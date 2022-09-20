Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop guessing sales • TechCrunch

News
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop guessing sales
Bainbridge Growth, a Boston-based software startup that provides data, analytics and financial modeling to e-commerce businesses, has secured $4 million in seed funding.
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an ad automation software company.
Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that by helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker figure out how to advertise more effectively on Facebook, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue per customer. It got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
“We started talking to many founders and kept hearing the same thing – everyone was struggling with financial planning, forecasting and trying to figure out what the true lifetime value of customers was,” he said. -he adds.
Bainbridge started with a financial model and added analytics to help the financial model make better assumptions, then a data system. The company collects data from places like Shopify, QuickBooks, and Google Analytics and gives each client their own data warehouse backed by managed data pipelines.
The company has also created a dashboard that allows customers such as Geologie, Branch Furniture and Mad Rabbit to track progress, display planned value and then actual value in real time.
Bainbridge targets customers who sell between $5 million and $100 million annually. And as U.S. e-commerce sales continue to grow toward $1 trillion by 2023, knowing where a brand stands will be even more important, Tregoe said.
“We help companies see their gross margins, contribution margins, and variable costs,” he said. “Now they can see why their fulfillment costs were so out of line. For one customer, we found they were being overcharged by their shipping partner. This fix brought them $350,000 in one quarter.
The new investment closed on August 31 and was led by Las Olas and Vinyl VC with participation from Bling Capital and Industry Ventures. The company has now raised $6.4 million in total, including an unannounced pre-seed round in March 2021 led by Bling Capital and Industry Ventures.
“The customer referral calls were the best I’ve ever heard and that’s why I wrote my biggest check yet,” TJ Mahony, founder and partner of Vinyl VC, said in a statement.
Tregoe says the company has six employees and intends to use the new funding to add to that in the areas of engineering, sales and marketing, and customer success.
And although Bainbridge is still in its infancy, he said the company has 18 customers and is “on track to hit $1 million in annual recurring revenue, or 10x year-over-year.” .
Police are investigating a double shooting in the Mission district of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a double shooting in the Mission district of San Francisco on Monday night.
According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.
Officers arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made.
So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as new information becomes available.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD information line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.
Weekend storm allows Bay Area firefighters to catch their breath, pausing critical fire conditions
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — The weekend storm brought much-needed precipitation to the Bay Area, and firefighters say the moisture has halted critical fire conditions for now.
From a week of intense, record-breaking heat in the Bay Area to a rare September storm in the region that brought much-desired rain – this was an unusual month for weather.
Tracking rain in the San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
There was a fallout in the rain as a wreck in Napa County sent two people to the hospital. Many activities were swept away on Sunday like the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival turning into a muddy mess.
“So we’re still in drought-like conditions,” Southern Marin Fire Battalion Chief Matt Barnes said.
Barnes says the storm brought enough rain to delay critical fire conditions in some areas.
“So that was fine, it takes a little while to worry about the fire weather, but we’re definitely not out of the woods – in just a few days of hot, dry air and we’re back to criticism,” Barnes added.
Crews were back to work with fire prevention measures on Monday, removing dead or dying trees near Mount Tam.
“We are happy to see a nice early storm coming in early September,” said Andrea Rodriguez of Sonoma Water.
In Sonoma County, two reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma, received two inches of rain, though both remain below capacity.
“The one rainstorm was really nice, but we’re not out of the woods yet. We’re asking everyone to please turn off your irrigation as fall approaches, while saving that water,” said added Rodriguez.
California’s epic drought continues. Firefighters are hoping for continuous rain over a long period this winter.
Eagles, Jalen Hurts dominate Vikings 24-7 in Monday night beatdown
PHILADELPHIA – Kwesi Adofo-Mensah grew up in the Philadelphia area cheering for the Eagles and being a big fan of quarterback Randall Cunnigham. Adofo-Mensah returned Monday night as general manager of the Vikings and saw the second coming of Cunningham.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s resounding 24-7 win over the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.
It was the third time the Vikings have played at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, and they are 0-3. In the first one, a 32-24 loss in 1990, Cunningham threw for 262 yards and ran for 90.
It was quite the reality check for the Vikings (1-1) after their resounding 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. In fact, Monday’s game was pretty much of mirror opposite of the one against the Packers. The Eagles (2-0) took charge early and didn’t let up.
Hurts completed 26 of 31 passes, the only real blemish being a late-game interception he threw to Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks. While Hurts starred for the Eagles, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had a rugged outing, completing 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards with three interceptions. All of Cousins’ interceptions were deep in Philadelphia territory, and it marked his first three-pick game since Oct. 18, 2020 against Atlanta.
On Philadelphia’s opening drive, Hurt scored on a 3-yard run for a 7-0 lead. The Eagles extended the advantage to 14-0 early in the second quarter when Hurts threw a 53-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins. The receiver beat safety Camryn Bynum on the play.
The Vikings got back into the game when Cousins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight Irv Smith Jr. midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7. But there was little to cheer for after that for Minnesota fans.
Philadelphia went up 21-7 on a 26-yard touchdown run by Hurts with 1:58 left in the half. The Vikings had a chance to get within one touchdown again but a wide-open Smith dropped what could have been a 63-yard touchdown reception.
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott then made it 24-7 with a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
The halftime stats were ugly for the Vikings. Hurts threw for 261 yards and ran for 50 as Philadelphia piled up 347 yards. Meanwhile the Vikings had a meager 93 yards of total offense in the first half.
In the second half, the Vikings did look primed to change the momentum. Elliott had a 41-yard field goal blocked by cornerback Patrick Peterson, and cornerback Kris Boyd ran it back 27 yards to the Philadelphia. with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
But Cousins then threw his second interception. His third pick came after Hicks returned a Hurts interception 19 yards to the Philadelphia 9 with 7:25 left in the game and Minnesota still down 24-7. Cousins’ interceptions in the game came when the Vikings were at Philadelphia’s 19-, 27- and 9-yard lines.
Hicks, who played for the Eagles from 2015-18, was playing his first game back in Philadelphia since his departure.
The game also marked the the return to Philadelphia of wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who had two disappointing seasons for the Eagles after being taken with the No. 21 selection in the 2020 NFL draft, one pick before the Minnesota took star wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22. Reagor was traded last month to the Vikings.
Reagor, who is Minnesota’s primary punt returner but didn’t have any snaps from scrimmage in Week 1, had one carry for on a reverse for 17 yards in the second quarter, caught one pass for seven yards, and returned two punts for five yards. The crowd booed each time he touched the ball.
Jefferson, who had nine catches for a career-high 184 yards against the Packers, had just six receptions for 48 yards.
Until the fourth quarter, Reagor was the Vikings’ leading rusher with his one carry. Cousins finished with a team-high 20 yards. For the game, the Vikings had a meager 62 yards rushing, with Dalvin Cook being their top running back on the ground with just 17.
Selma Blair brings the ballroom to tears at the DWTS premiere
It’s a whole new era of Dancing with the stars.
After 30 seasons on ABC, the celebrity dance competition moved to Disney+ for its 31st season premiere – and it didn’t disappoint.
Tyra Banks and new co-host Alphonse Ribeiro were joined by a panel of returning judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the big premiere party, which challenged the group of 16 new contestants to dance to a song that “gets them showing up.”
First, the good news. TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio wiped the dance floor with the competition, earning 32 points for her Cha Cha at Megan you stallion“Savage” with his partner Marc Ballas.
In second place, wayne brady and partner witney carson earned 28 points for his impressive Cha Cha routine at Carl Cardboard“She’s a Bad Mama Jama (she’s built, she’s stacked).”
The most moving moment of the evening was reserved for Selma Blair and his partner Sasha Farberwho danced the Viennese waltz at “The Time of My Life” by David Cook. Selma, who is competing after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, brought many to tears in the ballroom, including judge Carrie Ann and another contestant. Jordan Sparks.
Selma herself broke down in tears upon receiving her scores saying, “I’m so grateful, I’m so grateful.” She and Sasha ended up tied for third place drag race star shangela and his partner Gleb Savchenkoboth teams totaling 27 points.
At the time of the first elimination of the season, jerseyshore star Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki had the lowest score from the judges with 16 points, but was saved by fan voting.
Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lacks power
TOKYO– A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it swept across Japan moved across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two people and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power.
Further damage was reported in southern Japan, where Typhoon Nanmadol hit over the weekend before weakening as it moved north.
On the island of Tanegashima, south of the island of Kyushu, a wall was damaged at a space center of the Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency, the Ministry of Economy and Environment said. Industry. The extent of damage to the building used for rocket assembly was being assessed.
Two deaths were reported Monday in Miyazaki Prefecture on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu as the storm grew stronger, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. One was a man found in a sunken car on a flooded farm in Miyakonojo town, and another was found under a landslide in Mimata.
One person is missing in the western prefecture of Hiroshima and 115 others were injured in western Japan, the agency said. Most injuries were minor, with people falling in the rain, hit by shards of broken glass or flying objects.
More than 130,000 homes, mostly in the Kyushu region, were still without power Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Economy and Industry. Many convenience stores were closed at some point and some supply distributions were delayed.
Most transport returned to normal on Tuesday when commuters returned to work after a three-day weekend. Bullet trains and most ground transportation resumed operations, but dozens of flights were grounded in northeast Japan.
The tropical storm tracked into the Pacific Ocean off the northern coast of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.
Max Scherzer throws six perfect innings in return, Mets clinch postseason berth with 7-2 victory over Brewers
We know a few of the ways Max Scherzer spent his time on the injured list.
He made a start for Triple-A Syracuse on the 14th. After that game, he treated his minor league teammates to an immaculate feast. Over the weekend, he was back in the Citi Field clubhouse, razzing people about their preferred college football teams. But while Scherzer spent 15 days between pitching in major league games, he was mostly shrouded in mystery. His absence caused tension to build among Mets’ fans who watched the team stumble through a forest of bad opponents.
But on Monday, back from his spat with a left oblique injury, Scherzer left no doubt about what kind of pitcher he’d be after his second IL stint of the year. Scherzer was perfect in his six innings, retiring each of the 18 batters he faced, nine of them on strikeouts. He not only helped the Mets to a 7-2 win in Milwaukee, he earned the franchise its first postseason berth since 2016 while also netting the 200th win of his unbelievable career.
This was a total undressing of the Brewers. The Milwaukee hitters were the ones who looked like they were gone for two weeks, not Scherzer. Fastball after fastball seemed to teleport straight from Scherzer’s blessed right hand directly into catcher Tomas Nido’s glove. The Brewers were just there because somebody had to be, but it wouldn’t have mattered if it was peak Robin Yount or Prince Fielder facing Scherzer on Monday night, they were not going to touch him.
Scherzer threw 38 fastballs in this game. They averaged 95 miles per hour and produced nearly double the amount of called strikes or whiffs (13) as balls in play (7). The only thing that stopped Scherzer was his pitch count limit. As unfortunate as it is to pull a pitcher from a perfect game after just six innings and 68 pitches, the Mets made the pragmatic choice to save him for more important matters. Already winning 5-0 when he was yanked, with a potentially division-deciding series in Atlanta not far away, the Mets did not need Scherzer to do anything more on Monday.
At 38 years old, perhaps two down periods this season will make Scherzer stronger when it matters most. The Mets admirably weathered the storm both times he was out — his first trip to the IL lasted seven weeks — and now it’s time for a slightly rested Scherzer to return the favor. After keeping the Brewers in a headlock, Scherzer’s ERA is down to 2.15, which would be the best in the National League if he had enough innings to qualify. Injuries notwithstanding, that’s exactly what the Mets would have asked for when they signed Scherzer to his record-breaking contract in November and the way he looked in Milwaukee is how they hope he looks in the postseason.
The perfect game left as soon as Scherzer did. Tylor Megill, making his first MLB appearance since June 16, had a perfect landing spot for his return. A five-run lead gave him a stress-free scoreboard situation — even if a perfect game was still intact — allowing him a cushy outing to begin his transition to the bullpen. Christian Yelich doubled on the second pitch Megill threw, evaporating the no-hitter and perfect game. Two batters later, Rowdy Tellez hit soaring home run into right-center field.
With that, Megill can at least say he got the first one out of the way. His inaugural relief appearance lasted one inning and featured the Yelich and Tellez extra base hits as well as a strikeout to Willy Adames. Now that the playoffs are a guarantee, Buck Showalter can hopefully speak a little more openly about how Megill, David Peterson, Trevor Williams, Joely Rodriguez and the rest of the team’s low-leverage relievers factor into his postseason plans.
This postseason will be the first one for Pete Alonso. Already occupying some important pages in the overall story of the Mets’ franchise, the dopey power hitter will now get to test his strength on baseball’s biggest stage. He definitely had it on Monday, as Alonso opened the scoring by whacking a Corbin Burnes changeup 437 feet for his 36th home run of the season.
In less than a month, Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz and Jeff McNeil will make their long-awaited playoff debuts. October veterans like Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Adam Ottavino will play their first postseason games as a Met.
As exciting as it can be to look forward, the Mets will cherish all the moments that got them there, which now includes a memorable victory in Milwaukee that restored some glory to a playoff-starved organization.
