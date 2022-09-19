News
State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
The official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth IIBritain’s longest-serving monarch, peaked Monday morning with her state funeral in the old Westminster Abbey in London. The guest list for the service includes approximately 500 foreign dignitaries, including President Biden and a hundred other heads of state. The massive influx of VIPs put an unprecedented level security operationwhich was decades in the planning, on trial.
queen elizabeth died September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, his beloved estate in Scotland. His eldest son, now King Charles IIIhas leads the royal familythe nation and the world to honor his legacy and usher in a new era that is likely to present growing challenges for the kingdom and its Commonwealth.
Monday’s full service will air live, with CBS News coverage starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, anchored by Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.
The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, 39th Dean of Westminster Abbey, who officiated at the funeral, told CBS News“You can be absolutely certain that some of the things the Queen hoped we would say will be part of the service.”
The funeral was preceded by several days of carefully choreographed public events, including a majestic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Countless admirers lined up for mileswaiting day and night for a chance to parade past the Queen’s coffin during her four days of lying in the state.
After Monday’s service, the Queen’s coffin will be taken in a procession on foot to Hyde Park and then by hearse to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, where her late husband, Prince Philip, and his sister, Princess Margaret, are also buried.
Follow the updates below as events unfold.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
LONDON — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: 142 Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walking behind as bagpipers played. Pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of her life.
“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.
It drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom. The attendees then sang the national anthem.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city authorities said viewing areas along the route of the funeral’s procession were full.
Millions more had been expected to tune into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted during the funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.
On the evening before, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.
Following the funeral, the coffin — ringed by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms and members of her family — will be brought through the capital’s streets to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.
There, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time — for another procession before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.
Germany’s economy is already contracting, says Bundesbank
- Germany’s economy is already contracting
- The situation will get worse as gas consumption is reduced or rationed
- The economy is likely to contract even if outright rationing is avoided
- Economic activity could pull back somewhat this quarter and contract sharply in the fall and winter months
The silver lining is that they don’t expect the adverse scenario released in June, which predicted the economy to shrink by 3.2% next year, to at least materialize. Nevertheless, a looming recession will keep the dark clouds hanging over the Euro for months to come and the gas/energy crisis will only escalate again next year.
7 Clothing Brands Of India You Thought Were Foreign
The top clothing brands in India have been around since the 1950s, and they’re some of the biggest fashion names in the world. If you thought they were foreign, it’s time to learn more about the brands already making a huge impact on your style choices! Here are some popular clothing brands of India that you never knew were from there.
Also Read: 7 Perfume Brands For Men That Will Last All Day Long
Clothing Brands Of India You Thought Were Foreign
1. Allen Solly – Clothing Brands Of India
A globally popular premier Indian brand, Allen Solly is a product of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, a division of Aditya Birla Group. With an extensive range of products including menswear, womenswear, footwear, and accessories for both men and women as well as children’s wear. It ranges from formal attire to evening dresses to casual daywear. Allen Solly has the ability to offer something to everyone. Also, famous faces like actress Alia Bhatt are spotted wearing the stylish clothes that make this designer line a global fashion icon.
2. Monte Carlo
If you are an international buyer, one of the most important things to take into consideration is cultural appropriateness. One of the easiest ways to do this is by checking out fashion designers from all over the world. If you want to learn more about what’s trending in foreign design and how it compares to American fashion, you should consider Monte Carlo Clothing as your go-to brand.
3. Munich Polo – Clothing Brands Of India
While India’s garment industry is large and thriving, the notion that all clothing brands in India are foreign is wrong. Read on to discover more about Indian Clothing brands like Munich Polo. If you’re into polo shirts, then you’re in for a treat as there’s no shortage when it comes to Indian apparel brands, especially if you’re after a polo shirt. Some of the Indian clothing brands that specialize in these types of shirts are Munich Polo and Classified.
4. Peter England
Peter England is again an Indian brand of Aditya Birla groups, specially designed outfits for men only. The major objective of this company is to supply customers with branded quality garments at very affordable prices.
5. Louis Philippe – Clothing Brands Of India
Louis Philippe brand was launched in the country in 1989. Also, it is owned by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle. An innovative clothing brand, Louis Philippe delivers chic, wearable clothes that don’t have a hefty price tag. Looking for the perfect pair of pants to wear with a lace blouse or sweater? We think you’ll love these.
6. Flying Machine
The Arvind mills garment division owns this brand, which was India’s first jeans brand; it is owned completely by Indians; in fact, it was the country’s first denim brand. Originally conceived to make clothes for export, today Flying Machine has a full range of clothing for women and men and exports to Europe and the US. Their No Brand line of clothing is an Indian take on classic Americana styling with all-Indian fabrics like chanderi cotton. It’s hand-printed saris that were originally designed for export but soon became popular domestically as well.
7. Van Heusen – Clothing Brands Of India
Van Heusen is one of the biggest and best-known brands of shirts, trousers, and t-shirts for men. Founded in 1881, it has a more than fifty years history of designing and manufacturing men’s wear. Renowned designers from around the world have contributed their creativity to developing collections that are contemporary yet traditional – much like this nation. Aditya Birla manufactures and markets this Indian brand of premier men’s apparel across various categories including formalwear, casualwear, underwear, sleepwear, and outerwear. It even sells ready-made garments such as ties, neckties, and belts under the same name. The company can be found at many stores in the country.
The clothing industry in India is booming and a lot of the global fashion brands that we are familiar with are now noticing it too. Major retailers and clothing companies are partnering up with these Indian brands to tap into this huge market. We should be excited for what will come out of this as they introduce new styles, patterns, and silhouettes.
Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
By DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER and JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
“I felt like I had to come and pay my final respects to our majestic queen. She has done so much for us and just a little thank you really from the people,” said Tracy Dobson, who was among the last to join the line.
In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: 142 Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and his sons, Princes William and Harry, walking behind as bagpipers played. Pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of her life.
“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.
It drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. Long before the service began, city authorities said viewing areas along the route of the funeral’s procession were full.
Millions more had been expected to tune into the funeral live on television, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted during the funeral that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for Elizabeth.
On the evening before, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.
Following the funeral, the coffin — ringed by units of the armed forces in dress uniforms and members of her family — will be brought through the capital’s streets to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.
There, it will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle — where Elizabeth spent much of her time — for another procession before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel. She will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.
U.S. President Joe Biden was among leaders to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the funeral.
Biden called Queen Elizabeth II “decent” and “honorable” and “all about service” as he signed the condolence book, saying his heart went out to the royal family.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. Sunday in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
In Windsor, rain began to fall as the crowd fell silent for the moment of reflection. Some camped overnight outside the castle in order to reserve the best spots to view the queen’s coffin.
Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see procession carrying the queen’s coffin.
“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.
Three Lions in Nations League action as World Cup preparations continue, Ivan Toney eyes Milan debut – kick-off time, team news, how to follow
England will step up their preparations for this winter’s World Cup with two Nations League matches this weekend.
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will face Italy and Germany during this international break, their last games before the showpiece tournament begins in mid-November.
First up, England are in Milan to face Roberto Mancini’s Gli Azzurri, the team that beat him in the Euro 2020 final.
Southgate’s men may have revenge on their minds, but they also need a win after their lackluster Nations League campaign so far.
England are bottom of Group A3 and have failed to win any of their first four matches in June.
The Three Lions lost 4-0 to Hungary last time out and must fight back with the World Cup fast approaching.
Italy v England: talkSPORT coverage
This Nations League Group A3 match will take place on Friday 23 September.
It takes place at the San Siro in Milan and will start at 7.45pm UK time.
talkSPORT coverage will begin at 7pm with Adrian Durham while commentary will come from Jim Proudfoot and former England defender Stuart Pearce.
talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog for all the action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Italy v England: Team News
England team
- Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
- Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man United), Luke Shaw (Man United), John Stones (Man City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City)
- Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
- Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney ( Brentford)
Italy team
- Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)
- Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Emerson Palmieri (West Ham), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Luiz Felipe (Real Betis), Pasquale Mazzocchi (Salernitana), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)
- Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristane (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Tommaso Pobega (Milan), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Forwards: Matteo Cancellieri (Lazio), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Vincenzo Grifo (Friburgo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham), Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) .
Italy v England: what was said?
England boss Southgate: “They’re a bigger than normal team and part of the logic is that we’re very close to a World Cup and we think that, although our results have been disappointing this summer we chose based on fitness and ability over a long period.
“There were some players we wanted to keep involved this time around, but having said that, that doesn’t mean it’s the end for some of the others who aren’t involved.
“Marcus Rashford, for example, has shown encouraging signs recently. He’s a player we know well, so if he can play at a high level in the next few weeks, he will of course be under consideration.
“We have a number of players, including Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips, who don’t play many minutes with their club.
“It’s not ideal, but we believe they have been and can be important players for us. It’s not a perfect situation but there is still a lot of football to play before Qatar.
“Looking back on the past two months, it’s clear that as an international manager you have no game to quickly put disappointment behind you.
“We’ve had a long period of reflection, but now we look forward to two high quality matches which will be a great test for us and a crucial part of our preparation for the World Cup.
“There are only eight weeks left until we name our squad for Qatar, so every minute counts.”
Italy v England: the facts of the match
- England have scored just once in their last four games (D2 L2), having scored 20 in their previous four (W4). After losing 4-0 to Hungary last time out, the Three Lions have not scored more than 4 goals in consecutive matches since May/June 1954, losing 7-1 to Hungary and drawing 4-4 with Belgium.
- Italy have conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches, conceding five goals in their last game against Germany for the first time since 1957 against Yugoslavia. The Italians had conceded just 15 goals in their previous 40 games before the last seven.
- England have lost just two of their last 26 games, both against Hungary in June 2022 (W18 D6). The Three Lions are, however, winless in four games (D2 L2), the last of which had a long winless streak in June 2014 (five) with one of those games a 2-1 loss to Italy in the FIFA Cup. world.
- Italy have won two of their last nine games (D4 L3), losing 5-2 to Germany in June in their last game. They haven’t lost consecutive games since June 2014 in the World Cup group stages against Costa Rica and Uruguay.
- England have failed to win any of their last five away matches against Italy (D2 L3), scoring just one goal, an Andros Townsend strike in a 1-1 draw in March 2015. Their last away win against the Italians was in May 1961 in a friendly match. , a 3-2 win with goals from Gerry Hitchens (two) and Jimmy Greaves.
- Italy and England have drawn each of their last four meetings, two in friendlies (March 2015 and March 2018), one in the Euro finals (July 2021, Italy won on pens) and one in the UEFA Nations League (June 2022).
- New Leeds United signing Wilfried Gnonto became Italy’s youngest goalscorer in their loss to Germany, aged just 18 years and 222 days. Only six players have scored more than once for the Italian national team as a teenager and only one this century, with Moise Kean scoring twice in March 2019 aged 19, while two players scored for Italy versus England while playing for an English club (Gianfranco Zola in 1997 as a Chelsea player and Graziano Pellè in 2015 while playing for Southampton).
- Harry Kane has played in all 16 of England’s UEFA Nations League appearances, scoring two goals and registering three assists. Only Moldova’s Oleg Reabciuk has made more appearances in the competition (18), while no English player has registered more goals than the Three Lions skipper (5).
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dominated the Miami Dolphins. It still wasn’t enough in a stunning 42-38 loss.
In the Ravens’ home opener against the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Lamar Jackson was everything and more.
He dazzled with his arm, using pinpoint accuracy to complete 21 of 29 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He dazzled with his legs, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to set the NFL record for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with 11, surpassing former Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick.
Jackson, however, said the record “doesn’t mean anything if we’re not winning.”
Jackson had one of his best games as a pro, but when the clock hit zero on the Ravens’ stunning 42-38 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium, in which Miami overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was simply not enough for the Ravens to win.
“We’ve just got to finish,” Jackson said. “We were up 21 or something like that. They didn’t let that define them; they kept playing. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to finish when we’re up. This is the NFL. [We’ve got to] keep doing what we’re doing to put the points on the board. That was a good team win for them, though.”
Jackson’s first half was nearly perfect. Early in the second quarter, he zipped a pass over the middle to second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who got inside of star cornerback Xavien Howard and sped to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown that gave the Ravens a 14-7 advantage with 10:44 left.
On the next drive, Jackson completed a 26-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews, and after a review called him down at the 1-yard line, the pair connected on the next play for a 21-7 lead.
Jackson wasn’t finished. Just before halftime, he threaded a ball through a pair of Miami defenders to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who came away with a 12-yard touchdown grab. Jackson ended the first half with a perfect passer rating (11-for-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns) and appeared to have solved the Dolphins’ Cover 0 blitzes that caught him off guard in last year’s loss in Miami Gardens, Florida.
“To his credit, he took advantage,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “He definitely rectified and can put to bed these issues he had last year.”
Jackson starred with his arm, just as he did in a Week 1 victory over the New York Jets, but on Sunday he also did it with his legs — despite adding nearly 20 pounds to his frame in the offseason. No play was more electrifying than his 79-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career, that gave Baltimore a 35-14 lead with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
It made Jackson the first player in NFL history to have a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown of at least 75 yards in the same game.
However, as Jackson watched the Dolphins score 28 points in the fourth quarter, he still needed at least one more scoring drive to combat Miami’s comeback.
The Ravens were held to only three points in the fourth quarter — Jackson completed a pair of 16-yard passes to set up a Justin Tucker 51-yard field goal — but they failed to reach the end zone in the second half and were outgained 381-185.
“It came down to the fourth quarter; they were putting points on the board [and] we weren’t,” Jackson said. “We put three points on the board, probably in the fourth quarter. So, we’ve got to just finish. They played their tail off, though. They didn’t let … What was it? We were up 21 or something like that. They didn’t let that define them; they kept playing.”
Even though the Ravens’ defense will take the blame for the second-half meltdown, allowing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, Jackson felt he had just as much of a role in one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.
He was frustrated about the presnap fumble on fourth-and-inches at the goal line in the second quarter, while the Ravens only totaled 89 yards and went 0-for-4 on third down in the fourth.
“I thought we did some really good things in the run game, Lamar breaking that big touchdown off, and just being efficient throughout the whole game,” said Andrews, who caught nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. “We weren’t able to get it done toward the end of the game, but that’s what we’re going to work on.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
