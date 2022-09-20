Atlanticare'S Recovery Specialist Uses Her Own Story To Help People

COVID-19 Alerts
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Over 20 years ago, Vinnie Kirkland was incarcerated for drug-related issues.
He swore that when he was released he would change his life.
Fast forward to 2022, and Vinnie is now a recovery specialist at AtlantiCare, a hospital system in New Jersey.
Based in Atlantic City, Kirkland now caters to people struggling with addiction in his hometown.
He works both in the hospital, helping people recover, and on the streets, where he reaches out to people in difficulty.
Vinnie’s message is that there is hope for everyone, as long as they are willing to be helped.
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Means was carted off the field with a lower-body injury early in the second quarter after a carry by Miami running back Raheem Mostert. It was Means’ only play of the game.
Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer an Achilles injury over the past two months. Vince Biegel, an offseason addition who’d impressed in training camp and likely would’ve made the 53-man roster, was lost for the year during an early-August practice.
Means’ injury leaves the Ravens with just two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. The Ravens could also sign or promote practice squad outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to engage in one of the debates most controversial in the world.
Booking.com said it would warn guests booking accommodation in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “contested, conflict-affected or high-risk” area which “may present greater risks”.
The company told The Associated Press that it is still working on security warning language for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other areas around the world. He did not say when the alert would take effect.
The move would come as violence escalates in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces on towns and villages that have claimed at least 85 Palestinian lives so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it drove past a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment.
Most of the world views the settlements, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as a violation of international law. Some 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek these lands as part of a future independent state.
Online travel agencies like Airbnb and Booking.com have long been under pressure from Palestinian officials, activists and human rights groups to end their listings there.
But they risk Israeli fury if they do. Israel and its supporters have accused those who support anti-Israel boycotts, including products made in the settlements, of anti-Semitism. Airbnb dropped plans to ban settlement listings in 2019 after lawsuits were filed against it in the United States and Israel.
A similar controversy has engulfed ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s. The Vermont company sparked an uproar in Israel when it said it would stop selling its products in the occupied West Bank last year.
But a recent deal will see Ben & Jerry’s ice cream return to shelves in the occupied territories, after parent company Unilever sold the brand’s Israeli operations to a local licensee.
Booking.com’s announcement did not directly question the legitimacy or legality of the settlements, and instead focused on safety. For some Israelis, the warning showed that Israel’s pressure paid off.
“This shows that Booking.com paid attention to the massive damage that Airbnb and Ben & Jerrys inflicted on each other when they adopted a boycott of Israeli-controlled territories,” said Eugene Kontorovich, director of the Kohelet’s international law department. Policy Forum, a curator. Israeli think tank. “At the same time, they want to throw a bone at anti-Israel activists.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the United States, hailed the travel warning as a move to “acknowledge the reality of occupation and human rights abuses.” man,” calling on more foreign companies to do the same.
Booking.com said its security banner for the West Bank would resemble those currently displayed for accommodation in Ukraine or Cyprus. The site’s warning for Ukraine warns travelers of “an increased risk to customer safety at this location” and urges them to “review travel guidelines for this area provided by your government”.
The company declined to say whether the warning would also apply to Palestinian properties in the West Bank, such as in the cities of Hebron or Ramallah.
PHILADELPHIA — The Vikings elevated cornerback Duke Shelley off the practice squad, and he is expected to be active for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Shelley will provide depth with rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. out due to a quadriceps injury suffered in the Sept. 11 opener against Green Bay.
Shelley is in his fourth NFL season. After being a sixth-round draft pick by Chicago in 2019, he got into 30 games with the Bears in three seasons, making six starts.
Ford is working on a mobile application designed to alert motorists of nearby pedestrians and cyclists.
The app, set to debut at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s World Congress in Los Angeles this week, uses Bluetooth Low Energy to send a location alert from a pedestrian or cyclist’s smartphone to vehicles Ford passing equipped with the latest infotainment system. The system then calculates potential collision risks, providing on-screen and audio alerts.
Ford said it will demonstrate the technology using T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Networking Solution, along with research from Commsignia, PSS, Ohio State University and Tome Software. The technology has other potential uses, including detecting construction zones and construction workers, according to Ford.
The automaker said the feature is intended to complement, not replace, its advanced Co-Pilot 360 driver assistance system. The safety pack includes features such as automatic lane keeping and blind spot assist.
“New Ford vehicles already equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 technology can detect and help warn drivers of pedestrians, cyclists, scooter riders and others – and even apply the brakes if drivers don’t react in time,” Jim Buczkowski , executive director of research and advancement at Ford. engineering, said in a statement. “We are currently exploring ways to extend vehicle detection capability, for areas that drivers cannot see, to help people drive with even more confidence on roads increasingly shared by others. using their two feet or their two wheels.”
Instead of relying on cameras or radar, which can only detect people and objects in line of sight, Bluetooth Low Energy uses radio waves to detect behind buildings and other obstacles. Ford did not provide details on how close a pedestrian might be detected – a key factor for drivers who may need to react quickly.
The technology is already widely available in smartphones, which typically need to be paired with other devices to communicate. Ford said its app can communicate with multiple similarly equipped devices within range without pairing them.
A panel of Minnesota Court of Appeals judges on Monday affirmed the state health department’s authority to punish bars that violated emergency orders put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the ruling, the three judges rejected appeals brought by the operators of two of the many bars that served on-site food and drinks or ignored a face mask mandate, in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
The Minnesota Department of Health levied a $10,000 administrative penalty and a 30-day license suspension against operator Norm Sugden for “knowing, intentional, serious and repeated” violations at Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo.
Regarding similar violations by Kevin McColluch and Mission Tavern in Merrifield, the health department let an administrative law judge decide the penalty, which was a 20-day license suspension and $5,000.
During separate case proceedings before an administrative law judge, the bar operators acknowledged ignoring the governor’s orders, but they challenged the health department’s authority to enforce them, arguing the orders were unconstitutional because they lacked a rational basis.
As part of their argument, the bars submitted affidavits from Scott Jensen, the family doctor and Republican who is challenging Walz for governor in November, in which he made numerous false claims about the coronavirus.
Jensen’s letter stated his “belief that MDH overstated the number of deaths from COVID-19, that ‘COVID-19 may have a similar fatality rate to influenza,’ and that an ‘effective treatment’ for COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine, was available,” Chief Judge Susan Segal wrote for the three-judge panel.
“Relators’ evidence fails to demonstrate that the executive orders lack a rational basis,” Segal continued.
The health department gets its enforcement authority from a 1993 state law. The bar operators argued that the statute does not clearly authorize the health department to enforce executive orders, but the appeals court panel disagreed.
The judges also rejected the bar operators’ argument that the health department no longer can impose sanctions because the executive orders since have been rescinded.
Attorney Richard Dahl, who represents Norm’s Wayside, Mission Tavern and others, said Monday the appeals court ruling was politically motivated.
“They’re straining to avoid the obvious interpretation of the statute because it’s politically inconvenient for them,” he said.
Dahl said Monday’s order does not settle the matter.
“We’re going to sue them in federal court after we get done. I may even sue some judges. This is the beginning of this war,” he said.
A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Crime
PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against a man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday.
Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier this year of the fake pills with an estimated street value of around $4.6 million, said Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha at a press conference. conference.
It would be the largest seizure of fake Adderall pills containing methamphetamine in the United States, as well as one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in the history of the DEA New England Field Division, a- he declared.
“The amount of methamphetamine represented by this seizure – methamphetamine that has been packaged, prepared and ready to be dumped on the streets with devastating effect on our communities – is staggering,” Cunha said.
Adderall is a prescription medication used primarily to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The drugs were seized in two court-sanctioned searches in Cumberland in March, he said.
Authorities also found a bucket containing 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of meth mix prepared and ready to be pressed into pill form, two pill presses that can make about 5,000 pills per hour each, $15,000 in cash and several handguns, including two ghost pistols and two with erased serial numbers, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officials believe the methamphetamine originated in Mexico, according to Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England office.
“With the potency of these fake pills, it only takes one pill to ruin your life,” he said.
Under a plea agreement, authorities are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Rodas.
His attorney, John Calcagni III, said in an email that he had no immediate comment.
The meth epidemic hasn’t hit New England as hard as some other parts of the country, Cunha said, but law enforcement must remain vigilant.
“The prosecutions we announced today, which involve the seizure of what I can only call industrial-scale quantities of methamphetamine, are a stark reminder that we cannot be complacent, we cannot treat the methamphetamine as a problem that occurs elsewhere,” he said.
