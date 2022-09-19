News
Princess Charlene makes a rare public appearance at the Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlene of Monaco paid his last respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 on the arm of her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate Her Majesty’s life as she rests. (You can watch the funeral here.)
Charlene, 44, wore a traditional ankle-length black dress with a diamond brooch, black hat and veil, while Albert, 64, wore his official uniform. She completed the look with black heels and black tights. Her brooch was made of red gemstones and diamonds, apparently a subtle homage to the Monegasque flag.
Following the Queen’s passing on September 8, Charlene paid tribute to the late monarch on social media.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a very great lady whose devotion and service have been recognized around the world during the 70 years of her reign”, she captioned an Instagram post from September 9. “Today my thoughts are with his family, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren and the British people.”
Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral
LONDON — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before pallbearers bore it inside the church, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her.
The trappings of state and monarchy abounded: The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.
But the personal was also present: The coffin was followed into the church by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William and 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.
“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.
The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom, after which the attendees sang the national anthem, now titled “God Save the King.”
The day began early when the doors of Parliament’s 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.
Monday was declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. They jammed the sidewalks to watch the coffin wend its way through the streets of the capital after the service. As the procession passed Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official residence in the city, staff stood outside, some bowing and curtseying.
Millions more tuned into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Even the Google doodle turned a respectful black for the day.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his sermon that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.
After the passage through central London, the coffin was placed in a hearse and headed for Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time. Mourners threw flowers at the convoy as it passed.
There will be another procession in Windsor before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. The queen will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
On the evening before the funeral, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.
___
Associated Press journalists Sylvia Hui, Samya Kullab and David Keyton contributed to this report.
Bitcoin drops 5% to 3-month low as risky assets continue to be crushed
Ether has hugely outperformed bitcoin since the two cryptocurrencies bottomed in June 2022. Ether’s higher gains came as investors anticipate a major upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain called “the merger.”
Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images
Bitcoin fell to a three-month low on Monday as investors dumped risky assets amid higher interest rate expectations.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell 5% to an intraday low of $18,276, hitting its lowest level since June 19. Bitcoin is down 7.2% this month and on track for the second consecutive negative month after plunging 15% in August.
Ether is down a similar 5% to $1,281 each on Monday, hitting its lowest level since July 15. Ether is down 17% this month, on track to post its worst month since June.
Risk assets have come under massive pressure as the Federal Reserve is expected to stick to its aggressive tightening schedule. The central bank is widely expected to approve a third straight interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points this week that would take benchmark rates to a range of 3% to 3.25%.
–CNBC’s Gina Francolla contributed to this report.
UK news channel airs ‘Emoji Movie’ during Queen’s funeral
This network’s decision has drawn many scowling faces on social media.
Channel 5 has sparked a major outcry online after it controversially aired the ‘Emoji Movie’ and other animated children’s films, instead of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.
Indeed, while BBC One, BBC Two and ITV were showing the funeral live and Channel 4 was showing a 1953 Queen documentary, the Paramount-owned station instead decided to show the 2017 sci-fi cartoon, which is widely considered one of the worst animated films. movies ever made, Express reported. He then followed it up by starring in other animated films “Stuart Little” and “Ice Age 3,” Metro reported.
In doing so, Channel 5 became the only major UK service to not air any Queen-related coverage during the event.
Needless to say, many social media users took umbrage at the scheduling decision with a the dismayed writing of a Twitter user, “no way channel 5 is showing movie emoji rn.”
“Sorry, why are all the channels on The Queen except channel 5 who saw fit to show the movie emoji”, stammered another.
“Indeed. Channel 5 really needs to show respect,” says an offended mourner of the Royal Rick Roll.
However, others felt the lineup was a refreshing interlude from the grim funeral coverage.
“Channel five showing the movie emoji while all the other channels are showing the Queen’s funeral is the best thing ever,” praised a cartoon fan on Twitter.
“Channel 5 showing the movie emoji at the Queen’s funeral…not the heroes we wanted…but the heroes we deserve…” sprung another.
Follow New York Post coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:
Some Twitter spirits even cracked up at being touched by what they were seeing to reveal they were watching ‘The Emoji Movie’ and not the Queen’s funeral.
“It’s a bit of an emotional watch and there will never be anything like it again, it’s so unique and culturally significant,” joked an online joker. “Having said that, I hope they do a sequel to the Emoji movie.”
The new meaning of the Porsche 911, a bot rolls over a crime scene and the bright side of a small Detroit auto show • TechCrunch
La Station is a weekly newsletter dedicated to everything related to transport. Sign up here – just click on The Station – to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. This is a shorter version of The Station newsletter that is emailed to subscribers. Want all the deals, news roundups and reviews? Subscribe for free.
Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future ways to move people and packages from point A to point B.
Another week, another reminder about a discount for Disrupt. I will be brief.
If you wish to attend TechCrunch disrupts in San Francisco (and please contact us if you do) go to this link and type in the code STATION to benefit from a 15% reduction on passes, excluding online and exhibition tickets.
Let’s go to the Detroit auto show. Wow, it was small this year. Like really small. TechCrunch veteran journalist and editor Matt Burns was on the ground and made an interesting observation, at least for startups. The lack of OEM presence was actually great news for startups, he reports.
Startups were relegated to the literal basement. Now they take center stage – or at least are stage adjacent. Of course, the lack of high-profile disclosures from traditional OEMs could mean less attention for everyone, including startups.
Oh, another notable person showed up at the show. President Joe Biden was there and announced the approval of the first $900 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations in 35 states as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Ahead.
You can always email me at [email protected] to share thoughts, reviews, opinions or advice. You can also send a direct message to @kirstenkorosec
Micromobilist
This week, our friends at Micromobility industries hosted another micromobility-focused event in San Francisco, and TC’s Haje Jan Kamps showed up to check out the goods.
Some highlights of the event:
Apollo introduced the Apollo Pro, a rugged $3,500 beast that claims to be the “Cybertruck of scooters.”
Based in Brooklyn Beyond launched its “Cargo One” e-scooter for delivery people.
Escape launched his electric roller skatesthat seem equal parts fun and equal parts terrifying.
Faction displayed sound latest driverless mini fleet vehicle.
hunter boards introduced its lightweight electric skateboard.
Tortoise has been to balance with its vending machine on wheels.
Launch of micromobility industries RideReview.io to create a one-stop-shop for micromobility vehicle reviews, feedback and testing.
Unagi had good and bad news to share. Let’s start with the bad. The much-hyped Unagi Eleven, which was built with incredibly smart features, is being phased out because it was simply too expensive to run as a subscription service.
However, Unagi launched its new Model One Voyager, which will be available in December, and appears to be an upgraded version of its original Model One scooter. The company is also expanding its subscription geographically.
Veo revealed the Apollo Class II Electric Bike which is designed to seat two passengers and will launch in select markets in 2023.
Wau bike showed his electric bike with 100 miles of range.
Want more news on micromobbins? Subscribe to the newsletter for free and you will receive many more.
—Rebecca Bellan
Offer of the week
When I think of Porsche and the 911, I no longer have just think of that sweet, iconic sports car. No.
Porsche’s highly anticipated (perhaps anxiety-provoking) IPO would offer 911 million shares. ;D
The IPO is expected to generate a market valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60 billion to $85 billion). This puts the VW Group in an interesting position, given that the entire company – which today includes Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Skoda, Seat and Volkswagen passenger vehicles – has a market capitalization of approximately 87 billion euros (at the time of writing). Prediction time: Porsche’s IPO won’t hit these highs (call me conservative).
As for the deal itself, it’s worth knowing Porsche’s background, the family behind it and its relationship to the VW Group. Reuters has a nice little story outlining the history and drama behind Porsche. To understand the past is to understand the issues.
Tl;dr: Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which was controlled by the Piëch family, attempted to take over Volkswagen, but instead gave up power and ended up merging with the company.
Want more offers? A whole list of them including information on Aptiv, TerraWatt and TruckSmarter were in the subscription version this week. Subscribe for free here.
Notable reads and other tidbits
Autonomous vehicles
AI Argo revealed an ecosystem of products and services designed to support commercial delivery and robotaxi operations. Why am I worried? Because after years of demos and videos, companies are starting to show how they plan to make money.
Cruise said it would launch commercial robotaxi services in Austin, Texas and Phoenix — two hotspots for self-driving vehicle development in the next 90 days. Services will initially be small-scale, but from the outset, robotaxi services will be driverless. Company executives have repeatedly emphasized this 90-day deadline; it seems they want to show that they can scale quickly. We will see!
Einridethe self-driving and electric truck maker, is expanding into Germany, representing its first new market in Europe outside of its native Sweden.
Philippe Koopmanautonomous vehicle safety consultant, breaks down an accident involving a Zoox autonomous test vehicle.
You probably saw the robot cover making its way into and through a crime scene. Here’s a little more about the story. The error of the robot, at least in this case, was caused by man. I think this story highlights the state of autonomous vehicle technology and the lessons that can be learned from it.
Want to read more notable reads plus other news of the week? The Station’s weekly email newsletter features much more about electric and audio-visual vehicles, the future of flight, insider information and more. Click here then tick ‘The Station’ to receive the full edition of the newsletter every weekend in your inbox.
What’s going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh: NPR
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Fighting has erupted again between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics and traditional adversaries sandwiched between Russia, Georgia and the Middle East in a region known as the South Caucasus.
The two bordering countries have been bitter rivals and have clashed over territorial claims since the late 1980s, with periodic bouts of violence that sometimes erupted into outright war.
Hostilities resumed between Armenia and Azerbaijan this month in the deadliest wave of violence since 2020, with at least 100 people killed, officials said. A ceasefire reached last Wednesday brought a temporary end to the bloodshed.
Here’s what you need to know about the conflict and what to expect:
Tracing the bad blood between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were well advanced when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.
Tensions have largely centered on a region called Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan. Even though Armenia claims the territory, the area is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
A war in the mountainous region in the early 1990s, which killed around 30,000 people and displaced 1 million, led to Armenia taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh and several surrounding districts.
Fortunes tipped in 2020 when the two countries went to war again, this time with Azerbaijan – aided militarily by its ally Turkey – retaking large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring territories, according to the Crisis Group. An agreement to end hostilities was then brokered by Russia, which sent a peacekeeping force to patrol the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh, although it is still governed by local pro-Armenian authorities.
AFP via Getty Images
Both sides blamed the other for the latest round of fighting, which occurred not only around Nagorno-Karabakh but also along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and even in Armenia, a noticeable escalation in the conflict.
According to the United Nations, Armenia reported 105 servicemen killed and six civilians injured before Wednesday’s ceasefire, while Azerbaijan said 71 of its servicemen died and two civilians were injured.
The ceasefire continued on Saturday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other US lawmakers arrived in Armenia. Pelosi accused Azerbaijan of “unlawful attacks” on Armenia – prompting an angry rebuke from Azerbaijan, which called his remarks “Armenian propaganda” that could reignite the conflict.
Russia dominates the region, but its influence is waning
Although Russia is a military ally of Armenia under a regional security pact, it brokered the 2020 peace deal between the two countries and has traditionally tried to play a peacekeeping role. in this part of the Caucasus.
This time, however, Russia’s role was further tested by the conflict in Ukraine, where the Kremlin’s military campaign suffered significant setbacks amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
“The timing is interesting because Russia really cannot help Armenia right now,” Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told NPR. “The timing, the fact that Russia is preoccupied, certainly led to what looks like an Azerbaijani offensive right now.”
The most recent fighting has also moved beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and is now taking place along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, raising the risk of a ‘direct state-to-state conflict’ , Stronski said.
To further complicate the situation, Russia is a major arms exporter to Azerbaijan, as is NATO member Turkey.
In turn, Azerbaijan is a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe, where many countries are struggling with supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and are trying to reduce their dependence on energy. Russian.
World leaders push for peace in the region
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged him to “cease hostilities” after reports of shelling inside Armenia.
Blinken also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On Thursday, Blinken spoke again with Pashinyan and expressed his condolences for the deaths his country has suffered in recent fighting.
Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images
“The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “He said diplomacy was the only way forward and noted that he would remain personally engaged.”
Miroslav Jenča, the UN’s under-secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said the UN was “deeply concerned” about the resumption of hostilities and warned that the fighting risked destabilizing the entire community. region.
Meanwhile, Russia has suggested it will maintain its role as mediator – despite pleas from Armenia to join the conflict on its behalf.
At a recent Eurasian forum that included the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called “the latest incident” unfortunate.
“More importantly, under Russian influence, the conflict was localized,” Putin said.
“We hope it will continue like this.”
Family of American say he was freed by Taliban in exchange – The Denver Post
By ERIC TUCKER and RAHIM FAIEZ
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American entrepreneur held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been freed, his family announced Monday, as a Taliban drug lord imprisoned by the United States was also freed. and sent back to Kabul.
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and has since been reportedly held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani Network.
Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban who told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he had spent 17 years and six months in military captivity. United States before being released. .
The swap is one of the largest prisoner swaps to take place under the Biden administration, coming five months after a separate deal with Russia resulted in the release of Navy veteran Trevor Reed. This took place despite concerns from his family and other advocates that the departure of the US military from Afghanistan and the collapse of the government there could make it more difficult for him to return home and divert attention from his imprisonment.
A US official also confirmed the exchange. Although the Biden administration did not immediately release details of the swap, a sister of Frerichs, who is from Lombard, Illinois, thanked US government officials who helped secure her brother’s release. .
“I am so happy to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home. Our family has prayed for this every day of the more than 31 months he has been hostage. We have never gave up hope that he would survive and return home safely,” said a statement from the sister, Charlene Cakora.
In Afghanistan, Noorzai told reporters at a press conference that he had been released from an unspecified US prison and handed over earlier today to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. which he did not identify. Frerichs’ family later confirmed that it was him.
Other Taliban officials claimed that Noorzai was being held in the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, but offered no support for this claim and a US official said that was not the case. Noorzai was prosecuted by the Justice Department, which does not send its defendants to military prison in Cuba, and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for drug trafficking.
Frerichs, 60, was working on civil engineering projects at the time of his abduction on January 31, 2020 in Kabul. He was last seen in a video published last spring by The New Yorker in which he appeared in traditional Afghan clothing and pleaded for his release. The publication said it obtained the clip from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.
Until Monday, US officials from two presidential administrations had tried unsuccessfully to bring him home. Even before their takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban had demanded the American release of Noorzai in exchange for Frerichs. But there had been no public sign of Washington engaging in any sort of trade or exchange along these lines.
Eric Lebson, a former U.S. government national security official who advised Frerichs’ family, said in a statement that “everything about this has been an uphill battle.” He blamed the Trump administration for ceding “our influence to bring Mark home quickly by signing a peace deal with the Taliban without ever asking them to bring Mark back first.
“Mark’s family then had to navigate between two administrations, where many people saw Mark’s safe return as an obstacle to their plans for Afghanistan,” the statement said.
The collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and the Taliban takeover in August 2021 raised further concern that any progress in the negotiations could be reversed or that Frerichs could be forgotten.
But his name surfaced last month when President Joe Biden, who had publicly called for Frerichs’ release, was told by his advisers that he had pressed officials to consider any risk posed to Frerichs by the drone attack in Afghanistan. who killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also spoke at the Kabul press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the start of a “new era” in US-Taliban relations.
“It can be a new chapter between Afghanistan and the United States, it can open a new door for the talks between the two countries,” Muttaqi told the presser.
“This act shows us that all issues can be resolved through talks and I thank the teams on both sides who have worked so hard to make this happen,” he added.
The Taliban also posted a brief video Monday on social media showing Noorzai arriving at Kabul airport where he was greeted by senior Taliban officials, including Muttaqi.
At the press conference, Noorzai expressed his gratitude for seeing his “mujahideen brothers” – a reference to the Taliban – in Kabul.
“I pray for more success from the Taliban,” he added. “I hope this exchange can lead to peace between Afghanistan and America, because an American has been freed and I am also free now.”
___
Faiez reported from Islamabad.
