Nervos Network (Ckb) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Ckb Hit $0.05 Soon?

Bullish CKB price prediction is $0.00536 to $0.02189.

Nervos Network (CKB) price might also reach $0.05 soon.

Bearish CKB price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.

In Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CKB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Nervos Network (CKB) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) is $0.00372019 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,329,470 at the time of writing. However, CKB has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Nervos Network (CKB) has a circulating supply of 33,340,636,263 CKB. Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC.

What is Nervos Network (CKB)?

The Nervos Network is an open-source, multi-protocol public blockchain platform. The tier 1 public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network is called the Nervos CKB. It supposedly enables smart contracts and layer 2 scaling while enabling any crypto-asset to be kept with the security, immutability, and permission lessness of Bitcoin. Through its store of value crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte, it seeks to capture the entire network value.

The Nervos Network’s native coin CKB is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022

Nervos Network (CKB) holds the 205th position on CoinGecko right now. CKB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

CKB /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Nervos Network (CKB) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) is in the range of $0.00408. If the pattern continues, the price of CKB might reach the resistance levels of $0.00586 and $0.00971. If the trend reverses, then the price of CKB may fall to $0.00347 and $0.00278.

Nervos Network (CKB) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Nervos Network (CKB).

CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Nervos Network (CKB).



Resistance Level 1 $0.00536 Resistance Level 2 $0.00839 Resistance Level 3 $0.01384 Resistance Level 4 $0.02189 Support Level $0.00282 CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Nervos Network (CKB) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CKB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.02189.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) might plummet to almost $0.00282, a bearish signal.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CKB lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

CKB /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Nervos Network (CKB) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CKB has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CKB at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CKB is 51.81. This means that Nervos Network (CKB) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of CKB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Nervos Network (CKB). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

CKB /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Nervos Network (CKB). Currently, the ADX of CKB lies in the range of 26.7959 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Nervos Network (CKB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CKB lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Nervos Network (CKB) is at 51.81 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of CKB with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Nervos Network (CKB).

BTC Vs ETH Vs CKB Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CKB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CKB also increase or decrease respectively.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Nervos Network (CKB) might probably attain $0.07 by 2023.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Nervos Network (CKB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CKB might rally to hit $0.09 by 2024.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2025

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.1.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2026

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.3.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2027

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.5.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2028

If Nervos Network (CKB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CKB would hit $0.7 in 2028.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Nervos Network (CKB), it would witness major spikes. CKB might hit $0.9 by 2029.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Nervos Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CKB for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Nervos Network (CKB) might hit $1 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Nervos Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CKB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) in 2022 is $0.02189. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Nervos Network ecosystem, the performance of CKB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.05 if the investors believe that CKB is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Nervos Network (CKB)? Nervos Network (CKB) is the Nervos Network’s native coin. The token is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators. 2. Where can you purchase Nervos Network (CKB)? Nervos Network (CKB) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC. 3. Will Nervos Network (CKB) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Nervos Network platform, CKB has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Nervos Network (CKB)? On March 31, 2021 Nervos Network (CKB) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633.

5. Is Nervos Network (CKB) a good investment in 2022? Nervos Network (CKB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Nervos Network in the past few months, CKB is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Nervos Network (CKB) reach $0.05? Nervos Network (CKB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Nervos Network (CKB) will hit $0.05 soon. 7. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2023? Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.07 by 2023. 8. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2024? Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2024. 9. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2025? Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2025. 10. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2026? Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2026.

