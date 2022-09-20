Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Attempts Recovery, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,223 low against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $19,000, but it is now facing resistance near the 100 hourly SMA.
- Bitcoin traded as low as $18,223 before it started an upside correction.
- The price is still trading below $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the trend line and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher towards $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Recovers Above $19,000
Bitcoin price extended losses after it settled below the $19,000 level. BTC broke the $18,500 support zone and traded as low as $18,223.
There was no test of the $18,000 zone and the price started an upside correction. There was a steady increase above the $18,500 and $18,800 levels. The price was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,198 swing high to $18,223 low.
Bitcoin price even spiked above the $19,500 resistance zone. However, the bears were active near the $19,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,198 swing high to $18,223 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level and the trend line. The next major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. Any more gains might send the price towards the $20,500 resistance zone. Furthermore, if the bulls remain in action, the price could test $21,200.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to continue higher above the $19,600 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,850 level. A clear move below the $18,850 and $18,800 levels might open the doors for a move towards the $18,223 low or even to a new low.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,200, followed by $18,850.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,600, $19,650 and $20,500.
Blockchain
Cardano (ADA) Price Fails To Break $0.5 Despite Vasil Hype
The Cardano Vasil hard fork has been in the works for a while now. Hype for this hard fork had been overshadowed by that of the Ethereum Merge, but now that the Merge is done and out of the way, the focus has now fallen back on the Cardano network once more. Given this, there has been much optimism about where the price of ADA is going from here, but the digital asset has not given any indication of positive movement.
ADA Fails To Move
With the Cardano Vasil hard fork drawing closer, investors have been expecting the kind of market run-up that preceded the Ethereum Merge. However, the price of ADA has not been responding in the same way since it continues to trend low.
The digital asset has suffered various dips during this time that has brought it down to $0.44 during this time. Even with the news of the hard fork and a definite date for the upgrade, there has been no significant increase in the price of the digital asset. Instead, ADA has succumbed to the general market trend and has remained in the red over this time.
Over the last 24 hours, the price of ADA has been sliding. It has lost 10.76% already in the last day and is down 14.41% over the longer time frame of 7 days. The bearish outlook for the digital asset continues to wax strong, keeping the digital asset from reaching the $0.5 point.
Cardano is currently seeing significant resistance at $0.47. Support levels for the digital assets are not as strong as expected, making it easy pickings for the bears. Presently, the odds of ADA getting to $0.5 is growing slimmer with each day.
Cardano Hard Fork Coming Up
The Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22nd, and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has assured the community that everything is going as planned. The founder said this in a live broadcast that garnered more than 44,000 viewers, where he explained that the hard fork had actually been triggered.
This shows that the requirements for the Merge to begin have been fulfilled, and the hard fork is ready to be carried out. The developer behind the Cardano network, IOG, has also dropped statements that speak to the readiness of the network for the upgrade.
IOG explained that the completion of the upgrade would make the network more developer friendly. Higher functionality, performance, and scalability are expected following the upgrade. The Vasil hard fork is now the most anticipated upgrade in the crypto space.
As for the price of ADA, selling pressure is still mounting in the market. Demand has declined, causing the tokens to be valued lower than they did a year ago. Nevertheless, Cardano is still a dominant cryptocurrency, ranked as the 8th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $14.94 billion.
Featured image from CNBCTV18, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination
CAYMAN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAMMU, RAM, RAMMW) (“Aries” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on September 13, 2022, it notified the trustee of the Company’s trust account that it was extending the time available to the Company to consummate a business combination from September 21, 2022 to October 21, 2022 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the second of up to twelve one-month extensions permitted under Aries’ governing documents. In connection with such Extension, on September 16, 2022, Aries Acquisition Partners, Ltd., the Company’s sponsor, deposited an aggregate of $80,362.03 into Aries’ trust account, on behalf of the Company. The Extension provides Aries with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Infinite Assets, Inc. (“InfiniteWorld”), a Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement with digital content.
About Aries I Acquisition Corporation
Aries was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. Aries is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On December 13, 2021, Aries and InfiniteWorld announced that they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Closing of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the shareholders of Aries.
About InfiniteWorld
InfiniteWorld is a leading Web3 and Metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands and creators to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement and experiences with digital content. InfiniteWorld is poised to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM), a special purpose acquisition company. The company has been highly sought after by brands and creators for its ability to create immersive programs around NFTs and other digital assets that offer high-level experiences and engagement for their consumers and communities.
For materials and information, visit https://www.infiniteworld.com/ for InfiniteWorld and https://www.ariescorp.io/ for Aries.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Aries or InfiniteWorld, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.
Important Additional Information Regarding the Transaction Will Be Filed With the SEC
In connection with the proposed business combination, Aries intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement and a preliminary prospectus of Aries, and after the registration statement is declared effective, Aries will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination to its shareholders and InfiniteWorld’s shareholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Aries’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about InfiniteWorld, Aries and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to shareholders of Aries as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Such shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Aries I Acquisition Corporation, 23 Lime Tree Bay, P.O. Box 1569 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
Participants in the Solicitation
Aries and InfiniteWorld and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Aries’ shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Aries’ shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Aries’ registration statement on Form S-4, including a proxy statement/prospectus, when it is filed with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Aries’ directors and officers in Aries’ filings with the SEC and such information will also be in the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC by Aries, which will include the proxy statement/prospectus of Aries for the proposed transaction.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Aries’ and InfiniteWorld’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed business combination, and the timing of the completion of the proposed business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Aries’s and InfiniteWorld’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive business combination agreement (the “Agreement”); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Aries and InfiniteWorld following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Aries and InfiniteWorld, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on InfiniteWorld’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (6) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (7) costs related to the proposed business combination; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) the possibility that InfiniteWorld or Aries may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (10) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of Aries for its initial public offering, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Aries’ other filings with the SEC. Aries cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Aries cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Aries does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contacts
Media Contact(s):
Nicole Rodrigues
NRPR Group – for InfiniteWorld
Keil Decker
ICR for InfiniteWorld and Aries
(646) 677-1806
Investors
Ashley DeSimone
ICR for InfiniteWorld and Aries
(646) 677-1827
Blockchain
WazirX Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD
- Existing user balances in these coins will be automatically converted to BUSD.
- On September 26, spot market pairings for all three stablecoins would be delisted.
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has just stated it would be delisting three stablecoins. USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP), and TrueUSD (TUSD). Existing user balances in these coins will be automatically converted to BUSD.
The exchange stated:
“WazirX has stopped deposits of USDC, USDP, and TUSD, and we will not support any new deposits. To enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, WazirX will implement BUSD Auto-Conversion for users’ existing balances of USDC, USDP, and TUSD stablecoins at a 1:1 ratio.”
Specifically, the exchange said that beginning at 5 PM IST on September 23, withdrawals of USDC, USDP, and TUSD will be halted. And that on September 26, spot market pairings for all three stablecoins would be delisted.
Users’ current USDC, USDP, and TUSD balances will be converted automatically “on or before 5th October,” WazirX said. Moreover, it was just two weeks ago that Binance made headlines for delisting USDC and two other stablecoins in very identical language to what was used today. This modification, the exchange stated, was made in order to “to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users” and reserved the right to “amend the list of stablecoins eligible for auto-conversion.”
Also, this follows Binance’s recent denial that it owns WazirX, after having said the reverse earlier in 2019. Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Twitter at the beginning of August, “this transaction was never completed.” This was in response to a 2019 report that Binance had acquired WazirX for up to $10 million.
Nischal Shetty, a co-founder of WazirX, reacted angrily to Zhao’s remarks. The co-founder claimed that CZ and the other co-founders own Zanmai Labs has a license from Binance to run INR-crypto pairings on WazirX.
Recommended For You:
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Bank Accounts Free From ED
Blockchain
Solana Holds Key Support To Avoid Drowning, How Long Can This Last?
The price of Solana (SOL) has been volatile against tether (USDT), causing more pain for hodlers. Despite showing such strength, the price of Solana (SOL) has risen from $30 in recent weeks to around $45, as many investors hoped for more relief rallies to around $60. Solana (SOL) prices were rejected and have continued to fall with no significant bounce. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
SOL’s price dropped from $250 to around $30, representing a drop of more than 70% from its all-time high. After touching a weekly low of $32, the price of SOL rallied to $45, demonstrating great strength as many set prices and expectations for a rally back to $60, but the price was met with rejection.
On the weekly chart, the price of SOL formed a downtrend line as it continued to respect this resistance line, bouncing off to continue its bearish run. Nonetheless, the price of SOL was rejected from the trendline resistance after a while, and it could not break this trendline.
SOL is trading above the key support level of $30; the price of SOL must remain above this level to avoid falling to $24-$20. With the price of SOL holding this support, we may be able to trade higher to the $35 region. A break below $30 would signal a return to lower demand zones and a reluctance of bulls to enter buy orders as there would be more agitation for lower prices.
To resume its bullish trend, SOL’s price must break and hold above the trendline resistance that is preventing the price of SOL from trending higher. If the price of SOL continues to reject the trendline resistance, the price may fall because there are more sell orders than buy orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $45.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for SOL prices continues to deteriorate as prices break to the downside, with prices ranging in a channel with $45 as resistance and $30 as support.
The price of SOL must break out of this range channel with significant volume to restore hope and relief to most investors. A break and close below $30 would be bad for the SOL structure because the price would face more sell orders and panic. If the price of SOL breaks and closes above $45, we may see a minor relief bounce to the $60-$80 range.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SOL is above 40 on the daily chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $30.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Firm Bitfarms Expands to Argentina
- This boosts the company’s computational capacity to 4.1 ExaHashPerSecond.
- In October of 2021, development started on the Bitcoin mining facility in Argentina.
Bitfarms, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm located in Canada, has opened up operations in Argentina. Argentina is the company’s tenth Bitcoin mining facility overall.
This boosts the company’s computational capacity, or hashrate, to 4.1ExaHashPerSecond (Exa Hashes per second). As the hashrate increases, so do Bitcoin prices, which look to be recovering marginally. In terms of hashrate, we are now seeing record highs.
Advanced Approach
In addition to the increased processing capacity, the company also increased its electricity capacity by 10MW. However, the company intends to provide the Argentine facility with 50 MW of electricity in 10 MW increments. The corporation issued a press statement detailing the launch of its latest Bitcoin mining hardware.
Bitfarms President and COO, Geoff Morphy, stated:
“With attractive electricity pricing established last year under an 8-year private party power contract, both facilities are expected to lower overall energy costs for our portfolio, despite rising commodity costs in the energy market.”
In October of 2021, development started on the Bitcoin mining facility in Argentina. Originally scheduled for completion in September of 2022, the Bitcoin mining facility’s development has been pushed back to sometime in the middle of 2023 due to unforeseen complications. When complete, however, the company asserts that this will be its biggest and most sophisticated mining operation ever. Bitfarms also announced that their water-cooled Antminer S19 Pro Hydro miners will be hosted there.
Argentina is, without a doubt, one of the nations most afflicted by inflation. Inflation in Argentina is 80% more than it was a year ago. And the Argentine Peso has dropped 25% versus the dollar. Citizens have abandoned their national currency in favor of alternatives like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to its poor performance.
Recommended For You:
MAXUSDT(TRX) – Provide an Innovative and Secure Cloud Mining Solution
Blockchain
Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022
Singapore, Singapore, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire
Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi Exchange is set to go live on September 28, 2022. Huobi Exchange is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies.
Inery takes a different approach to decentralizing data and data management for both Web2 and Web3 companies while streamlining the shift to the decentralized web.
Inery ecosystem is curated to enable decentralized data management by integrating blockchain functionalities like immutability, security, and owner-controlled data assets with the distributed database properties to enable high performance, low network latency, and complex query functions. The ecosystem is secured and powered using the network’s native token, $INR.
“We are pleased to have Huobi Exchange on board with us. Listing Inery token plays an integral role in our roadmap; and with Huobi’s support, we can bring Inery’s vision to the markets and onboard more people in our mission to reshape the world through the paradigm shift in data management,” stated Dr. Naveen Singh, Inery co-founder, and CEO.
When listing on Huobi exchange, the official listing pair of Inery will be INR/Tether (USDT) trade pair will become available for trading at 13:00 UTC on September 28.
The project’s approach is to ensure that data management and storage is not constrained to walled gardens, and the power is handed back to the users as we advance towards the revolution of the internet– Web3.
Huobi is supportive of the innovative projects empowering users in the crypto and blockchain sector and integration of the technology with other verticals, which is why $INR token’s first listing will be on Huobi Exchange.
About Inery
Inery is a layer-1 blockchain and decentralized data system. It enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management. Leveraging blockchain technology, Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.
About Huobi
Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is a world-leading company in the digital economy industry, with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technologies and integration of blockchain technology with other industries.
Huobi Group boasts of offering world-class security and a global ecological and industrial layout. It has partnered with Sequoia, Fenbushi Capital, Link Capital, Node Capital, SVIEF, CIDA, FBG Capital, and more.
Contacts
Director of Marketing & PR
- Tijana D Gertner
- INERY PTE. LTD.
- [email protected]
Bitcoin Price Attempts Recovery, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Orioles held without a hit until 7th in 11-0 loss to lowly Tigers as playoff chances dwindle
Yankees Apple TV+ game won’t budge for Aaron Judge’s home run pursuit
Rear-end crash leads to driver’s death on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to face voting fraud defamation lawsuit
Chicago Cubs must decide how to allocate innings over the final 2½ weeks as Keegan Thompson nears a return to the pitching staff
The Tyson Fury team send Anthony Joshua an official contract for the Dec. 3 fight and urge him to sign it and finalize their long-awaited showdown as Frank Warren reveals there should be a “enough” press conference. soon”
Eagles fans lament 2020 pick of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, who has starred for Vikings
Governors in Minnesota, other Midwestern states team up on clean-hydrogen development
Noise Complaint Turns To North Carolina Police Officers Joining Teen Quinceañera Celebration
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells