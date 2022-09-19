News
Suspect free after 3 teenagers were shot dead during a homecoming party at a short-term rental property in Katy, according to HCSO
KATY, TX (KTRK) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that injured three people Saturday night at a party attended mostly by teenagers.
Deputies answered the call around 11.30pm at a short-term rental property at 21123 Bridgemeadows Lane, HCSO said.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were as many as 200 people at the rally, which turned out to be an after-school homecoming party for Paetow High School in the Katy Independent School District.
Neighborhood neighbor Jim Shinabarger said he heard a lot of noise coming from the house behind his and decided to call the police when he saw all the teenagers partying. While on the phone in a hurry, that’s when he said he heard gunshots.
“I noticed a few kids hovering over someone lying in the yard. So I called them (dispatcher) back and said, ‘Listen. You better send an ambulance. There’s someone down there,” Shinabarger said. “You could hear him screaming in the yard when I was coming out.”
Mason Rowe, who lives across the street, said he got out quickly enough to see the chaos unfold afterwards.
“I saw people coming through the fence and running. I saw people lying in the garden. It was a crazy thing,” he said. “Things like that keep happening and now that it’s getting closer to my home I’m very uncomfortable with it. My mum is upstairs disabled. The bullets could have hit her. I would have lost his mind.”
Deputies initially reported that they found only two of the three shot victims. They later discovered that the third victim presented to the hospital after leaving the scene before HCSO arrived.
Officials said the three victims, one 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, are stable with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the deputies, the party was promoted on social networks, which resulted in the participation of teenagers from several schools.
At one point there was a fight between two groups and the shootout began, HCSO said. All the victims were reportedly shot as they tried to flee on foot.
At the scene, the front and back yard could be seen littered with trash, such as red plastic cups, bloodstained torn clothes and beer cans. The backyard fence is left damaged with holes, apparently by people trying to escape when the shots rang out.
“This block here has never had teenagers, violence, gunfire, nothing. So last night was a total shock, and it makes you wonder. No neighborhood is safe. My mother is elderly, so it’s something she really doesn’t ‘need’,” neighbor Lisa Harris said. “I think parents, you know, to wake up and get that phone call, you have to go to the emergency room. You don’t know if your child is alive or dead. That’s the saddest part.”
Owner Bolade Abioye told ABC13 he rented it from someone who originally found it on Airbnb before the listing was removed. They communicated privately, but he said he didn’t know the property would be used for a party. He said he was just glad no one was killed.
“I will not rent this house again,” Abioye said. “When I came this morning, I said, ‘Jesus Christ. I don’t know what to do.’ I asked: ‘Is there a dead person in the house?’ They (the investigators) said, “No. No one died.” So I said, ‘Glory to God.’”
Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located. The description of the suspect is unknown at this time.
If you have any information, please contact HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Royal biographer offers insight into Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood: she learned the ‘virtues of detachment’
Queen Elizabeth II’s biographer offered insight into the early years of the young princess who grew up to rule Britain with a firm hand and a deep love of country in a special broadcast on Fox News on Sunday evening.
As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, the TV special ‘Queen Elizabeth II: For the Love of Country’ reveals little-known details about her upbringing and precocious character that left her followed by Buckingham Palace and the ascension to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of his father, George VI.
QUEEN ELIZABETH’S BIRTHDAY: IN NUMBERS
Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on Wednesday 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, which was a townhouse owned by her maternal grandparents (the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne). When she was eight months old, her parents embarked on a six-month tour of Australia, leaving the young princess in the care of her grandparents, her biographer Robert Lacey said on the special.
“The first time young Elizabeth found her parents, she didn’t quite recognize them,” Lacey said. “She had actually grown closer to her grandfather and grandmother.”
FUNERAL PREPARATION FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II: LIVE UPDATES
Lacey said the experience taught her “from an early age the virtues of detachment”.
After her parents returned, the childhoods of Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister Margaret were described as relatively “normal”. But the future queen struggled to formulate relationships she felt comfortable in, royal biographer Gyles Brandreth said.
“I think it was hard for people to treat her normally, for her to relate to people normally,” he said. “She was maybe a little suspicious of everyone except those she knew very well.”
The Queen’s cousin recalled having ‘lots of unorganized fun’ with the princesses in the special, adding that Elizabeth was ‘always the more serious of the two’.
Elizabeth’s life changed when her father was crowned king when she was just 11 at Westminster Abbey in London in 1937. He died in 1952 after a long battle with illness. Princess Elizabeth, the eldest of the king’s two daughters, was next in line to succeed him and became queen, reigning for more than 70 years.
Not much on the agenda in Europe with UK markets closed
The Dollar remains steady as we look to the session ahead, with markets focusing on key central bank decisions this week. Risk tones are instead more cautious with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% after last week’s beating. Friday’s close was somewhat saved, but the negative overtones persist as we next look to the Fed.
It’s almost a single calendar day in Europe, which won’t offer much for traders and investors to work with before Wall Street enters the fray later. Remember that the British markets are also closed today on the occasion of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. It could also make trading calmer in the upcoming session.
08:00 GMT – Total SNB sight assets Wed 16 September
0900 GMT – Exit from Eurozone construction in July
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
Why scientists are teaching robots to laugh like humans
Anyone who’s shared a laugh with a friend knows how deeply bonding humor can be, so it stands to reason that our future robot companions are more likely to earn our trust and affection if they can laugh with us. But just because a the robot tells jokes doesn’t mean he can answer it appropriately. Did a comment warrant a polite robot laugh or a robot belly laugh? The correct answer could make the difference between an approachable android and a metallic boor.
That’s why Japanese researchers are trying to teach humorless robot nerds to laugh at the right time and in the right way. It turns out that training an AI to laugh isn’t as simple as teaching it to answer a desperate phone call to cancel a subscription. “Systems that try to mimic everyday conversation still struggle to know when to laugh,” reads a study published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI.
The study details the team’s research on developing an AI conversational system focused on shared laughter to make human-robot chatter more natural. They plan to integrate it with existing conversational software for bots and agents, who are already learning to detect emotions and manage open complexity like vague human orders.
“We believe that one of the important functions of conversational AI is empathy,” said Koji Inoue, assistant professor of computer science at Japan’s Kyoto University and co-author of the study, in a statement. . “Conversation is, of course, multimodal, and not just responding correctly. So we decided that one of the ways a bot can empathize with users is by sharing their laughter.”
The key is that the system not only recognizes laughter, it also decides whether to laugh in response, and then chooses the right type of laughter for the occasion. “The most significant result of this paper is that we showed how we can combine these three tasks into one robot,” Inoue said. “We believe that this kind of combined system is necessary for good laughter behavior, not just to detect and respond to laughter.”
To collect training data on the frequency and types of laughter shared, the team harnessed Erica, an advanced humanoid robot designed by Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, as a platform to study human-robot interaction. . Erica can understand natural language, has a synthesized human voice, and can blink and move her eyes when listening to humans talk about their personal issues.
The researchers recorded a dialogue between male students at Kyoto University who took turns chatting face-to-face with Erica while amateur actresses in another room teleoperated the bot via a microphone. The scientists chose this configuration knowing that there would naturally be differences between the way humans talk to each other and the way they talk to robots, even those controlled by another human.
“We wanted, as much as possible, to have the laughter model trained under conditions similar to real human-robot interaction,” Kyoto University researcher Divesh Lala, another co-author of the paper, told me. ‘study.
Based on the interactions, the researchers created four short audio dialogues between humans and Erica, who was programmed to respond to conversations with varying levels of laughter, from nothing at all to frequent laughter in response to her human conversation buddies. . The volunteers then rated these interludes on empathy, naturalness, human-likeness, and understanding. Shared laugh scenarios performed better than those where Erica never laughs or laughs every time she detects human laughter without using the other two subsystems to filter context and response.
The Kyoto University researchers have already programmed their shared laughter system into robots in addition to Erica, though they say the humanoid howls could still be more natural. Indeed, even as robots become more and more realistic, sometimes disturbing as wellroboticists admit that infusing them with their own distinct human traits poses challenges that go beyond coding.
“It could well take more than 10 to 20 years before we can finally have a casual conversation with a robot like we would with a friend,” Inoue said.
Erica, needless to say, isn’t ready for the standing circuit just yet. But it’s intriguing to think that there may soon come a day when it really seems like she gets your jokes.
California chameleon awaits sentencing for 2016 kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two faces up to eight months in prison Monday for meticulously faking her own kidnapping so she could return to a former boyfriend, prompting an intensive search for three weeks in several states before it resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring in a plea bargain that includes paying more than $300,000 in restitution. Her lawyer says she is troubled and disgraced and should serve most of her sentence at home, while prosecutors say it is imperative that she spend her entire sentence in prison.
“The Papini kidnapping hoax was deliberate, well-planned and sophisticated,” prosecutors wrote in their court filing. And she was still telling people falsely that she had been kidnapped, prosecutors said, months after pleading guilty in April to masterminding the kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it.
“The nation is watching the outcome of Papini’s sentencing hearing,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Veronica Alegria and Shelley Weger wrote. “The public should know that there will be more than a slap on the wrist for committing financial fraud and making false statements to law enforcement, particularly when such misrepresentations involve the expenditure of substantial resources and involve innocent people.”
Probation officers and Papini’s lawyer say she is expected to serve one month in custody and seven months in house arrest. Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb is due to sentence her after a final hearing in federal court in Sacramento.
“Seemingly gentle and loving, yet capable of intense deception… Ms. Papini’s chameleon personalities drove her to seek family security and youthful freedom simultaneously,” defense attorney William Portanova wrote in his filing. answer.
So “in pursuit of an absurd fantasy,” Portanova said the married mother ran away to an ex-boyfriend in Southern California, nearly 600 miles south of her home in Redding. He dropped her off along Interstate 5 about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from her home after she said she wanted to go home.
Passers-by found her with ties all over her body, a swollen nose, a fuzzy “mark” on her right shoulder, bruises and rashes all over her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles and burns on the left forearm. All injuries were self-inflicted and all designed to support her story that she was abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women while she was running.
The injuries were a manifestation of his “unstable masochism” and “self-inflicted penance”, Portanova wrote. And once she started, “every lie demanded another lie.”
Prosecutors said Papini’s ruse harmed more than herself and her family. “An entire community believed in the hoax and lived in fear of Hispanic women roaming the streets abducting and selling women,” they wrote.
Prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence below the sentencing range in exchange for Papini’s guilty plea. It was to be between eight and 14 months of detention, against 25 years maximum for the two counts.
She provided no rationale for her actions, baffling even independent mental health experts who said her actions did not fit any typical diagnosis.
“Papini’s painful early years twisted and froze her in so many ways,” Portantino said as he pleaded for home confinement. With his deception finally exposed, he said: ‘It’s hard to imagine a starker public revelation of a person’s shattered inner self. At this point, the punishment is already intense and feels like a life sentence.
But prosecutors said “his past trauma and mental health issues alone cannot explain all of his actions.”
“Papini’s planning of his prank abduction was meticulous and began months in advance – it was not simply the reaction to a traumatic childhood,” they wrote.
After his arrest in March, Papini received more than $30,000 in psychiatric treatment for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She billed the state victim compensation fund for the treatment and now has to pay it back as part of her restitution.
As part of the plea deal, she agreed to reimburse law enforcement over $150,000 for search costs for her and her non-existent kidnappers, and to repay the $128,000 she received. on disability benefits since his return.
Conor Benn admits he was ‘surprised’ Chris Eubank Jr took the fight ahead of their October clash
As fight night draws closer, Conor Benn revealed he was surprised Chris Eubank Jr even took the fight with him.
The couple are set to face off on October 8 at the O2 Arena in London as they add a new chapter to the legacy of their fathers who fought an epic duo of fights in the early 1990s.
“I was surprised he was fighting,” Benn told talkSPORT.
“Forget everything else, all the details. I wasn’t surprised by the weight, and he really wants the fight.
“If he tells us he can make that weight, then that’s great.
“I didn’t expect him to drop below 160lbs so the fact that we have agreed on that weight I believe he is a man of his word as he says and he will do that weight and it will even with me jumping up two weight divisions.
Benn also touched on the recent comment from Chris Eubank Sr, who wants his son out of the fight due to health issues related to gaining the agreed catchweight of 157 pounds.
“As far as I’m concerned, the weight was still good,” Benn said. “It was suggested to my team by the Eubank team and we agreed on the weight.
Kentucky school shooter jailed for 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five others in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance to get parole this week.
Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the hall of Heath High School near Paducah, Kentucky. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for a person his age.
In one of the few interviews he has given since then, he told the Kentucky newspaper, the Courier Journal, in 2002: “I perceived my life as miserable. Nobody loved me and nobody cared.”
Carneal then said he was sorry for what he had done and acknowledged he was only thinking about himself at the time, not the people he would hurt and kill. He said there was no simple answer as to why he went after it, but he suffered from delusions and paranoia at the time. He said the therapy and medication he received in prison stabilized his mental health. “It sounds weird to say, but I’m not really a violent person,” he added.
Carneal, who is now 39, did not respond to a recent written request for an interview from The Associated Press.
Carneal’s parole hearing is due to begin on Monday with testimony from those injured in the shooting and relatives of those killed. On Tuesday, Carneal will plead for his release from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. If the board rules against him, they can decide how long Carneal has to wait before his next chance to apply for parole.
Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger, 15, were killed in the shooting. Among the injured are Missy Jenkins Smith, who was paralyzed and uses a wheelchair. She met Carneal in prison in 2007 and had a long conversation with him. He apologized to her and she said she forgave him.
“A lot of people think it absolves him of the consequences, but I don’t think so,” she said, adding that she opposed his release from prison. She worries that he is not equipped to handle life outside of prison and that he could still harm others. She also doesn’t think it would be right for him to be free while the people he hurt are still suffering.
Commonwealth Attorney Daniel Boaz, the lead prosecutor for the area that includes Paducah, wrote a letter to the Kentucky parole board on Sept. 9 opposing Carneal’s release.
“I experienced and witnessed the immediate effects of Michael Carneal’s actions on December 1, 1997 and have been processing the effects of his actions since then,” Boaz wrote.
The families of the children who were killed suffered a “loss too vast to be expressed in words”, he wrote. While Carneal’s incarceration for the rest of his life “may seem like a severe sentence, it is a pittance compared to what these families are suffering.”
