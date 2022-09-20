Best Stock Tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

PHILADELPHIA – Kwesi Adofo-Mensah grew up in the Philadelphia area cheering for the Eagles and being a big fan of quarterback Randall Cunnigham. Adofo-Mensah returned Monday night as general manager of the Vikings and saw the second coming of Cunningham.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s resounding 24-7 win over the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was the third time the Vikings have played at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, and they are 0-3. In the first one, a 32-24 loss in 1990, Cunningham threw for 262 yards and ran for 90.

It was quite the reality check for the Vikings (1-1) after their resounding 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. In fact, Monday’s game was pretty much of mirror opposite of the one against the Packers. The Eagles (2-0) took charge early and didn’t let up.

Hurts completed 26 of 31 passes, the only real blemish being a late-game interception he threw to Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks. While Hurts starred for the Eagles, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had a rugged outing, completing 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards with three interceptions. All of Cousins’ interceptions were deep in Philadelphia territory, and it marked his first three-pick game since Oct. 18, 2020 against Atlanta.

On Philadelphia’s opening drive, Hurt scored on a 3-yard run for a 7-0 lead. The Eagles extended the advantage to 14-0 early in the second quarter when Hurts threw a 53-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins. The receiver beat safety Camryn Bynum on the play.

The Vikings got back into the game when Cousins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight Irv Smith Jr. midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7. But there was little to cheer for after that for Minnesota fans.

Philadelphia went up 21-7 on a 26-yard touchdown run by Hurts with 1:58 left in the half. The Vikings had a chance to get within one touchdown again but a wide-open Smith dropped what could have been a 63-yard touchdown reception.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott then made it 24-7 with a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The halftime stats were ugly for the Vikings. Hurts threw for 261 yards and ran for 50 as Philadelphia piled up 347 yards. Meanwhile the Vikings had a meager 93 yards of total offense in the first half.

In the second half, the Vikings did look primed to change the momentum. Elliott had a 41-yard field goal blocked by cornerback Patrick Peterson, and cornerback Kris Boyd ran it back 27 yards to the Philadelphia. with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

But Cousins then threw his second interception. His third pick came after Hicks returned a Hurts interception 19 yards to the Philadelphia 9 with 7:25 left in the game and Minnesota still down 24-7. Cousins’ interceptions in the game came when the Vikings were at Philadelphia’s 19-, 27- and 9-yard lines.

Hicks, who played for the Eagles from 2015-18, was playing his first game back in Philadelphia since his departure.

The game also marked the the return to Philadelphia of wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who had two disappointing seasons for the Eagles after being taken with the No. 21 selection in the 2020 NFL draft, one pick before the Minnesota took star wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22. Reagor was traded last month to the Vikings.

Reagor, who is Minnesota’s primary punt returner but didn’t have any snaps from scrimmage in Week 1, had one carry for on a reverse for 17 yards in the second quarter, caught one pass for seven yards, and returned two punts for five yards. The crowd booed each time he touched the ball.

Jefferson, who had nine catches for a career-high 184 yards against the Packers, had just six receptions for 48 yards.

Until the fourth quarter, Reagor was the Vikings’ leading rusher with his one carry. Cousins finished with a team-high 20 yards. For the game, the Vikings had a meager 62 yards rushing, with Dalvin Cook being their top running back on the ground with just 17.