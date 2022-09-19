News
US forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack, Biden says
US forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded, President Joe Biden said on Sunday, his clearest statement yet on the issue and one that risks infuriating Beijing.
In a “60 Minutes” interview that aired on CBS, Biden was asked if the United States would defend Taiwan against an attack from Beijing, which claims self-governing island democracy as its territory.
“Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” he said.
The president said “yes” when asked if he meant that, unlike Ukraine, US forces would come to the defense of Taiwan.
This is at least the fourth time since last year that Biden has made comments that appear to alter longstanding US policy on Taiwan. Since establishing diplomatic relations with China in 1979, the United States has recognized Beijing as China’s only legitimate government while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan.
The United States is required by law to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but it has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to exactly how it would react to Chinese aggression on the island.
The interview with Biden, who is in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, was recorded last week. After it aired, a White House spokesman said US policy toward Taiwan remained unchanged.
“The president has said it before, including in Tokyo earlier this year,” the spokesperson said, referring to Biden’s comments in May. “He also clarified that our Taiwanese policy has not changed. It remains true.
Biden said in the “60 Minutes” interview that the United States still stands with the one-China policy and that Taiwan should determine its own future.
“We don’t encourage their independence,” he said. “It’s their decision.”
Still, the president’s comments are likely to draw ire from Beijing, which responded with unprecedented live-fire drills around Taiwan after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, visited the island last month. His visit to Taiwan has drawn the most attention amid a surge this year in travel by US congressional delegations pledging support.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not ruled out the use of force to achieve his goal of “reunification” with Taiwan, warned Biden against any change in US policy on the island, most recently during a a call in July.
Some U.S. lawmakers have pushed for a more aggressive policy toward Taiwan, with a Senate panel last week approving legislation that would significantly boost U.S. defensive support. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the bill as a violation of the one-China policy and said it would “bring extremely serious consequences to China-US relations”.
Taiwan, which lies about 100 miles from China, has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. But China claimed sovereignty over the island after nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek, defeated by communist forces under Mao Zedong in the Chinese Civil War, fled there in 1949 and established a rival government.
Kelly O’Donnell contributed.
nbcnews
We have a bill to help prevent another January 6 attack
The select committee charged with investigating the month of January. The 6th Attack on the United States Capitol began its investigation last year and has conducted nine hearings to date.
Last spring, federal district court judge David O. Carter reviewed the evidence submitted by the committee and came to the conclusion that President Trump “launched a campaign to overturn a Democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history.” Mr Trump ‘more likely than not’ violated two criminal statutes by ‘attempting to bribe'[ing] to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021” and “conspire dishonestly” to do so.
wsj
The stable dollar ahead of European exchanges
The Dollar is slightly higher on the day as we look to European trade as traders hold onto the advances from last week. There are still critical levels to cross and we may not reach them until the FOMC meeting later in the week. This will be the key risk event for markets, with the Fed most likely to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.
EUR/USD is down 0.2% at 0.9995 but continues to edge closer to parity – with a wide range of options expiries seen at the level on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be needed take note (respectively 2.2 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros).
Meanwhile, USD/JPY remains high but buyers are still unable to find a firm break above 145.00 at this time. The pair is up 0.2% at 143.15 at the moment, after earlier lows of around 142.64 in Asia. The pound will also be in focus, with the BOE also due to meet on Thursday. This will make for some interesting times in the cable as price is challenging support at 1.1400 at the moment:
Elsewhere, USD/CAD is up 0.2% at 1.3285 as buyers look to take advantage of a break above 1.3200 late last week. Adam shared some thoughts on the move on Friday here.
The Aussie is also under pressure as it trades again at 0.6700 today and continues to test key trendline support on the weekly chart:
cnbctv18-forexlive
US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion – The Denver Post
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden has said U.S. forces will defend Taiwan if China attempts to invade the self-governing island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official U.S. support for island democracy.
Biden said ‘yes’ when asked during an interview on CBS News’ ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday whether ‘US forces, American men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion’ .
CBS News reported that the White House said after the interview that US policy had not changed. This policy indicates that Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully, but does not say whether US forces could be sent in response to a Chinese attack.
Tensions are mounting following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures, including the President of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed its “sincere gratitude” to Biden for “upholding the US government’s unwavering promise of security in Taiwan.”
Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other “like-minded” governments to safeguard regional stability, the statement said.
Washington is obligated by federal law to ensure Taiwan has the means to defend itself but does not say whether US forces would be sent. The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic relations.
Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party ruling the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but argue over who has the right to be the national leader.
Beijing criticizes official foreign contacts with Taiwan’s elected government as an encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.
Washington says it does not support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance repeated by Biden in the interview aired Sunday.
“Taiwan makes its own judgments about its independence,” the president said. “We do not encourage their independence.”
In May, Biden said “yes” when asked at a press conference in Tokyo if he was prepared to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.
___
AP reporter Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.
denverpost
Queen’s funeral LIVE: Breaking news as state funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London
Queen’s funeral LIVE: Up to two million mourners are expected in London today to see Her Majesty’s coffin being taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey ahead of her final journey to be buried at Windsor Castle
Follow MailOnline’s live blog for updates throughout the day as a state funeral takes place for the Queen at Westminster Abbey ahead of a committal service at Windsor Castle:
dailymail us
President Biden says he hasn’t decided on 2024 re-election – 60 Minutes
President Biden said 60 Minutes last Thursday that although he intends to run for re-election in 2024, the decision is still pending.
“Sir, are you determined to run again, or are there certain conditions that must be met?” Pelley asked.
“Look, if I told you, I show up again, all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have – demands that I have to change and move and do,” Mr Biden said. . “In terms of election laws. and it’s way too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a big acceptor of fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do it And in the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, as we approach next year, make a judgment call on what to do.
“You say it’s way too early to make that decision,” Pelley said. “I take it the decision wasn’t made in your own head?”
“Listen, my intention, as I said at the outset, is to run again,” the president said. “But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”
President Biden has said he hopes to retain control of the House and Senate in midterm elections in November. But less than half the country approves of the work he has done. Pelley asked Biden why he thought his numbers were so low despite a string of recent legislative successes.
“It’s a really tough time. We’re at an inflection point in the history of this country,” Biden said. “We are going to make decisions, and we are making decisions now, that will determine what we will look like in the next ten years. I think you will agree that the impact on the psyche of the American people as a result of the pandemic is profound. Think about how that changed everything. You know, people’s attitude about themselves, their families, the state of the nation, the state of their communities. And so it there’s a lot of uncertainty on there, a lot of uncertainty. And we’ve lost a million people. A million people to COVID. When I came to power, when I was elected, only 2 million people had been vaccinated. I got 220 million, what I mean is that we have to We found ourselves in a very difficult situation. It was a very difficult time. Very difficult.
President Biden is the longest-serving commander-in-chief in the country’s history. With that in mind, Pelley asked him about his fitness for the job.
“Look at me. And honest to God, that’s all I think. Look at me,” Mr Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you watch and, you know, respect my job of the time. Do what I do. I think, you know, I don’t… when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘Wait a minute. minute, how– how old are you?’”
“I respect that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old,’” the president continued, “But I think it depends on how much energy you have and whether or not the work is consistent. you do. with what any person of any age would be able to do.”
“How would you say your mental focus is?” Pelley asked.
“Oh, it’s focused. I would say it’s– I think it’s– I– I haven’t– look, I’m having a hard time even mentioning, even telling myself, my own head, the number of years,” Biden said. “I don’t think of myself as being as old as I am anymore than stealing. I mean, it’s just not – I haven’t observed anything in terms of – there’s not things that I don’t don’t do now what I did before, whether it was physical, or mental, or whatever.”
Grub5
President Biden: “The pandemic is over”
President Joe Biden said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic was over.
The virus was first identified during an outbreak in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Cases reached the United States in early 2020, prompting several states to close businesses and schools non-essential from spring 2020. COVID-19 vaccines have been available in various countries since December 2020.
Anchor Scott Pelley said: “Mr. President, first Detroit auto show in three years. Is the pandemic over?
Biden said, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We are still working on it a lot. It is — but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one is wearing a mask. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think that’s changing. And I think this one is a perfect example. »
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
