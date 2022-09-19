News
When, where, how to watch – NBC Chicago
Buckingham Palace is making final preparations for the state funeral of the Queen who died on September 8 at 96 and her private burial later on Monday.
His death during his beloved summer retreat at Balmoral Castle ended the monarch’s 70-year reign.
Here is what we know of the funeral ceremony:
When is Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
On Monday, September 19, the Queen’s coffin will be transported from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey in London for a state funeral which will begin at 11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EST.
Officials said the funeral would be the biggest international event Britain has held in decades.
How to watch live coverage
Millions of people around the world are expected to tune in to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which will be broadcast on major television networks and streamed online.
NBC News will air special coverage of the funeral.
Where will it remain in state and for how long?
The Queen’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a cannon carriage, with the King and other senior royals walking behind.
It was placed in the medieval Parliament Westminster Hallwhere the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.
The queen will remain in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will be on watch 24 hours a day.
Tens of thousands of people lined up on Thursday that snaked more than four miles along the River Thames in London, waiting to file silently past his coffin.
On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will watch over their mother’s coffin as it is for 15 minutes.
Who should attend the funeral?
According to British officials, some 500 foreign dignitaries will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, but no invitations have been sent to the leaders of Russia, Belarus or Myanmar.
US President Joe Biden was among the first to announce he would be flying with his wife, Jill Biden.
Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, German Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian Sergio Mattarella, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents present.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as former Spanish monarch Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, are also due to travel to London for the occasion.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his official delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral next week will include racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott.
Waller and Alcott are among 10 “everyday Australians” who will represent Australia at Monday’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Albanese said.
“It was a request from the Palace that 10 ordinary citizens who contribute to local communities be invited to the Queen’s funeral,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
At least one Pacific neighbor leader, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape, accepted Australia’s offer of help to attend the funeral.
Among the 2,000 guests at the funeral will also be nearly 200 people honored by the late Queen for their work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in sectors such as charity, health and education.
The public will pay their last respects as the UK and the world mourn Elizabeth II
Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried?
After the state funeral in London, the Queen’s coffin will then be taken to the state hearse in Windsor for a burial service at St George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle, attended by 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor Estate staff.
At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver the blessing and the congregation will sing ‘God Save The King’.
Members of the Royal Family will then hold a private funeral service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the Queen will be buried with her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP – The Denver Post
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Las Vegas has never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday.
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and the city’s first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor and was named Finals MVP after averaging 18.3 points in the series.
Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded, league MVP A’ja Wilson, who played every minute of the game, grabbed the ball and stomped on the ground before being mobbed by her teammates.
“We champions! We champions! We champions! Wilson gave a shout out to his teammates as they donned their championship hats and t-shirts ahead of the trophy presentation ceremony.
Riquna Williams had 17 points for Vegas, Kelsey Plum added 16 points, Jackie Young had 13 and Wilson added 11 points to go along with his 14 rebounds.
Wilson hopes this is just the beginning of the franchise.
“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said during the on-pitch celebration. “
Courtney Williams had 17 points to lead Connecticut and Alyssa Thomas had her second straight triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner 12.
“When you miss it definitely hurts a lot,” Sun’s coach Curt Miller said. “But it means there was something that mattered and something special about that group of players.”
For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who went untitled during her stellar WNBA career, the ring has completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coaching position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.
“They’re amazing on the pitch, but first and foremost they’re amazing humans,” Hammon said. “They care about each other. They invest in each other. It was an absolute honor to be their coach. I saw excellence and wanted to be part of it.
Hammon also paid tribute to former Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, who was present at the ceremony: “He put this team together and saw the pieces.”
Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, was not with his football team on Sunday. He was in Connecticut to get a trophy. He hoisted it up, then handed it over to cheerful players who did the same.
“Las Vegas, we’re world champions,” Davis said.
The Aces led by two points at halftime and four points after three quarters. They held a six-point lead in the fourth when Plum was called for a flagrant foul after hitting Bonner as the Sun guard attempted a 3-pointer and sent him to the ground grabbing his right ankle.
Bonner hit all three free throws before Jones’ short jumper cut the lead to one point. The Sun then tied the game at 67 on a Courtney Williams free throw and took a 71-70 lead on two fouls by Brionna Jones.
But Las Vegas had the answers.
Riquna Williams’ 3-pointer put the Aces back in the lead and Gray’s jumper extended the lead to 75-71 with less than a minute left. A’ja Wilson then stole a pass and Plum hit a short jump to secure the victory.
BUTTON SET
As expected, it was a physical game — played appropriately on an NFL Sunday. The Sun got scared when Bonner inadvertently took an elbow to the gut from Gray late in the first quarter and was down for a few minutes before being helped to the bench. She returned to the game later in the half, apparently suffering no ill effects. Natisha Hiedeman and Plum got into a short pushing game in the second quarter, causing technical fouls for both players. It was all before Plum’s flagrant in fourth.
NO GRAY ZONE
Gray was not a WNBA star this season, nor a first-team pick in any league, and had expressed his displeasure about it. After scoring 21 points in each of the first two games in the Finals, she only scored 11 points in Game 3, but bounced back. Way back.
“They can keep this All-Star and first team,” Gray said. “I have the ring.”
INCLUSIVE ORGANIZATIONS
Before the match, the two coaches reflected on the composition of the organizations in the final. The Aces are led by Hammon and two black female executives in chief executive Natalie Williams and president of business operations Nikki Fargas. The Suns belong to the Mohegan tribe, have a female president in the person of Jen Rizzotti and are coached by Curt Miller, a homosexual.
“Women’s basketball is such a story in terms of diversity and inclusion. I mean, our league defines it and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Miller said, adding that he hopes to be an inspiration to any gay kid “wondering if they can pursue a career in the sport “.
Hammon said she thinks the diversity of her team’s front office has made her stronger.
“You can make a much better picture with a box full of colored pencils than just a pencil,” she said.
VEGAS PRIDE AND PARADE
The start of the celebration was broadcast on video screens at the Raiders’ stadium during the NFL game against Arizona on Sunday, to cheers from fans.
They can cheer more in a few days: a parade on the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
“What a team, what talent, what a victory! You made Las Vegas so proud! Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “Thank you for your effort, discipline and focus. We can’t wait for the celebrations and a great parade!”
Wilson said after the game that parade-goers should be ready for a party: “When you come to the parade, you better be four-gunned. If you ain’t four-gunned, don’t come.”
TIPS
The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days off. …Vegas is the fourth WNBA team to win a title with both a league MVP and Coach of the Year…The Sun fell short after being among the last four WNBA teams standing for each of the four past seasons, returning to the Finals for the first time since 2019.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” Bonner said. “They expected us to lose to Chicago. They expected us to lose to Dallas. Despite all this, we reached the final. ___
This story has been corrected to show the Aces GM’s first name is Natalie.
___
More WNBA playoffs: and
Daredevil pilot dies after crashing into pile of fire at crowded air show
Horrific moment jet dives before crashing into ground and erupting in huge ball of fire at Nevada Air Races: Pilot killed in front of thousands of fans
- Video shows terrifying moment a stunt pilot crashed his plane during an air race in Nevada in front of horrified fans
- Video posted to Twitter shows two planes flying through the mountains of Reno when one drops too low and crashes into a field
- It quickly bursts into a ball of fire, sending flames flying as it skids across the grass and shatters
- The pilot died in the crash, officials said at a press conference later.
Shocking video shows the terrifying moment a jet plunged into the ground and burst into a massive fireball, killing the pilot inside.
The video posted to Twitter on Sunday begins with two planes flying through the mountains of Reno when one gets too low and crashes into a field.
It quickly erupted into a ball of fire as it skidded over the grassy knoll, sending flames flying in its wake as thousands of fans at the event watched in horror and many more watched live.
The plane bounced several times as pieces of the plane appeared to fall.
“Oh no, oh no,” says the announcer, as his co-host at the Jet Gold Race puts it: “There’s been a problem, we’ve had a disaster here, Thomas.”
A judge then calls a red flag as video shows smoke billowing from the crash, and national championship air races were subsequently suspended.
The pilot died in the disaster, officials said later, but did not release his name at the press conference.
But witnesses identified the online driver as Aaron Hogue, the race’s 2021 Rookie of the Year.
Video from the Reno Air Races shows two jets flying through the Reno mountains when one gets too low and crashes into a field
Plane soon crashes to the ground on turn three of six in the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon five
It skidded across the landscape, sending flames flying in its wake as it continued to bounce and smash across the field.
The video ends with smoke billowing from the crash, as all other races in the national championship air races have been suspended
Fred Telling, CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, told a follow-up press conference that the crash occurred on lap three of six in the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon five.
“All the other drivers landed safely,” he noted, adding that the Racing Association board “expresses our deepest condolences to the driver’s family and friends, and to the fans. of the race”.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the accident.
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans ahead of ’emotional’ Saints game amid rumors of marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of an ’emotional’ game on Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Saints while facing rumors of marital problems with his wife Gisele Bündchen.
The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super Bowl rings to his name, displayed a totally different demeanor than his usual composure and poise on the court when he was spotted throwing an iPad at the sideline between Games.
Earlier in the week, speculation continued to skyrocket about the growing problems in her relationship with the former model as she was seen crying into her cellphone during a walk in New York with their daughter.
Tom and Gisele have been married for 13 years and have two children together, and share the responsibilities of co-parenting 15-year-old son John “Jack” with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
TOM BRADY’S TEMPER FLARES AS BUCS FIGHTS AGAINST SAINTS
Tom headed to the game, ready for anything as he wheeled his luggage while strolling through the lobby in a navy tracksuit and crisp white trainers.
After Brady’s tough game on Sunday, he answered a few quick questions at a press conference. The former New England Patriots star tried to stay focused on the positives but admitted he was human and let his ’emotions’ take their toll when he was seen screaming on the sidelines and then launch an iPad.
GISELE BUNDCHEN SPOTTED WITH HER DAUGHTER IN NEW YORK AMID TOM BRADY TROUBLE MARRIAGE RUMORS
“Just an emotional game,” Brady said at the team’s press conference after beating the Saints 20-10. “I think a little bit better execution helps all the way. The defense played well, the line fought hard, all the guys that were there fought hard. Tough team. Really well trained. …just some emotions.”
Part of the controversy in their marriage is because Brady came out of retirement earlier this year after his wife assumed he would be spending more time with the family after years on the road as a quarterback – the most winning fullback of all time.
His on-pitch issues could be part of his rumored off-pitch issues with the Brazilian stunner. Tom and Gisele would try to work out their issues, but find it difficult to live separately with Bundchen in New York while he remains close with the team in Florida.
“Gisele was walking alone on the West Side, crying into her cell phone,” a witness recently told Page Six upon seeing the 42-year-old stunner walking in Tribeca.
Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Bündchen and Brady’s issues are tougher than they appear as they can’t even see each other with hundreds of miles of physical distance between them.
“Gisele has been telling Tom for a while that he needs to spend more time with family, and after retirement she thought she was getting what she was asking for,” a source told the outlet. “Once Tom decided to return to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt.”
“Gisele is mad at Tom and wants some space right now,” another source added. “She’s pushed to her limits. She’s always been supportive of Tom and been there for him, but she’s gotten over it. She doesn’t think Tom has been himself lately.”
Week 2 recap: Chicago Bears lose 27-10 to the Green Bay Packers — their 7th straight defeat in the rivalry
The slow-motion replay aired again and again on the video board and TVs around Lambeau Field.
On fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line with the Chicago Bears trailing the Green Bay Packers by two touchdowns, Bears quarterback Justin Fields caught a shotgun snap and clawed his way toward the goal line. A wall of Packers players stopped his progress, and officials ruled him short.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus threw the challenge flag, but after several minutes of looking at the replay, the call stood.
The Bears could not make it a one-score game, and they couldn’t recover. The Packers pulled off a 27-10 win, their seventh straight in the rivalry.
One play earlier, Fields was ruled to have scrambled for a 6-yard touchdown, but that replay showed his knee was down before he hit the pylon with the football. That set up the fourth-and-1 play, a big moment after a rough start.
The Bears’ offensive production dried up in the first half after they scored on their opening drive. But they found momentum in the second half behind running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.
Montgomery topped 100 rushing yards for the eighth time in his career, totaling 122 yards on 15 carries. That total included carries of 9 and 11 yards on a drive that ended in Cairo Santos’ 44-yard field goal and carries of 11, 14 and 28 yards on the drive in which Fields came up short.
Fields completed just 7 of 11 passes for 70 yards with no touchdowns and an interception by cornerback Jaire Alexander with 2 minutes, 9 seconds to play.
The Bears spent the week leading up to the game talking about how they didn’t believe the idea of “gloom and doom” in Green Bay after the Packers lost their opener.
The scene at Lambeau Field was far from gloomy. After Aaron Rodgers threw his second touchdown pass to put the Packers up by 17 late in the first half, fans whipped around white towels and danced to Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!).” Late in the fourth quarter, a chant of “Bears still suck” echoed across the stadium.
All is well in Packers land, courtesy of another big Rodgers performance.
Rodgers bounced back from the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings by completing 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also had a touchdown catch.
Halftime: Rodgers leads Packers back from early deficit
Aaron Rodgers threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Jones rushed for 54 yards and a score and also had a touchdown catch to push the Green Bay Packers to a 24-7 halftime lead against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Quarterback Justin Fields led a touchdown drive on the Bears’ first series, but the offense went three-and-out on their next three drives. Fields completed 5 of 6 passes for 45 yards in the half.
Rodgers threw his 450th career touchdown pass in the second quarter on a short pass to Jones, who turned it into an 8-yard touchdown to put the Packers up 17-7.
The Bears had the Packers pushed back to second-and-28 at the 42-yard line after a holding penalty and Trevis Gipson’s second sack. But Rodgers quickly hit Romeo Doubs for a 20-yard gain and Randall Cobb for 9 yards. Jones’ touchdown catch came two plays later.
Rodgers added touchdown pass No. 451 late in the second quarter, hitting Allen Lazard for 5 yards. That drive included a pretty play in which Rodgers escaped pressure and hit Cobb on the run.
Rodgers got the passing game going on the Packers’ second drive with a 9-yard pass to Christian Watson. Two plays later, Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins got behind Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor for a 24-yard catch.
Jones ran for a 15-yard touchdown to push the Packers ahead 10-7.
Fields put the Bears ahead 7-3 late in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a 71-yard drive on the offense’s opening series.
David Montgomery keyed the drive with four carries for 38 yards. He also took a handoff and pitched the football back to Fields, who threw it 30 yards to Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Bears struggled after that. The next drive included Preston Smith’s sack of Fields and a minus-4-yard pass from Fields to Darnell Mooney. The second drive included two penalties, one on Fields for throwing an illegal forward pass about 3 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
Mason Crosby made a 40-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead on the Packers’ first drive. Gordon broke up Rodgers’ pass intended for Lazard in the end zone, and Gipson sacked Rodgers for a 4-yard loss on third down to force the Packers to kick.
Inactives
Bears rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, safety Elijah Hicks, offensive linemen Ja’Tyre Carter and Michael Schofield and tight end Jake Tonges are also inactive.
The Packers will get a little more help on the offensive line and at wide receiver this week.
Right tackle Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard are active after missing the season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
But left tackle David Bakhtiari will sit out his second straight game with a knee injury. Also inactive for the Packers are safety Tariq Carpenter, offensive linemen Caleb Jones and Sean Rhyan, wide receiver Samori Toure and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.
Bears-Packers history
Except for two years — 1922 and 1982 — the Bears and Packers have played each other every season since 1921.
They are the two oldest teams in continuous operation in the National Football League with a rivalry spanning 203 games, including two playoff meetings. The Packers hold a slight lead in the series with 103 wins to the Bears’ 95, with six ties.
Here’s a look back, decade by decade, at how the teams have fared and the highlights — and lowlights — of their matchups. Read it here.
Pregame report
Bears defensive end Robert Quinn stated the team’s mentality for their “Sunday Night Football” meeting with the Packers in five words: “Last week is last week.”
The Packers may have made costly mistakes in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. But the Bears are preparing for the usual challenge at Lambeau Field against their NFC North rivals, who have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 meetings.
“I’m sure they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder coming off a loss,” Quinn said. “We’re not really concerned about them. We’re concerned about ourselves and what we have to do to win the game. They took a loss, and we won last week. But last week is last week. We’ve just got to prepare for this week and see if we can keep something great going in this locker room.”
So much about this game is in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ element. He had a 113.8 passer rating in eight home starts last year, owns a 109.1 rating in Sunday night games and has a 141.5 rating in his last four starts against the Bears, according to the NFL.
And after not throwing a touchdown pass last week as he adjusts to playing without wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers could get some offensive help with the potential returns of offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard, who all missed the opener.
Meanwhile, the Bears are trying to build on their scrappy 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when they scored three second-half touchdowns for the win. But quarterback Justin Fields would like to get off to a better start this time.
“We know that that’s not the product that they wanted to put on the field or put on tape,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. “We know this week they’re going to come with something to prove, just because they didn’t have the game they wanted to have last week. We’re prepared for that. They’re probably not going to make as many mistakes as they did last week, so we’re just going to have to come out with a fast start and just put points on the board.”
Luke Getsy’s confidence
When the Bears left the field at halftime of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers down 7-0, the offensive coaches and players didn’t have a lot of positive stats to discuss on the rainy day.
The Bears didn’t reach 49ers territory until there were 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter and even on that drive failed to get points because of an odd towel penalty on a field-goal attempt. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating. The Bears had 68 net offensive yards, and no wide receiver or tight end had a catch.
Yet as the Bears regrouped in the locker room for what would become a 19-point second half in a comeback win, Fields saw body language from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy that “brought everybody (to) their feet.”
Getsy was smiling. Read more here.
Will Aaron Rodgers rebound from a bad Week 1?
It was music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears.
The four-time MVP quarterback has been impressed with Watson’s burst and figured it would be cool to give the newcomer from North Dakota State a chance to start his NFL career with some sizzle.
“We had talked about it. ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’” Rodgers said. “I said, ‘Yeah. What the hell? Why not? Ya know? This kid can really fly. Let’s give him a chance.’”
By now, we all know what happened when that vision didn’t go as planned. Read more here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (7:20 p.m., NBC-5).
- 5 things to watch in Bears-Packers — plus our Week 2 predictions
- Column: From college QB to receiver and now defensive end, the Bears might have found a gem in rookie Dominique Robinson. ‘You can play him anywhere.’
- Aaron Rodgers says Luke Getsy’s next stop is ‘probably head coach.’ But first Getsy must unlock Justin Fields’ potential and revive the Chicago Bears offense.
- Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 struggles were notable. Can the Bears pounce and expose more of the Packers’ vulnerability?
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Packers in prime time in Week 2
- Column: If it’s possible to catch Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at the right time, the Bears are doing so in Week 2
- QB rewind for Week 1: Justin Fields’ 1st TD — and the Bears’ 1st win — show how to turn an ugly day into something beautiful
- Bears Q&A: Was Cole Kmet’s Week 1 usage a result of the miserable weather? When will Lucas Patrick be able to play center?
- Justin Fields gets the Bears rolling with a special, off-script play: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Week 1 win
Latest from Arlington Heights
Concerns over traffic, noise, property taxes, the impact on schools and the village’s thriving downtown, topped the list of concerns expressed by a half dozen Arlington Heights residents Monday night about a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and community development on the Arlington Park Racecourse property.
In a special meeting of the Arlington Heights Village Board, meeting as a Committee-of-the-Whole Monday night in the theater at Forest View Educational Center, village staff presented an overview of the village’s discussions with the Chicago Bears team officials regarding the team’s plans for Arlington Park. Staff also outlined next steps in the process. Read more here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: Rates lower in China
- Taiwan earthquake – semiconductor manufacturing facilities appear unaffected
- China’s state planner says it approved 9 investment projects in August, worth 80 billion yuan
- ICYMI – Lower interest rates in China. The 14-day repo rate fell to 2.15% from 2.25%
- Iranian president wants US guarantees and lifting of sanctions to reach nuclear deal
- PBOC sets USD/CNY benchmark rate for today at 6.9396 (vs. 6.9488 estimate)
- Chinese cities of Chengdu and Dalian lift lockdowns today, Monday, September 19, 2022
- Fed’s record of tightening monetary policy without causing a recession ‘not great’
- Swiss National Bank meeting this week, 100bp rate hike on the table – CHF impact
- US President Biden says US military will defend Taiwan if China invades
- ANZ expects Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) 75 basis point hike this week, 5% terminal rate
- New Zealand services PMI for August rises to 58.6 (from 54.4)
- ICYMI – Goldman Sachs Now Expects a 75bps Federal Reserve Rate Hike This Week
- ICYMI – Germany has taken control of a large Russian oil refinery (a unit of Rosneft)
- ECB chief economist Lane says further rate hikes ahead won’t be ‘painless’
- ECB’s Nagel says bank has already agreed to further rate hikes when data warrants
- Business Ideas Feed – Monday, September 19, 2022
- Here’s what’s happening on the economic calendar in Asia – very light, Monday, September 19, 2022
- Monday morning open levels – forex indicative prices – September 19, 2022
- Post-merger bust continues as Ethereum sinks over weekend
- Preview of the week ahead: the FOMC is the highlight
- Goldman Sachs on the US Economy – More Aggressive Fed, Higher Unemployment, Weaker Growth
- Escape or evasion? The USD made new multi-year/multi-decade highs. Can this continue?
- VIDEO: Seeing is believing. In trading, the sense of sight is essential to your success.
- The Canadian dollar hits a 22-month low. And after
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: US dollar recovers a bit after UMich
Major exchange rates showed little net change for the session here to open the new forex week. And what a busy week awaits us. We have policy meetings and rate hikes coming from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank and others. We also have a policy meeting at the Bank of Japan, where no change in monetary policy is expected.
In China, the cities of Chengdu and Dalian lifted their lockdowns today. Also with China, the People’s Bank of China cut its 14-day open market rate from 2.25% to 2.15%. The 7-day RR rate remained unchanged at 2.0%. Coming on Tuesday the 20th, the PBOC will set prime rates for one- and five-year loans. Since the MLF rate remained stable last week, no changes are expected for LPRs tomorrow.
The USD/CNY benchmark rate moved closer to 7 today.
Still on China, but from a geopolitical perspective, US President Biden in an interview on US television, 60 Minutes, said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. This contradicts current official US policy on the island. Stay tuned to this for White House withdrawals of the note/’clarification’ of the note/general muddying the waters on the note. It’s getting hard to pass off such comments from Biden as “blunders,” he’s said the same thing before and he’s a cunning character indeed.
During the 60 Minutes television program, he also presented an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. His comments were not indicative of a quick deal on the nuclear deal with the United States. Oil rose during the session but has since retreated to be little changed.
Japanese markets were closed for a holiday today. UK markets will also be closed today for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Today marks the last day of the official period of national mourning. The absence of UK markets will reduce interest and liquidity during the European/UK time zone.
Buxton ute smash: Final funeral held for Summer Williams, Antonio Desisto
Hundreds gather for the final funeral of teenagers killed in a horror crash, 15 and 16 – as the village balloon’s touching tribute is revealed
- Two Buxton teenagers, 15 and 16, are laid to rest in Sydney’s south today
- Summer Williams and Antonio Desisto were among five teenagers killed in Buxton
- Mourners gathered in Picton and Leppington respectively
Hundreds of mourners attend the final two funerals for a group of teenagers killed in a horrific crash south-west of Sydney.
Summer Williams, 14, and Antonio Desisto, 16, will be remembered at Monday’s funeral after they were killed along with three schoolmates in the September 6 crash in Buxton.
The tight-knit community of Wollondilly mourns the five teenagers, who died when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and crashed into two trees.
Summer’s funeral is held at St Mark’s Anglican Church in Picton, while Antonio bids farewell at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Leppington.
Summer Williams, 15, and Antonio Desisto, 16, were due to be laid to rest on Monday at funeral services in south-west Sydney.
Mourners gather at Antonio Desisto’s funeral on Monday afternoon
Over the weekend, friends and family of 15-year-old Gabby McLennan gathered in Leppington, dressed in her favorite color of sky blue, to mourn the high school student and local football player.
Hundreds of people gathered at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tahmoor on Friday for the funeral of 14-year-old Lily Van De Putte, who was remembered for her kindness.
“Not only was she beautiful, but she had a beautiful heart,” Lily’s father John Van De Putte told the funeral service.
The life of 15-year-old Tyrese Bechard was celebrated at HisHouse Church in Picton on Thursday.
Face-to-face learning at Picton High School, which all the teenagers attended, went live until Tuesday to allow pupils and teachers to attend the funeral.
Gabriella McLennan’s coffin is seen at an emotional funeral service for the teenager on Saturday, attended by hundreds of distraught mourners
The victims are commemorated in the region with balloon tributes, with a different color dedicated to each teenager.
Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould called the time “very, very difficult” for the area, and the council has set up a Mayor’s Relief Fund to offer financial support to the families of the victims.
ute driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, is in police custody after being charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death and is due in court again on Monday.
