A Few Things You Need to Know About Female Car Insurance

If you’re looking for female car insurance you may have some preconceived notions about how much you should pay and what types of coverage you qualify for. It’s important to understand that not all female drivers qualify for the same policies and there are many factors that can affect your insurance premium. Before you begin researching auto insurance quotes, keep the following things in mind.

First and foremost you need to understand that while it is true that female car insurance is typically less expensive than auto insurance rates for a male, your driving record has a significant impact on how much you’re going to pay. If you have five speeding tickets and an accident on your record you’re going to be paying very high premiums, whether your a woman or a man.

Another thing to consider is your credit report. You may think your shopping habits have nothing to do with your car insurance rates, but they do. If you max out your cards or don’t pay them on time your insurance premiums are going to take a hike now that insurance agencies use your credit score when determining what rate you qualify for.

Age is another important factor in your female car insurance rates. An 18-year-old student is going to be paying a lot more than a 30-year-old married professional. That being said, 18-year-old females to tend to pay less than 18-year-old males, but their rates are not going to be at the lowest end of the spectrum.

The car you drive is also going to play a part in how much you pay for insurance. Don’t expect to pay the lowest premiums on a late-model Porsche, even if you are a female. If you drive a car that insurance companies consider high risk, you’re going to be paying the premium for it.

Make sure you do your homework when shopping for female car insurance. Women do tend to get better rates and there are deals to be had. Just make sure you do your research so you know which companies will offer you the best rate for your insurance needs.