Atlanticare'S Recovery Specialist Uses Her Own Story To Help People

JERUSALEM (AP) — Online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to engage in one of the debates most controversial in the world.

Booking.com said it would warn guests booking accommodation in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “contested, conflict-affected or high-risk” area which “may present greater risks”.

The company told The Associated Press that it is still working on security warning language for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other areas around the world. He did not say when the alert would take effect.

The move would come as violence escalates in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces on towns and villages that have claimed at least 85 Palestinian lives so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it drove past a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Most of the world views the settlements, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as a violation of international law. Some 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek these lands as part of a future independent state.

Online travel agencies like Airbnb and Booking.com have long been under pressure from Palestinian officials, activists and human rights groups to end their listings there.

But they risk Israeli fury if they do. Israel and its supporters have accused those who support anti-Israel boycotts, including products made in the settlements, of anti-Semitism. Airbnb dropped plans to ban settlement listings in 2019 after lawsuits were filed against it in the United States and Israel.

A similar controversy has engulfed ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s. The Vermont company sparked an uproar in Israel when it said it would stop selling its products in the occupied West Bank last year.

The story continues

But a recent deal will see Ben & Jerry’s ice cream return to shelves in the occupied territories, after parent company Unilever sold the brand’s Israeli operations to a local licensee.

Booking.com’s announcement did not directly question the legitimacy or legality of the settlements, and instead focused on safety. For some Israelis, the warning showed that Israel’s pressure paid off.

“This shows that Booking.com paid attention to the massive damage that Airbnb and Ben & Jerrys inflicted on each other when they adopted a boycott of Israeli-controlled territories,” said Eugene Kontorovich, director of the Kohelet’s international law department. Policy Forum, a curator. Israeli think tank. “At the same time, they want to throw a bone at anti-Israel activists.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the United States, hailed the travel warning as a move to “acknowledge the reality of occupation and human rights abuses.” man,” calling on more foreign companies to do the same.

Booking.com said its security banner for the West Bank would resemble those currently displayed for accommodation in Ukraine or Cyprus. The site’s warning for Ukraine warns travelers of “an increased risk to customer safety at this location” and urges them to “review travel guidelines for this area provided by your government”.

The company declined to say whether the warning would also apply to Palestinian properties in the West Bank, such as in the cities of Hebron or Ramallah.