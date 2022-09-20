Binance Completes Issuing Ethereum Proof- of-Work Tokens

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, together with its community chain KCC, KuCoin Wallet, and ecological investment and incubation platform KuCoin Labs, will open in-depth strategic cooperation with Dmail, the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform.

As a world-renowned crypto exchange, KuCoin has been paying attention to the layout and development of the Web3 field since a long time ago. And Dmail has been focused on developing a decentralized mailbox service system that meets the core demands of next-generation Internet users and provides a safe and reliable information storage service. Ever since Dmail was founded, it has received attention from tremendous investors such as Hashkey Capital, Amino Capital, OIG VC, and so on. The cooperation between these 2 Industry giants will involve technology, ecology, and information service to provide users with a Web3-level information service experience.

Through this cooperation, Dmail will provide decentralized mailbox services based on multi-chains for KuCoin ecological users, while KuCoin and KuCoin Labs will also provide Dmail with comprehensive support in technology, marketing, ecology, etc.

In future cooperation, Dmail DApp will be embedded in KuCoin Wallet and also support KuCoin Wallet login. As a result, Dmail will support sending messages between the wallets of KCC chain users and sending messages between KCC chain users and other chains such as Ethereum/BNB Chain and even other Web2 mailboxes. In addition, in order to give back to the support of the KCC ecosystem, Dmail will airdrop NFT domain accounts exclusively for users with KuCoin Wallet and KCC users in the future.

Johnny Lyu, KuCoin CEO, noted that this in-depth cooperation marks a big step forward for KuCoin to explore the web3 world. He added: “It is absolutely exciting to generate in-deepen cooperation with Dmail, the leader of decentralized mailboxes in Web3. Dmail’s goals and pursuits in related fields coincide with KuCoin. We have great confidence that driven by this strategic cooperation, we will bring more great achievements from decentralization and Web3 exploration to share with our users worldwide.”

James Wen, founder of Dmail said, “We are excited to enter into further partnership with KuCoin Eco as KuCoin approaches its fifth anniversary, and this is a very important partnership for both! In the future, Dmail will work together with KuCoin to promote the construction of decentralized information services in the Web3 world and build a bridge to the Web3 world for more users.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About KuCoin Labs

Since its launch in May 2018, the KuCoin investment and incubation program has brought together a group of crypto experts for in-depth market research, analysis, investment, and incubation in the crypto industry. KuCoin Labs has diversified investments into early-stage projects to help builders achieve sustainable growth and success in the decentralized world.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/zh-hans/land/kucoinlabs.

About KCC(KuCoin Community Chain)

KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by the developer community of KCS and KuCoin, aiming to solve the network latency and high gas fee of Ethereum. KCC is an EVM-compatible blockchain and is striving to provide community users and developers with a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.

To find out more, visit https://www.kcc.io/.

About KuCoin Wallet

KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables users to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the web3 world for all crypto users.

To find out more, visit https://kuwallet.com/.

About Dmail

Dmail Network is the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform which integrates the functions of message communication, asset management, data storage, workspace and etc. Over time, Dmail will become a fundamental infrastructure tool and DID for users to enter the Web 3.0 era, and will be a bridge that links Web 2.0 users to easily use blockchain services.

To find out more, visit https://dmail.ai/presale.

