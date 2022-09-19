News
The stable dollar ahead of European exchanges
The Dollar is slightly higher on the day as we look to European trade as traders hold onto the advances from last week. There are still critical levels to cross and we may not reach them until the FOMC meeting later in the week. This will be the key risk event for markets, with the Fed most likely to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.
EUR/USD is down 0.2% at 0.9995 but continues to edge closer to parity – with a wide range of options expiries seen at the level on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be needed take note (respectively 2.2 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros).
Meanwhile, USD/JPY remains high but buyers are still unable to find a firm break above 145.00 at this time. The pair is up 0.2% at 143.15 at the moment, after earlier lows of around 142.64 in Asia. The pound will also be in focus, with the BOE also due to meet on Thursday. This will make for some interesting times in the cable as price is challenging support at 1.1400 at the moment:
Elsewhere, USD/CAD is up 0.2% at 1.3285 as buyers look to take advantage of a break above 1.3200 late last week. Adam shared some thoughts on the move on Friday here.
The Aussie is also under pressure as it trades again at 0.6700 today and continues to test key trendline support on the weekly chart:
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion – The Denver Post
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden has said U.S. forces will defend Taiwan if China attempts to invade the self-governing island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official U.S. support for island democracy.
Biden said ‘yes’ when asked during an interview on CBS News’ ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday whether ‘US forces, American men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion’ .
CBS News reported that the White House said after the interview that US policy had not changed. This policy indicates that Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully, but does not say whether US forces could be sent in response to a Chinese attack.
Tensions are mounting following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures, including the President of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed its “sincere gratitude” to Biden for “upholding the US government’s unwavering promise of security in Taiwan.”
Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other “like-minded” governments to safeguard regional stability, the statement said.
Washington is obligated by federal law to ensure Taiwan has the means to defend itself but does not say whether US forces would be sent. The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic relations.
Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party ruling the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but argue over who has the right to be the national leader.
Beijing criticizes official foreign contacts with Taiwan’s elected government as an encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.
Washington says it does not support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance repeated by Biden in the interview aired Sunday.
“Taiwan makes its own judgments about its independence,” the president said. “We do not encourage their independence.”
In May, Biden said “yes” when asked at a press conference in Tokyo if he was prepared to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.
___
AP reporter Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.
denverpost
News
Queen’s funeral LIVE: Breaking news as state funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London
Queen’s funeral LIVE: Up to two million mourners are expected in London today to see Her Majesty’s coffin being taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey ahead of her final journey to be buried at Windsor Castle
Follow MailOnline’s live blog for updates throughout the day as a state funeral takes place for the Queen at Westminster Abbey ahead of a committal service at Windsor Castle:
dailymail us
News
President Biden says he hasn’t decided on 2024 re-election – 60 Minutes
President Biden said 60 Minutes last Thursday that although he intends to run for re-election in 2024, the decision is still pending.
“Sir, are you determined to run again, or are there certain conditions that must be met?” Pelley asked.
“Look, if I told you, I show up again, all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have – demands that I have to change and move and do,” Mr Biden said. . “In terms of election laws. and it’s way too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a big acceptor of fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do it And in the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, as we approach next year, make a judgment call on what to do.
“You say it’s way too early to make that decision,” Pelley said. “I take it the decision wasn’t made in your own head?”
“Listen, my intention, as I said at the outset, is to run again,” the president said. “But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”
President Biden has said he hopes to retain control of the House and Senate in midterm elections in November. But less than half the country approves of the work he has done. Pelley asked Biden why he thought his numbers were so low despite a string of recent legislative successes.
“It’s a really tough time. We’re at an inflection point in the history of this country,” Biden said. “We are going to make decisions, and we are making decisions now, that will determine what we will look like in the next ten years. I think you will agree that the impact on the psyche of the American people as a result of the pandemic is profound. Think about how that changed everything. You know, people’s attitude about themselves, their families, the state of the nation, the state of their communities. And so it there’s a lot of uncertainty on there, a lot of uncertainty. And we’ve lost a million people. A million people to COVID. When I came to power, when I was elected, only 2 million people had been vaccinated. I got 220 million, what I mean is that we have to We found ourselves in a very difficult situation. It was a very difficult time. Very difficult.
President Biden is the longest-serving commander-in-chief in the country’s history. With that in mind, Pelley asked him about his fitness for the job.
“Look at me. And honest to God, that’s all I think. Look at me,” Mr Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you watch and, you know, respect my job of the time. Do what I do. I think, you know, I don’t… when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘Wait a minute. minute, how– how old are you?’”
“I respect that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old,’” the president continued, “But I think it depends on how much energy you have and whether or not the work is consistent. you do. with what any person of any age would be able to do.”
“How would you say your mental focus is?” Pelley asked.
“Oh, it’s focused. I would say it’s– I think it’s– I– I haven’t– look, I’m having a hard time even mentioning, even telling myself, my own head, the number of years,” Biden said. “I don’t think of myself as being as old as I am anymore than stealing. I mean, it’s just not – I haven’t observed anything in terms of – there’s not things that I don’t don’t do now what I did before, whether it was physical, or mental, or whatever.”
Grub5
News
President Biden: “The pandemic is over”
President Joe Biden said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic was over.
The virus was first identified during an outbreak in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Cases reached the United States in early 2020, prompting several states to close businesses and schools non-essential from spring 2020. COVID-19 vaccines have been available in various countries since December 2020.
Anchor Scott Pelley said: “Mr. President, first Detroit auto show in three years. Is the pandemic over?
Biden said, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We are still working on it a lot. It is — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one is wearing a mask. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think that’s changing. And I think this one is a perfect example. »
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
When, where, how to watch – NBC Chicago
Buckingham Palace is making final preparations for the state funeral of the Queen who died on September 8 at 96 and her private burial later on Monday.
His death during his beloved summer retreat at Balmoral Castle ended the monarch’s 70-year reign.
Here is what we know of the funeral ceremony:
When is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
On Monday, September 19, the Queen’s coffin will be transported from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey in London for a state funeral which will begin at 11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EST.
Officials said the funeral would be the biggest international event Britain has held in decades.
How to watch live coverage
Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which will be broadcast on major television networks and streamed online.
NBC News will air special coverage of the funeral.
Where will it remain in state and for how long?
The Queen’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a cannon carriage, with the King and other senior royals walking behind.
It was placed in the medieval Parliament Westminster Hallwhere the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.
The queen will remain in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will be on watch 24 hours a day.
Tens of thousands of people lined up on Thursday that snaked more than four miles along the River Thames in London, waiting to file silently past his coffin.
On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will watch over their mother’s coffin as it is for 15 minutes.
Who should attend the funeral?
According to British officials, some 500 foreign dignitaries will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, but no invitations have been sent to the leaders of Russia, Belarus or Myanmar.
US President Joe Biden was among the first to announce he would be flying with his wife, Jill Biden.
Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, German Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian Sergio Mattarella, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents present.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as former Spanish monarch Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, are also due to travel to London for the occasion.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his official delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next week will include racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott.
Waller and Alcott are among 10 “everyday Australians” who will represent Australia at Monday’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Albanese said.
“It was a request from the Palace that 10 ordinary citizens who contribute to local communities be invited to the Queen’s funeral,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
At least one Pacific neighbor leader, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape, accepted Australia’s offer of help to attend the funeral.
Among the 2,000 guests at the funeral will also be nearly 200 people honored by the late Queen for their work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in sectors such as charity, health and education.
The public will pay their last respects as the UK and the world mourn Elizabeth II
Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried?
After the state funeral in London, the Queen’s coffin will then be taken to the state hearse in Windsor for a burial service at St George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle, attended by 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor Estate staff.
At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver the blessing and the congregation will sing ‘God Save The King’.
Members of the Royal Family will then hold a private funeral service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the Queen will be buried with her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.
NBC Chicago
News
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP – The Denver Post
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Las Vegas has never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday.
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and the city’s first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor and was named Finals MVP after averaging 18.3 points in the series.
Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded, league MVP A’ja Wilson, who played every minute of the game, grabbed the ball and stomped on the ground before being mobbed by her teammates.
“We champions! We champions! We champions! Wilson gave a shout out to his teammates as they donned their championship hats and t-shirts ahead of the trophy presentation ceremony.
Riquna Williams had 17 points for Vegas, Kelsey Plum added 16 points, Jackie Young had 13 and Wilson added 11 points to go along with his 14 rebounds.
Wilson hopes this is just the beginning of the franchise.
“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said during the on-pitch celebration. “
Courtney Williams had 17 points to lead Connecticut and Alyssa Thomas had her second straight triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner 12.
“When you miss it definitely hurts a lot,” Sun’s coach Curt Miller said. “But it means there was something that mattered and something special about that group of players.”
For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who went untitled during her stellar WNBA career, the ring has completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coaching position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.
“They’re amazing on the pitch, but first and foremost they’re amazing humans,” Hammon said. “They care about each other. They invest in each other. It was an absolute honor to be their coach. I saw excellence and wanted to be part of it.
Hammon also paid tribute to former Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, who was present at the ceremony: “He put this team together and saw the pieces.”
Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, was not with his football team on Sunday. He was in Connecticut to get a trophy. He hoisted it up, then handed it over to cheerful players who did the same.
“Las Vegas, we’re world champions,” Davis said.
The Aces led by two points at halftime and four points after three quarters. They held a six-point lead in the fourth when Plum was called for a flagrant foul after hitting Bonner as the Sun guard attempted a 3-pointer and sent him to the ground grabbing his right ankle.
Bonner hit all three free throws before Jones’ short jumper cut the lead to one point. The Sun then tied the game at 67 on a Courtney Williams free throw and took a 71-70 lead on two fouls by Brionna Jones.
But Las Vegas had the answers.
Riquna Williams’ 3-pointer put the Aces back in the lead and Gray’s jumper extended the lead to 75-71 with less than a minute left. A’ja Wilson then stole a pass and Plum hit a short jump to secure the victory.
BUTTON SET
As expected, it was a physical game — played appropriately on an NFL Sunday. The Sun got scared when Bonner inadvertently took an elbow to the gut from Gray late in the first quarter and was down for a few minutes before being helped to the bench. She returned to the game later in the half, apparently suffering no ill effects. Natisha Hiedeman and Plum got into a short pushing game in the second quarter, causing technical fouls for both players. It was all before Plum’s flagrant in fourth.
NO GRAY ZONE
Gray was not a WNBA star this season, nor a first-team pick in any league, and had expressed his displeasure about it. After scoring 21 points in each of the first two games in the Finals, she only scored 11 points in Game 3, but bounced back. Way back.
“They can keep this All-Star and first team,” Gray said. “I have the ring.”
INCLUSIVE ORGANIZATIONS
Before the match, the two coaches reflected on the composition of the organizations in the final. The Aces are led by Hammon and two black female executives in chief executive Natalie Williams and president of business operations Nikki Fargas. The Suns belong to the Mohegan tribe, have a female president in the person of Jen Rizzotti and are coached by Curt Miller, a homosexual.
“Women’s basketball is such a story in terms of diversity and inclusion. I mean, our league defines it and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Miller said, adding that he hopes to be an inspiration to any gay kid “wondering if they can pursue a career in the sport “.
Hammon said she thinks the diversity of her team’s front office has made her stronger.
“You can make a much better picture with a box full of colored pencils than just a pencil,” she said.
VEGAS PRIDE AND PARADE
The start of the celebration was broadcast on video screens at the Raiders’ stadium during the NFL game against Arizona on Sunday, to cheers from fans.
They can cheer more in a few days: a parade on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
“What a team, what talent, what a victory! You made Las Vegas so proud! Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “Thank you for your effort, discipline and focus. We can’t wait for the celebrations and a great parade!”
Wilson said after the game that parade-goers should be ready for a party: “When you come to the parade, you better be four-gunned. If you ain’t four-gunned, don’t come.”
TIPS
The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days off. …Vegas is the fourth WNBA team to win a title with both a league MVP and Coach of the Year…The Sun fell short after being among the last four WNBA teams standing for each of the four past seasons, returning to the Finals for the first time since 2019.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” Bonner said. “They expected us to lose to Chicago. They expected us to lose to Dallas. Despite all this, we reached the final. ___
This story has been corrected to show the Aces GM’s first name is Natalie.
___
More WNBA playoffs: and
denverpost
