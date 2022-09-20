Connect with us

2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor’s home: police

2 Bodies Found 'Severely Decomposed' In Former Rhode Island Mayor'S Home: Police
Two bodies were found “severely decomposed” in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, police say.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly woman and an elderly man were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The house was surrounded by police cars on Monday evening.

Oates also confirmed that the house is owned by Susan Menard, who served as mayor of Woonsocket. The police chief did not confirm whether she was among the victims.

Susan Menard served as mayor from 1995 to 2009 – the longest tenure of any Woonsocket mayor.

SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND NEXT TO NYC BUILDING ID’D AS ‘OCCUPY WALL STREET’ PROTESTER MISSING FOR A DECADE

(WPRI)

The stateswoman was so popular that the city unveiled a sign at the Susan D. Menard Middle School complex to honor her in 2017.

According to a recent obituary, Menard’s brother, Robert Miller, 81, died on Saturday. His Providence Journal obituary lists the former mayor as part of his surviving family.

MISSING GEORGIA MOM DEBBIE COLLIER FOUND DEAD AFTER SENDING MONEY TO DAUGHTER, CHILLING TEXT

Authorities have not confirmed whether former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was one of the victims after two bodies were found in her Rhode Island home.
(WPRI)

Authorities said there was no suspicion of criminal behavior at this stage of their investigation, which is ongoing. A state medical examiner will also determine the deceased’s cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woonsocket Police told Fox News Digital there were no current updates on the case Monday night.

Police are investigating the deaths but do not suspect foul play at this time.
(WPRI)

Woonsocket is a town in northern Rhode Island that borders Massachusetts. The New England city is home to over 40,000 residents.

Harris returns to South Carolina to boost midterm voting

10 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

Harris Returns To South Carolina To Boost Midterm Voting
COLOMBIA, South Carolina — Vice President Kamala Harris visits two historically black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on locations and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances of retaining Congress in the upcoming elections. midterm elections.

Harris travels to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year. She will also hold a roundtable with students from nearby Claflin University.

The trip to South Carolina, his third in the state as vice president, is part of Harris’ increased travel schedule ahead of the midterms. She spoke about reproductive rights in Chicago on Friday and will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday to speak at the General Conference of Democratic Attorneys. Earlier this month, she traveled to Houston for the Baptist National Convention.

Harris’ trips are designed to prevent, or at least limit, any decline in turnout among voters of color and young people, important parts of the Democratic coalition.

In South Carolina, which holds the first presidential ballot in the South, black voters play a disproportionate role in the Democratic electorate. During a visit to the state in June, Harris expressed gratitude for South Carolina Democrats, whose key support for Biden in the South’s first primary in 2020 helped turn his campaign around and give a boost. momentum to subsequent contests that led to the party’s nomination. .

Harris’ arrival in South Carolina follows shortly after Biden’s evasive response to CBS’ “60 Minutes” when asked if he would run again in 2024.

“My intention, as I said at the outset, is to represent myself,” the president said in a wide-ranging interview that aired on Sunday. “But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Biden noted in the interview that declaring his intention to seek re-election would put him in breach of campaign finance laws, which could have complicated the Democratic National Committee’s spending ahead of the midterms.

White House officials said Biden continues to lay the groundwork for a 2024 race. Allies acknowledge, however, that he could still decide not to run for re-election before a formal announcement, which is expected at first. semester 2023.

Earlier this year, Biden pledged to make Harris his running mate for the 2024 re-election campaign. His visit comes as Republicans consider their own White House offers – including former Vice President Mike Pence , former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – continue to criss-cross the state.

Some native South Carolina Republicans have also tested the waters of 2024. Nikki Haley, who served the state for six years as governor before joining the Trump administration as a UN ambassador, lives in the Charleston area and visited other early voting states, as did U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Associated Press writers Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at

ABC News

What has happened to Puerto Rico’s power grid since Hurricane Maria?

17 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

What Has Happened To Puerto Rico'S Power Grid Since Hurricane Maria?
Hurricane Fiona knocked out power across the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico beginning Sunday, rekindling memories of Hurricane Maria, the deadly Category 4 storm that hit in 2017 and exposed the weakness in Puerto Rico’s power grid. the island.

Now almost all of Puerto Rico’s estimated 3 million people are in the dark again, and five years after Maria, it raises new questions about the state of the grid.

WHO MANAGES PUERTO RICO’S ELECTRICITY GRID?

The state-run Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) owned and operated the island’s power grid when Maria arrived. PREPA has long been criticized for insufficient investment in its electrical system and failure to establish backup systems to maintain power in the event of a disaster.

Before Maria struck, the indebted government and PREPA were mired in bankruptcy, and a federally appointed Board of Overseers was created to manage the island’s finances.

In June 2021, Puerto Rico privatized the network contracting LUMA Energy to operate the system, although PREPA still owned the infrastructure. LUMA is a joint venture between units of Canadian energy company ATCO Ltd ATCx.TO and US energy contractor Quanta Services PWR.N.

A study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found that service restoration times and voltage fluctuations increased after privatization, largely due to a shortage of experienced workers. The island also suffered a power outage in April that cut power to a third of homes and businesses. Read the full story

LUMA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

WHY IS THE NETWORK STILL IN DIFFICULTY?

Hurricane Maria decimated the island’s power system when it hit in late September 2017, primarily by destroying transmission lines. Restoration work since then has focused on replacing those lines, while most other facets of the network have not been updated, said IEEFA’s Tom Sanzillo, who studies the power system of Porto Rico.

It took several years under the Trump administration for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to approve $9.6 billion in September 2020 to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid. About $3.4 billion more in federal funding has since been added.

Analysts say bureaucratic blockages, political disagreements and network privatization issues have slowed progress. Disputes over how to spend the funds have also hampered improvements. Read the full story

“Many companies, both for-profit and NGOs, want a share of the $12 billion in federal money to rebuild the grid,” said Sergio Marxuach, policy director at the Puerto Rico-based think tank Center for a New Economy (CNE).

WHERE DOES PUERTO RICO’S ELECTRICITY GENERATION COME FROM?

Natural gas-fired power plants account for 44% of electricity, while 37% comes from petroleum like diesel fuel, 17% from coal and about 3% from renewables, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Under Puerto Rico’s Public Energy Policy Act, passed in 2019, the Commonwealth must obtain 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, 60% by 2040 and 100% from renewable sources. by 2050, according to the EIA. However, grid upgrades have also been held up by political disagreements over the use of renewables versus adding more natural gas, Marxuach said.

Puerto Rico must import all of its oil, coal, and natural gas because it produces no fossil fuels. It has solar and wind generation which has contributed to the production of renewable energy. Coal generation is expected to be phased out by 2028.

In early 2020, two of the island’s largest power stations were damaged in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. These plants relied more on natural gas, causing Puerto Rico to shift its energy mix toward more oil, according to the EIA.

USA voanews

Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Home for $70.4 Million

24 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford'S Former Malibu Home For $70.4 Million
The buyer of Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu estate who signed a deal last month has been revealed. According Dirt, Kim Kardashian snapped up the beachfront property for $70.4 million in an off-market deal struck last week, a steal from the original $99.5 million asking price during the last sale of the house. The sellers are investor Adam Weiss and his wife, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek, who bought the home in Crawford in 2018 for $45 million.

The Pool Area.

The pool area.

Photo: Adrian Anz

Kardashian has had a busy month. A few weeks ago, she listed both a $5.3 million Hidden Hills property and a $3.5 million Calabasas condo. This new edition to her real estate portfolio will provide ample space for the reality TV star and business mogul to entertain the growing Kardashian-Jenner family. Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Encinal Bluffs, the 7,450 square foot Mediterranean-style villa sits on a hidden 3.18-acre lot that offers multiple wrap-around decks, patios, and a private path to a secluded beach. Other outdoor amenities include a tennis court, a poolside cabana with a fire pit, fire pit, and a hot tub each with stunning ocean views.

The Home Gym.The Home Gym.

The home gym.

Photo: Adrian Anz

See the video.

Inside the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath dwelling, large sliding glass doors connected to wraparound decks provide panoramic views even without stepping foot outside, though the design of the house allows a harmonious interior and exterior life. The modern interior also offers a spacious open floor plan of common areas, a full master suite with two bathrooms and walk-in closet, and a vaulted-ceiling gym that Kardashian is sure to use.

The Living Room Offers An Ocean View.The Living Room Offers An Ocean View.

The living room offers an ocean view.

Photo: Adrian Anz

The deal is the most expensive real estate closing in Malibu and the fourth most expensive in California so far this year. Leonardo DiCaprio and Neil Diamond are among Kardashian’s new neighbors.

Originally appeared on Architectural Digest

yahoo

Eminem’s daughter Hailie was ‘bothered’ by questions about him

30 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

Eminem'S Daughter Hailie Was 'Bothered' By Questions About Him
Eminem’s Daughter Proves She’s His #1 Stan

EminemThe daughter of does not want to lose herself in her father’s fame.

Hailie Jade recently hosted an “Ask Me Anything” episode of her podcast, but that doesn’t mean she should only wonders the famous rapper. Responding to questions she’s received about the “Slim Shady” artist, Hailie explained what it’s like to receive questions only about her dad.

“Do I mind when people ask me about my father?” Hailie said about her Just a little dodgy podcast on September 16. “Because a lot of the questions were about my dad.”

As she said, “The best way to say this is yes and no… Honestly, it is up to a point. I obviously expect it. And there are some things that I can understand why the people are really curious, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”

However, she said there was a balance to be struck growing up in the public eye, saying, “Once it got past that point, I’m like, ‘I’m a person too. “”

Las Vegas official jailed for murder of journalist in court

43 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

Las Vegas Official Jailed For Murder Of Journalist In Court
LAS VEGAS — A local elected official faces a judge on Tuesday for murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.

Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal editor Jeff German.

A criminal complaint accuses Telles of “stalking” German, 69, who prosecutors say was stabbed seven times. German lived alone and his body was found the next day. The Clark County coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Telles, 45, was arrested after police asked for help over Labor Day weekend to identify a person seen wearing an orange work shirt and wide-brimmed straw hat carrying a bag slung over and marching to German’s house on the morning of September 2. Police also released footage of a distinctive SUV seen near German’s home, driven by a person wearing an orange shirt.

A Review-Journal photographer took photos Sept. 6 of Telles washing the same type of vehicle in his driveway.

Police said Telles turned off his cellphone and waited in a vehicle outside German’s home until the attack. It was characterized as a planned response to articles German wrote about “internal unrest and dissension” in the county office that handles the assets of people who died without a will or family contact.

Telles lost his first re-election bid in June after articles in May aired allegations of administrative intimidation, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a junior staffer. County lawmakers appointed a consultant to handle complaints about leadership in his office.

German was widely respected for his tenacity, and his colleagues said he was working on follow-up reports on Telles and the public administrator’s office when he died.

“The published articles … ruined (Telles’) political career, probably his marriage, and he was the one who took on the cause,” Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard Scow said. to a judge on September 8.

That judge, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham, called the police report detailing the attack “chilling” and said it described the German “fighting for his life”. She spoke of apparent defense wounds on German’s arms and said DNA believed to be from Telles had been found under German’s fingernails.

Police said a search warrant revealed items at Telles’ home, including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat cut into pieces. Authorities said they did not immediately find the weapon used to kill the German.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators also obtained security video that may show the attack.

The Nevada Press Association announced that the German would be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this Saturday.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at rival Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering the courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

Telles grew up in El Paso, Texas and lived in Colorado before moving to Las Vegas. He worked as a heating and air conditioning technician and graduated in 2014 from the University of Nevada Law School in Las Vegas. He practiced inheritance and inheritance law before being elected public administrator in 2018, replacing a three-term predecessor.

The Review-Journal reported that in El Paso, Telles’ late grandfather, Richard Telles, served as city clerk, school board administrator, and county commissioner. A great-uncle, Raymond L. Telles Jr., served as the city’s first Mexican-American mayor and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy as Ambassador to Costa Rica and by President Lyndon B. Johnson as President of the United States-Mexico Border Commission. .

Telles’ father, Raymond R. Telles, was elected to two terms on the El Paso City Council, but lost a bid for mayor. He later gave up his law degree and avoided jail time after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud.

Court and police records show Robert Telles was arrested in Las Vegas in February 2020 after his wife called 911. He was charged with grabbing her in a “bear hug position” and of resisting the efforts of two police officers to handcuff him. During his arrest, Telles was recorded on police-worn cameras acknowledging that he had been drinking alcohol and repeatedly identifying himself as a public official.

The case was dismissed and closed in March 2021 after Telles paid a $418 fine, attended counseling and stayed out of trouble.

His term expires Dec. 31, but Clark County officials said he is suspended and banned from county office or property pending a review of his elected position.

ABC News

What is the Fed price now?

49 mins ago

on

September 20, 2022

Us Federal Budget Deficit For August 220 Billion Against 213.5 Billion Expected
Well, not much has changed since the implied odds of a 100 basis point rate hike rose slightly from yesterday to around 19%. In case you missed it, I talked about it a bit here:

  • Markets refuse to rule out a 100 basis point rate hike by the Fed this week

This article was written by Justin Low at forexlive.com.

cnbctv18-forexlive

