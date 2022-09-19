News
Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion; OLB Steven Means with ankle injury vs. Dolphins – The Denver Post
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion), outside linebacker Steven Means (ankle) and rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams left Sunday’s 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to injuries.
Coach John Harbaugh did not comment on the injuries after the game.
Duvernay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit on a 16-yard pass with 4:23 left. Duvernay, who had a 103-yard punt return for a touchdown to start the game, ran to the sideline and was assessed in the medical tent before being ruled out.
Duvernay’s concussion could affect the Ravens’ depth at wide receiver ahead of next week’s game against the New England Patriots. James Proche II (groin) was inactive on Sunday.
Williams’ injury occurred with 24 seconds left. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass into the end zone to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle when Williams jumped and landed awkwardly. Williams stayed on the ground, was picked up by coaches and limped off the field.
Means left the game with 14:43 left in the second. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was tackled by Broderick Washington and Malik Harrison for a 3-yard loss, and Means was left on the ground in obvious pain. He took off his helmet and was unable to exert any pressure on his right foot. The pleas were vetted by the coaches before being carried off the field.
Means, who turned 32 on Friday, signed with the Ravens in the offseason before being cut and signed to the practice squad. After Means was activated for the Ravens’ season opener against the New York Jets, Harbaugh announced this week that he had been signed to the active roster.
With Means injured, the Ravens have depth issues with outside linebacker. Second-year pro Odafe Oweh and veteran Justin Houston are the only healthy outside linebackers, while Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are both recovering from Achilles tendon injuries.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 42-38 loss to Miami Dolphins | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s home opener at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 119 yards, including a career-long 79-yard touchdown run. Compared to previous seasons, he seems to have a better connection with his receivers on timing routes. He did fumble at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter and overthrew tight end Mark Andrews late in the game, but he dominated Miami. He nearly finished with a perfect passer rating, settling for a mark of 142.6. If he doesn’t play well and carry the offense, the Ravens have no chance of winning. Grade: A
Running backs
The Ravens have no running game. If you subtract Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run, the Ravens had 76 yards on 24 carries. That’s unacceptable in an offense centered around the running game. Starter Kenyan Drake had 8 yards on six carries and backup Justice Hill had three carries for 16 yards, including a 13-yard run. The Ravens needed a closer, someone who could have kept the ball away from Miami’s offense. Instead, this running game remained extremely ineffective. Grade: D
Offensive line
The forte of this group was supposed to be run blocking, but the unit is pass blocking better than expected. On Andrews’ 25-yard reception in the second quarter, Jackson had time to go through his progressions. The Ravens couldn’t get any push in the running game, though, especially at the goal line. After reaching the Dolphins’ 4 on their long second drive, they failed to score on five straight rushing attempts before turning the ball over on downs on Jackson’s fumble. The Ravens aren’t getting any movement off the ball on initial contact. Grade: C-
Receivers
Rashod Bateman had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter after making a nice move to get inside of cornerback Xavien Howard. Andrews played well with nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown and Demarcus Robinson had a 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The Ravens got rookie tight end Isaiah Likely involved with four catches for 43 yards. This group averaged 15.1 yards per catch, but the Ravens need to get Devin Duvernay (two catches for 42 yards) into the mix more with some quick screens and slants. Speed often leads to big plays. Just ask the Ravens’ secondary. Grade: A-
Defensive line
The Ravens were decent against the run in the first half but started to wear down in the second as Miami finished with 86 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 per carry. The starting group of Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Calais Campbell got little pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and there were no playmakers in the second half when the Ravens needed a stop. The defense allowed four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Grade: F
Linebackers
Justin Houston (one sack) has stepped up to be a force as a pass rusher on the outside, but fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh hasn’t been dominant after a strong training camp and preseason. Some thought that inside linebacker Patrick Queen had turned the corner after a strong game against the New York Jets last week, but he missed several tackles and was a liability in pass coverage against the Dolphins. The Ravens couldn’t stop the pass or the run. Grade: F
Secondary
The Ravens gave up six touchdown passes, and it seemed as if every Dolphins receiver caught one except for former Miami great Paul Warfield. The Ravens got beat physically, and communication on the back end was pathetic. The Ravens were without cornerbacks Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) and Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) because of injuries and starting cornerback Maron Humphrey also missed most of the second half with an injury. Do their replacements even practice? You couldn’t tell from Sunday’s performance. Grade: F
Special teams
Justin Tucker made a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 left in the game to give the Ravens a 38-35 lead, but the short boot on the ensuing kickoff was questionable. The Dolphins returned it 18 yards to start their game-winning drive at their own 32. Poor decision. Rookie Jordan Stout had a 36-yard punt after he handled a low snap from center on the Ravens’ penultimate possession, which allowed Miami to start at its own 36. Duvernay was untouched on a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the game. Grade: B
Coaching
Offensively, the Ravens did almost everything they wanted except run the ball, which would have let them close out the game. However, they went 1-for-3 on fourth down, which is not a good percentage for coach John Harbaugh. Defensively, they were a mess. Tagovailoa wasn’t as easy to track down as Jets quarterback Joe Flacco a week ago, and he made the Ravens pay. Regardless, this was a humiliating defeat and the entire staff has to be embarrassed, especially on defense. Grade: C-
Cause determined in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski, 3 others
The investigation into the August crash that killed U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and three others blamed the driver of the SUV she was driving in for trying to make a dangerous pass.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in its finding Friday that the driver of the Toyota RAV4 transporting the deputy was heading north when he initiated a pass over a plateau and collided with an oncoming Buick. reverse.
The August 3 collision took place in the Walorski District on State Route 19, a two-lane highway near the town of Wakarusa, about 21 miles southeast of South Bend.
His district manager, Zachery Potts, 27, who was driving, was also killed. its director of communications, Emma Thomson, 28; and Buick driver Edith Schmucker.
Potts had slowed to create distance from the board, then accelerated to 82 mph to make the pass, sheriff’s investigators said in a statement.
“The Toyota was observed slowing down in what was described as creating distance between the truck and the Toyota,” the statement said, citing a witness driving behind the SUV.
“The Toyota was then observed accelerating to a high speed, closing the distance to the unidentified truck,” the sheriff’s office said. “As the Toyota approached the rear of the truck, it swerved into the southbound lane where it collided with the southbound Buick.”
There was no evidence that any phones were used before or during the accident, and there was no indication of mechanical failures, the sheriff’s office said.
Representatives and the late MP’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A special general election on November 8 is scheduled to fill Walorski’s seat.
Indiana Republicans chose Rudy Yakym, an executive at distribution company Elkhart Kem Krest, to replace Walorski on the ballot. He will face Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher, and Libertarian William Henry.
Ava Kelley contributed.
Ravens fall apart late in 42-38 loss to Dolphins: ‘It sucks, but they beat us’
The Ravens’ collapse Sunday was so swift, so decisive, so all-consuming that it felt inevitable even before it was complete. The Ravens were up big, and then they weren’t. They had a field-goal lead with just over two minutes remaining, and then their backs were to their goal line. They had Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa double-clutching, and then their lead was gone.
By the end of the Ravens’ 42-38 loss inside M&T Bank Stadium, so much had gone wrong that it was hard to remember just how much had gone right for three quarters. A nightmarish fourth quarter seemed to unfold in slow motion, descending deeper into chaos with every drive, every play fraught with the possibility of the worse coming to worst.
It takes a special kind of struggle to blow a three-touchdown lead, to waste a historic afternoon from quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens obliged. Their short-yardage rushing attack and late-game offense fizzled. Their pass rush never materialized. Their secondary took on even more injuries, blew coverages and made a middling quarterback look like Dan Marino.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s 7-yard touchdown catch with 14 seconds remaining turned the Ravens’ early dominance into dust, just a haunting memory of one of the worst losses in franchise history. Only once before, in 1997, had the Ravens blown a 21-point lead.
“It’s going to be one of the biggest comebacks probably in the history of the National Football League, and we’ll give them credit for it,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens became the first NFL team in 12 years to lose a game in which they led by at least 21 points. “We have to own it, every single person. I told the guys in the locker room, ‘How we respond to this, that will be the story.’ …
“We have a 17-game season; this is the second week of the season. What we do from here on out, everyone taking a hard look at what we did — coaches, players, everyone, calls that we made, plays that we made, plays that we didn’t make — and let’s come out of here a better football team for it.”
They were the better team for 45 minutes. They certainly had the better quarterback for 45 minutes. Jackson entered the fourth quarter with a perfect passer rating and the game’s defining highlight, a career-long 79-yard touchdown run that extended the Ravens’ lead to 35-14. Jackson finished with 437 yards of total offense and four scores, becoming the first player in NFL history to run and pass for a touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game.
With Miami’s heavy-pressure looks finally figured out, Jackson and the offense had cruised for much of the afternoon, redeeming a forgettable night and stunning upset in Miami Gardens, Florida, a year ago. The Ravens scored a touchdown on six of their first eight possessions, and one of those drives came within a yard of making it seven scores. When Miami crossed midfield as the third quarter ended, the Dolphins had just a 1.3% win probability, according to ESPN.
“We were moving the ball, putting points up,” said Jackson, whose 11th career 100-yard rushing game (nine carries for 119 yards) broke a tie with Michael Vick for the NFL record. “We’ve just got to finish. It came down to the fourth quarter.”
And in those final 15 minutes, the 2022 Ravens turned into the end-of-2021 Ravens. The defense was already short-handed by that point in the late afternoon, having lost cornerback Kyle Fuller in Week 1 to a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Brandon Stephens in practice to a minor quadriceps injury and outside linebacker Steven Means to a second-quarter ankle injury.
Worse yet, the cornerbacks who were available were either limited (Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, making his season debut) or rookies (Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams) or practice squad signings (Daryl Worley). The secondary’s saving grace through three quarters had been safety Marcus Williams’ two highlight-reel interceptions.
But with the Ravens’ pass rush (one sack, two quarterback hits) unable to trouble Tagovailoa, Miami’s offense had enough time to lay sticks of dynamite. Wide receiver River Cracraft’s 2-yard touchdown catch less than three minutes into the fourth quarter lit the fuse.
The Ravens’ short-yardage offense could’ve doused it. But after a fourth-and-goal fumble from the 1-yard line cost the Ravens a shot at a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, a fourth-and-1 stop of Jackson just past midfield ceded a short field to Miami with over nine minutes to go. With running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) sidelined again, the Ravens’ running backs struggled early and faded from view late, combining for 28 yards on 14 carries.
Not even four minutes later, the score was even. On third-and-10, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 190 yards), a frequent thorn in the Ravens’ side when he was in Kansas City Chiefs colors, ran by Peters and safety Kyle Hamilton for a 48-yard touchdown. After a Ravens three-and-out, he ran by Armour-Davis on third-and-6 for a 60-yard, game-tying touchdown catch. Miami’s 21-0 run took just under seven minutes.
The culprit on both bombs appeared to be the same: miscommuncation, which had dogged the Ravens in their upset loss to Miami last season. Hill’s second score was especially egregious; Hamilton and Marcus Williams, who lined up near the line of scrimmage before the snap, both dropped in zone coverage after the snap. As the play unfolded, Damarion Williams shaded over to one half of the field, leaving Hill’s side completely uncovered beyond Armour-Davis.
“There was a miscommunication,” Hamilton said of the second score. “It’s something that we preach, and we practice every day, but we’ve just got to be about it in the game, and I think that showed towards the end.”
“We’ll watch the film,” said Humphrey, whose lingering groin injury, along with Peters’ ramp-up from last year’s knee injury, forced the Ravens into a cornerback rotation. “We obviously know it’s really bad, but we’ll watch the film, and then we’ve got to go from there, figure out what went wrong.”
The Ravens mustered one last punch, setting up kicker Justin Tucker for a go-ahead 51-yard field goal with 2:23 remaining. That was plenty of time for Tagovailoa (36-for-50 for 469 yards and six touchdowns) and the Dolphins.
Their final 68 yards came easily, as if they were back in seven-on-seven work at training camp: 3-yard pass to Waddle, 21-yard pass to Hill, 9-yard pass to Hill, 28-yard run by running back Chase Edmonds. Even the Ravens’ one stop was bittersweet, as Damarion Williams left the game with an ankle injury after forcing an end-zone incompletion.
With 19 seconds remaining, Tagovailoa dropped back, started to wind up, gathered himself, stepped up in the pocket and looked for Waddle (11 catches for 171 yards), who’d started toward the corner of the end zone before curling back inside, Armour-Davis a step behind. His leaping grab gave the Dolphins their first lead all game. He celebrated with his arms splayed above his head, as if to show just much ground the Ravens had lost.
“We have a lot of corrections to make, but you have to give them the respect,” Harbuagh said. “They made the plays. They kept fighting. A lot of times, you get a big lead like that, and you know teams just try to get out of the game without stopping the bleeding, but they just kept fighting.”
After Jackson’s Hail Mary attempt to wide receiver Rashod Bateman (four catches for 108 yards and a score, including a 75-yard catch-and-run) fell incomplete, the Ravens were left to consider the consequences of their collapse and the sum of their shortcomings.
They’d allowed 547 yards of total offense, third most in franchise history. They’d stopped just four of Miami’s 11 third-down opportunities — and given up four touchdowns on late downs. They’d gone just 1-for-3 on fourth down. They’d squandered the momentum they’d built over their season’s first seven solid-to-impressive quarters. Next would come an unpleasant film review. Seven long days separated them from their next game, a road trip to face the New England Patriots.
“We have to wear that one,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “It sucks, but they beat us.”
Week 3
Next Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Bears – Packers inactive roster, who’s in and who’s out for Week 2 – NBC Chicago
Velus Jones Jr. inactive for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Velus Jones Jr. was ruled out for the Bears’ Sunday Night Football game against the Packers. The rookie wide receiver was officially a doubt with a hamstring injury coming out of practice this week.
The injury derailed Jones Jr.’s development early this season. He was in and out of practice throughout training camp and only played the second pre-season game of the year. Earlier in the week, Jones Jr. was hoping to make his regular season debut at Lambeau Field and participated in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. But his hamstrings didn’t react in a way that allowed him to train on Thursday or Friday.
Other than Jones Jr., the Bears appear to be in perfect health. Riley Reiff was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but practiced in full Thursday and Friday. Additionally, Khari Blasingame was a full participant in Friday’s practice after missing Thursday to take care of a personal matter.
The Bears have five more inactive for Sunday night’s game: Elijah Hicks, Michael Schofield, Lamar Jackson, Ja’Tyre Carter and Jake Tonges. None of these players appeared on the injury report this week, so it’s likely they’re all safe.
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge’s 59th home run caps off spectacular day of New York sports
The day when Aaron Judge arrived at the threshold of 60, got to a home run place in New York sports history with No. 59 that has only ever been matched by two hitters — Babe Ruth, Roger Maris — made him the headliner on Sunday. The biggest story. Just not the only story. Even making more history the way he did, standing taller than ever over the rest of the home run crowd the way he has all season, even on the day when No. 99 got to 59, he was only a part of one of the great days we have had in New York sports in a very long time.
“I think we had a day like this a few years ago,” a friend of mine who works in sports said late Sunday afternoon, “but for the life of me I can’t remember when it was.”
Because while Judge was hitting two more against the Brewers the Giants were going to 2-0 at MetLife Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. And it wasn’t even the biggest moment in pro football in New York and Jersey, because all the Jets were doing in Cleveland was coming all the way back from 30-17 with 1:55 to go against the Browns at the end. They sure did come all the way back. Joe Willie Flacco (307 passing yards, four touchdown passes) threw two touchdown passes in 60 seconds of game time, with a recovered onside kick in the middle.
The way the Giants came back on the road to beat the Titans last Sunday was one of the best days they’ve had in a long time. The way the Jets came back on the road in Cleveland was one of the truly great football days they’ve had in a long time. After all the heartbreak Sundays over the past several years for the Jets, they finally had one of these crazy endings go their way.
About an hour after that, when Trevor May got the Mets their 20th strikeout of the day against the Pirates, the Mets had stayed ahead of the Braves with a 7-3 victory. It wasn’t easy, because hardly anything ever is for Buck Showalter’s Mets, even against friends from low places like the Pirates. This was an afternoon at Citi Field when first the Pirates came back from 0-3 to tie the game against Jacob deGrom, doing that after deGrom had struck out 13 in the first five innings. But then the Mets scored four in the eighth to get the sweep.
The Yankees didn’t get the best game out of their ace, Gerrit Cole. But they came from 1-4 down then hung on for dear life against the Brewers, avoiding the sweep in Milwaukee. The Mets didn’t ever lose the lead, even after Oneil Cruz took deGrom over the right field wall for a 3-run homer. So the Mets held their slim lead against the Braves.
For this one pretty perfect September afternoon, the Yankees and Mets and Jets and Giants made everybody around here feel as if New York was exactly what we still want it to be, which means the capital of sports.
Two first-place baseball teams. An improbable comeback for the Jets even after some of their most loyal fans had given up on them when they were 13 down after the two-minute warning. Then there is this 2-0 start for the Giants. One-point win over the Titans. Three-point win over the Panthers. Another home game next week against the Cowboys and in chance to — improbably — go to 3-0 under rookie coach Brian Daboll, who continues to make some entrance, doesn’t he?
Again: The biggest news, even on a football day like this, was the big man, No. 99, and what he was doing against the Brewers, hitting two more out of sight, the last one measuring 443 feet. Getting to No. 59 in his 146th game. And by the way? We’re not measuring him against McGwire and Sosa and Bonds, at least not around here, thrilling to the chase to get to 60 and beyond. Around here, we’re measuring him against the magic of No. 60, and the standard Babe Ruth set when he was really inventing the home run in major league baseball back in the 1920s; when he was the one who was head and shoulders above everybody else the way Judge is this season.
No. We’re measuring Aaron Judge against the magic of the home run chase at Ruth that Maris and Mantle made in ‘61, 61 years ago, when Roger Maris finally tied Ruth and then broke his record against Tracy Stallard of the Red Sox at the old Stadium. It was Oct. 1 at the old Stadium, and a fan named Sal Durante caught that home run ball and, who knows, maybe Judge can get to 61 or 62 next weekend when the ‘22 Red Sox come to town.
Maybe next weekend might feel as little bit like this weekend finally did in New York sports. Maybe we’ll get another day like we got on Sunday. Judge and the Yankees and the Mets. Giants winning again and the Jets winning the way they did, what felt like a minor football miracle, except that it’s the Jets, so it felt like much more than that. On a lot of days, the Jets would have been the talk of the town. And felt like kings of New York. Not on this day.
New York Jets pull off 2-touchdown rally in final 2 minutes with help from Cleveland Browns blunders
CLEVELAND — The New York Jets earned one of the most unlikely victories in recent NFL history, capitalizing on a string of Cleveland Browns blunders in the final two minutes on Sunday at First Energy Stadium — none more big than Nick Chubb’s touchdown which shouldn’t have been.
The Jets scored two touchdowns in the final 82 seconds for a 31-30 victory, becoming the first team in 21 years to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes to win a game. The Chicago Bears did it against the Browns in 2001.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said the miraculous comeback was “something crazy,” a sentiment echoed in the team’s locker room.
“I don’t know where it ranks, but it’s up there,” said quarterback Joe Flacco, a 15-year-old veteran who threw for four touchdowns, including the game-winner against rookie receiver Garrett Wilson. with 22 seconds to play.
A bit of perspective: from Week 9 of 2002 (the week after the Browns collapsed against the Bears) through Week 1 of the current season, teams had lost 2,229 straight games while trailing by at least 13 points in the last two minutes.
It was pure devastation for the Browns, who missed a chance to go 2-0 for the first time since 1993. The packed house went wild when Chubb scored his third touchdown with 1:55 left, a run of 12 yards to make it 30-17. However, he should have stopped before the end zone. Had he done that, the Browns could have run out of time because the Jets were out of timeouts.
The Jets said they were surprised by Chubb’s mental error, saying it triggered their emotions. The Browns were crushed. Coach Kevin Stefanski took the blame.
“It’s a scenario where it’s up to me to communicate it to the group,” he said. “We’ve done it before. That said, we have to close this game.”
Chubb did not stay to speak to reporters.
Cornerback DJ Reed was unhappy with himself for missing the tackle on Chubb, not realizing it was the right play.
“I’ve never been so happy for a missed tackle in my life,” Saleh said. “It was our only chance.”
From there, the Browns imploded with a handful of key errors. Kicker Cade York missed the extra point, and moments later their secondary made a huge coverage blunder. Wide receiver Corey Davis was left wide open on a 66-yard touchdown pass, making it 30-24 with 1:22 left.
“When I threw him, I was like, ‘Oh my God… nobody’s even near him,’” said Flacco, who completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards – the first quarterback Jets since Vinny Testaverde in 2000 to have 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said: “This kind of play is unacceptable. Definitely. … It’s tough. We gave up on defense. I guess the whole team really gave up in the 11th hour.”
Garrett also criticized local fans, saying, “The most disappointing thing was the boos at the end. It wasn’t the most optimal ending to have.”
Next is an onside kick, recovered by Jets special teams captain Justin Hardee. Punter Braden Mann, in charge of kickoff duties, started a difficult sidewinder to handle. The Jets pounced on it.
“The backlash, with the new rules, has been so rare,” Saleh said. “Once that happened there was no doubt that we would score once we got the ball back.”
The Jets took over at their 47-yard line with 1:20 left. Flacco dinking and dunking until a third-and-10, when he fired a 15-yard strike at Wilson in the middle with 25 seconds left. It capped off a brilliant day for the former Ohio State star, who caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
“They were playing so soft that I was throwing that ball no matter what,” Flacco said.
It was a moment of sweet redemption for Wilson, who dropped a third assist earlier in the quarter. He said he started celebrating when the inbounds kick was recovered.
“I went absolutely crazy on the sidelines,” he said. “I didn’t want my crash to be the reason we lost the match.”
The Jets almost gave up the lead. The Browns almost rallied to the basket, with a 21-yard run from Jacoby Brissett putting the ball on their 46 with 12 seconds left. Then, on the final play, he was intercepted by rarely used safety Ashtyn Davis.
Incredibly, a few Jets players thought the game was tied at the time, thinking York had made the extra point. For a fleeting moment, linebacker CJ Mosley couldn’t figure out why Davis slid to the ground on his return instead of trying to gain more yards. Reed said he thought the same. When he realized they had won, it was all the more pleasant.
“My God,” he said, “this game was like a movie.”
ESPN’s Jake Trotter contributed to this report.
