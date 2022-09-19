News
Ukraine says Russian missile hit near nuclear power plant
Kyiv, Ukraine — A Russian missile strike struck a facility near a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, not damaging its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country’s atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.
Energoatom, which operates Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, said the strike affected an industrial complex including the Pivdennukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region on Monday morning.
Energoatom said the missile hit just 300 meters (yards) from the plant, causing an explosion that shattered more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex.
The attack also caused the temporary shutdown of a nearby hydroelectric plant, but did not affect the nuclear plant’s reactors, Energoatom said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism”.
The Russian Defense Ministry had no immediate comment on the attack.
The Pivdennukrainsk power plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, lies along the Southern Bug River and is about 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Kyiv. It is the second largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine with three reactors.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the first days of the invasion and has repeatedly come under fire that has cut its transmission lines and eventually forced operators to shut down to avoid a radioactive disaster. Russia and Ukraine swapped responsibility for the bombings.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, which has monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.
Daily horoscope for September 19, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Cancer.
Happy Birthday Monday, September 19, 2022:
You look neat and well drawn because you are always aware that you are presenting an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is all about learning and teaching. Courses. Read books. Learn new things to enrich your world.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Be ready to seize an unexpected opportunity to improve your work, the appearance of your workplace, or your relationships with your colleagues. Likewise, fill the fridge, because you might suddenly receive home today. (This surprise may also relate to your health or your pet.) Tonight: Be practical.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
Be prepared to accept a surprise invitation today. It could be a wonderful social activity, a fun lunch, a movie, a party, a sporting event, or something related to your kids. Some of you will be caught off guard by an unexpected flirtation. Phew! Get out of bed and get dressed! Tonight: Romantic!
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
You could receive spontaneously at home today. (Plan ahead and have good food and drink on hand.) Pleasant news from a family member might please you. You might impulsively buy something for your home. In the meantime, be ready to jump on a real estate opportunity. Tonight: Have fun!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★★
It’s a hectic and fun day full of potential opportunities! Take a shower and dress to be ready to move in any direction. A spontaneous short trip or meeting with neighbors, relatives and siblings will delight you. Meanwhile, you are restless and ready for anything! Tonight: Schmooze!
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
Keep your pockets open, because financial opportunities could suddenly appear today. You might see a better paying job or a way to increase your income. Conversely, you might spontaneously buy something because you can’t resist it. It’s a hectic and fun day! Tonight: Favorable finances.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★★
Today you want to do something different because you are bored with your daily routine. Look for new people and different forms of entertainment. Couples can agree to an unconventional arrangement in the relationship. Why not add a little spice to your life! Tonight: You’re nice!
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★★
You might surprise people unexpectedly today because you are high profile. People notice you. Something happening behind the scenes might appeal to you and you might make an announcement about it. Bosses and authority figures are unpredictable. Tonight: Pleasant solitude.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★★
A sudden chance to travel might fall on your knees today. If so, act quickly, as this window of opportunity will be brief. Chances are you will meet an unusual new friend today. The groups to which you belong will be the source of a pleasant surprise. Tonight: Have fun folks.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★★
A boss, parent, or someone in authority might do something that surprises and pleases you today. You might be offered an opportunity, a raise, praise, or some sort of recommendation. Others might be having a flirtation with their boss. Tonight: You look good!
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★★★
A wonderful opportunity to travel somewhere could present itself today. If this happens, you will need to act quickly to take advantage of it. Likewise, a sudden romance (eyes in a crowded room) with someone unusual might begin. A close friend or partner might surprise you. Tonight: Explore!
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★★
It’s a great day to apply for a loan or mortgage, as financial doors will open for you. The wealth and resources of others might suddenly become available. You could receive an inheritance or a gift. It could be something unexpected in your job. Tonight: good luck.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★★
A surprise invitation could delight you today. Certainly, you will have fun in a way you never expected. Dress up and get ready to travel in fantastic light! Get ready to party! Likewise, sporting events can take a surprising turn, as well as social outings with the kids. Tonight: Socialize.
BORN TODAY
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon (1974), singer, celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood (1964), actor Jeremy Irons (1948)
Keller @ Large: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 Debate
Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable income of $1 million or more — an income level that would be adjusted each year to reflect increases in the cost of living. The revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it will come into force next year.
Jon Keller brought in two experts to discuss the details of Question 1: Steve Crawford, Communications Director of the Massachusetts Fair Share, and Jim Stergios, Executive Director of the Pioneer Institute. The following answers are edited for clarity.
Keller: C comes before S, so I’ll start with you, Steve. You think it is necessary, why?
Crawford: No one is saying we need more money for education and transportation in this state. Our higher education system has been disorganized over the past 20 years. Children returning from the pandemic do not have enough teachers in the classrooms. Many children in hub cities attend schools that are 100 years old. We have nearly 650 bridges in desperate need of repairs, these are structural repairs, we are not just talking about potholes. So what question 1 would do is ask the wealthiest in our state to pay a little more, if you make more than a million dollars a year you would pay a little more, that money would be spent on transportation and to education — constitutionally dedicated to go to these ends.
Keller: Jim, you don’t think it’s necessary. Why not?
Stergios: I would ask viewers to think about it both short term and long term. In the last 12-13 years, we have doubled our budget, we spent $53 billion last year, our budget increased by 10%. I don’t think there are many people in Massachusetts who feel like their income is growing 10% in a single year so quickly, they could have extra income to spend. Last year we had a $5 billion surplus due to economic growth. Same for the year before. We have billions of dollars in federal government COVID funding that has gone unspent. In the field of education, there is a special fund, well over a billion dollars have not been spent, we have only spent a fraction of it. We have the resources to do what we want to do. And in fact this proposal, while it says on paper, what you read is exactly as it is worded, the Attorney General herself in 2018 argued that it’s just a tax, it doesn’t will not go to education and transportation.
Keller: Rebuttal?
Crawford: That’s just not what was said at the hearing, which the opponents lost in the Anderson vs. Healey case. What Judge Kafker said in this hearing is yes, it is dedicated to transportation and education. You can go back and check the tape. He is dedicated. It’s no different than other dedicated funds we have like the gas tax, except it’s enshrined in the Constitution. It’s just that there’s nothing that can be changed about that.
Stergios: What the judge said is that the subject of appropriation means that the voters understand that the legislator can dispose of the revenues in any way they wish. In 2018, in the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, the Attorney General’s argument and his written argument clearly indicate that it is a tax. That’s all it is, it’s not guaranteed to go to education or transportation. The legislator has the ability to dispose of it. And I would say finally that the legislator had twice the capacity to allocate funds to education, to transport, there are two amendments which they rejected, two times four against one. It’s not a small margin. They said we weren’t going to put it there.
Keller: Can the legislature take that money and spend it on something unrelated to education or transportation, or not?
Crawford: The money raised from this tax? No they can’t.
Stergios: The money from this tax goes to education, to transport, but the legislator is fully capable, fully empowered to redirect the money currently spent, 18 billion ago, it raises about a billion and a half maximum, they can redirect this money for other purposes. This has happened in California and many other states that have. These two amendments that they rejected, let it be very clear, this is what the legislator intends to do.
Watch the second part of the debate:
“Let’s fight” – Chris Eubank Jr calls out Gennady Golovkin after loss to Canelo
Despite another fight to prepare for, Chris Eubank Jr called out Gennady Golovkin after losing his trilogy fight with Canelo.
Golovkin was dominated by Canelo on Saturday night as he struggled to get a start against the Mexican and fell to a unanimous decision loss.
Unlike the first two fights between the two, which were extremely close, this time the young Canelo looked way too fresh for the 40-year-old Golovkin.
That being said, it looks like Eubank Jr could sense an opportunity to get his hands on a world title, as he called Golovkin after the fight.
As it stands, while he was unable to win the undisputed super middleweight crown from Canelo, Golovkin still holds the IBF and WBA titles in the middleweight division.
Eubank Jr, who fights between middleweight and super middleweight, failed in his only attempt to win a world title when he was beaten by George Groves in 2018.
Now an aging Golovkin could be the perfect opportunity for Eubank Jr to get his hands on a belt, hence the call on Twitter, as he said, “GGG you had a great run.
“Come back to middleweight and let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass them and I’ll take care of it for the next two years while you enjoy your retirement…
“You deserved it champion.”
Support
Promoter Eddie Hearn backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat Deontay Wilder if they face off
December would be a quick turnaround for Eubank Jr considering he has an upcoming fight with Conor Benn on October 8th.
Although they typically box in two weight classes, the pair agreed to meet at a catchweight of 157 pounds to carry on the legacy of their fathers who had an epic duo of fights in the early 1990s.
Chris Eubank Sr, however, is unhappy with his son’s drop from the 160lb middleweight limit and has threatened to pull Eubank Jr out of the fight due to health concerns.
Although it didn’t seem to affect the fight, Benn and his promoter, Kalle Sauerland, came out and said the fight would go ahead.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT, we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup game.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
Chinese data does not change the pessimistic outlook for the economy and the yuan
Despite an upbeat batch of economic data out of China last week, including retail sales and industrial production estimates, economists maintain their pessimism.
UBS has lowered its annual growth forecast from 3% to 2.7% for 2022 and from 5.4% to 4.6% for 2023.
“While some of the current policy support will bear more fruit in the fourth quarter, the Covid situation is likely to remain difficult through the winter and into early 2023, and export growth is expected to slow,” the statement said. UBS’s chief China economist, Tao Wang, in the note.
Wang adds that the revised forecast for 2023 is still based on a scenario where the real estate market soon stabilizes and Covid restrictions ease from March.
But those restrictions have weighed on investor sentiment and it’s unlikely to rebound anytime soon, Mattie Bekink, China director of the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”
“We don’t see the political levers needed to facilitate a change,” she said of the national zero-Covid policy. “Essentially, zero-Covid has trampled human investor confidence in China.”
Commenting on the sporadic regional shutdowns across China, she said, “It’s kind of a stranglehold for the Chinese economy right now.”
lower yuan
Economists also expect the Chinese currency to continue to weaken, even after the onshore and offshore yuan fell to its lowest level since July 2020 last week.
“We expect CNY weakness to persist in the near term, supported in part by overall USD strength,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a note, adding that the next key level to watch is 7. .20, which was last tested in May 2020.
UBS economists also predict that the yuan will weaken further against the US dollar, given the “divergent monetary policy trajectories between the United States and China and the slowdown in Chinese exports”. UBS’s Wang predicts that USD/CNY will trade around 7.15 by the end of 2022.
But with the 20th National Congress approaching on Oct. 16, economists at Goldman Sachs don’t expect to see any sudden movements in the currency.
“We don’t expect a very steep CNY depreciation – as stability would be preferred around such a key political event,” they added.
World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab ‘groomed’ Justin Trudeau, ‘penetrated’ Canadian government
Breitbart News editor Alex Marlow spoke at Turning Point USA’s Defeating the Great Reset conference on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, where he told the audience that the World Economic Forum (WEF) had prepared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The World Economic Forum, based in Switzerland, “openly states that it tries to influence governments. Unelected people, small town elites in Switzerland, openly advocating to influence governments, Western governments in particular,” Marlow said.
“They have no representation of populism,” he continued. “They have no representation of nationalism on their board. It’s still the same globalist mindset.
Marlow added that “they are grooming a young generation of globalist talent. They’re focused on cultivating this next generation, and they’ve proven they’re pretty good at it.
The editor then read a quote from WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in 2017:
I must say that when I now mention names like Miss Angela Merkel, even Vladimir Putin, etc., they have all been young world leaders in the WEF. But what we’re very proud of now is that the younger generation, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is stepping into the cabinet.
“Now, I know, I don’t think English is his first language, but I don’t know ‘We walk into the cabinet.’ It’s a strange picture,” Marlow said.
“But we see that he completes himself for infiltrating the Canadian government, grooming the prime minister, and then infiltrating his cabinet,” Marlow said. “All of this is a rebranding and relaunch of the New World Order.”
Marlow added that the WEF’s goal is to “create a totalitarian world government, maybe something like what we’ve seen from the UN, EU or WHO – they’ve done the a few newspapers lately – unelected, not accountable to the people, but they tell you what to do with your life.
“What the architects of the Great Reset believe is that modern democracy and a free market capitalism – not the type of capitalism we have today – have failed, and the only way to fix it is to marry corporate interests and the increasingly powerful state,” Marlow said. .
“It will create corporate superstates, or perhaps one day, a superstate that will see a new world government take shape,” he added. “It’s already happening, although it doesn’t necessarily take the form of government, it’s functional dictatorship via corporations.”
Watch Marlow’s full speech below:
Turning United States
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
European stocks down at the open today
- Eurostoxx -0.4%
- DAX Germany -0.6%
- France CAC 40 -0.5%
- IBEX Spain -0.3%
Remember that the UK markets are closed, but it looks like we are continuing much of the same themes from last week. The Dollar is holding firmer as stocks remain on the defensive as we head towards the Fed. S&P 500 futures are down 23 points, or 0.6%, currently with Nasdaq futures down 0.8% and Dow futures down 0.5%.
