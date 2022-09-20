News
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Kyler Gordon’s tough night and Darnell Mooney’s lack of targets
Chicago Bears coaches and players spent Monday at Halas Hall going over what went wrong in Sunday night’s 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Here’s what we heard from coach Matt Eberflus as the Bears get ready to turn the page to a Week 3 meeting with the Houston Texans.
1. Eberflus spoke with cornerback Kyler Gordon about the ebb and flow he will face in his rookie season.
Gordon, a second-round pick out of Washington, had some rough moments Sunday as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked on him.
He was at the center of several of the Packers’ biggest plays, starting with Rodgers’ 14-yard pass to Sammy Watkins and 8-yard pass to Allen Lazard on their first drive. While Gordon had a nice pass breakup in the end zone against Lazard on that drive, Lazard beat Gordon on a 5-yard touchdown catch that put the Packers up 24-7 at halftime.
Watkins also got behind Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson on a 55-yard pass during the Packers’ game-sealing field-goal drive.
Eberflus said he wants Gordon to study his mistakes this week and visualize what he would have done differently.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with a guy that’s Rookie of the Year or not, there’s going to be those things,” Eberflus said. “And what you tell them is: ‘Hey, take one experience at a time and put it in your file. You have to learn from that. So go back and look at all the plays that you made, all the plays that you want to correct and then put them in a file. And say, “What would I have done?” And put those to memory.’”
The Packers picking on Gordon meant cornerback Jaylon Johnson had less work. According to NFL NextGen Stats, Johnson was not targeted in coverage as the nearest defender for the second straight game. He has gone 61 straight coverage snaps without being targeted, dating to Week 18 in 2021, according to the site.
2. Eberflus said the slow start for the Bears passing game is ‘a concern.’
Through two games, quarterback Justin Fields has completed just 15 of 28 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Eberflus said the disparity between pass plays and run plays Sunday — 27 runs versus 11 pass attempts and three sacks — was more about the Bears going with what was working than other factors.
Eleven of the Bears runs came on their 89-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with a failed fourth-down play from inside the 1-yard line. The Packers had trouble stopping David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on that drive.
Eberflus also pointed to the implementation of a new offense — and not the Bears treating Fields conservatively, he said — as playing a role in the slow start. But he acknowledged the Bears are looking at all aspects of the passing game to find a spark.
“We have to get balance,” Eberflus said. “Luke (Getsy) knows that. Justin knows that. We know that. So we’re going to create that.”
Among the big concerns is that top wide receiver Darnell Mooney has two catches for 4 yards and tight end Cole Kmet hasn’t caught a pass in the first two weeks.
“In the passing game, let’s highlight our skill,” Eberflus said. “Let’s feed the guys that have skill that can take a short throw and turn it into a big gain, that can go downtown. And we have a good deep-ball thrower so we should utilize that too.
“And we’re going to look at all aspects of that. We’ve got great coaches. They are going to work tirelessly to get that done this week.”
3. The Bears look to clean up their run defense after allowing the Packers to rush for 203 yards.
After Aaron Jones had 15 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Dillon had 18 carries for 61 yards, Eberflus spoke Sunday night about the Bears cleaning up their tackling. It was a problem on some of the Packers’ biggest run plays, including Jones’ 36-yard carry in the third quarter.
Eberflus expanded Monday on what the Bears need to do better.
“You’re really putting a cup on the ball, and our angles have to improve,” Eberflus said. “Our angles were off. We were overrunning a little bit, and then they were cutting back and getting some hidden yards.
“That happened a few times, and we have to improve on that. The fundamental things that we’ve been teaching since Day 1, we just have to keep getting better at those things.”
When it comes to the tackling problems, Eberflus said in his experience a team can turn it around pretty quickly.
“It’s about the fundamentals of it, but more importantly or as important, it’s about determination,” he said. “It’s about the front seven really committing to it, the linebackers and D-line and the secondary, about them committing to not giving up the big play in the running game.”
Don Martindale’s aggressive, evolving defense gives the Giants a chance
Xavier McKinney mostly has played deep safety in the NFL.
In Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Panthers, the Giants’ rangy free safety was often down in the box or on the defensive line, blitzing and hounding Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey.
“It was the first time that I had to do that at this level,” McKinney said postgame. “I got to play in the box. I got the responsibility of Wink putting me on McCaffery. That was my job this game: to guard him. I thought I did a pretty good job of doing that, taking him out of the game.”
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s three-safety plan, including Julian Love and rookie Dane Belton, was a big change from his personnel plan in the Giants’ Week 1 win at Tennessee.
McKinney had plenty of help, too, with Love, safety Tony Jefferson, corner Fabian Moreau and linebacker Micah McFadden among the defenders who made key tackles on McCaffrey.
But that’s exactly what has driven this 2-0 Giants start: smart, evolving defensive plans that have kept the Giants in low-scoring games.
“What you saw, playing in the box, down low, that’s the Christian McCaffrey effect,” safety Julian Love said Monday on Zoom. “We needed speed out on the field to account for what he can do with the ball in his hands. So that’s what that was. We’re gonna switch it up every single week depending on what puts us in the best position to succeed.”
Unfortunately, defensive lineman Leonard Williams likely will miss some time after having an MRI on his right knee on Monday.
Head coach Brian Daboll said the results were “better than it could be” and called Williams “day to day,” but that only appeared to rule out the worst case. The Big Cat, as they call him, is on the mend.
Martindale, though, still seems to be the ‘X’ factor that could help the Giants continue to exceed this season’s low expectations. Their schedule is not jam-packed with elite opposing quarterbacks.
The aggressive, veteran Martindale has proven against the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and Panthers’ Baker Mayfield that average QBs will not overpower his scheme.
The Giants’ DC has manufactured timely pressure with blitzes, absent a consistent pass rush rushing four. The Giants rank fifth in passing down blitz rate at 23.9%, per Pro Football Reference.
McKinney batted down two Mayfield passes at the line of scrimmage on Sunday. He played 14 snaps on the line, 18 in the box, eight in the slot and 18 at free safety, per Pro Football Focus.
That was a much more aggressive deployment than Week 1, when he logged 36 at free safety, six on the line, 19 in the box and four in the slot.
So there is plenty of reason to believe that the Giants will at least keep games close this season, if not win them, against teams without star passers.
That could start with the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football this coming week and continue this season against Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears, Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks and Davis Mills’ Houston Texans.
“When it comes to this week, it’s a divisional game,” Love said. “There’s animosity between these two teams [the Giants and Cowboys]. But with all that involved, it’s important that we maintain who we are. And we’re just a grimy team. I’m gonna be honest with you. We’re just a grimy team who knows it’s never gonna be easy, but we’re gonna try to find a way to win.”
The latest wrinkle on Martindale’s defense came Monday with the re-signing of inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, announced by his agent on Twitter.
The veteran former Cowboy played well late last season for Joe Judge’s Giants on Pat Graham’s defense. He already faced Dallas in a 21-6 Giant loss last December. He was allowed to walk into free agency. Now he’s back.
The Giants are terribly thin at inside linebacker since the abrupt, late release of Blake Martinez in the lead-up to Week 1.
That was another reason they went to the three-safety look against Carolina: linebackers Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro had struggled in pass coverage against Tennessee.
Calitro was dropped to just five snaps against the Panthers, while Belton logged 46 at safety in his NFL debut.
How sudden was Martinez’s release? Inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu said recently that he was not aware, while talking alone with Martinez at the start of that Sept. 1 practice, that Martinez would be released hours later.
“No. At that point, no,” Egoruwgu said. “We were just taking it day by day. To me it was just another day at practice. We usually had some time together. So.”
Regardless, Smith’s signing signals Martindale is looking for a run-stopping linebacker he can trust to face a Dallas offense that likely will lean on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard with Cooper Rush at QB.
This is how the defense will proceed each week. So far, it’s given the Giants a chance. They are tied for ninth in points allowed per game (18). They rank 12th in average yards allowed (317).
And most importantly, they are 2-0.
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez identified as woman struck in Platteville police vehicle
The Platteville Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when police left her in a squad car that was hit by a train.
On Monday evening, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley. She remains in hospital, authorities said in a news release, and is expected to survive.
Police Chief Carl Dwyer, in an email, did not release the name of the officer who was placed on paid leave. He declined to answer further questions about the incident.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near US 285 and Weld County Road 38, just north of Platteville.
Police were responding to an initial report of suspected road rage involving a firearm in Fort Lupton when a Platteville officer located a vehicle and halted traffic, CBI said in its original news release.
Rios-Gonzalez stopped just beyond the train tracks, with the officer pulling into the tracks behind his vehicle, CBI officials said.
Officers then detained the 20-year-old in the cruiser on suspicion of a felony threat when the train struck the police vehicle.
Separate elements of the investigation are being conducted by the CBI and Fort Lupton police.
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine active, ready to make debut at Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After sitting out the first game of his NFL career due to a knee injury, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was ready Monday night to make his NFL debut.
Cine was active for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. He was expected to play on special teams.
Cine was Minnesota’s top draft choice last April, going No. 32 in the first round. The Vikings’ second selection in that draft, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who went in the second round, was inactive Monday. He was ruled out of the game on Saturday due to a quadriceps injury suffered in a 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener on Sept. 11.
Also inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. All but Reed, who played at Minnesota State Mankato and is entering his seventh NFL season, are rookies.
Black students sue Denver public schools in fight against ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand
A group of black students who created the racial justice podcast “Know Justice, Know Peace” at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College sued Denver Public Schools in federal court on Monday, alleging the district is trying to register a mark and “steal” the students’ mark.
Alana Mitchell, Jenelle Nangah, and two minors not named in the lawsuit — all current or former students of MLK Early College — sued DPS in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging the district infringes on their trademark of the “Know Justice” name. , Know peace.
Denver Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But in a letter provided to the Denver Post by an attorney representing the students, a Denver public school attorney says the podcast was made with the help of the then principal of MLK Early College with the use of school materials. . Because of this, the district said it owns all rights to the podcast series.
“In particular, it is your customers who are liable for trademark infringement,” attorney Tiffany DW Shimada wrote to the students’ attorney in a letter dated Monday.
Jeffrey Kass, the attorney representing the students, said the school district threatened him with “penalties for filing a frivolous complaint.”
“We sent a letter to the district before filing this complaint saying, ‘Let’s make this easy. Just return the mark to the girls and it will all be over. Their response was to say it’s up to the district and if you sue us, we’re going to seek legal fees from the students,” Kass said. “They, apparently, would like to fight.”
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a group of black MLK Early College students created and funded the “Know Justice, Know Peace” podcast to discuss the “seemingly endless racial issues facing America.” , says the lawsuit.
The school’s Black Student Alliance announced the podcast on Juneteenth in 2020, and it premiered on July 4, 2020. “The podcast was an instant hit and garnered national news attention, including” The Today Show “”, the lawsuit says.
The students raised $14,000 through the podcast to buy black history books “after DPS refused to provide funds for the books,” according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, DPS filed two federal trademark applications and a Colorado trademark application for “Know Justice, Know Peace” in August. The school also reportedly changed passwords and took over all associated social media accounts.
In late August, Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith held a last-minute meeting with students and their parents to “coerce and intimidate” students into admitting that DPS owns the trademark, according to the lawsuit.
Kass said DPS told its customers that the district had no finalized plans for using the mark.
“The irony of DPS’s attempts to steal and then use the ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand to air a racial justice podcast is that DPS has for years been short on black history, racial justice and education around these important issues,” the lawsuit said. “The fact that their newly discovered and considerably belated desire to address racial issues had to come in this form is a sad commentary on the state of DPS.”
Dolphins learn a few things about their offense and themselves in Ravens victory
It was third-and-13 from the Baltimore 14-yard line. The Dolphins, trailing the Ravens, 28-7, midway through the third quarter, needed a touchdown.
The red zone offense, which the Dolphins only truly showed once in the opener against New England, had to make a play. It came through in a big way as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the end zone for a touchdown, moving the Dolphins offense closer to an answer in that crucial category.
What did they learn about the red zone offense?
“We’ve got playmakers and we’ve got guys all over the field that can make plays, and we’ve got a quarterback willing to put the ball on the open guy,” Gesicki said.
The red zone wasn’t the only category where the Dolphins learned a thing or two about their offense.
The offense showed an ability to come back from a two-score second-half deficit. The offensive line showed it can deliver a commanding performance with a starter absent. And the running game, which gained 86 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, showed it can be effective.
None of these are final answers. It’s too early for final answers.
But many vital aspects of the Dolphins offense showed exceptionally well in Sunday’s performance, especially in the second half.
Look at the comeback ability as an example of something they learned. The Dolphins came back from a 35-14 fourth-quarter deficit for that stirring 42-38 victory at Baltimore. Many teams think they can accomplish such a feat, but the Dolphins now know they can turn the trick.
Coach Mike McDaniel said having such an experience, and having that confidence, serves teams well.
“For every team, every year you kind of have to feel that before you can totally have complete and utter commitment and control over games moving forward,” he said.
The red zone offense offered another area for confidence.
During the season-opening 20-7 victory against New England the Dolphins’ red zone offense had two possessions, one of which was the game’s final possession when the Dolphins were running out the clock.
On that pivotal third quarter red zone possession against Baltimore, Tagovailoa dropped back against a nine-man coverage/two-man rush defense, waited patiently, then threw to Gesicki, who stretched his 6-foot-6 frame as far as it would go, extended his arms high in the air, and snatched the touchdown pass in dramatic fashion.
The Dolphins, who got two red zone touchdowns from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, one from Gesicki and one from wide receiver River Cracraft, ended the Baltimore game 4 for 4 in the red zone.
The offensive line held together well despite missing right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), who was replaced by Greg Little. Tagovailoa was only sacked once and the rushing game had holes to run through.
“Greg did a great job,” center Connor Williams said. “We have a great O-line group. We have a great room. Everyone is just going to step up and do as needed, and fit in where they’re needed. I think that’s O-line play at the end of the day because you never go through the 17 games healthy.”
The rushing game didn’t produce head-turning numbers. But it got the job done when needed led by running backs Raheem Mostert (11 carries, 51 yards) and Chase Edmonds (five carries, 33 yards).
The Dolphins rank 25th in rushing offense at 75.5 yards per game before the two Monday night games (Tennessee at Buffalo; Minnesota at Philadelphia) so the rushing offense remains a work in progress. The Ravens game, however, showed the rushing offense has its arrow pointed upward.
As for the lessons learned Sunday, the ability to come back from a big deficit might be the most valuable. McDaniel said that actually serves as a two-way lesson.
“You learn that you’re in every game, but also that no lead is safe,” he said.
In the process of the team learning about the offense, McDaniel learned something about his team.
“I was really excited about that whole process and just how guys responded,” McDaniel said, “because there were plenty of times where they could have tapped and they didn’t.”
Gesicki and the griddy
Gesicki has gotten lots of humorous and playful reactions from his version of the “griddy,” the dance he attempted after his touchdown. Gesicki has enjoyed the attention and the laughs.
“I was too excited,” he said of his version of the dance most famously done in the NFL by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“I hit it in about fast forward. So maybe [I should] slow it down. But that’s what I do. I have fun. I enjoy myself. I had an opportunity to make a play, made the play and then was able to celebrate it.”
McDaniel had a video cutup made of other poor attempts at doing the dance and showed it to the team. McDaniel said he wanted players to know Gesicki didn’t necessarily give a bad effort.
“There could be worse,” McDaniel deadpanned, “but it was in the family of ‘worse,’ if that makes sense.”
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins applauded Gesicki’s attempt.
“That was, wow, it was interesting,” Wilkins said with a smile. “I give Mike props for the effort. He gets an ‘A’ for effort but the execution was pretty bad. That was pretty funny. I appreciate all the laughs I’m getting seeing it on social media everywhere.
“Mike’s one of my best friends so I give him an ‘A’ for effort.”
As for the video McDaniel showed the team, Wilkins liked it.
“That was really funny, that was really on point,” Wilkins said. “We all got a good laugh out of that one. I didn’t see Mike laughing too much, but I thought it was pretty funny.”
Twins’ Luis Arraez, in quest for batting title, trying to stand between Aaron Judge and Triple Crown
CLEVELAND — Amid a historic season that has him approaching the American League single-season home run record, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has emerged as a threat to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Doing so would put him in rarified air — Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb are among those who accomplished the feat.
But there’s someone in the Twins’ clubhouse currently standing in his way: Luis Arraez.
Judge seemingly has two of the three categories all but wrapped up. With 59 so far, he entered the day with a 22-home run lead over Houston’s Yordan Álvarez. He has 127 RBIs to Cleveland’s José Ramírez’s 113.
And now he’s making a play for a batting title.
He has crept up lately on Arraez, who has spent most of the season with the highest batting average in the American League. After Monday’s play, Arraez is hitting .317 to Judge’s .316. Like Arraez, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, who is hitting .316, poses a threat to Judge’s hopes, too.
“You don’t want to get in between Aaron Judge and probably anything in this world,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the Yankees’ 6-foot-7, 282-pound outfielder, “but I do think it’s a pretty wonderful visual when someone pastes it all together on the internet to have Luis Arraez standing in between him and the Triple Crown. That would be a pretty funny imagine if someone does it the right way.”
All joking aside, Arraez could be the only thing standing between Judge and history when the season is over.
While Arraez has seen his average slide a bit recently — he has hit .284 in the second half of this season — Judge has made a push, batting .374 since the all-star break. Though Bogaerts has passed him at times during the second half, Judge has never been so close to him in the race.
“Luis ultimately cares about winning,” Baldelli said. “That’s the most important thing to him more than anything else, but if there is a second thing, I think winning a battle title would be important to him. He takes a lot of pride in what he does and the work that he puts in. My money’s on Luis.”
HENRIQUEZ DEBUTS
In the midst of a 11-4 loss to Cleveland on Monday, Twins rookie Ronny Henriquez was called upon for an extended outing after starting pitcher Sonny Gray was forced out of the game early with hamstring tightness.
Henriquez, who has both started and pitched in relief at Triple-A St. Paul this season, tossed four innings in his debut, giving up three runs on four hits. Those three runs came in the sixth inning on an Amed Rosario home run.
“Ronny came out there and competed very well,” Baldelli said. “His offspeed looked excellent. He can pitch with that slider and with that changeup very, very well, and he’s almost mixing in the 94- and the 95(-mph fastballs). But he’s got a good, fast arm. He showed some composure. I really liked what I saw.”
BRIEFLY
The Texas Rangers claimed pitcher Drew Strotman off waivers. Strotman was part of the return from the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade for designated hitter Nelson Cruz, along with starting pitcher Joe Ryan.
