mums had blocked him, calling him ‘abnormal’ and ‘maniacal’, but others who desperately needed the money obliged his twisted demands.
In court, Crotty insisted on his innocence and claimed that his friends used his computer while he slept. However, the jury heard that he actually stayed up all night on his computer, contrary to his alibis.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison for child prostitution, possession of indecent photos of children and committing child sex offences. He was released in 2021.
The Orders of Service for the State Funeral and Interment Service of Queen Elizabeth II
London
Buckingham Palace released service orders for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and interment service on Monday.
The funeral service will be steeped in royal tradition and will “pay tribute to the Queen’s remarkable reign and her lifetime as Head of State, Nation and Commonwealth”.
The state funeral will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster at Westminster Abbey, beginning at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), with the Archbishop of Canterbury giving the sermon and commendation. Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland will read Lesson One, while British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom the Queen appointed just two days before her death, will read Lesson Two.
To represent each year of the Queen’s life, the Abbey’s tenor bell will ring once a minute for 96 minutes before the service.
The Queen’s great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte will form part of the Royal Family’s procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried to Westminster Abbey. As the coffin is moved inside, the Westminster Abbey choir in the nave will sing the phrases – lines of scripture set to music that have been used at every state funeral since the early 18th century, the palace said.
During the service, a specially commissioned choral piece inspired by the Queen’s “steadfast Christian faith” will be performed by the choir. “Like as the hart” is a setting of Psalm 42 by the King’s Master of Music, Judith Weir, which will be sung without accompaniment.
Other music selected for the state funeral included the hymn “The Lord is my Shepherd”, which was also sung at Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, and the hymn “O Taste and see how gracious the Lord is”, which was composed for the Queen’s coronation in 1953 by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
The nation will observe a two-minute silence towards the end of the hour-long service, after which Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play the traditional lament, “Sleep, dearie, sleep” – a fitting farewell to Great Britain’s longest Britain – reigning monarch.
After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will travel in a procession through central London to Wellington Arch, where it will be placed in the State Hearse and depart for Windsor, where a burial service will be held at the chapel St. George’s at 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET).
The second service of the day will be a more intimate occasion, led by the Dean of Windsor, who will deliver the bidding. Prayers will be said by the rector of Sandringham, the minister of Crathie Kirk, where the family prays when they are in residence at Balmoral, and the chaplain of the Chapel Royal of All Saints in Windsor Great Park.
The Royal Family will gather with a congregation made up of members of the Royal Household, past and present, as well as personal staff who have worked on the private estates.
Some of the musical selections for the incarceration service were composed by William Henry Harris, a former organist at St. George’s between 1933 and 1961. The young princess is believed to have been taught to play the piano by Harris, according to the palace.
The service will also feature several nods to the Queen’s family, with the choir singing “The Russian Contakion of the Departed”, which was also sung at Prince Philip’s funeral at St. George’s last April. Meanwhile, the Dean will read Revelation 21, verses 1-7, which were read at the funerals of the Queen’s grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary in 1936 and 1953. They were also read at the funeral of the Queen’s father in 1952.
At the end of the interment service, the Queen’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault, located beneath St. George’s, as the Dean reads Psalm 103, which ends with the words: ‘Go on your journey from this world, O Christian soul.
The Garter King of Arms will then proclaim the Queen’s styles and titles before her piper plays for her one last time.
News
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass says she doesn’t feel safe in the city after burglary
Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass expressed doubts about safety in Los Angeles after her home was burglarized last week – stepping back from a glowing remark she previously made about feeling safe in LA
Bass – who is running for mayor of Los Angeles – had two guns stolen from her home on September 9. After announcing the burglary, video resurfaced of her saying she would give California city security a “10 out of 10”.
“I feel safe,” Bass said during a town hall debate five months ago. “I would say a 10. But I understand a lot of people in the city don’t feel safe, and I respect that.”
But Bass walked back those comments during an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles on Wednesday, saying his security was “broken.”
KAREN BASS, DEMOCRATIC LOS ANGELES MAYORAL CANDIDATE, SAYS HOUSE WAS CAMBRICATED, 2 GUNS STOLEN
“I thought from the start that the mayor’s number one job was to make sure the Angelinos were safe,” Bass said.
The Democratic congresswoman also defended her possession of firearms, which reportedly surprised some townspeople.
RACE FOR MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES: AMERICANS WEIGH AS CRIME, HOMELESSNESS TAKES CENTER STAGE
“I had guns for my personal safety, like a lot of people. I think gun control is extremely important,” the Democrat MP said. “But I never believed that people – if they wanted to have guns – shouldn’t have them.”
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were arrested Tuesday after authorities allegedly saw them get into the same vehicle that was parked at Bass’s residence during the robbery. Both men have been charged with residential burglary.
In June, Bass told Fox News Digital she planned to be “smart on crime” if elected mayor.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“My plan is to immediately get officers on the ground in neighborhoods that want to see an increased police presence,” Bass said. “But I believe the quickest way to get officers on the beat is to have them come in from behind the desk.”
Ukraine says Russian missile hit near nuclear power plant
Kyiv, Ukraine — A Russian missile strike struck a facility near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, not damaging its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country’s atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.
Energoatom, which operates Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, said the strike affected an industrial complex including the Pivdennukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region on Monday morning.
Energoatom said the missile hit just 300 meters (yards) from the plant, causing an explosion that shattered more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex.
The attack also caused the temporary shutdown of a nearby hydroelectric plant, but did not affect the nuclear plant’s reactors, Energoatom said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism”.
The Russian Defense Ministry had no immediate comment on the attack.
The Pivdennukrainsk power plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, lies along the Southern Bug River and is about 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Kyiv. It is the second largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine with three reactors.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the first days of the invasion and has repeatedly come under fire that has cut its transmission lines and eventually forced operators to shut down to avoid a radioactive disaster. Russia and Ukraine swapped responsibility for the bombings.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, which has monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.
ABC News
