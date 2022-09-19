Us Forces Would Defend Taiwan Against Chinese Attack, Biden Says

US forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded, President Joe Biden said on Sunday, his clearest statement yet on the issue and one that risks infuriating Beijing.

In a “60 Minutes” interview that aired on CBS, Biden was asked if the United States would defend Taiwan against an attack from Beijing, which claims self-governing island democracy as its territory.

“Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” he said.

The president said “yes” when asked if he meant that, unlike Ukraine, US forces would come to the defense of Taiwan.

This is at least the fourth time since last year that Biden has made comments that appear to alter longstanding US policy on Taiwan. Since establishing diplomatic relations with China in 1979, the United States has recognized Beijing as China’s only legitimate government while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan.

The United States is required by law to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but it has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to exactly how it would react to Chinese aggression on the island.

The interview with Biden, who is in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, was recorded last week. After it aired, a White House spokesman said US policy toward Taiwan remained unchanged.

“The president has said it before, including in Tokyo earlier this year,” the spokesperson said, referring to Biden’s comments in May. “He also clarified that our Taiwanese policy has not changed. It remains true.

Biden said in the “60 Minutes” interview that the United States still stands with the one-China policy and that Taiwan should determine its own future.

“We don’t encourage their independence,” he said. “It’s their decision.”

Still, the president’s comments are likely to draw ire from Beijing, which responded with unprecedented live-fire drills around Taiwan after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, visited the island last month. His visit to Taiwan has drawn the most attention amid a surge this year in travel by US congressional delegations pledging support.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not ruled out the use of force to achieve his goal of “reunification” with Taiwan, warned Biden against any change in US policy on the island, most recently during a a call in July.

Some U.S. lawmakers have pushed for a more aggressive policy toward Taiwan, with a Senate panel last week approving legislation that would significantly boost U.S. defensive support. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the bill as a violation of the one-China policy and said it would “bring extremely serious consequences to China-US relations”.

Taiwan, which lies about 100 miles from China, has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. But China claimed sovereignty over the island after nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek, defeated by communist forces under Mao Zedong in the Chinese Civil War, fled there in 1949 and established a rival government.