What’s going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh: NPR
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Fighting has erupted again between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics and traditional adversaries sandwiched between Russia, Georgia and the Middle East in a region known as the South Caucasus.
The two bordering countries have been bitter rivals and have clashed over territorial claims since the late 1980s, with periodic bouts of violence that sometimes erupted into outright war.
Hostilities resumed between Armenia and Azerbaijan this month in the deadliest wave of violence since 2020, with at least 100 people killed, officials said. A ceasefire reached last Wednesday brought a temporary end to the bloodshed.
Here’s what you need to know about the conflict and what to expect:
Tracing the bad blood between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Territorial disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were well advanced when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.
Tensions have largely centered on a region called Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan. Even though Armenia claims the territory, the area is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
A war in the mountainous region in the early 1990s, which killed around 30,000 people and displaced 1 million, led to Armenia taking control of Nagorno-Karabakh and several surrounding districts.
Fortunes tipped in 2020 when the two countries went to war again, this time with Azerbaijan – aided militarily by its ally Turkey – retaking large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring territories, according to the Crisis Group. An agreement to end hostilities was then brokered by Russia, which sent a peacekeeping force to patrol the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh, although it is still governed by local pro-Armenian authorities.
AFP via Getty Images
Both sides blamed the other for the latest round of fighting, which occurred not only around Nagorno-Karabakh but also along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and even in Armenia, a noticeable escalation in the conflict.
According to the United Nations, Armenia reported 105 servicemen killed and six civilians injured before Wednesday’s ceasefire, while Azerbaijan said 71 of its servicemen died and two civilians were injured.
The ceasefire continued on Saturday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other US lawmakers arrived in Armenia. Pelosi accused Azerbaijan of “unlawful attacks” on Armenia – prompting an angry rebuke from Azerbaijan, which called his remarks “Armenian propaganda” that could reignite the conflict.
Russia dominates the region, but its influence is waning
Although Russia is a military ally of Armenia under a regional security pact, it brokered the 2020 peace deal between the two countries and has traditionally tried to play a peacekeeping role. in this part of the Caucasus.
This time, however, Russia’s role was further tested by the conflict in Ukraine, where the Kremlin’s military campaign suffered significant setbacks amid a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
“The timing is interesting because Russia really cannot help Armenia right now,” Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told NPR. “The timing, the fact that Russia is preoccupied, certainly led to what looks like an Azerbaijani offensive right now.”
The most recent fighting has also moved beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and is now taking place along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, raising the risk of a ‘direct state-to-state conflict’ , Stronski said.
To further complicate the situation, Russia is a major arms exporter to Azerbaijan, as is NATO member Turkey.
In turn, Azerbaijan is a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe, where many countries are struggling with supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and are trying to reduce their dependence on energy. Russian.
World leaders push for peace in the region
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged him to “cease hostilities” after reports of shelling inside Armenia.
Blinken also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On Thursday, Blinken spoke again with Pashinyan and expressed his condolences for the deaths his country has suffered in recent fighting.
Karen Minasyan/AFP via Getty Images
“The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. “He said diplomacy was the only way forward and noted that he would remain personally engaged.”
Miroslav Jenča, the UN’s under-secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said the UN was “deeply concerned” about the resumption of hostilities and warned that the fighting risked destabilizing the entire community. region.
Meanwhile, Russia has suggested it will maintain its role as mediator – despite pleas from Armenia to join the conflict on its behalf.
At a recent Eurasian forum that included the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called “the latest incident” unfortunate.
“More importantly, under Russian influence, the conflict was localized,” Putin said.
“We hope it will continue like this.”
Family of American say he was freed by Taliban in exchange – The Denver Post
By ERIC TUCKER and RAHIM FAIEZ
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American entrepreneur held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been freed, his family announced Monday, as a Taliban drug lord imprisoned by the United States was also freed. and sent back to Kabul.
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and has since been reportedly held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani Network.
Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban who told reporters in Kabul on Monday that he had spent 17 years and six months in military captivity. United States before being released. .
The swap is one of the largest prisoner swaps to take place under the Biden administration, coming five months after a separate deal with Russia resulted in the release of Navy veteran Trevor Reed. This took place despite concerns from his family and other advocates that the departure of the US military from Afghanistan and the collapse of the government there could make it more difficult for him to return home and divert attention from his imprisonment.
A US official also confirmed the exchange. Although the Biden administration did not immediately release details of the swap, a sister of Frerichs, who is from Lombard, Illinois, thanked US government officials who helped secure her brother’s release. .
“I am so happy to hear that my brother is safe and on his way home. Our family has prayed for this every day of the more than 31 months he has been hostage. We have never gave up hope that he would survive and return home safely,” said a statement from the sister, Charlene Cakora.
In Afghanistan, Noorzai told reporters at a press conference that he had been released from an unspecified US prison and handed over earlier today to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. which he did not identify. Frerichs’ family later confirmed that it was him.
Other Taliban officials claimed that Noorzai was being held in the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, but offered no support for this claim and a US official said that was not the case. Noorzai was prosecuted by the Justice Department, which does not send its defendants to military prison in Cuba, and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for drug trafficking.
Frerichs, 60, was working on civil engineering projects at the time of his abduction on January 31, 2020 in Kabul. He was last seen in a video published last spring by The New Yorker in which he appeared in traditional Afghan clothing and pleaded for his release. The publication said it obtained the clip from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.
Until Monday, US officials from two presidential administrations had tried unsuccessfully to bring him home. Even before their takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban had demanded the American release of Noorzai in exchange for Frerichs. But there had been no public sign of Washington engaging in any sort of trade or exchange along these lines.
Eric Lebson, a former U.S. government national security official who advised Frerichs’ family, said in a statement that “everything about this has been an uphill battle.” He blamed the Trump administration for ceding “our influence to bring Mark home quickly by signing a peace deal with the Taliban without ever asking them to bring Mark back first.
“Mark’s family then had to navigate between two administrations, where many people saw Mark’s safe return as an obstacle to their plans for Afghanistan,” the statement said.
The collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government and the Taliban takeover in August 2021 raised further concern that any progress in the negotiations could be reversed or that Frerichs could be forgotten.
But his name surfaced last month when President Joe Biden, who had publicly called for Frerichs’ release, was told by his advisers that he had pressed officials to consider any risk posed to Frerichs by the drone attack in Afghanistan. who killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.
Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also spoke at the Kabul press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the start of a “new era” in US-Taliban relations.
“It can be a new chapter between Afghanistan and the United States, it can open a new door for the talks between the two countries,” Muttaqi told the presser.
“This act shows us that all issues can be resolved through talks and I thank the teams on both sides who have worked so hard to make this happen,” he added.
The Taliban also posted a brief video Monday on social media showing Noorzai arriving at Kabul airport where he was greeted by senior Taliban officials, including Muttaqi.
At the press conference, Noorzai expressed his gratitude for seeing his “mujahideen brothers” – a reference to the Taliban – in Kabul.
“I pray for more success from the Taliban,” he added. “I hope this exchange can lead to peace between Afghanistan and America, because an American has been freed and I am also free now.”
___
Faiez reported from Islamabad.
News
Canelo Alvarez momentarily forgot Dmitry Bivol beat him, then corrected himself in press conference after Gennady Golovkin win
Canelo Alvarez briefly forgot he was beaten by Dmitry Bivol earlier this year as he spoke at his post-fight press conference after beating Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night.
The Mexican star found his way back to victory as he edged out his Kazakh rival in their Las Vegas trilogy.
Canelo dominated the fight from the start.
Golovkin offered little in the first half, with the Mexican winning every round on the scorecards of many fans and ringside media.
GGG showed a late resurgence by taking control of round nine and making the later sessions more competitive.
Despite this, many believed Canelo had done enough to win 10 or 11 of 12 rounds.
Remarkably, the scorecards were read much closer at 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 but regardless, the Mexican is a winner again.
The win was particularly significant as it followed a surprise loss to Canelo in May.
Before this year, he hadn’t been beaten since suffering his first career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.
Bivol’s unanimous decision victory put the second dent in Canelo’s impressive record.
And it was so unexpected that even the man himself momentarily forgot about it Saturday night.
When asked about opponents potentially feeling more confident that they beat him, Canelo replied in the post-fight press conference: “Listen, everyone can see it outside from the ring that they can beat me.
“But nobody – – very few people can beat me.
“It’s very difficult to beat me.”
Canelo now intends to take over Bivol next year, provided the Russian goes through with his WBA world light-heavyweight title defense against Gilberto Ramirez on November 5.
Ravens snap-count analysis: CB Marcus Peters rejoins secondary on ugly day for defense
The Ravens eased cornerback Marcus Peters back into their rotation on a day when their defense gave up 28 fourth-quarter points in an ugly collapse. On offense, they could not settle on a No. 1 running back as their ground game continued to sputter.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins 9/18/22
Ben Powers G 59
Kevin Zeitler G 59
Patrick Mekari T 59
Morgan Moses T 59
Tyler Linderbaum C 59
Lamar Jackson QB 59
Mark Andrews TE 49
Patrick Ricard FB 38
Rashod Bateman WR 36
Devin Duvernay WR 32
Josh Oliver TE 28
Demarcus Robinson WR 23
Justice Hill RB 21
Isaiah Likely TE 21
Mike Davis RB 18
Kenyan Drake RB 15
Tylan Wallace WR 9
Daniel Faalele T 5
Observations: None of the running backs played more than 36% of the team’s offensive snaps as the Ravens continued to scrape for production from their backfield. They again turned to Drake first, but he did not produce, and Hill ended up playing the most. Ricard played more snaps than any running back or wide receiver. Again, they did not work any of their wide receivers particularly hard; Bateman led the way, playing 61% of offensive snaps, with Duvernay (who left the game late with a concussion) right behind him as a clear No. 2 and Robinson as the No. 3. Oliver played more snaps than Likely despite Likely’s greater production as a receiver. The Ravens kept the same offensive line, with Mekari at left tackle, on the field for every snap, though they did use Faalele as a sixth lineman in short-yardage situations.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Miami Dolphins 9/18/22
Chuck Clark SS 71
Marcus Williams FS 71
Patrick Queen LB 71
Odafe Oweh LB 58
Marlon Humphrey CB 56
Justin Houston LB 49
Calais Campbell DT 45
Marcus Peters CB 44
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB 38
Kyle Hamilton DB 38
Damarion Williams DB 37
Josh Bynes LB 37
Justin Madubuike DT 36
Broderick Washington DT 35
Michael Pierce NT 35
Malik Harrison LB 24
Brent Urban DE 22
Geno Stone SS 8
Daryl Worley CB 5
Steven Means LB 1
Observations: A groin injury limited Humphrey to 79% of the team’s defensive snaps, and the Ravens were careful with Peters’ workload after he missed all of last season and the opener as he recovered from a torn ACL. With their starting cornerbacks out on some key plays, they threw rookies Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams into a trial by fire. Given the secondary’s catastrophic performance in the fourth quarter and the injury questions still swirling, it will be fascinating to see how the rotation shakes out in the weeks to come. Otherwise, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s usage patterns did not change much from Week 1. The interior linemen shared their load fairly evenly, with Campbell playing the most snaps this time around. Queen again played every defensive snap, though he did not have a good game in coverage. Harrison maintained his modest role in the absence of Tyus Bowser, who will miss at least two more games.
AutoZone, Take-Two Interactive, bluebird bio and more
Take a look at some of the biggest pre-market movers:
AutoZone (AZO) – AutoZone gained 3.9% in premarket stock after the auto parts retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its latest quarter. AutoZone’s same-store sales rose 6.2% from a year ago, double what analysts had expected amid continued strength in its business operations.
investment related news
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Shares of Take-Two fell 5.8% in the pre-market after Bloomberg reported that a hacker had released gameplay for its upcoming Grand Theft Auto IV game online . This is said to be one of the biggest leaks in video game history.
bluebird bio (BLUE) – bluebird bio rose 7.3% in premarket trading after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s gene therapy for a rare and fatal brain disease in children.
Wix (WIX) – Shares of Wix jumped 4.5% in premarket action after activist investor Starboard Value disclosed a 9% stake in the web development platform company.
Coinbase (COIN) – Coinbase fell 5% pre-market as multi-month lows for cryptocurrencies weigh on sentiment in the crypto exchange and other crypto-related stocks. MicroStrategy (MSTR) – the business analytics firm that has billions of bitcoins on its balance sheet – also fell 4.9%.
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx remains under scrutiny after plunging 21.4% in Friday trading following a profit warning, its biggest single-day drop on record.
NCR (NCR) – NCR slid another 1.3% pre-market on top of a 20.3% drop on Friday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from “equal weight” to “overweight”. Friday’s decline followed news of NCR’s split into two separate companies, and Morgan Stanley said any value release from the move could take a long time to materialize.
Adobe (ADBE) – Wells Fargo downgraded shares of the software company to “equal weight” from “overweight”, saying Adobe’s planned acquisition of online design company Figma is a good product, but the price of $20 billion leaves little room for error. Adobe fell 1.3% in premarket trading after falling 16.8% last Thursday and another 3.1% on Friday.
Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) – Theravance has launched a $250 million share buyback program. As part of this program, it will buy back the 9.6 million shares held by the pharmaceutical company GSK (GSK). Theravance added 3.2% in pre-marketing.
Morning Report pets: Meet Ein, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Recently, the Pioneer Press sought photos of local Corgis, to honor the late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite royal companions.
This is how we came to learn about Ein, an 8-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi who belongs to Jen, one of our Morning Report readers.
While Ein does not live in a palace, she does have a great life:
“She is an adventurous pup who enjoys kayaking, hiking, and bike riding,” writes Jenna. “She loves playing fetch and tug, and can never get too much attention.”
Ein is not a Welsh name, but instead rooted in anime.
“Ein actually comes from a TV show anime called Cowboy Bebop,” Jenna explained. “I’m a bit of a geek and have always wanted a Corgi since i first saw the show. The name suits her really well because the Corgi in the anime is incredibly smart and goodness does that describe Corgis! They are highly intelligent, engaging dogs who love being around their humans. They can be chatty and have the typical corgi ‘grumble’ when they want attention.”
The name actually has German roots.
“Ein is also German for the number 1, and she is definitely number 1 in my heart!” Jenna writes. “I also tell people to think of Einstein without the Stein when I tell them her name, which is also appropriate because of how smart she is!”
The Corgis were also the top dogs in Queen Elizabeth’s life.
“I appreciated her love and attentiveness for Corgis,” Jenna writes. “It was always very clear how much they loved her too.”
Ein is not the first Corgi we’ve featured in the Morning Report over the years.
-
-
-
https://www.secondhandhounds.org/
-
-
-
-
“Riley, the black and tan Corgi/Chihuahua mix, is 7 years old, and he holds a 6 degree black belt in snuggling. He was a rescue dog from an Oklahoma kill shelter.
“They are both good boys, although they bark like the dickens every time the postman delivers. 🙂 ”
-
-
-
-
If you’d like to have your pet featured in the Morning Report, our weekday newsletter, send your pet photos and stories to Molly Guthrey at [email protected] To subscribe to the free newsletters of the Pioneer Press, visit twincities.com/newsletters.
Column: A 2nd-quarter thrashing by the Green Bay Packers reminds the Chicago Bears of their place in a one-sided rivalry
Like so many Chicago Bears coaches before him, Matt Eberflus came to the visitor’s news conference room inside Lambeau Field late Sunday in a dour state.
Eberflus had a lopsided loss to digest and a boatload of concerning issues to sort through.
His young and hungry team couldn’t survive on intangibles alone in Week 2, struggling to tackle and failing to generate much offensive momentum. On a prime-time stage, the Bears were exposed by the reigning NFC North kings as flawed, error-prone and clearly overmatched. A 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers landed like a cement pillar to the gut.
“When this happens and you have adversity, it stings,” Eberflus said. “It hurts. And you have to soak that in.”
Like so many Bears quarterbacks before him, Justin Fields fielded questions about the deficiencies of the offense he’s tasked with running. With the Bears netting only 48 passing yards on a perfect fall evening in a game they trailed by double digits for the final 34 minutes, Fields was asked what’s missing.
“I’m not sure what’s missing in the passing game,” he said. “I don’t know.”
His aggravation was evident.
So much for those dreams of a 2-0 start and an early two-game lead over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Instead, Sunday night became a reality check, like so many of the Bears’ trips to Lambeau tend to offer.
As a rebuilding team with a thin margin for error, the Bears had far too many missteps — particularly late in the first half — to sneak out of Wisconsin with an upset.
The second quarter in particular was an absolute fireworks show for the Packers. Literally. They scored three touchdowns in the quarter, prompting a flurry of pyrotechnics in the September sky.
The Packers outgained the Bears 125-3 in that quarter and held a 9-0 advantage in first downs during a 21-0 blitzkrieg from which Fields and Co. never recovered.
Running back Aaron Jones scored on the first play of the quarter, a nifty 15-yard touchdown run that opened the door for the Packers stampede. Also included in the second-quarter avalanche:
- The Bears went three and-out on their three full possessions, once when Fields was penalized on third down for throwing a pass from 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
- The Bears offense ran almost as many plays for negative yardage (four) as it did for positive yardage (five). Mix in two penalties and the offensive sloppiness was apparent.
- The Packers, meanwhile, crawled out of a second-and-28 situation without much anxiety. Rodgers hit Romeo Doubs for 20 yards on a screen pass, then converted on third-and-long with a dart to Randall Cobb. That drive ended two plays later with a touchdown.
- The final Packers touchdown drive of the first half was an effortless 67-yard journey in which they never faced third down and scored when Rodgers hit Allen Lazard on a 5-yard slant against rookie Kyler Gordon.
Yikes.
“The rest of the three quarters were decent,” Eberflus said. “But you can’t play like that in the NFL. Every play matters.”
Just like that, the early buzz from the 7-3 lead the Bears took on Fields’ 3-yard first-quarter touchdown run turned into a pounding headache.
“That was tough, man,” said defensive end Trevis Gipson, who had two first-half sacks as one of the Bears’ few bright spots. “We’re a tough team that works really hard. And we’re built to handle adversity. … We’ve got to get back in the lab and figure out what we could have done better and implement that into our entire practice scheme.”
Much will be made of the Bears’ failed fourth-and-goal play from inside the 1 in the fourth quarter, a Fields run that was — depending on the vantage point — stopped a few whiskers short of the goal line. Eberflus challenged the officials’ ruling, convinced Fields had broken the plane, but was denied.
But more than any officiating verdict, many Bears fans will be spewing invective in Week 3, wondering why, with 9 inches to go for a possible comeback-fueling touchdown, the Bears called a quarterback run out of the shotgun rather than trying a simpler sneak from under center or even a handoff to David Montgomery, who ripped off 122 yards on 15 carries.
Eberflus and his players felt strongly the play call was a good one to attack the Packers in that situation.
“I like (that play) and the coaches liked it,” Eberflus said. “We looked at it and we practiced it and we repped it because a lot of times, you outnumber the box. Using your quarterback as a runner, you have an additional blocker, so you like your numbers in the box there. That’s why we called it.”
Added left guard Cody Whitehair: “It’s a great play, especially against this defense, with some down blocks and you’ve got a puller coming around, too, to open up that hole.”
Sure, had that play gone for a touchdown, the game might have taken an unpredictable spin down the stretch. But it’s also worth noting that the Bears lost by 17 points against a superior opponent and stumbled enough in all three phases to deserve their first loss.
The defense allowed 414 total yards with Jones accounting for 170 of those plus two touchdowns.
“For his size, he runs pretty hard,” Bears linebacker Nick Morrow said. “He’s not 240 (pounds), but he runs behind his pads, he keeps his balance and he’s a good receiver out of the backfield.”
The Bears offense, meanwhile, went 89 minutes of real time without picking up a first down, losing control of the game with four consecutive three-and-outs across the second and third quarters. And on the series that ended with Fields stopped near the goal line, the Bears somehow churned out 103 rushing yards and still went scoreless.
Mystifying.
Fields’ final stat line — 7 of 11 for 70 yards with an interception — also will be a hot topic in the coming days as the Bears’ ineffective passing attack draws justifiable scrutiny. Asked for a two-game progress report on the passing game, Eberflus talked in a circle.
“I’ll go back and look at it,” he said. “We have to look at that with the offensive staff. We threw the ball 11 times. But, again, we ran the ball really well. So we’ll look at it.”
Fields was asked if he would like a greater opportunity to throw as the season moves forward.
“Of course,” he said. “I’m a competitor. So, yeah, of course. But my job is to execute the play that’s given to me the best of my ability.”
Together, the Bears quarterback and coach seemed like a disappointed duo, humbled by their division rivals and left to begin an urgent cleanup mission as they left Lambeau Field and headed home with an agitating loss.
It seemed all so familiar.
