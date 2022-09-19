Ravens Wr Devin Duvernay Suffers Concussion; Olb Steven Means Carted Off With Ankle Injury Vs. Dolphins

CLEVELAND –Joe Ryan kicked the white ball for the second straight outing and became just the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season, leading the Twins over the Cleveland Guardians of AL-Central 3-0 on Sunday.

Jake Cave hit a solo homer in the second against Cody Morris (0-2) and AL batting leader Luis Arraez added a two-run single in the ninth against Enyel De Los Santos. Third-place Minnesota snapped an eight-game losing streak against Cleveland, and the second-place Chicago White Sox moved within 3½ games of the Guardians.

Cleveland had won the first three games of the five-game series, which ends Monday. The third-placed Twins lead the Guardians by six games.

“It was kind of like a plug-type performance from him at a time when everyone felt we needed someone to go out there and do something like that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. .

Ryan (12-8) allowed three hits in 7 2/3 innings, struck out five and scored two in his first start since being retired after seven hitless innings and 106 throws against Kansas City. The only former Minnesota starter to reach No. 8 this year was Dylan Bundy on June 18 at Arizona.

“It’s super important to me,” Ryan said of the deep throw. “It’s something we’ve tried to preach as staff all year. It hasn’t happened as consistently as we would have liked.”

Joe Ryan Phil Long/AP



Ryan said he took his usual approach, which is to have a no-hitter from the moment he takes the mound.

“I think about it every game until whatever happens,” he said. “If it happens on the first pitch, I’m like the no-hitter walks away.”

Center fielder Gilberto Celestino made a catch near the runway warning of José Ramirez’s drive to end a threat in the sixth. The Twins’ infield also turned three double plays.

“Celestino’s take was beyond electric,” Ryan said. “That’s probably the most double plays I’ve had all year.”

Ryan was out after the single with two outs from Myles Straw in the eighth. Jovani Moran retired Andrés Giménez on a flyout and Jhoan Duran pitched in the ninth for his eighth save. Ramirez walked one with one out, but Duran struck out the last two batters.

The Twins lost both games of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, including the last drink that lasted 15 innings.

“Great day at the ballpark, great day out there after a long day at the ballpark,” Baldelli said. “It’s amazing what a huge effort from your starting pitcher and a few big swings does to put a good vibe back into things.”

Morris struck out six in six innings in his fourth major league start.

“He filled the strike zone, getting better each time, the change was effective,” manager Terry Francona said. “As he becomes more consistent with that curve ball, that will definitely help.”

Besides Cave’s home run, Morris’ toughest battle came first in a 14-pitch battle with Arraez to start the game which ended in a right-hand straight single.

REGISTER

Giménez was hit with a pitch for the 21st time this season, one more than the previous club record set by Ryan Garko in 2007. … Amed Rosario had eight hits on Saturday, tying Cleveland’s record for most hits safe in a double. Rosario had four hits each game. Nap Lajoie (1910), George Burns (1924) and Earl Averill (1933) also had eight hits in a doubleheader.

LIST MOVEMENTS

Minnesota selected contract RHP Ronny Henriquez from Triple-A St. Paul. He would become the first Twins player born in the 2000s to appear in a game. Henriquez was born June 20, 2000. … RHP Dereck Rodriguez, who pitched the last 3 2/3 innings and lost in Game 2 of Saturday, was designated for an assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: 2B Nick Gordon was out of the lineup after playing both games on Saturday, but walked as a hitter in the ninth. He was taken out of Friday’s game after fouling a ball with his foot and was hit in the arm by a pitch in Saturday’s second game.

Goalies: Francona said RHP Zach Plesac (broken right hand) will either undergo minor league rehab or kick off a mock game on Tuesday. Plesac has been on the injured list since August 30.

NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.83 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the series finale. Gray is 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in three starts against the Guardians this season. RHP Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA) will pitch for Cleveland. Quantrill is 12-0 in 41 games at Progressive Field and has made 33 consecutive home starts without a loss.