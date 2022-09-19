We have a bill to help prevent another January 6 attack

President Joe Biden: The 60 Minute Interview of 2022





President Biden said 60 Minutes last Thursday that although he intends to run for re-election in 2024, the decision is still pending.

“Sir, are you determined to run again, or are there certain conditions that must be met?” Pelley asked.

“Look, if I told you, I show up again, all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have – demands that I have to change and move and do,” Mr Biden said. . “In terms of election laws. and it’s way too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a big acceptor of fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do it And in the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, as we approach next year, make a judgment call on what to do.

“You say it’s way too early to make that decision,” Pelley said. “I take it the decision wasn’t made in your own head?”

“Listen, my intention, as I said at the outset, is to run again,” the president said. “But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

President Biden has said he hopes to retain control of the House and Senate in midterm elections in November. But less than half the country approves of the work he has done. Pelley asked Biden why he thought his numbers were so low despite a string of recent legislative successes.

“It’s a really tough time. We’re at an inflection point in the history of this country,” Biden said. “We are going to make decisions, and we are making decisions now, that will determine what we will look like in the next ten years. I think you will agree that the impact on the psyche of the American people as a result of the pandemic is profound. Think about how that changed everything. You know, people’s attitude about themselves, their families, the state of the nation, the state of their communities. And so it there’s a lot of uncertainty on there, a lot of uncertainty. And we’ve lost a million people. A million people to COVID. When I came to power, when I was elected, only 2 million people had been vaccinated. I got 220 million, what I mean is that we have to We found ourselves in a very difficult situation. It was a very difficult time. Very difficult.

President Biden is the longest-serving commander-in-chief in the country’s history. With that in mind, Pelley asked him about his fitness for the job.

“Look at me. And honest to God, that’s all I think. Look at me,” Mr Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you watch and, you know, respect my job of the time. Do what I do. I think, you know, I don’t… when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘Wait a minute. minute, how– how old are you?’”

“I respect that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old,’” the president continued, “But I think it depends on how much energy you have and whether or not the work is consistent. you do. with what any person of any age would be able to do.”

“How would you say your mental focus is?” Pelley asked.

“Oh, it’s focused. I would say it’s– I think it’s– I– I haven’t– look, I’m having a hard time even mentioning, even telling myself, my own head, the number of years,” Biden said. “I don’t think of myself as being as old as I am anymore than stealing. I mean, it’s just not – I haven’t observed anything in terms of – there’s not things that I don’t don’t do now what I did before, whether it was physical, or mental, or whatever.”