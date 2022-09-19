Blockchain
TeraWulf Announces Operation of Nearly 12,000 Miners at Its Lake Mariner Facility
Miner Deployments On-track to Achieve Total Year-End 2022 Targets
EASTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WULF #Bitcoin–TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, announced today the successful energization of its initial batch of over 3,000 S19 XP mining machines from the previously announced agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”) for its Lake Mariner facility in New York.
Together with the Bitmain S19 XPs recently installed, TeraWulf now has owned hashing capacity in excess of 0.67 EH/s (5,471 miners) online plus approximately 0.65 EH/s (6,500 miners) of hosted hashing capacity for a total of over 1.3 EH/s operational at Lake Mariner.
TeraWulf’s Co-Founder and CEO Paul Prager highlighted, “This is an exciting time for the Company, and we are pleased to be one of the first public mining companies to deploy Bitmain’s latest generation mining machines at scale. This represents just one of the many milestones we expect to achieve at our Lake Mariner Facility as we aggressively ramp our self-mining operations in the coming months.”
The initial batch of Bitmain S19 XPs was installed in Building 1 of its Lake Mariner facility in New York, which has a total capacity of 50 MW of digital infrastructure. Building 2 at Lake Mariner remains on track to be completed during Q4 2022 and is expected to add another 50 MW of digital infrastructure capacity resulting in total energized digital infrastructure of 110 MW by year end 2022.
“Along with Lake Mariner’s strong hash rate growth has been a commensurate increase in our grid support capabilities. During an extreme summer across energy markets, our Lake Mariner facility was called upon for nearly a dozen demand response events, highlighting our ability to offer instant, precise support when the grid needs it most,” added Nazar Khan, Co-Founder and COO of TeraWulf. “And we continue to expand the suite of ancillary services that Lake Mariner can offer to the electric market.”
As previously announced, the Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania, a joint venture between TeraWulf and Talen Energy Corporation, has made significant construction progress and remains on target to begin mining in Q4 2022. TeraWulf continues to target reaching 5.8 EH/s of total Company operational mining capacity in Q1 2023.
Access to investor related events and updated presentation materials can be found on the TeraWulf Investor Relations website at www.investors.terawulf.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) owns and operates vertically integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. Led by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs, the Company is currently developing two mining facilities, Lake Mariner in New York and the Nautilus Cryptomine Facility in Pennsylvania, with the objective of over 800 MW of mining capacity deployed by 2025, enabling over 23 exahash per second of expected hashrate. TeraWulf generates domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro, and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus of ESG that ties directly to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “target,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf’s management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) conditions in the cryptocurrency mining industry, including fluctuation in the market pricing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the economics of cryptocurrency mining, including as to variables or factors affecting the cost, efficiency and profitability of cryptocurrency mining; (2) competition among the various providers of cryptocurrency mining services; (3) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf’s operations or the industries in which it operates, including regulation regarding power generation, cryptocurrency usage and/or cryptocurrency mining; (4) the ability to implement certain business objectives and to timely and cost-effectively execute integrated projects; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to growth strategies or operations; (6) loss of public confidence in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and the potential for cryptocurrency market manipulation; (7) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (8) the availability, delivery schedule and cost of equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf, including mining equipment and infrastructure equipment meeting the technical or other specifications required to achieve its growth strategy; (9) employment workforce factors, including the loss of key employees; (10) litigation relating to TeraWulf, IKONICS and/or the business combination; (11) the ability to recognize the anticipated objectives and benefits of the business combination; and (12) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Company Contact:
Sandy Harrison
[email protected]
(410) 770-9500
More Than 125,000 Crypto Traders Liquidated, Here’s How Much They Lost
Over the last 24 hours, thousands of crypto traders have lost their positions in the market. The liquidations had ramped up, especially after the price of bitcoin had lost its footing above $19,000. It triggered one of the largest liquidations for the year 2022, with traders losing hundreds of millions of dollars in the span of a single day.
More Than 125,000 Trader Rekt
In the 24 hours following bitcoin’s decline to the $18,000 territory, more than 125,000 have had their positions liquidated. This amounted to more than $410 million that has been lost in the past day. Not surprisingly, the vast majority have been long traders who had been betting on the market seeing another recovery. Instead, the drop had caused a ripple effect across the market.
According to data from Coinglass, a total of 126,632 traders had lost their positions during this time. The largest single liquidation had been recorded on the Bitmex exchange, where a single trade worth $10 million had been liquidated across the XBTUSD pair.
Of the $417 million in liquidations, 87.85% had come out as longs, leaving $52.38 million of shorts during this time. Over the last 12 hours, the liquidations have started to subside but still remain significant enough to cause panic in the market.
Ethereum Leads Crypto Liquidations
Even though bitcoin had fallen below $19,000, sparking massive liquidations across the digital asset, it still comes short when compared to Ethereum. ETH had fallen to the $1,200 level at one point, and long traders had taken hit after hit in the market.
Where bitcoin’s liquidations had come out to around $121 million in the last 24 hours, Ethereum’s numbers were almost 40% more, with $161 million lost by traders. This meant that the trades had lost more than 122,000 ETH in just 24 hours.
Ethereum Classic, which tends to trail behind Ethereum the most, was also not spared in the liquidation trends. ETC saw more than 482,000 coins liquidation, translating to losses of $13.91 million during this time. It was just ahead of XRP, which saw $10.5 million in liquidations.
All other cryptocurrencies had seen much fewer liquidations with less than $5 million lost. EOS, ETHW, SOL, and CHZ recorded liquidations of $4.92 million, $4.65 million, $4.29 million, and $4.27 million, respectively. LTC also made the top 10 list with liquidations of $3.6 million.
Featured image from CoinShark, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
BitNile Holdings Projects Bitcoin Mining Production Run Rate of 4.7 Bitcoin per Day by the End of September 2022, Nearly Doubling by End of the Year to 9.33 Bitcoin per Day
The Company Expects to Have 7,500 Miners at Its Michigan Data Center and 6,500 Miners at the Hosted Texas Facility Installed by the End of September 2022
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #ARBK—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today provided projections on expected Bitcoin mining production levels. The Company expects to have 7,500 miners at its Michigan data center and 6,500 miners at the Texas facility hosted by Computer North, LLC installed by the end of September 2022. This includes the 2,004 S19j Pro Antminers that had been held by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for review and audit, which miners have been released and delivered to the Company’s Michigan property.
Based on expected installations of S19j Pro and S19 XP Antminers, BitNile expects to increase its average daily mining production to approximately 4.7 Bitcoin per day by the end of September 2022, nearly doubling to approximately 9.33 Bitcoin per day by the end of December 2022, based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 32.05 trillion.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “As the market has experienced a crypto winter, our investment in the Michigan data center and our positive relationship with Bitmain allow us to have confidence in our long-term plans regarding Bitcoin mining. Our recent purchase of additional Bitcoin mining equipment demonstrates our belief in the long-term outlook for Bitcoin. The plan to grow our Bitcoin mining operations is clear, and it is rewarding to see the team continue to deliver on the goal of timely installation of new Bitcoin miners as they arrive at our Michigan data center and the Texas hosted facility.”
As previously disclosed, BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited for a total of 21,925 Bitcoin miners, including 4,600 environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 terahashes per second (“TH/s”) and 17,325 S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s. Once all of the miners are fully deployed and operational, BitNile expects to achieve a mining production capacity of approximately 2.3725 exahashes per second.
The Company notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the actual delivery and installation of Bitcoin miners, the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, and other factors that may impact the results of production or operations.
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
Blockchain
Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners
If you are an aspiring crypto investor, Bitramo is now offering a series of exciting investment opportunities tailor-made for you. This crypto start-up stormed into the market earlier this year with three mining rigs that have already claimed their stake as the most profitable mining hardware ever created. Making things even better, you don’t need to be a technology geek to make a profit using Bitramo miners.
Bitramo’s product range currently comprises of Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X, three cutting-edge 3nm ASIC miners. Many industry experts feel that these three rigs are the most powerful and cost-efficient mining rigs ever to hit the market. The extraordinary capabilities of these miners are because of their unrivaled hash rates and reasonably lower power consumption, two factors that are directly responsible for a miner’s profit-making potential.
Bitramo Hash Rates
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: 360 TH/s 30 GH/s 2 GH/s 2MH/s
Ramo 2: 750 TH/s 70 GH/s 5 GH/s 5 MH/s
Ramo X: 2250 TH/s 210 GH/s 15 GH/s 15 MH/s
Individuals that are well acquainted with the field of crypto would surely understand the value of these hash rates. As a result of these hash rates, compared to other products, Bitramo miners can process much more data in a given time. Some of the delighted users of these miners claim that they have recovered 100% return on their investment within just one month. Some of the profitability figures revealed by these users are simply mind-boggling.
Monthly Profits
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Monero
Ramo 1: $1900 $1400 $2200 $2500
Ramo 2: $4000 $3500 $5700 $6600
Ramo X: $12,300 $10,500 $17,000 $20,000
If you think that now you know all the great things about Bitramo miners, you are wrong because there is much more in store. Firstly, unlike any other company in the crypto market, Bitramo takes the needs of all types of users into account while creating its products. The company’s mission is to create a space for everyone to benefit from investing in crypto. All their mining rigs are plug-and-play devices that can be used without any specialized knowledge of crypto. These miners have simple system requirements and can be operated with a nominal internet speed of just 10kb/second. Oftentimes, finding a trustworthy mining pool can be a problem for newbies. Bitramo solves this problem by offering its own mining pool that is available to its customers for free.
To make crypto investment more profitable for its customers, Bitramo covers the delivery and custom fees for all its customers. The company also offers complete insurance coverage during transit and a warranty for all types of software or hardware issues.
Blockchain
KuCoin Labs Enriches NFT Ecosystem by Incubating NFT Liquidity Solution BidShop.io
VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially announced its co-incubation with Republic Capital in BidShop.io, a startup that creates additional liquidity streams for NFT holders.
BidShop.io introduces game theory factors into the traditional NFT auction process, which has the effect of creating additional liquidity streams above floor price for holders of non-fungible tokens. On the buyer side of the equation, the solution also allows bidders to acquire rare NFTs at a fraction of the price.
The startup uses an innovation known as reverse auctions to put more power into the hands of NFT owners and furnish buyers with greater prospects of success. With reverse auctions, all bid values are encrypted and invisible to other bidders. This is a big technological challenge when implementing encryption on EVM blockchain and keeping the process completely trustless.
“The reason why we love BidShop.io is not only the unique technology but the true gamification of the NFT space, adding more liquidity and providing more people with a chance of acquiring NFTs with true value. KuCoin Labs is advising Bidshop.io from various aspects, such as business strategy, fundraising, marketing orientations as well as go-to-market strategies, etc.” stated Lou Yu, Head of KuCoin Labs.
In the future, KuCoin Labs will further explore potential and diversified collaborations with BidShop.io to vastly improve the NFT ecosystem.
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B Round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021 Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts. For more information, please, visit https://www.kucoin.com.
About KuCoin Labs
Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help project owners achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.
For more information, please visit https://www.kucoin.com/land/kucoinlabs
About BidShop.io
BidShop.io is the first NFT marketplace built on a reverse auction mechanism that provides a gamified experience for users while addressing market failures in the NFT space.
Buyers can purchase valuable NFTs for a fraction of the price while sellers can create additional liquidity streams above the floor price of their NFTs.
BidShop’s auction mechanism is fully decentralized and built on one-of-a-kind technology, encrypting bidding values on EVM networks while remaining completely trustless.
Bid Small, Win Big with BidShop.
Website | Discord | Twitter | Telegram Announcement
Contacts
Emma Haul
Blockchain
Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action.
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022
Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a deep plunge to the low $18K region. However, since the 9AM Monday morning open, prices have climbed by more than 5% already leaving a long wick behind.
Bull Stop Bears Short With Hammer Time
Bitcoin price is forming a hammer. A hammer is a type of bullish reversal signal in Japanese candlesticks that represents a large, sudden presence from bulls once a key price objective was reached.
On daily timeframes, there isn’t all that much significant going on otherwise to confirm the signal. Price has once again touched the lower Bollinger Bands where the reaction occurred. The RSI suggests that the strength behind the move was very weak despite the depth.
Stochastic has also fallen to the oversold line. Holding above it leads to short-term rallies, but as you can see in the past price can fall right back down.
Despite the plunge, there wasn't much strength from bears | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Weakening Weekly Momentum Could Be Ready To Turn
Since today is the first day of the week, the weekly candle in Bitcoin currently is a hammer also. With several days remaining before the close, it is unlikely it will stay that way. The head of the hammer, or real candle body, is hanging on just above former all-time high resistance.
Zoomed in closely, you can see why this move was especially demoralizing for bulls. Any traders who entered on leverage will have been stopped out after months of position building, leaving only those who entered on the wick to $17,500 remaining in a long position.
Given the macro situation and the extreme bearish sentiment, new lows appear to be a given. However, bearish momentum has been weakening on weekly timeframes, which is a bullish signal to go with a hammer candle. If bulls can close the weekly histogram in the green and complete a bullish crossover on the LMACD, a sustained rally could materialize.
Comparing it with the 2018 bear market bottom, once crossed, Bitcoin never returned to those prices.
Bears expose weakness on weekly timeframes | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: WATCH: Ethereum Merge Sell The News Event | ETHUSD September 15, 2022
Why Bitcoin Bulls Have 11 Days To Save September
There are only 11 days left in the monthly candle, and this is all the time bulls have left to prevent a much deeper selloff in BTC.
Although the current candle looks ugly, compare it to past levels where a meaningful reversal began. A doji pattern to close September could be the beginning of a cluster of support forming that tells the market new lows won’t be happening.
The onus is on bulls to make a strong showing within the next 11 days to put bearish momentum on monthly timeframes to a stop. In the past, the histogram turning pink was the turning point that let the market know bulls were taking back control over crypto.
How will September end?
Can bulls finally stop bearish momentum? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Yuga Labs Hires Spencer Tucker as first Chief Gaming Officer
Web3 and NFT pioneer Yuga Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, expands C-suite team with a new role overseeing Yuga’s gaming initiatives and the Otherside metaverse
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced that Spencer Tucker will be joining the company as Chief Gaming Officer. Spencer will oversee all of the company’s gaming initiatives and Yuga’s ambitious interoperable Otherside metaverse project.
Tucker joins Yuga with nearly two decades of experience in the gaming industry. Previously, Tucker was the President of Games at Scopely and served as Senior Vice President of Product at Gree International Entertainment. He specializes in game development, design, UGC, web3, and creative community involvement.
“Web3 is revolutionizing gaming, entertainment, and community in much the same way the shift to mobile revolutionized communication,” said Tucker. “I am beyond excited to join the Yuga Labs team and to continue building toward the new era of interoperability and community-empowered growth in the Otherside metaverse.”
This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. The company will continue to show the rest of the industry through a flurry of initiatives in the coming months that Yuga is more than the sum of its parts.
“Spencer brings a passion for and deep knowledge of gaming and shares our vision for the Otherside metaverse,” said Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs. “Yuga today is known most prominently for being the home of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas. We are uniquely situated to revolutionize the way we all think about web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling.”
This newly formed C-suite role and recent events such as Otherside’s First Trip demo are hints at Yuga’s ambitious long-term vision to expand beyond being the home to top NFT collections. Despite the bear market, Yuga Labs has grown from approximately 10 employees in January to over 70 today and will likely exceed 100 full-time employees by the end of year. Yuga has welcomed talented individuals from top companies such as Google, Oculus, Twitter, Apple, Dune Games, Monolith Gaming, WB Gaming, Microsoft, Coinbase, and American Express.
About Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022, Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.
For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected]
Contacts
Delaney Simmons
