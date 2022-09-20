News
10 Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills
To be successful at marketing, you need to learn more than just how to create ads and take them to market. A complete understanding of marketing management is also crucial if you want your products or services to reach their full potential in the marketplace, no matter what industry you’re in or what kind of business model you use. Here are 10 ways you can improve your skills as a marketer so that your campaigns stand out from the crowd and help your company thrive in any economy.
Also Read: 7 Clothing Brands Of India You Thought Were Foreign
Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills
1) Invest In Your Education – Marketing Management
It pays to be smart with your marketing. The more educated you are, the more successful you will be at maximizing potential leads and sales. But if you’re lacking some of the basics or have a need for brushing up on your skills.
2) Set Aside Time For Education
If you want to improve your skills as a marketer, it’s important to set aside time in your day or week for education. This could be a weekly class on marketing management, reading up on recent articles, or taking time out of the workday for watching training videos on YouTube. This can feel like it takes away from your productivity, but you’ll be amazed at how much you retain and are able to use the next day with just an hour of educating yourself in marketing!
3) Keep An Open Mind About New Methods – Marketing Management
As time goes on, the marketing world is evolving rapidly. This means marketers need to adapt to the ever-changing landscape. It’s essential to remain open-minded to new ideas and methods in order to be successful. Try making an effort to participate on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, and even Twitter. There are a lot of people who solely use these sites now and ignoring them will put your company at a disadvantage.
4) Try Before You Buy
Marketing is a tricky field because there are so many tools, programs, and tactics to experiment with. You want to spend your budget wisely but at the same time, you don’t want to stop trying new things. And let’s face it: not everything works.
5) The Most Important Things Are Relationships & Trust – Marketing Management
The most important things in marketing are relationships and trust. Trustworthiness is essential to every business relationship and without it, there’s little point in being involved in the relationship in the first place. Creating a trusting environment should be at the forefront of any marketing endeavor because without that there’s very little chance for success.
6) Promote Yourself By Promoting Others
The best way to promote yourself is to promote others. Join LinkedIn groups, become active on social media, and contribute articles. If you’re a digital marketer, be generous with resources. If you’re not actively participating in marketing communities, then we won’t be reading your content anyway!
7) Treat Everybody Fairly, No Matter What Their Role Is – Marketing Management
It is important to treat everyone fairly in the business environment. No matter what position they are in, you will find yourself benefiting in some way by considering the needs of all members. This can help build relationships with a wide range of individuals who will be willing to do favors for you or provide you with advice on how best to reach your goals.
8) Always Deliver More Than You Promise. Always!
Do what you say you’re going to do. Deliverables and deadlines are incredibly important in any business, so if they weren’t clear, email the team and request a change. Follow up on your progress—don’t make an effort to do something and forget about it! Stick to deadlines. The last thing you want is for people to be waiting around for something that’s not going to happen.
9) Ask What If To Brainstorm Improvements – Marketing Management
What if your company didn’t have enough funds to carry out the first marketing strategy you had in mind? What if you are not sure about which marketing strategies are best for your business and what would help it grow? If there was a way to know where your customers are and what they need? What if you could learn how other businesses have successfully grown their customer base using these methods?
If you can answer these questions, then you might be able to find solutions on how to improve your skills as a marketer. Consider going beyond them by looking at different resources like blogs, articles, or books. You may even want to take classes that focus on marketing management skills. If you keep learning and applying new techniques, then one day you’ll become the expert in this field that others come to when they need help with their marketing management skills.
10) When In Doubt, Trust Your Gut Instincts
As the saying goes, you should always trust your gut instincts when making decisions. This can also be applied to marketing. Think about it this way, if you’re considering an option and have reservations about it from the start, then it’s probably not a good choice. For example, let’s say a friend sends you an offer to purchase their own product for resale on your website in order to take advantage of their social media presence and blog following.
No matter how well you manage your marketing, there’s always room to do better. These 10 simple strategies that you can use to ensure that the first impressions of your company are amazing will boost sales and get the word out about your brand. Learn these techniques today so that you can start using them tomorrow!
The post 10 Ways To Improve Your Marketing Management Skills appeared first on MEWS.
Jailed Las Vegas journalist killing official in court : NPR
KM/AP cannon
LAS VEGAS — A local elected official faces a judge on Tuesday for murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.
Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal editor Jeff German.
A criminal complaint accuses Telles of “stalking” German, 69, who prosecutors say was stabbed seven times. German lived alone and his body was found the next day. The Clark County coroner ruled her death a homicide.
Telles, 45, was arrested after police asked for help over Labor Day weekend to identify a person seen wearing an orange work shirt and wide-brimmed straw hat carrying a bag slung over and marching to German’s house on the morning of September 2. Police also released footage of a distinctive SUV seen near German’s home, driven by a person wearing an orange shirt.
A Review-Journal photographer took photos Sept. 6 of Telles washing the same type of vehicle in his driveway.
Police said Telles turned off his cellphone and waited in a vehicle outside German’s home until the attack. It was characterized as a planned response to articles German wrote about “internal unrest and dissension” in the county office that handles the assets of people who died without a will or family contact.
Telles lost his first re-election bid in June after articles in May aired allegations of administrative intimidation, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a junior staffer. County lawmakers appointed a consultant to handle complaints about leadership in his office.
German was widely respected for his tenacity, and his colleagues said he was working on follow-up reports on Telles and the public administrator’s office when he died.
“The published articles … ruined (Telles’) political career, probably his marriage, and he was the one who took on the cause,” Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard Scow said. to a judge on September 8.
That judge, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham, called the police report detailing the attack “chilling” and said it described the German “fighting for his life”. She spoke of apparent defense wounds on German’s arms and said DNA believed to be from Telles had been found under German’s fingernails.
Police said a search warrant revealed items at Telles’ home, including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat cut into pieces. Authorities said they did not immediately find the weapon used to kill the German.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators also obtained security video that may show the attack.
The Nevada Press Association announced that the German would be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this Saturday.
German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at rival Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering the courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.
Telles grew up in El Paso, Texas and lived in Colorado before moving to Las Vegas. He worked as a heating and air conditioning technician and graduated in 2014 from the University of Nevada Law School in Las Vegas. He practiced inheritance and inheritance law before being elected public administrator in 2018, replacing a three-term predecessor.
The Review-Journal reported that in El Paso, Telles’ late grandfather, Richard Telles, served as city clerk, school board administrator, and county commissioner. A great-uncle, Raymond L. Telles Jr., served as the city’s first Mexican-American mayor and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy as Ambassador to Costa Rica and by President Lyndon B. Johnson as President of the United States-Mexico Border Commission. .
Telles’ father, Raymond R. Telles, was elected to two terms on the El Paso City Council, but lost a bid for mayor. He later gave up his law degree and avoided jail time after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud.
Court and police records show Robert Telles was arrested in Las Vegas in February 2020 after his wife called 911. He was charged with grabbing her in a “bear hug position” and of resisting the efforts of two police officers to handcuff him. During his arrest, Telles was recorded on police-worn cameras acknowledging that he had been drinking alcohol and repeatedly identifying himself as a public official.
The case was dismissed and closed in March 2021 after Telles paid a $418 fine, attended counseling and stayed out of trouble.
His term expires Dec. 31, but Clark County officials said he is suspended and banned from county office or property pending a review of his elected position.
NPR News
The Hawkins Cookers Fixed Deposit System is available from today: should you invest?
mini
Fixed or FD deposits are one of the most popular schemes due to their risk-free nature. But is Hawkins Cookers fixed deposit worth investing in? Check here
The Hawkins Cookers Company Fixed Deposit (FD) program is available for investing from Tuesday, September 20. The cookware company offers a minimum term of 13 months and a maximum term of 36 months as part of the offer. Interest rates on this fixed deposit system range between 7.5% and 8%, the company said in a statement.
Investors can register their interest online at the official website of Hawkins Cookers – www.hawkinscookers.com/fd2022.aspx for the same.
Here are the Hawkins Fixed Deposit System interest rates:
|Mandate
|Interest rate (pa)
|13 months
|7.5%
|24months
|7.75%
|36 months
|8%
The minimum amount that one must invest is Rs 25,000.
Rates remained unchanged from a year ago despite RBI raising the repo rate by 140 basis points (bps) in recent months.
Should you invest?
Although Bankbazaar claims that the Hawkins fixed deposit system can be a relatively safe investment option since the company has received an MAA (stable) rating from credit rating agency ICRA ltd.
However, before making investment choices, investors should research the terms and conditions of the scheme.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Miami Heat returned to the Bahamas for training camp – The Denver Post
For the third time in 10 years, the Miami Heat will hold a training camp in the Bahamas.
The Heat previously trained in 2013 and 2016 at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, this time holding camp at the Baha Mar resort on New Providence Island.
The Heat had planned to return to the Bahamas in the meantime, with those plans being preempted by the COVID pandemic. Instead, the team primarily hosted a camp at FTX Arena, although there were also camps in Palm Beach County.
The Heat’s initial camp in the Bahamas preceded the Big Three franchise’s fourth and final season of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, following back-to-back NBA championships.
The visit resonated with all three.
“It was,” Bosh said, “the best training camp ever.”
Wade said: “It was one of my favorite training camps.”
After the Heat’s last camp in the Bahamas, coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We’ve spent so much time together and really tried to get to know each other. We spent a lot of time on the pitch but we spent a lot of time off the pitch. That’s why I like to go away. That gives you a little start on that.
The Heat alternately held their annual camps at both the FTX Arena and outdoor venues, including one in 2010 at the Hurlburt Field Air Force facility at Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle prior to the first season of the Big Three. The team has also trained many times at Florida Atlantic University, as well as several smaller colleges in Palm Beach County.
The Heat’s connection to the Bahamas has transcended the team’s marketing partnership, with several players last season traveling to the island for a team bonding session before the playoffs, a trip organized by point guard Kyle Lowry . Additionally, Jimmy Butler is among the Heat players who have made the Bahamas a regular getaway.
The Heat will hold their media day on Sept. 26 at FTX Arena before departing that night for Baha Mar. The Heat will then practice and train in private sessions there through Oct. 1. The exception will be an October 1 practice open to guests and children of the Bahamas Youth Basketball Federation.
The Heat open their preseason on October 4 against Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4 at FTX Arena. The Heat enter their 35th regular season on October 19 against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
The Heat have 19 players under contract for training camp, one below the NBA offseason maximum, then will be forced to reduce by their regular season opener to a maximum of 15 under standard contract and two players under a two-way contract.
Fourteen players are under standard contract with the Heat: Butler, Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem. Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
Under two-way contract, Marcus Garrett and Darius Days.
Jamaree Bouya, Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson are invited to training camp for their solid summer league play for the Heat, then are expected to transfer to Heat G League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Haslem is the only Heat player to have made all three camp trips to the Bahamas.
“I like the people. I like the culture, the food. Everybody’s nice. The weather’s great. There’s a lot of Miami Heat fans,” he said, adding, “It’s is like being at home.”
()
denverpost
Orlando Magic training camp countdown: Is there enough shooting?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which kicks off on Sept. 27 at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center.
Part One: Shooting
To say outside shooting has been a struggle for the Orlando Magic in recent years would be an understatement.
The Magic’s 3-point percentage has been a bottom-six mark in each of the previous five seasons except one: 2018-19, the lone year Orlando has finished with a plus-. 500 record (42-40) since 2011-12.
They’re coming off back-to-back years finishing in the bottom-four in 3-point percentage.
The Magic understand how important outside shooting is in the modern NBA, even if their percentages haven’t reflected it.
Coach Jamahl Mosley, in multiple instances, has said his offensive philosophy involves playing with pace, space and “the pass.”
Orlando demonstrated growth in those areas in the first year under Mosley.
The Magic’s average of 11.8 seconds before taking a shot last year was an above-average mark (13th) for the first time since the 2017-18 season, according to Inpredictable. Their 284 passes per game ranked 14th.
They even had an uptick in 3-point attempts, taking 36.9 shots from beyond the arc in 2021-22 after attempting 31.8 in 2020-21.
Orlando’s problem, once again, was its accuracy, with its 33.1% 3-point percentage being the league’s third-worst mark.
The Magic addressed their need for outside shooting this offseason — directly and indirectly.
They brought back Gary Harris (38.4% on 3s) and Mo Bamba (38.1%), who were two of the team’s better shooters last year.
The late-season signing of Devin Cannady (40.5% on 3s on 7.4 attempts in five games) and drafting of Caleb Houstan (35.5% 3-point shooter at Michigan) in June should also make the Magic threats from beyond the arc.
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, and Markelle Fultz, who returned from a torn left knee anterior cruciate ligament, are the type of dynamic playmakers who should be able to create more paint touches and open up looks from beyond the arc.
Easier shots should lead to a higher conversation rate.
A problem for the Magic is they also struggled with those easier looks, too.
Their 36.3% 3-point percentage on “wide-open” shots from beyond the arc (nearest defender is over six-plus feet away) and 30.9% 3-point percentage on “open” shots (nearest defender is 4-6 feet away) were both bottom-four marks across the league.
It doesn’t help the Magic that the players who were taking a significant chunk of those more open 3-point shots were making them at a below-average rate, likely because of their opponent’s defensive game plan.
Orlando entered the offseason needing better outside shooting, and may still need it.
But with the Magic already having 16 players signed to standard contracts and needing to cut the rosters down to 15 before the regular season starts, they’ll have to rely on self-improvement as outside shooters.
How much has been made should become clear early in camp.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
UN General Assembly opens amid multiple crises
The leaders of the planet follow one another from September 20 at the podium of the UN General Assembly, in a context of strong international tensions. For nearly a week, some 150 heads of state and government from around the world will speak during this annual diplomatic high mass which resumes in “face-to-face” after two years disrupted by the Covid-19.
Traditionally, this first day gives pride of place to the speech of the American president who, as leader of the country hosting the United Nations headquarters, speaks in the first. But exceptionally, US President Joe Biden, who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, postponed his speech to September 21.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to deliver an opening speech at this 77th General Assembly which “will not water things down,” promised his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. “We are meeting at a time of great peril for the world,” said Antonio Guterres on September 19, citing in particular “conflicts and climatic disasters”, as well as the “mistrust” and “division” that reign in international relations. .
The countries of the South want to address other subjects than Ukraine
The Ukrainian conflict should be at the heart of this diplomatic week, with an intervention by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on September 21 (on video), followed by a meeting of the Security Council on September 22. The countries of the South are increasingly irritated by the fact that Westerners are focusing their attention on Ukraine, while other conflicts are shaking the planet. “We don’t just want to talk about ending the conflict in Ukraine. We want the conflicts to end in Tigray, we want the conflicts to end in Syria, we want the conflicts to end wherever they point their noses in the world”, thus hammered on September 19 the Prime Minister of the Barbados Mia Mottley during a preliminary day focusing on education and development goals. Among the major concerns of the period, food safety will be the subject of a specific meeting.
French President Emmanuel Macron should insist on the need to prevent “fracturing” between countries of the North and the South, said the Elysée. The Brazilian Presidents Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz must also succeed each other on the podium. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also in New York this week for his first General Assembly and the nuclear issue could once again be at the center of discussions. Furthermore, Colonel Abdoulaye Maïga will represent Mali at the UN, while a meeting of the member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be held, also in New York, including the Mali is suspended.
On the other hand, this high-level week has a few notable absentees, in particular the Russian and Chinese presidents. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Uzbekistan on September 15-16, and again championed the prospect of a multipolar world . “Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken totally hideous and absolutely unacceptable forms for the overwhelming majority of countries in the world,” said the Russian head of state on this occasion.
RT All Fr Trans
Ravens film study: How Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got so open on his two big scores
A day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaila shredded the Ravens’ pass defense for six touchdowns, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about two of them. The film didn’t lie, and neither did Harbaugh.
“Yes, they were blown coverages, basically,” he said Monday.
A lot went wrong for the Ravens in the final quarter of their 42-38 loss Sunday, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s pair of long-ball touchdowns were especially egregious. On the first, he ran by two deep-lying defensive backs for a 48-yard score. On the second, he didn’t have anyone deep to run by for a 60-yard, game-tying score.
In rallying the Dolphins back from a 35-14 deficit inside M&T Bank Stadium, Tagovailoa finished with a career-high 496 passing yards. But much of the damage to the Ravens’ defense was self-inflicted. Afterward, players lamented communication breakdowns and poor technique. They said they’d need to review the game film and learn from it.
Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s lesson was painfully administered. On Hill’s first touchdown, he lined up before the third-and-10 snap in a split-field coverage shell with Marcus Williams; Williams started on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s side, while Hamilton took Hill’s. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, matched up with Hill, lined up at outside cornerback, offering almost 10 yards of cushion.
As Tagovailoa dropped back, the Ravens sent five pass rushers after him, dropping six defenders into coverage. Williams moved up from his deep-lying spot into a shallower zone, closer to Waddle, who was running a deep crossing route from the slot. Hill accelerated into a vertical route.
Hamilton, relocating to the middle of the field, seemed to lose sight of Hill the farther he got from him. The first-round pick’s attention was on Waddle. But Hill was running by Peters, whose positioning had funneled the wide receiver inside, as if he expected help. It never came. As Tagovailoa unleashed his pass, Hamilton started to break toward Waddle. When he saw the trajectory of Tagovailoa’s pass and whipped his head around, Hill was 5 yards clear of Peters.
“You have to maintain your leverage on the routes,” said Harbaugh, who spoke generally about Sunday’s mistakes, without identifying culprits by name. “When you’re a deep player and there are guys running vertical, [if] you’re a deep player, you stay deep. You don’t get nosy on a crossing route when you have a deep route running up on you. That’s just the way it works as the deep-middle-third player.”
The wrongdoer on Hill’s second score was either Hamilton or Williams. Both lined up in the box on third-and-6, almost close enough to touch, leaving the Ravens without a deep safety before the snap. At one outside cornerback spot was rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, matched up with Hill. On the other side was Peters. Rookie cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams lined up in the slot, not far from Peters.
At the snap, it quickly became apparent that something had gone wrong. While Damarion Williams quickly backpedaled into a deep zone to Tagovailoa’s right, there was no one deep to Tagovailoa’s left; Hamilton and Marcus Williams, having dropped out of their presnap blitz looks, were racing back somewhere.
As Hill tore down the left sideline, Armour-Davis let him pass. The Ravens’ botched play call seemed to be “Cover 2,” a two-deep zone coverage in which the rookie would’ve been responsible for receivers running into the flat, not receivers streaking downfield. When Hill caught Tagovailoa’s pass at about the 20-yard line, the closest safety to him was Williams, still over 5 yards away.
In the locker room afterward, Hamilton said there was a “miscommunication” on the play. Marcus Williams was not available to comment.
“If you’re a deep-half player, you have to know you’re a deep-half player and be back there,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We can’t leave the deep half uncovered. So we show them a blitz and we’re running it out, someone has to be back there, and that’s the responsibility of the person and the coach, all of us, to get that done.”
The Ravens’ breakdowns Sunday “should never happen,” according to Harbaugh, who said he’d review the team’s instruction and preparation. But he acknowledged that the secondary’s youth — Hamilton, Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, all rookies, played over half of the defense’s snaps — left it somewhat vulnerable against one of the NFL’s fastest receiving corps.
They will have to grow up fast. At rookie minicamp in May, Hamilton noted that at Notre Dame, “We didn’t run a lot of Cover 3.” On Sunday, the Ravens seemed to be running a version of it as Hill, one of the NFL’s fastest players, flew by Hamilton for his first score.
“Things turn, especially when you have good, young players who you like and trust, and we really like those guys, and we trust those guys,” Harbaugh said. “They’re going to learn from their mistakes. Sometimes lessons are learned the hard way. I don’t know how many times in the National Football League you come out there with a bunch of young guys and, all of a sudden, they’re doing everything perfectly right. When you get challenged with really good players in critical situations, it goes bad and it’s painful. It hurts, but you remember those lessons.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
