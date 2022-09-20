News
AP PHOTOS: A family’s grief on display at queen’s funeral
LONDON (AP) — A son’s wistful gaze at his mother’s coffin. A grandson’s sad glance on the steps of Westminster Abbey. A woman holding a flag in Hyde Park with the image of her beloved queen.
Britain and the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, with a state funeral drawing leaders and royalty from around the globe. They honored a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era for the United Kingdom.
Britain’s first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle.
But the royal family’s grief also was on display.
The coffin was followed into Westminster Abbey by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William, and his 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.
The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence across the land. The congregation then sang the national anthem, “God Save the King.”
Later, at a committal service, her coffin was lowered into the royal vault as a weary and emotional king watched with the rest of the mourners.
Granit Xhaka was expected to leave Arsenal after a furious clash with fans but Mikel Arteta’s interference led to the midfielder becoming a Gooners darling
Granit Xhaka being serenaded by his adoring fans after Arsenal’s victory over Brentford shows that football is the funniest of the old games.
That’s not to say he doesn’t deserve the adulation, Xhaka made a great start to what is proving to be a very exciting season for the team with their latest outing seeing them dispatch Brentford.
But just under three years ago, Xhaka appeared to be over as an Arsenal player with his already rocky relationship with fans reaching an all-time low in October 2019.
The Swiss midfielder has often been the scapegoat when Arsenal put on a poor performance, something that has become too regular an occurrence for the Gooners’ liking in recent years.
And then, in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at home, Crystal Palace’s tempers frayed when Xhaka was substituted just after the hour mark, spectators at Emirates Stadium roared with delight.
Xhaka responded by waving and putting his ear sarcastically in the direction of angry supporters as he slowly walked away before exchanging words with any Arsenal fan within earshot.
He lost the captaincy a few days later and it seemed inevitable that Xhaka would find a new club at the first opportunity.
The player admitted his “suitcases were packed” until manager Mikel Arteta, who had only been in charge of the Gunners for a few weeks, persuaded him to stay.
Neville hails ‘class act’ Rooney for handling alleged racist incident in MLS
‘Incredible’ Wilkins gave the Chelsea vs Barcelona actor a ticket in a ‘heartbreaking’ gesture
Arsenal wonderkid smashes Premier League record once held by Liverpool starlet
‘It’s a real boon for Brighton,’ talkSPORT said, as confirmed by De Zerbi’s appointment
Jesus celebrates Arsenal goal with tribute to Vinicius Jr after ‘racist comment’
Brentford manager Thomas Frank compared to Mike Bassett after loss to Arsenal
Arsenal star replicates Toney’s infamous tweet as Gunners show they’re still shaken
Vinicius Jr sends a powerful message to Atleti fans who chanted racial slurs at him
And what a great decision it turns out to be with Xhaka now a transformed player for the better.
Asked what prompted Xhaka’s return to form, Arteta said in his post-match press conference: “His consistency.
“How he conducts himself every day, how he has learned through different moments in his career whether they are here or with the national team and his willingness over time to remain humble, to look forward and to ‘trying to improve yourself and when you normally make good things happen.”
Arteta added: “I think he now feels that love and respect goes both ways.
“I think you also see our supporters as they sang for him. It makes him emotional, it pushes him to try to give even more and I’m really happy for him because in my opinion he fully deserves it.
But Arteta deserves huge credit for Xhaka’s revival, talkSPORT’s Darren Ambrose believes.
Ambrose said: “By the way, he owes a lot to Mikel Arteta. Arteta does not suffer from fools, we saw it with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
“If you’re not a good egg, he’ll get rid of you, so he must be a good egg behind the scenes and we’re led to believe that. A lot of players who talk about Xhaka told us he’s a good guy in the locker room.
“He had his antics on the pitch, we know that and he owes a lot to Arteta for sticking by his side and giving him the chance to win the fans back, which he did.”
But perhaps the main reason Arsenal fans have taken Xhaka to their hearts so much is that his rise is a reflection of the journey the team is currently on.
Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell told talkSPORT Breakfast: “When you look at Arsenal right now, you look at the Granit Xhakas of this world, he epitomizes what’s going on at this club.
“He went from being a good player who was sent off most of the time to absolutely outstanding performances.
“If we’re being honest, he kind of has a supporting cast around him that’s good enough that he doesn’t have to worry about other things too much and he can carry on and grow in his game. “
And who knows where this journey will end for Xhaka and Arsenal. But everyone involved is enjoying the ride so far.
NBA ‘prep-to-pro’ rule could to return as part of new CBA negotiations
New details have surfaced from collective bargaining agreement (CBA) discussions between the NBA and National Basketball Player’s Association (NBPA), highlighting several specific areas the league, its constituents and the players’ representatives are addressing for the next labor deal. Dec. 15 is the mutual opt-out date for the current CBA, and both NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio have led negotiations to get the next deal done.
Chief among those discussions, the NBA is expected to end the one-and-done rule and reduce the age minimum from 19 years old to 18. This will allow many high school basketball players to declare for the NBA Draft after their senior year and forgo NCAA basketball.
LeBron James is the most prominent active prep-to-pro player in the NBA, but the list of NBA fixtures to never play college basketball also includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard, three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.
The NBA dabbled in college basketball waters when it created the G-League Ignite, a one-year developmental program that recruits elite NBA prospects and pays them a salary up to $500,000 before they declare for the NBA Draft the following season. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, for example, signed with the Ignite straight out of New Jersey’s The Patrick School before Golden State drafted him seventh overall in 2021.
Former NBA commissioner David Stern instituted the one-and-done rule after the 2005 NBA Draft, but current commissioner Adam Silver said in July he was “hopeful” for a rule change.
A new development in talks between the NBA and NBPA is the creation of a player equity fund that would help create financial assistance for players after they have retired from basketball. According to The Athletic, the NBPA is looking to create a players-only fund that can help a player become part of an ownership group to purchase a franchise that is up for sale.
The NBA and NBPA are also discussing adding a mental health designation to team injury reports. This would allow players to cite mental health as a reason for missing a game just as they would cite an ankle sprain or lower back pain.
Mental health entered the spotlight in recent seasons with NBA fixtures DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love and Ben Simmons bringing awareness to the issue. Simmons, for example, missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season citing mental health issues both in Philadelphia and in Brooklyn after his trade.
An additional development that hurts the Nets is the potential for harsher luxury tax penalties. The NBA does not institute a hard salary cap – that is, a salary cap that cannot be exceeded under any circumstances – but the league does enforce a tax penalty for the NBA’s biggest spenders. More punitive penalties for tax offenders is a point of emphasis for some team governors, according to The Athletic.
As a reminder, the Nets currently have the third-highest payroll, behind only the Warriors and Clippers with $187M in guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 NBA season. The salary cap for the upcoming season sits at $123.655M.
Ludacris’ manager charged with murder for Atlanta shooting; a lawyer claims self defense with a legal weapon
A music manager and longtime manager for hip-hop star Ludacris has turned himself in to authorities in Atlanta to face charges related to a fatal June shooting, records show.
Chaka Zulu, real name Ahmed Obafemi, surrendered to Fulton County Jail on September 13 after authorities obtained a warrant charging him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon fire during the commission of a crime and simple assault and battery. , the Atlanta Police Department announced Saturday.
“If Mr. Zulu had not defended himself legally, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”
Zulu was posted on $200,000 bond and released later that day, prison records show.
Police have charged Zulu — along with several others — in connection with a June 26, 2022 shooting at a restaurant on Peachtree Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Authorities said cops responded around 11:35 p.m. to a report of several people shot dead in the restaurant.
PARENT CAUGHT WITH GUN AND DRUGS AT GEORGIA PARK ON OPENING DAY OF YOUTH FOOTBALL
The three injured men were taken to a local hospital where one of them later died, police said.
Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver LLC, which represents Zulu, told Fox News Digital that his client was “disappointed” with APD’s decision to charge him. Banks cited surveillance footage and other evidence showing his client was “attacked and jumped from behind by a gang” of at least four people. He added that his client was authorized to carry a firearm, which he fired in self-defense.
SECOND PUPPY STOLEN FROM ATLANTA ANIMAL SHELTER FOUND; ONE IS MISSING
Zulu “was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and punched him while he was on the ground in a helpless posture,” Banks wrote in an emailed statement.
GEORGIA AUTHORITIES DISCOVER WOMAN’S BODY SEEN FOR LAST WOMAN AT BAR ONLINE MEETING KNOWLEDGE
“Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the near-fatal injuries he sustained that evening,” Banks continued. “Mr. Zulu was at his workplace that night and had every right to defend himself…Mr. Zulu cooperated fully with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and once voluntarily surrendered. that he learned of the existence of the arrest warrants.”
Banks added that his client is “confident” that he will be cleared of the charges.
“It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that anyone lost their life,” Banks wrote, “but if Mr. Zulu had not legally defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night. “
Police did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.
All emergency powers must be “cancelled”
Critics roasted President Biden after the commander-in-chief declared the Chinese coronavirus pandemic ‘over’, saying if that’s true then emergency powers should be ‘cancelled’ and all vaccination mandates should be lifted in the future.
During an interview with 60 minutes on Sunday, Biden declared that the “pandemic is over”.
“We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it a lot. It is – but the pandemic is over,” Biden said.
“If you notice, no one is wearing a mask. Everyone seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think that’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of that,” Biden added.
However, critics were quick to point out discrepancies in Biden’s statement, as some are still subject to vaccination mandates and emergency powers are still intact.
“If ‘the pandemic is over’ as Biden puts it, then all of the president’s pandemic-based emergency powers, all of the COVID vax warrants, every governor’s emergency powers, emergency use authorizations and the PREP Act should all be canceled tomorrow,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said on social media following Biden’s remark:
If “the pandemic is over” as Biden puts it, then all of the president’s pandemic-based emergency powers, all of the COVID vax warrants, every governor’s emergency powers, emergency use authorizations and the PREP law should all be canceled tomorrow.
—Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 19, 2022
“Since the pandemic is now ‘over,’ Biden must immediately cease his draconian mask and vaccine mandates for Americans,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said, echoing the same sentiment:
Since the pandemic is now “over,” Biden must immediately cease his draconian mask and vaccine mandates for Americans. pic.twitter.com/B8jQ6RPWkg
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 19, 2022
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) noted that Biden’s statement throws a wrench in his plan to force taxpayers to forgive student loan debt.
“Biden admitted last night that the COVID pandemic is over. In other words, there is no “permanent urgency” to justify his student loan proposal,” she said:
Biden admitted last night that the COVID pandemic is over.
In other words, there is no “permanent urgency” to justify his student loan proposal.
— Senator Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 19, 2022
“Biden is now saying ‘the pandemic is over’ as he kicks tens of thousands of healthy soldiers out of the military with his COVID vaccine mandate,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo observed.
“These soldiers must be reinstated immediately,” he added:
Biden now says “the pandemic is over” as he kicks tens of thousands of healthy soldiers out of the military with his COVID vaccine mandate.
These soldiers must be reinstated immediately.
—Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) September 19, 2022
“Joe Biden should be awarded the Nobel Prize for single-handedly ending the COVID-19 pandemic just before midterm, especially when his administration predicted 100 million new cases this fall!” former Trump adviser Jason Miller exclaimed as others piled in, noting the opportune timing for Biden to make the statement just before the midterms:
Joe Biden should receive the Nobel Prize for single-handedly ending the COVID-19 pandemic just before midterm, especially when his administration predicted 100 million new cases this fall!
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 19, 2022
Now that President Biden has declared the Covid pandemic “over,” I wonder what Vice President Harris, the Border Czar, has planned for the thousands of illegal migrants crossing the border when Title 42 disappears.
— Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) September 19, 2022
NEW: President Biden said he believed the Covid-19 pandemic was ‘over’ during his 60 Minutes interview.
Any remaining mask and vaccine mandate shall be null and void immediately.
Future vaccines, treatments and tests should be subject to full FDA review and not expedited under the EUA.
— Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) September 19, 2022
If the pandemic is over, we can end universal postal voting immediately
Thank you Joe Biden!
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2022
Your reminder that Biden wore masks outside *2 WEEKS AGO* but now says the pandemic is ‘over’ because the election is coming up and he’s full of bullshit pic.twitter.com/rxar5SLI6Z
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 19, 2022
Joe Biden says the covid pandemic is over. Left-wingers are going to be furious with him for this, but it’s also interesting because less than a month ago he justified the cancellation of a trillion dollar student loans by invoking his emergency powers Covid. pic.twitter.com/gSxsrynGNi
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2022
Last night Biden admitted that “the pandemic is over”.
The ongoing “public health emergency” was the basis of Biden’s unconstitutional student loan cancellation plan.
Emergency Powers, Vaccination Warrants and COVID Funding Requests must be rescinded TODAY!
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 19, 2022
Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass $22 billion in new pandemic funding THIS WEEK because he said the pandemic is NOT over!
Now that Biden says the pandemic is over, he should END the COVID vax military mandate and STOP making young children wear masks in Head Start!
— Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 19, 2022
Now that Joe Biden has declared the end of the COVID pandemic, will we see the end of pandemic-era voting practices?
If not, why not?
— Mark Meuser for the US Senate (@MarkMeuser) September 19, 2022
It remains unclear why Biden chose to make the statement this month, particularly after he continued to use pandemic-related emergency powers to tick off far-left agenda items, including including cancellation of student loan debt.
All the while, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci warned that the United States see an upsurge in coronavirus cases in the fall. However, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus struck an optimistic agreement last week, declaring that the “end is in sight” when it comes to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Americans, however, have continued to return to a state of pre-pandemic normality over the past year and more, despite attempts by the left to keep people locked in and masked for months. And while federal health officials have long pointed to vaccines as the way out of the pandemic, it is now common knowledge that vaccines do not prevent the virus, or its transmission – two false claims that President Biden made last year, spreading blatant misinformation about vaccines. Nonetheless, as Biden tried to force the vaccine on millions of Americans using the Othe Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), he learned the hard way that the Supreme Court struck down much of the rule. The quadruple vaccinated president later contracted the virus.
Breitbart News
News
AtlantiCare’s recovery specialist uses her own story to help people
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Over 20 years ago, Vinnie Kirkland was incarcerated for drug-related issues.
He swore that when he was released he would change his life.
Fast forward to 2022, and Vinnie is now a recovery specialist at AtlantiCare, a hospital system in New Jersey.
Based in Atlantic City, Kirkland now caters to people struggling with addiction in his hometown.
He works both in the hospital, helping people recover, and on the streets, where he reaches out to people in difficulty.
Vinnie’s message is that there is hope for everyone, as long as they are willing to be helped.
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury vs. Dolphins
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Means was carted off the field with a lower-body injury early in the second quarter after a carry by Miami running back Raheem Mostert. It was Means’ only play of the game.
Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer an Achilles injury over the past two months. Vince Biegel, an offseason addition who’d impressed in training camp and likely would’ve made the 53-man roster, was lost for the year during an early-August practice.
Means’ injury leaves the Ravens with just two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. The Ravens could also sign or promote practice squad outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
