Piper who woke Queen Elizabeth on her last day will play her today

Bagpipe Major Paul Burns – Simon Greener

He woke Queen Elizabeth II on the last morning, playing under her window at Balmoral as he had done every day.

Today, as the monarch’s body is slowly lowered from public view at St George’s Chapel, Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play it, the haunting sound of the piper’s lament signaling the moment to say one last goodbye.

The nation will fall silent shortly before noon as the monarch is honored by her children, grandchildren and a grateful nation.

Last Post will play at the Abbey before a two-minute silence is observed across the UK.

The King and members of the Royal Family will be joined in this final moment of reflection by world leaders and people from all walks of life, in the four countries of the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. Those to whom the queen has dedicated her life.

Together, they will pay a silent tribute to this historic reign.

The alarm clock will then ring, followed by the national anthem before the Queen’s piper plays a lament, ending the funeral service.

The pallbearer group will then lift the coffin from the catafalque before moving in procession through the Great West Gate, returning to the State Gun Carriage.

The King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of the Royal Family will follow as they march in procession to Wellington Arch.

Later, as the burial service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, attended by family members and Royal Household staff past and present, draws to a close, the piper of the sovereign will announce the dreaded moment.

As the Queen’s coffin is slowly lowered, it will play a lament from the doorway between the Chapel and the Dean’s Cloister.

While doing so, he will walk slowly towards the deanery in the cloister so that the music inside the chapel gradually fades away.

The symbolism of the moment, echoing a similar end to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last April, will not be lost on anyone.

As the music dies down and the coffin is lowered, the Queen also takes her leave saying goodbye to the nation.

The Queen’s piper played for 15 minutes under her window at 9am every morning, whether she was at Balmoral, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace or Holyroodhouse.

The Royal Piper plays atop the Round Tower of Windsor Castle – Steve Parsons

The position is considered one of the highest honors available to a piper serving in the armed forces. He is the only non-royal authorized to wear the Balmoral tartan.

The post dates back to the days of Queen Victoria, who first heard bagpipe music in 1842 when she and Prince Albert first visited the Highlands.

They were staying at Taymouth Castle with the Marquess of Breadalbane, who had his own piper, and she was quite taken with the idea.

She wrote to her mother: “We have heard nothing but bagpipes since we have been in the beautiful Highlands and I have become so fond of them that I intend to have a piper, who can, if you like it, play the bagpipes every night at Frogmore. “

After the death of Queen Victoria, successive monarchs retained the services of the piper.

Pipe Major Scott Methven, the former royal piper who served the Queen from 2015 to 2019, this week recalled his “quick wit” and kindness.

Last year he revealed the monarch ‘pulled it out of the bag’ for him when his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017.

As well as ensuring their two children were cared for at Balmoral by royal nannies, she was taken to hospital, the Queen also had a basket of strawberries and muffins sent to her nurses.

“Her Majesty has supported me in everything that has happened in my private life,” Methven said.