Suspect free after 3 teenagers were shot dead during a homecoming party at a short-term rental property in Katy, according to HCSO

KATY, TX (KTRK) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that injured three people Saturday night at a party attended mostly by teenagers.

Deputies answered the call around 11.30pm at a short-term rental property at 21123 Bridgemeadows Lane, HCSO said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were as many as 200 people at the rally, which turned out to be an after-school homecoming party for Paetow High School in the Katy Independent School District.

Neighborhood neighbor Jim Shinabarger said he heard a lot of noise coming from the house behind his and decided to call the police when he saw all the teenagers partying. While on the phone in a hurry, that’s when he said he heard gunshots.

“I noticed a few kids hovering over someone lying in the yard. So I called them (dispatcher) back and said, ‘Listen. You better send an ambulance. There’s someone down there,” Shinabarger said. “You could hear him screaming in the yard when I was coming out.”

Mason Rowe, who lives across the street, said he got out quickly enough to see the chaos unfold afterwards.

“I saw people coming through the fence and running. I saw people lying in the garden. It was a crazy thing,” he said. “Things like that keep happening and now that it’s getting closer to my home I’m very uncomfortable with it. My mum is upstairs disabled. The bullets could have hit her. I would have lost his mind.”

Deputies initially reported that they found only two of the three shot victims. They later discovered that the third victim presented to the hospital after leaving the scene before HCSO arrived.

Officials said the three victims, one 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, are stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the deputies, the party was promoted on social networks, which resulted in the participation of teenagers from several schools.

At one point there was a fight between two groups and the shootout began, HCSO said. All the victims were reportedly shot as they tried to flee on foot.

At the scene, the front and back yard could be seen littered with trash, such as red plastic cups, bloodstained torn clothes and beer cans. The backyard fence is left damaged with holes, apparently by people trying to escape when the shots rang out.

“This block here has never had teenagers, violence, gunfire, nothing. So last night was a total shock, and it makes you wonder. No neighborhood is safe. My mother is elderly, so it’s something she really doesn’t ‘need’,” neighbor Lisa Harris said. “I think parents, you know, to wake up and get that phone call, you have to go to the emergency room. You don’t know if your child is alive or dead. That’s the saddest part.”

Owner Bolade Abioye told ABC13 he rented it from someone who originally found it on Airbnb before the listing was removed. They communicated privately, but he said he didn’t know the property would be used for a party. He said he was just glad no one was killed.

“I will not rent this house again,” Abioye said. “When I came this morning, I said, ‘Jesus Christ. I don’t know what to do.’ I asked: ‘Is there a dead person in the house?’ They (the investigators) said, “No. No one died.” So I said, ‘Glory to God.’”

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located. The description of the suspect is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please contact HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

