Blockchain

2022 Track and Trace Industry Report: How Blockchain is making Supply Chains more Transparent and Efficient – ResearchAndMarkets.com

17 seconds ago

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Track and Trace – How Blockchain is making Supply Chains more Transparent and Efficient” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Supply Chain Management is becoming increasingly complicated, and the key challenges that businesses confront among others are to ensure process transparency and accuracy.

Many companies are investing money to develop an end-to-end, transparent, and robust ecosystem to have a successful supply chain. To that end, blockchain encompasses a permanently recorded digital ledger that is secure to share with multiple parties such as sellers, distributors, retailers, vendors, and end-users. The report examines blockchain technology’s potential to be the digital supply chain’s backbone.

Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of blockchain technology by companies as well as startups in the supply chain business function. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of the supply chain business function.

Scope

  • Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.
  • Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

  • No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term ’emerging technologies’ has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.
  • The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.
  • Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.
  • The innovation landscape report in blockchain in supply chain management covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across the supply chain business function.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Major setbacks with traditional supply chains

3. Key features of blockchain to transform supply chains

4. Vendor map by high-impact use cases

5. Key innovations

5.1 Supply Tracking

5.2 Inventory Management

5.3 Product Authenticity

5.4 Smart Contracts

5.5 Paperless Documentation

6. Implementation challenges of blockchain for supply chains

7. Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxrfrr

Source: GlobalData

Blockchain

Bitcoin And Ethereum Plunged, Bringing the Whole Market In Reds

17 mins ago

September 20, 2022

Bitcoin
The Merge hasn’t pushed crypto prices as expected. Instead, the third week of September has kicked off with more reds than greens. The entire market has plunged, and even the overall market cap dropped. 

Currently, many crypto assets are losing every hour. Many crypto exchanges are forcefully liquidating leveraged positions. According to Coinglass, the total amount liquidated already has reached $431.51 million, with 130,087 traders affected. 

Related Reading: These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst

Bitcoin Price Plunged

Currently, the Bitcoin price stands at $19,326, indicating a 2.38% loss in 24 hours. Even though its one-hour price gain shows progress at 1.07%, BTC has lost 13.58% in one week. 

Bitcoin traded above $20K from September 10 to 14 before the Ethereum Merge. A few minutes after the upgrade, it lost grip on the price mark and fell to $19,701. It maintained that level until September 17, when it closed the market once again above $20k 

But this third week of September pushed BTC to $19k as the overall market opened in the red. 

Bitcoin’s price is currently trading at above $19,000. | Source: BTCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Ethereum Crashed After the Merge 

Today September 19, the Ethereum price stands at $1,359.13 after losing 4.26% in 24 hours. But this is not the whole story. ETH’s price crashed after the Merge on September 15. Before the upgrade, Ether traded above $1700K from September 10 to September 13 before plunging to $1574 one day before the merge. 

At the close of the market on September 15, the Merge day, Ether’s price fell to $1432 and continued at that price until September 18. The next day, the overall crypto market opened the market in red, pushing ETH price below $1400K. 

Ethereum price data shows that it has lost 21.52% in the whole week. Thankfully, its one-hour gain is green, indicating a ray of hope. 

The whole Market is in Red, Why?

Market pundits have commented that macroeconomic factors caused the downtrend. The first factor is the last CPI data released this September. The figure indicates that inflation is still raging and will necessitate another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Many market watchers are already mentioning that the Feds will pursue a 100-point, which hasn’t been reached in forty years. 

The fear of continuing inflation and the Feds’ aggressive effort to fight it has caused panic in the market. The ongoing liquidations across exchanges will not help matters at all. Instead, it might create more issues in the market. 

Related Reading: Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners

While some talk about the August CPI and imminent interest rate hike, many points out that the Ethereum merge did more harm than good. Some analysts have stated that the upgrade was overhyped, and recent events have proved that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the news.”

No one knows how the market will move in the next few days. But many people expect more bearish movements after the Feds meeting on September 21. 

Featured image from Pixaby and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Tribe DAO Votes to Compensate Victims of Rari Capital Exploit

33 mins ago

September 20, 2022

Tribe Dao Votes To Compensate Victims Of Rari Capital Exploit
