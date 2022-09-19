Connect with us

Blockchain

Samsung Most Active Investor in Blockchain and Crypto Sector

The Latest Samsung Mining Chips Will Produce 45% More Energy
Bitcoin News
  • The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank.
  • Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling $1.51B.

Blockdata, a research organization, analyzed the investments made by major firms in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups between September 2021 and mid-June 2022, and found that South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active, having invested in 13 companies during that time period. The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank, with 7 separate firms, followed by the two American financial powerhouses, Citigroup (6) and Goldman Sachs (5). Despite the market volatility, these firms have shown immense faith.

Whopping $6 Billion

Based on the data, it is clear that Samsung, United Overseas Bank, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs sponsored over half (31) of the total number (65) of crypto or blockchain businesses that obtained financing from the 40 biggest firms during the time period under examination.

Blockdata’s research provides an estimate of the total amount spent by companies even while data on the precise amounts invested by each firm is missing.

Blockdata’s research report reads:

“The 40 companies invested approximately $6 billion into blockchain startups between September 2021 and June 2022. Because some rounds involve participation from multiple investors, it is unclear how much each company invested in a project.”

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling about $1.51 billion, making it the most active business in this regard. The second position goes to Blackrock, which has taken part in three investment rounds totaling $1.17 billion.

After participating in two rounds and raising $1.1 billion, American financial services firm Morgan Stanley moves up to the third position, while Samsung drops to fourth with $979 million.

Blockchain

Cosmos ATOM Holds Gains While Market Fluctuates Heavily

Atom
ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens.

The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.

Related Reading: XRP Price Rallied 7%, Is It Gearing To Test The Next Resistance?

Nonetheless, one token continued to stand out amidst the bearish market trends, the native crypto of the Cosmos protocol. Despite the extreme market fluctuations, ATOM continued to glide upward, gaining up to 20% in 48hours. ATOM is trading around $17 dollars at the time of writing, close to 20% above its $14 price 48 hours before. The Cosmos native token has been experiencing its up and downs in an ever-ascending trendline, unlike the wider market.

ATOM Gains Were Due To IBC and Staking Opportunities

The recent gains lead back to the influx of protocols migrating to the Cosmos blockchain. After the crash of the Terra ecosystem, several projects rebuilt their operations on Cosmos Hub. Consequently, each project adds value to ATOM by participating in the inter-blockchain security system IBC.

Cosmos also offers staking opportunities with a lucrative APY of close to 18%. Furthermore, the network is introducing different utilities into its ecosystem, which will increase the value of ATOM going forward. One of these is the liquidity staking the protocol is ready to launch. Additionally, protocols on Cosmos are preparing to launch their own stablecoins, with ATOM most likely the primary assets for minting.

ATOM’s price is currently trading around $16. | Source: ATOMUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Recent Macroeconomic Events Contribute to Increased Market Volatility

Meanwhile, recent macroeconomic events have increased bearish pressure on the digital assets market. As cryptos struggle to breach various price barriers and flip bullish, these factors bear down, causing the assets to fluctuate. Events like the recent release of the August inflation data reveal the continued rise of inflation.

Related Reading: Chiliz (CHZ) Could Be Set For A Hot Streak With This Data

Ethereum, for instance, has been rising and falling within the $1,700 and $1,500 range in the past seven days. Its volatility curve has been on a downward trend for the past week. The second largest crypto by market cap is down 11% since the Merge. ETH is currently trading below $1,500. As for Bitcoin, the crypto dropped below the $21,000 zero mark on Thursday in response to the Tuesday inflation data release. The first coin has been trading inconsistently within the range of $19,000 to $23,000. BTC is trading at above $20,000 at the time of writing.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — Will CKB Hit $0.05 Soon?

Nervos Network (Ckb) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Ckb Hit $0.05 Soon?
  • Bullish CKB price prediction is $0.00536 to $0.02189.
  • Nervos Network (CKB) price might also reach $0.05 soon.
  • Bearish CKB price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.

In Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CKB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) is $0.00372019 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,329,470 at the time of writing. However, CKB has decreased by nearly 8.3% in the last 24 hours. 

Moreover, Nervos Network (CKB) has a circulating supply of 33,340,636,263 CKB. Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC. 

What is Nervos Network (CKB)?

The Nervos Network is an open-source, multi-protocol public blockchain platform. The tier 1 public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network is called the Nervos CKB. It supposedly enables smart contracts and layer 2 scaling while enabling any crypto-asset to be kept with the security, immutability, and permission lessness of Bitcoin. Through its store of value crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte, it seeks to capture the entire network value.

The Nervos Network’s native coin CKB is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022

Nervos Network (CKB) holds the 205th position on CoinGecko right now. CKB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

CKB /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Nervos Network (CKB) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Nervos Network (CKB) is in the range of $0.00408. If the pattern continues, the price of CKB might reach the resistance levels of $0.00586 and $0.00971. If the trend reverses, then the price of CKB may fall to $0.00347 and $0.00278. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Nervos Network (CKB).

CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Nervos Network (CKB).

 
Resistance Level 1		 $0.00536
Resistance Level 2 $0.00839
Resistance Level 3 $0.01384
Resistance Level 4 $0.02189
Support Level $0.00282
CKB /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Nervos Network (CKB) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CKB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.02189.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Nervos Network (CKB) might plummet to almost $0.00282, a bearish signal.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of CKB lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

CKB /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Nervos Network (CKB) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Nervos Network (CKB) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, CKB has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CKB at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CKB is 51.81. This means that Nervos Network (CKB) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of CKB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Nervos Network (CKB). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Nervos Network Ckb Price Prediction 2022 — Will Ckb Hit
CKB /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Nervos Network (CKB). Currently, the ADX of CKB lies in the range of 26.7959 and thus, it indicates a strong trend. 

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Nervos Network (CKB). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of CKB lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Nervos Network (CKB) is at 51.81 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of CKB with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Nervos Network (CKB).

BTC Vs ETH Vs CKB  Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CKB are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CKB also increase or decrease respectively.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses,  Nervos Network (CKB) might probably attain $0.07 by 2023.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Nervos Network (CKB) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CKB might rally to hit $0.09 by 2024. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2025

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.1. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2026

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.3. 

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2027

If Nervos Network (CKB) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CKB would rally to hit $0.5.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2028

If Nervos Network (CKB) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, CKB would hit $0.7 in 2028.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Nervos Network (CKB), it would witness major spikes. CKB might hit $0.9 by 2029.

Nervos Network (CKB) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Nervos Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in CKB for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Nervos Network (CKB) might hit $1 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Nervos Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CKB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) in 2022 is  $0.02189. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Nervos Network (CKB) price prediction for 2022 is $0.00282.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Nervos Network ecosystem, the performance of CKB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.05 if the investors believe that CKB is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Nervos Network (CKB)?

 Nervos Network (CKB) is the Nervos Network’s native coin. The token is intended to serve as a secure store of value while also enabling platform functionality. Users pay transaction fees in CKB tokens, which are then used to reward block validators.

2. Where can you purchase Nervos Network (CKB)?

Nervos Network (CKB) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global and MEXC.

3. Will Nervos Network (CKB) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Nervos Network platform, CKB has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Nervos Network (CKB)?

On March 31, 2021 Nervos Network (CKB) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.04370633.


5. Is Nervos Network (CKB) a good investment in 2022?

Nervos Network (CKB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Nervos Network in the past few months, CKB is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Nervos Network (CKB) reach $0.05?

Nervos Network (CKB) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Nervos Network (CKB) will hit $0.05 soon.

7. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2023?

 Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.07 by 2023.

8. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2024?

Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2024.

9. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2025?

 Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2025.

10. What will be Nervos Network (CKB) price by 2026?

 Nervos Network (CKB) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2026.        

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Chiliz Bulls Test $0.2505 Resistance

Chiliz
Increasing volume in Chiliz intraday trades pointed to a likely bullish comeback in the coin’s price.

Since the start of trading today, the volume of Chiliz has increased from $395,564,490 to $694,854,345.

Market capitalization rose from $1,203,242,510 to $1,222,317,487 as trading volume rose.

Increases in both trading activity and market capitalization of this magnitude suggest that a turnaround may be in the works.

This could be the case if we believe real-time data. A cup-and-handle pattern appears on the chart, suggesting a possible or current upswing.

As a whole, the cryptocurrency market has been seeking to rebound from the unfavorable market conditions that have dominated the financial sphere, so the recovery should come as no surprise for Chiliz.

The ensuing crashes in April–August further reinforced the consensus that the crypto winter would last for some time.

The bulls in this market are currently testing the $0.2505 resistance level. Resistance at the 38.20 Fibonacci level sits at $0.2615, thus this price range is below that.

Any price action for Chiliz above these levels would signal a continuation of the bullish trend that began at $0.2505 and is currently in play.

Indicators provide a similar positive rebound narrative. The momentum indicator maintains a V-shaped pattern, indicating that the present market trend is rising.

The Awesome oscillator indicates a major bullish reversal at the 4-hour tick level. At the level of 5.78, the price oscillator indicates a strong buy signal for investors and traders.

The $0.2505 Barrier Poses Major Challenge

To sustain current upward trend, it is necessary to overcome the barrier at $0.2505. This is the immediate resistance the bulls will encounter before a possible push towards the 38.20 Fibonacci level. Currently, though, the bulls may have overextended and lost some impetus.

The price has failed to consolidate above the 50.00 Fib level, according to current data. This failure to surpass the 50.00 Fibonacci barrier and the following lack of momentum can transform the bullish price reversal into a bearish trend.

A short examination of the 4-hour clock reveals the formation of a double triangular pattern that may influence the recovery of the coin. The base of the formation rests directly on the 78.60 Fib level.

It is vital for bulls not to be swayed by this emerging pattern, as the CHZ coin’s recovery hinges on the larger price fluctuations at the 1-day tick mark.

If the bulls maintain their pace, we may finally witness a net price increase in the coming days.

CHZ total market cap at $1.4 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Somag News, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Russian Prime Minister Keen on Planned Crypto Adoption

Russia’s Default Debt - Episode 2
13 seconds ago |