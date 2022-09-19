Ukraine says Russian missile hit near nuclear power plant

Question 1 on the Massachusetts ballot would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable income of $1 million or more — an income level that would be adjusted each year to reflect increases in the cost of living. The revenues from this tax would be used, subject to appropriation by the state legislature, for public education, public colleges, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges, and public transportation. If approved, it will come into force next year.

Jon Keller brought in two experts to discuss the details of Question 1: Steve Crawford, Communications Director of the Massachusetts Fair Share, and Jim Stergios, Executive Director of the Pioneer Institute. The following answers are edited for clarity.

Keller: C comes before S, so I’ll start with you, Steve. You think it is necessary, why?

Crawford: No one is saying we need more money for education and transportation in this state. Our higher education system has been disorganized over the past 20 years. Children returning from the pandemic do not have enough teachers in the classrooms. Many children in hub cities attend schools that are 100 years old. We have nearly 650 bridges in desperate need of repairs, these are structural repairs, we are not just talking about potholes. So what question 1 would do is ask the wealthiest in our state to pay a little more, if you make more than a million dollars a year you would pay a little more, that money would be spent on transportation and to education — constitutionally dedicated to go to these ends.

Keller: Jim, you don’t think it’s necessary. Why not?

Stergios: I would ask viewers to think about it both short term and long term. In the last 12-13 years, we have doubled our budget, we spent $53 billion last year, our budget increased by 10%. I don’t think there are many people in Massachusetts who feel like their income is growing 10% in a single year so quickly, they could have extra income to spend. Last year we had a $5 billion surplus due to economic growth. Same for the year before. We have billions of dollars in federal government COVID funding that has gone unspent. In the field of education, there is a special fund, well over a billion dollars have not been spent, we have only spent a fraction of it. We have the resources to do what we want to do. And in fact this proposal, while it says on paper, what you read is exactly as it is worded, the Attorney General herself in 2018 argued that it’s just a tax, it doesn’t will not go to education and transportation.

Keller: Rebuttal?

Crawford: That’s just not what was said at the hearing, which the opponents lost in the Anderson vs. Healey case. What Judge Kafker said in this hearing is yes, it is dedicated to transportation and education. You can go back and check the tape. He is dedicated. It’s no different than other dedicated funds we have like the gas tax, except it’s enshrined in the Constitution. It’s just that there’s nothing that can be changed about that.

Stergios: What the judge said is that the subject of appropriation means that the voters understand that the legislator can dispose of the revenues in any way they wish. In 2018, in the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, the Attorney General’s argument and his written argument clearly indicate that it is a tax. That’s all it is, it’s not guaranteed to go to education or transportation. The legislator has the ability to dispose of it. And I would say finally that the legislator had twice the capacity to allocate funds to education, to transport, there are two amendments which they rejected, two times four against one. It’s not a small margin. They said we weren’t going to put it there.

Keller: Can the legislature take that money and spend it on something unrelated to education or transportation, or not?

Crawford: The money raised from this tax? No they can’t.

Stergios: The money from this tax goes to education, to transport, but the legislator is fully capable, fully empowered to redirect the money currently spent, 18 billion ago, it raises about a billion and a half maximum, they can redirect this money for other purposes. This has happened in California and many other states that have. These two amendments that they rejected, let it be very clear, this is what the legislator intends to do.

Debate Part 2: Massachusetts Nerd Question 1 10:53