Yuga Labs Hires Spencer Tucker as first Chief Gaming Officer

Online crypto casinos are beginning to gain ground in the gambling industry. Just as crypto has been able to penetrate other sectors, it has wormed its way into the heart of the online gambling industry, where players are looking towards crypto betting due to its unique advantages.

Despite the growing popularity of online crypto casinos, there is still the question of whether these platforms will be able to stand the test of time. Since they are directly tied to the crypto market’s performance, their longevity can be determined by taking a look at the crypto market and its ability to endure.

Online Crypto Casinos Are Better

Online crypto gambling is beginning to garner favor among players, but it is still far behind in this industry that dates back more than 400 years. However, online casinos are able to provide users with important features they would not get from traditional exchanges.

One of the leading advantages of online crypto casinos is the privacy that it provides users. When it comes to traditional casinos, users generally have to give easily identifying personal information, credit or debit card details, and bank information to gambling platforms. These leave a paper trail that shows the players’ activities across these casinos even when they do not wish for this information to be known.

Photo by regularguy.eth on Unsplash

The privacy provided by crypto casinos also ties in directly to the security issue; since traditional casinos have to collect bank and credit or debit card information, they have to store it somewhere. When these platforms succumb to hacking attempts, some or all of their user data are often compromised. This information is frequently sold on the dark web to other bad actors, which puts users at financial and sometimes physical risk.

With cryptocurrencies, these risks are eliminated since users do not need identifying personal information to operate crypto wallets. As such, casinos do not need banking information to process deposits or withdrawals.

Furthermore, the difference in ease of use between online crypto casinos and traditional casinos can be pretty stark. Where the latter often has convoluted processes to navigate their platforms, crypto casinos are designed for users’ ease and satisfaction. Add in the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of deposit and withdrawals, and it is a much faster, easier, and more efficient process for all parties. Some online casinos have been known to process crypto withdrawals in a matter of minutes.

Another important advantage of crypto casinos over traditional casinos is that users can play no matter what part of the world they are from. Where players can often be restricted by banking and financial institutions from funding gambling accounts, crypto does not discriminate and works anywhere.

Photo by Kaysha on Unsplash

Beating The Odds

The unique advantages of online crypto casinos over traditional casinos have put them on a path to becoming formidable competitors in the space. It is even more evident in the fact that some well-known platforms are offering cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals for online gambling.

These platforms prioritize safety and user comfort while providing them with a wide variety of games to choose from, ranging from slots to casino table games and sports betting. It allows a broader user base of players to participate online in their favorite games without risking their privacy.

Crypto online casinos are also affordable, with lower deposit minimums and the ability of users to handle their winnings how they choose. Crypto transactions also promote transparency on the part of the casinos since every transaction is stored on the blockchain and available to the public. Couple this with faster transactions, and online crypto casinos have got a recipe for success.

Additionally, the growing mainstream acceptance of crypto payments will also drive the adoption of online crypto casinos. Players will no longer have to worry about restrictions or hidden fees/charges. A general distrust of banking institutions also plays into this mainstream adoption, and players are flocking to platforms that enable them to bypass dealing with these institutions.

Given this, it is no longer a question of if online crypto casinos will be able to survive in the long run but rather a question of when crypto casinos will become the norm. With the growing acceptance of crypto payments, traditional casinos will have to switch to accepting crypto payments or risk getting left behind as the world moves forward with crypto.

Image by besteonlinecasinos from Pixabay