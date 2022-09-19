Connect with us

Blockchain

Uplift DAO and InsurAce.io Collaborate to Protect IDO Launches

Uplift Dao And Insurace.io Collaborate To Protect Ido Launches On Uplift Launchpad
As a community, the team excitedly shared some encouraging news. It joined forces with one of DeFi’s most promising IDO accelerators. The market is ripe for disruption, and it may be found in a launchpad platform and crowdfunding community that brings together the vision of long-term support and the muscle of a sizable, genuine supporter base from all over the world. The answer is UpLift.

The LIFT utility token supports the UpLift launchpad, which aspires to become a premier meeting place for innovative companies and everyday investors.

Gains, in the long run, are possible with the UpLift platform because of the opportunities it presents to participate in the whole project, from its genesis to its completion. The UpLift community has made it its mission to promote the long-term success of the platform’s incubated enterprises and to locate lucrative prospects for long-term investment.

Reasons why UpLift becomes a great springboard for new ventures:

  • The community has a long-term perspective, as seen by its resolve to hodl the project tokens rather than flip them for a quick profit.
  • To each initiative, the council and community devote three phases: incubating the pre-launch momentum, facilitating the formal launch, and accelerating the post-launch growth.
  • As opposed to only being a source of funding, communities also know how to get their ideas out there in the open market.
  • The community’s reach extends to more than 80 nations, allowing us to give every venture we fund maximum visibility on a worldwide scale.
  • Tokens for projects may be used on any chain thanks to our cross-chain platform.
  • Uplift’s Incubation, Launch, and Acceleration programs are designed to help startups succeed in the cryptocurrency industry and quickly scale.
  • With the UpLift IDO paradigm, tokens may be distributed more easily, opening up several possibilities for asset management, decreased listing fees, and uniform enrollment.
  • UpLift, which is built on the Binance Smart Chain, provides a safe and low-cost starting point for new users to join the network without any barriers.

For this reason, InsurAce.io has agreed to collaborate with these new initiatives in order to provide coverage for their IDO event, shielding users from any attacks during this vulnerable time. Among the several DeFi risk protection mechanisms, only InsurAce.io provides IDO insurance.

Oliver Xie, Founder InsurAce.io stated:

“We’re excited to be working with Uplift, it’s a great project, helping many new high growth startups to get established in the space. InsurAce is here to make crypto safter for everyone and that should extend to all levels in the ecosystem, not just focus on the most established entities. We’re proud to be able to add this support and protect users during IDO events.”

To give both communities enough time to make the necessary preparations, information about which IDO events will be covered will be made public in advance. Our future plans include expanding our collaboration with Uplift.

IDO Timeline

Preparation: The project has decided to use UpLift to debut IDO. The group is making all the required preparations.

Whitelist Registration with the IDO is made accessible to those on a whitelist.

Presale – IDO starts.  

TGE – IDO ends. It is possible to collect tokens bought with cash and LIFT rewards earned via recommendations. The tokens are now available for trading on the DEX.

Whitelisting

Each project may only sell limited tokens during the IDO. Through the process of whitelisting, the number of IDO users who are interested in taking part may be estimated. If more individuals sign up, the odds of winning decrease.

A user must have the minimum quantity of Staking Power and pass the KYC process in order to be whitelisted.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K

Bitcoin
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support.
  • The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $19,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is now at a risk of a move towards the $18,000 support zone in the near term.

Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Decline

Bitcoin price failed to surpass the $20,500 resistance level. BTC started a fresh decline and traded below the $20,000 and $19,500 support levels.

Besides, there was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support at $19,850 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair accelerated lower below the $19,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even declined below $19,000 and traded as low as $18,706.

Bitcoin price is now consolidating losses below $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,050 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,197 swing high to $18,706 low.

The next major resistance sits near the $19,350 level. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $20,197 swing high to $18,706 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The main barrier is now forming near the $20,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close above the $20,000 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $21,200.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $19,050 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,700 zone.

The next major support is near the $18,550 level. A clear move below the $18,700 and $18,550 levels might open the doors for a move towards the $18,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $18,700, followed by $18,550.

Major Resistance Levels – $19,050, $19,300 and $19,500.

Blockchain

Solana Price Trades Laterally, What Could Be The Next Level?

Solana Price
Solana price has been volatile over the last week, with no significant change in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOL fell by 6%. At the moment, the Solana price is neither swaying towards the bullish zone nor the bearish territory.

The technical outlook for the altcoin has flashed mixed signals. Broader market weakness could be attributed to the altcoin’s mundane price action.

Bitcoin slipped below the $20,000 mark and many other prominent altcoins also travelled south.

Buying strength on Solana’s daily chart remains in the negative with chances of it dropping on its chart further. The bulls are also trying hard to defend the $29 price mark.

A fall below the aforementioned level could push SOL into a bearish pit.

Solana prices had recently formed a rounding bottom, making buyers enthusiastic about its next price movement. However, the coin could not hold onto the bullish anticipation. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1 trillion, with a 0.1% negative change in the last 24 hours.

Solana Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Solana was priced at $33 on the one-day chart | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

SOL was trading at $33 at the time of writing. The bulls had surrendered to the $37 price level and caused the price to fall to its next support line.

At the moment, the bulls are trying to defend the price of the altcoin at $29. The overhead resistance for the coin stood at $37.

If SOL moves past the $37 mark, the coin can attempt to trade near the $40 price mark. On the flip side, one push from the bears will make Solana land at $27.

The amount of SOL traded in the last session declined slightly, indicating that the number of buyers had slightly declined.

Technical Analysis

Solana Price
Solana registered less buying strength on the one-day chart | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

SOL flashed declining buying strength on the one-day chart. Over the last 24 hours, Solana however noted a small uptick in buying strength depicting that buying strength was returning to the market.

The Relative Strength Index was seen below the half-line which meant that sellers were more in number as compared to buyers.

Solana price was below the 20-SMA which corresponded with decreased buying strength and that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.

Solana Price
Solana flashed  sell signal on the one-day chart | Source: SOLUSD on TradingView

The technical indicators for the Solana price pointed towards a mixed signal. Some indicators indicated the onset of positive price action while the other ones continued to remain negative.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence signals the market’s momentum and change in price action.

The MACD underwent a bearish crossover and pointed towards a sell signal for the coin. Chaikin Money Flow is responsible for measuring capital inflows and outflows at a given point in time.

CMF was peeking above the half-line, which showed that capital inflows were more than outflows at the time of writing.

Blockchain

Vietnam Once Again on Top in Adoption of Digital Assets

Looking Back Over Bitcoin'S 14 Year Journey
  • Vietnam was given a perfect score of 100 after applying ranking methodology.
  • 21 percent of Vietnamese consumers have used or owned digital assets at some time.

Adoption of digital assets has slowed in the previous 12 months owing to the crypto winter, according to Chainalysis‘ new research, “The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index,” but it is still higher than it was before the bull market.

Vietnam, the frontrunner in 2021, reclaimed the top spot, followed by the Philippines and war-torn Ukraine. In a surprising turn of events, China, where bitcoin’s popularity plummeted after the crypto prohibition in 2021 has returned to the top 10.

China Bounces Back

Chainalysis reports that the worldwide adoption rate of cryptocurrencies has slowed since the middle of 2019. Vietnam was given a perfect score of 100 when the organization applied its ranking methodology to 154 nations. Significant interest in blockchain-based gaming in South East Asia may be one explanation for the country’s second straight triumph.

21 percent of Vietnamese consumers have used or owned digital assets at some time in their life, according to another Chainalysis survey. The highest percentage of people who have ever used bitcoin or an alternative cryptocurrency is found in Nigeria, at 32%.

The Philippines comes in at number two on “The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index,” with a score of 0.753, followed by Ukraine at number three, with a score of 0.694. Due to the serious disruption of the Ukrainian economy caused by the armed war with Russia, some locals have opted to deal in digital currencies rather than currency.

Although two nations with high per capita incomes, the United States and the United Kingdom, have made it into the list of top performers, they sit at positions number five and seventeen, respectively.

Bank of America Suggest Wider ETH Adoption After Merge

Blockchain

ApeCoin Surges Over 15% Despite Sluggish Market Sentiment

Apecoin (Ape) Soon To Receive Update Enabling Staking Feature
