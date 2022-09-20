Bereal Would Consider Paid Features Instead Of Ads • Techcrunch

News
Viral photo-sharing app BeReal has accomplished something incredible, quickly racking up 15 million users in a super-saturated social market. It’s so popular that Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat have all released new features that capitalize on what makes BeReal shine: its front and back camera setup and anti-addictive once-a-day post gimmick.
But BeReal is only two years old, operating on its $30 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel. Unlike social apps with billions of users trying to copy it, BeReal has yet to figure out how to monetize it. According to a Financial Times report, the app is turning to paid features or subscriptions to generate revenue, instead of inundating users with ads (see: Instagram).
BeReal founders Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau are notoriously tight-lipped on the app – they haven’t given an official press interview yet. TechCrunch contacted the company to confirm this report, but did not get a response before publication.
Now is the best time for BeReal to figure out how to sustain itself, venture capital aside. While consumers may roll their eyes at particularly egregious BeReal imitators, these large social enterprises simply have more resources at their disposal to create a better product. BeReal is still relatively glitchy, taking the fun out of its main vanity: once a day, at a random time, each user is notified that it’s “BeReal time” and posts a picture of everything they do. But when millions of users flock to the app at the exact same time, BeReal is prone to crashes.
Even Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gets in on the ribbing of Mike Gesicki’s attempt at doing ‘the griddy’
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has gotten lots of humorous and playful reactions from his version of “the griddy,” the dance he attempted after his touchdown in Miami’s comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
Gesicki has enjoyed the attention, and the laughs.
“I was too excited,” he said of his version of the dance most famously done in the NFL by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“I hit it in about fast forward. So maybe [I should] slow it down. But that’s what I do. I have fun. I enjoy myself. I had an opportunity to make a play, made the play and then was able to celebrate it.”
Coach Mike McDaniel had a video cutup made of other poor attempts at doing the dance and showed it to the team. McDaniel said he wanted players to know Gesicki didn’t necessarily give a bad effort.
“There could be worse,” McDaniel deadpanned, “but it was in the family of ‘worse,’ if that makes sense.”
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins applauded Gesicki’s attempt.
“That was, wow, it was interesting,” Wilkins said with a smile. “I give Mike props for the effort. He gets an ‘A’ for effort but the execution was pretty bad. That was pretty funny. I appreciate all the laughs I’m getting seeing it on social media everywhere.
“Mike’s one of my best friends so I give him an ‘A’ for effort.”
As for the video McDaniel showed the team, Wilkins liked it.
“That was really funny, that was really on point,” Wilkins said. “We all got a good laugh out of that one. I didn’t see Mike laughing too much, but I thought it was pretty funny.”
3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, including Kyler Gordon’s tough night and Darnell Mooney’s lack of targets
Chicago Bears coaches and players spent Monday at Halas Hall going over what went wrong in Sunday night’s 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Here’s what we heard from coach Matt Eberflus as the Bears get ready to turn the page to a Week 3 meeting with the Houston Texans.
1. Eberflus spoke with cornerback Kyler Gordon about the ebb and flow he will face in his rookie season.
Gordon, a second-round pick out of Washington, had some rough moments Sunday as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked on him.
He was at the center of several of the Packers’ biggest plays, starting with Rodgers’ 14-yard pass to Sammy Watkins and 8-yard pass to Allen Lazard on their first drive. While Gordon had a nice pass breakup in the end zone against Lazard on that drive, Lazard beat Gordon on a 5-yard touchdown catch that put the Packers up 24-7 at halftime.
Watkins also got behind Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson on a 55-yard pass during the Packers’ game-sealing field-goal drive.
Eberflus said he wants Gordon to study his mistakes this week and visualize what he would have done differently.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with a guy that’s Rookie of the Year or not, there’s going to be those things,” Eberflus said. “And what you tell them is: ‘Hey, take one experience at a time and put it in your file. You have to learn from that. So go back and look at all the plays that you made, all the plays that you want to correct and then put them in a file. And say, “What would I have done?” And put those to memory.’”
The Packers picking on Gordon meant cornerback Jaylon Johnson had less work. According to NFL NextGen Stats, Johnson was not targeted in coverage as the nearest defender for the second straight game. He has gone 61 straight coverage snaps without being targeted, dating to Week 18 in 2021, according to the site.
2. Eberflus said the slow start for the Bears passing game is ‘a concern.’
Through two games, quarterback Justin Fields has completed just 15 of 28 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Eberflus said the disparity between pass plays and run plays Sunday — 27 runs versus 11 pass attempts and three sacks — was more about the Bears going with what was working than other factors.
Eleven of the Bears runs came on their 89-yard fourth-quarter drive that ended with a failed fourth-down play from inside the 1-yard line. The Packers had trouble stopping David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on that drive.
Eberflus also pointed to the implementation of a new offense — and not the Bears treating Fields conservatively, he said — as playing a role in the slow start. But he acknowledged the Bears are looking at all aspects of the passing game to find a spark.
“We have to get balance,” Eberflus said. “Luke (Getsy) knows that. Justin knows that. We know that. So we’re going to create that.”
Among the big concerns is that top wide receiver Darnell Mooney has two catches for 4 yards and tight end Cole Kmet hasn’t caught a pass in the first two weeks.
“In the passing game, let’s highlight our skill,” Eberflus said. “Let’s feed the guys that have skill that can take a short throw and turn it into a big gain, that can go downtown. And we have a good deep-ball thrower so we should utilize that too.
“And we’re going to look at all aspects of that. We’ve got great coaches. They are going to work tirelessly to get that done this week.”
3. The Bears look to clean up their run defense after allowing the Packers to rush for 203 yards.
After Aaron Jones had 15 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Dillon had 18 carries for 61 yards, Eberflus spoke Sunday night about the Bears cleaning up their tackling. It was a problem on some of the Packers’ biggest run plays, including Jones’ 36-yard carry in the third quarter.
Eberflus expanded Monday on what the Bears need to do better.
“You’re really putting a cup on the ball, and our angles have to improve,” Eberflus said. “Our angles were off. We were overrunning a little bit, and then they were cutting back and getting some hidden yards.
“That happened a few times, and we have to improve on that. The fundamental things that we’ve been teaching since Day 1, we just have to keep getting better at those things.”
When it comes to the tackling problems, Eberflus said in his experience a team can turn it around pretty quickly.
“It’s about the fundamentals of it, but more importantly or as important, it’s about determination,” he said. “It’s about the front seven really committing to it, the linebackers and D-line and the secondary, about them committing to not giving up the big play in the running game.”
Don Martindale’s aggressive, evolving defense gives the Giants a chance
Xavier McKinney mostly has played deep safety in the NFL.
In Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Panthers, the Giants’ rangy free safety was often down in the box or on the defensive line, blitzing and hounding Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey.
“It was the first time that I had to do that at this level,” McKinney said postgame. “I got to play in the box. I got the responsibility of Wink putting me on McCaffery. That was my job this game: to guard him. I thought I did a pretty good job of doing that, taking him out of the game.”
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s three-safety plan, including Julian Love and rookie Dane Belton, was a big change from his personnel plan in the Giants’ Week 1 win at Tennessee.
McKinney had plenty of help, too, with Love, safety Tony Jefferson, corner Fabian Moreau and linebacker Micah McFadden among the defenders who made key tackles on McCaffrey.
But that’s exactly what has driven this 2-0 Giants start: smart, evolving defensive plans that have kept the Giants in low-scoring games.
“What you saw, playing in the box, down low, that’s the Christian McCaffrey effect,” safety Julian Love said Monday on Zoom. “We needed speed out on the field to account for what he can do with the ball in his hands. So that’s what that was. We’re gonna switch it up every single week depending on what puts us in the best position to succeed.”
Unfortunately, defensive lineman Leonard Williams likely will miss some time after having an MRI on his right knee on Monday.
Head coach Brian Daboll said the results were “better than it could be” and called Williams “day to day,” but that only appeared to rule out the worst case. The Big Cat, as they call him, is on the mend.
Martindale, though, still seems to be the ‘X’ factor that could help the Giants continue to exceed this season’s low expectations. Their schedule is not jam-packed with elite opposing quarterbacks.
The aggressive, veteran Martindale has proven against the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill and Panthers’ Baker Mayfield that average QBs will not overpower his scheme.
The Giants’ DC has manufactured timely pressure with blitzes, absent a consistent pass rush rushing four. The Giants rank fifth in passing down blitz rate at 23.9%, per Pro Football Reference.
McKinney batted down two Mayfield passes at the line of scrimmage on Sunday. He played 14 snaps on the line, 18 in the box, eight in the slot and 18 at free safety, per Pro Football Focus.
That was a much more aggressive deployment than Week 1, when he logged 36 at free safety, six on the line, 19 in the box and four in the slot.
So there is plenty of reason to believe that the Giants will at least keep games close this season, if not win them, against teams without star passers.
That could start with the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football this coming week and continue this season against Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears, Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks and Davis Mills’ Houston Texans.
“When it comes to this week, it’s a divisional game,” Love said. “There’s animosity between these two teams [the Giants and Cowboys]. But with all that involved, it’s important that we maintain who we are. And we’re just a grimy team. I’m gonna be honest with you. We’re just a grimy team who knows it’s never gonna be easy, but we’re gonna try to find a way to win.”
The latest wrinkle on Martindale’s defense came Monday with the re-signing of inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, announced by his agent on Twitter.
The veteran former Cowboy played well late last season for Joe Judge’s Giants on Pat Graham’s defense. He already faced Dallas in a 21-6 Giant loss last December. He was allowed to walk into free agency. Now he’s back.
The Giants are terribly thin at inside linebacker since the abrupt, late release of Blake Martinez in the lead-up to Week 1.
That was another reason they went to the three-safety look against Carolina: linebackers Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro had struggled in pass coverage against Tennessee.
Calitro was dropped to just five snaps against the Panthers, while Belton logged 46 at safety in his NFL debut.
How sudden was Martinez’s release? Inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu said recently that he was not aware, while talking alone with Martinez at the start of that Sept. 1 practice, that Martinez would be released hours later.
“No. At that point, no,” Egoruwgu said. “We were just taking it day by day. To me it was just another day at practice. We usually had some time together. So.”
Regardless, Smith’s signing signals Martindale is looking for a run-stopping linebacker he can trust to face a Dallas offense that likely will lean on running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard with Cooper Rush at QB.
This is how the defense will proceed each week. So far, it’s given the Giants a chance. They are tied for ninth in points allowed per game (18). They rank 12th in average yards allowed (317).
And most importantly, they are 2-0.
Yareni Rios-Gonzalez identified as woman struck in Platteville police vehicle
The Platteville Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when police left her in a squad car that was hit by a train.
On Monday evening, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley. She remains in hospital, authorities said in a news release, and is expected to survive.
Police Chief Carl Dwyer, in an email, did not release the name of the officer who was placed on paid leave. He declined to answer further questions about the incident.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near US 285 and Weld County Road 38, just north of Platteville.
Police were responding to an initial report of suspected road rage involving a firearm in Fort Lupton when a Platteville officer located a vehicle and halted traffic, CBI said in its original news release.
Rios-Gonzalez stopped just beyond the train tracks, with the officer pulling into the tracks behind his vehicle, CBI officials said.
Officers then detained the 20-year-old in the cruiser on suspicion of a felony threat when the train struck the police vehicle.
Separate elements of the investigation are being conducted by the CBI and Fort Lupton police.
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine active, ready to make debut at Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After sitting out the first game of his NFL career due to a knee injury, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was ready Monday night to make his NFL debut.
Cine was active for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. He was expected to play on special teams.
Cine was Minnesota’s top draft choice last April, going No. 32 in the first round. The Vikings’ second selection in that draft, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who went in the second round, was inactive Monday. He was ruled out of the game on Saturday due to a quadriceps injury suffered in a 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener on Sept. 11.
Also inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. All but Reed, who played at Minnesota State Mankato and is entering his seventh NFL season, are rookies.
Black students sue Denver public schools in fight against ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand
A group of black students who created the racial justice podcast “Know Justice, Know Peace” at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College sued Denver Public Schools in federal court on Monday, alleging the district is trying to register a mark and “steal” the students’ mark.
Alana Mitchell, Jenelle Nangah, and two minors not named in the lawsuit — all current or former students of MLK Early College — sued DPS in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging the district infringes on their trademark of the “Know Justice” name. , Know peace.
Denver Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But in a letter provided to the Denver Post by an attorney representing the students, a Denver public school attorney says the podcast was made with the help of the then principal of MLK Early College with the use of school materials. . Because of this, the district said it owns all rights to the podcast series.
“In particular, it is your customers who are liable for trademark infringement,” attorney Tiffany DW Shimada wrote to the students’ attorney in a letter dated Monday.
Jeffrey Kass, the attorney representing the students, said the school district threatened him with “penalties for filing a frivolous complaint.”
“We sent a letter to the district before filing this complaint saying, ‘Let’s make this easy. Just return the mark to the girls and it will all be over. Their response was to say it’s up to the district and if you sue us, we’re going to seek legal fees from the students,” Kass said. “They, apparently, would like to fight.”
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a group of black MLK Early College students created and funded the “Know Justice, Know Peace” podcast to discuss the “seemingly endless racial issues facing America.” , says the lawsuit.
The school’s Black Student Alliance announced the podcast on Juneteenth in 2020, and it premiered on July 4, 2020. “The podcast was an instant hit and garnered national news attention, including” The Today Show “”, the lawsuit says.
The students raised $14,000 through the podcast to buy black history books “after DPS refused to provide funds for the books,” according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, DPS filed two federal trademark applications and a Colorado trademark application for “Know Justice, Know Peace” in August. The school also reportedly changed passwords and took over all associated social media accounts.
In late August, Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith held a last-minute meeting with students and their parents to “coerce and intimidate” students into admitting that DPS owns the trademark, according to the lawsuit.
Kass said DPS told its customers that the district had no finalized plans for using the mark.
“The irony of DPS’s attempts to steal and then use the ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand to air a racial justice podcast is that DPS has for years been short on black history, racial justice and education around these important issues,” the lawsuit said. “The fact that their newly discovered and considerably belated desire to address racial issues had to come in this form is a sad commentary on the state of DPS.”
