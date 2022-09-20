News
Black students sue Denver public schools in fight against ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand
A group of black students who created the racial justice podcast “Know Justice, Know Peace” at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College sued Denver Public Schools in federal court on Monday, alleging the district is trying to register a mark and “steal” the students’ mark.
Alana Mitchell, Jenelle Nangah, and two minors not named in the lawsuit — all current or former students of MLK Early College — sued DPS in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging the district infringes on their trademark of the “Know Justice” name. , Know peace.
Denver Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But in a letter provided to the Denver Post by an attorney representing the students, a Denver public school attorney says the podcast was made with the help of the then principal of MLK Early College with the use of school materials. . Because of this, the district said it owns all rights to the podcast series.
“In particular, it is your customers who are liable for trademark infringement,” attorney Tiffany DW Shimada wrote to the students’ attorney in a letter dated Monday.
Jeffrey Kass, the attorney representing the students, said the school district threatened him with “penalties for filing a frivolous complaint.”
“We sent a letter to the district before filing this complaint saying, ‘Let’s make this easy. Just return the mark to the girls and it will all be over. Their response was to say it’s up to the district and if you sue us, we’re going to seek legal fees from the students,” Kass said. “They, apparently, would like to fight.”
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a group of black MLK Early College students created and funded the “Know Justice, Know Peace” podcast to discuss the “seemingly endless racial issues facing America.” , says the lawsuit.
The school’s Black Student Alliance announced the podcast on Juneteenth in 2020, and it premiered on July 4, 2020. “The podcast was an instant hit and garnered national news attention, including” The Today Show “”, the lawsuit says.
The students raised $14,000 through the podcast to buy black history books “after DPS refused to provide funds for the books,” according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, DPS filed two federal trademark applications and a Colorado trademark application for “Know Justice, Know Peace” in August. The school also reportedly changed passwords and took over all associated social media accounts.
In late August, Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith held a last-minute meeting with students and their parents to “coerce and intimidate” students into admitting that DPS owns the trademark, according to the lawsuit.
Kass said DPS told its customers that the district had no finalized plans for using the mark.
“The irony of DPS’s attempts to steal and then use the ‘Know Justice, Know Peace’ brand to air a racial justice podcast is that DPS has for years been short on black history, racial justice and education around these important issues,” the lawsuit said. “The fact that their newly discovered and considerably belated desire to address racial issues had to come in this form is a sad commentary on the state of DPS.”
Dolphins learn a few things about their offense and themselves in Ravens victory
It was third-and-13 from the Baltimore 14-yard line. The Dolphins, trailing the Ravens, 28-7, midway through the third quarter, needed a touchdown.
The red zone offense, which the Dolphins only truly showed once in the opener against New England, had to make a play. It came through in a big way as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki in the end zone for a touchdown, moving the Dolphins offense closer to an answer in that crucial category.
What did they learn about the red zone offense?
“We’ve got playmakers and we’ve got guys all over the field that can make plays, and we’ve got a quarterback willing to put the ball on the open guy,” Gesicki said.
The red zone wasn’t the only category where the Dolphins learned a thing or two about their offense.
The offense showed an ability to come back from a two-score second-half deficit. The offensive line showed it can deliver a commanding performance with a starter absent. And the running game, which gained 86 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, showed it can be effective.
None of these are final answers. It’s too early for final answers.
But many vital aspects of the Dolphins offense showed exceptionally well in Sunday’s performance, especially in the second half.
Look at the comeback ability as an example of something they learned. The Dolphins came back from a 35-14 fourth-quarter deficit for that stirring 42-38 victory at Baltimore. Many teams think they can accomplish such a feat, but the Dolphins now know they can turn the trick.
Coach Mike McDaniel said having such an experience, and having that confidence, serves teams well.
“For every team, every year you kind of have to feel that before you can totally have complete and utter commitment and control over games moving forward,” he said.
The red zone offense offered another area for confidence.
During the season-opening 20-7 victory against New England the Dolphins’ red zone offense had two possessions, one of which was the game’s final possession when the Dolphins were running out the clock.
On that pivotal third quarter red zone possession against Baltimore, Tagovailoa dropped back against a nine-man coverage/two-man rush defense, waited patiently, then threw to Gesicki, who stretched his 6-foot-6 frame as far as it would go, extended his arms high in the air, and snatched the touchdown pass in dramatic fashion.
The Dolphins, who got two red zone touchdowns from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, one from Gesicki and one from wide receiver River Cracraft, ended the Baltimore game 4 for 4 in the red zone.
The offensive line held together well despite missing right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), who was replaced by Greg Little. Tagovailoa was only sacked once and the rushing game had holes to run through.
“Greg did a great job,” center Connor Williams said. “We have a great O-line group. We have a great room. Everyone is just going to step up and do as needed, and fit in where they’re needed. I think that’s O-line play at the end of the day because you never go through the 17 games healthy.”
The rushing game didn’t produce head-turning numbers. But it got the job done when needed led by running backs Raheem Mostert (11 carries, 51 yards) and Chase Edmonds (five carries, 33 yards).
The Dolphins rank 25th in rushing offense at 75.5 yards per game before the two Monday night games (Tennessee at Buffalo; Minnesota at Philadelphia) so the rushing offense remains a work in progress. The Ravens game, however, showed the rushing offense has its arrow pointed upward.
As for the lessons learned Sunday, the ability to come back from a big deficit might be the most valuable. McDaniel said that actually serves as a two-way lesson.
“You learn that you’re in every game, but also that no lead is safe,” he said.
In the process of the team learning about the offense, McDaniel learned something about his team.
“I was really excited about that whole process and just how guys responded,” McDaniel said, “because there were plenty of times where they could have tapped and they didn’t.”
Gesicki and the griddy
Gesicki has gotten lots of humorous and playful reactions from his version of the “griddy,” the dance he attempted after his touchdown. Gesicki has enjoyed the attention and the laughs.
“I was too excited,” he said of his version of the dance most famously done in the NFL by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“I hit it in about fast forward. So maybe [I should] slow it down. But that’s what I do. I have fun. I enjoy myself. I had an opportunity to make a play, made the play and then was able to celebrate it.”
McDaniel had a video cutup made of other poor attempts at doing the dance and showed it to the team. McDaniel said he wanted players to know Gesicki didn’t necessarily give a bad effort.
“There could be worse,” McDaniel deadpanned, “but it was in the family of ‘worse,’ if that makes sense.”
Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins applauded Gesicki’s attempt.
“That was, wow, it was interesting,” Wilkins said with a smile. “I give Mike props for the effort. He gets an ‘A’ for effort but the execution was pretty bad. That was pretty funny. I appreciate all the laughs I’m getting seeing it on social media everywhere.
“Mike’s one of my best friends so I give him an ‘A’ for effort.”
As for the video McDaniel showed the team, Wilkins liked it.
“That was really funny, that was really on point,” Wilkins said. “We all got a good laugh out of that one. I didn’t see Mike laughing too much, but I thought it was pretty funny.”
Twins’ Luis Arraez, in quest for batting title, trying to stand between Aaron Judge and Triple Crown
CLEVELAND — Amid a historic season that has him approaching the American League single-season home run record, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has emerged as a threat to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Doing so would put him in rarified air — Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb are among those who accomplished the feat.
But there’s someone in the Twins’ clubhouse currently standing in his way: Luis Arraez.
Judge seemingly has two of the three categories all but wrapped up. With 59 so far, he entered the day with a 22-home run lead over Houston’s Yordan Álvarez. He has 127 RBIs to Cleveland’s José Ramírez’s 113.
And now he’s making a play for a batting title.
He has crept up lately on Arraez, who has spent most of the season with the highest batting average in the American League. After Monday’s play, Arraez is hitting .317 to Judge’s .316. Like Arraez, Boston’s Xander Bogaerts, who is hitting .316, poses a threat to Judge’s hopes, too.
“You don’t want to get in between Aaron Judge and probably anything in this world,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the Yankees’ 6-foot-7, 282-pound outfielder, “but I do think it’s a pretty wonderful visual when someone pastes it all together on the internet to have Luis Arraez standing in between him and the Triple Crown. That would be a pretty funny imagine if someone does it the right way.”
All joking aside, Arraez could be the only thing standing between Judge and history when the season is over.
While Arraez has seen his average slide a bit recently — he has hit .284 in the second half of this season — Judge has made a push, batting .374 since the all-star break. Though Bogaerts has passed him at times during the second half, Judge has never been so close to him in the race.
“Luis ultimately cares about winning,” Baldelli said. “That’s the most important thing to him more than anything else, but if there is a second thing, I think winning a battle title would be important to him. He takes a lot of pride in what he does and the work that he puts in. My money’s on Luis.”
HENRIQUEZ DEBUTS
In the midst of a 11-4 loss to Cleveland on Monday, Twins rookie Ronny Henriquez was called upon for an extended outing after starting pitcher Sonny Gray was forced out of the game early with hamstring tightness.
Henriquez, who has both started and pitched in relief at Triple-A St. Paul this season, tossed four innings in his debut, giving up three runs on four hits. Those three runs came in the sixth inning on an Amed Rosario home run.
“Ronny came out there and competed very well,” Baldelli said. “His offspeed looked excellent. He can pitch with that slider and with that changeup very, very well, and he’s almost mixing in the 94- and the 95(-mph fastballs). But he’s got a good, fast arm. He showed some composure. I really liked what I saw.”
BRIEFLY
The Texas Rangers claimed pitcher Drew Strotman off waivers. Strotman was part of the return from the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade for designated hitter Nelson Cruz, along with starting pitcher Joe Ryan.
UFC superstar Conor McGregor shows off his height and weight in video where he lets out a battle cry and boasts he’s ‘the most powerful Twitter has ever seen’
Conor McGregor showed off his massive muscles and jaw-dropping physique in a terrifying clip uploaded to his social media.
The UFC star is currently in the Dominican Republic filming a remake of the 1980s classic Road House alongside Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play a former UFC fighter.
Although it is currently unknown who will play McGregor in his acting debut, it has been confirmed that he will be an original character and that the charismatic Irishman will not be playing himself.
Despite 12-hour days on set, McGregor has made sure to maintain the relentless workout routine that has helped him go from strength to strength in recent months.
After his last gym session, the 34-year-old flaunted his bulky physique which he previously boasted was “190 pounds of granite”, but this new footage suggests he’s even bigger than that at this point.
In an early Instagram clip, he donned a pair of black joggers but nothing else as he flexed and shouted at the camera.
He later posted the clip to Twitter with the caption, “The most powerful Twitter ever.”
McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a catastrophic leg injury at UFC 264. The former two-weight UFC champion fractured his tibia and fibula in July 2021 and was dismissed since.
It was hoped he would return this year, but a member of his team recently revealed that McGregor will not be competing in 2022 and will instead be making his highly anticipated return next year.
After making a name for himself at 145 pounds, “Mystic Mac” has piled on the pounds in recent years, especially during his injury time.
However, not an athlete who eats his feelings, McGregor deliberately inflates himself in order to try and make history by winning a third UFC welterweight belt.
The MMA icon has previously said when he returns it will be at 170lbs and he has set his sights on an immediate title shot against Kamaru Usman who until recently topped the division.
Leon Edwards shocked the world last month by knocking out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and the pair are set to seek revenge for the title in the first quarter of 2023.
This means a shot at the belt is not an option for McGregor, although that was never really an option due to the fact that he has lost consecutive fights, only has one only victory since 2016 and that he is not classified in the weight class. .
BroadwaySF unveils a vibrant new mural to commemorate ‘Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy’
SAN FRANCISCO– Located on the Hyde Street side of the Orpheum Theatre, visitors and passers-by stop to marvel at a vibrant new mural that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom and love.
Tenderloin-based multidisciplinary artist Diego Gómez collaborated with BroadwaySF to design and paint the mural honoring the 10 Tony Award-winning “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”.
Gómez’s work is tied to the four bohemian ideals of Paris, the 2001 “Lady Marmalade” sequence from Baz Luhrman’s film, and modern elements unique to San Francisco in his new creation.
The once heavily tagged building has been transformed with bright colors, diverse representation and graffiti to match the energy of downtown.
The timely mural welcomes guests to the Orpheum Theater, where they watch ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical,’ on view until November 6, 2022.
With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh’s choreography, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical, it’s a state of mind.
For more information, go here.
Ravens OLB Steven Means suffers season-ending Achilles tendon injury; ILB Josh Ross placed on injured reserve | NOTES
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Means, 32, was carted off the field early in the second quarter after a carry by Miami running back Raheem Mostert. It was his only play of the game.
“Great guy,” Harbaugh said of Means, who had two tackles in Week 1. “We appreciate him very much.”
Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer an Achilles injury over the past two months. Vince Biegel, an offseason addition who’d impressed in training camp and likely would’ve made the 53-man roster, was lost for the year during an early-August practice.
Means’ injury leaves the Ravens with just two healthy outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. Practice squad outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell was released Monday, leaving rookie Jeremiah Moon as the only other player at the position available for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison has also lined up along the edge.
Along with Means, the Ravens placed inside linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve Monday, meaning he’ll miss at least the team’s next four games. Ross, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, suffered a foot injury Sunday and can return in Week 7.
Ross hasn’t played a defensive snap for the Ravens but has been among the team’s leaders in special teams snaps, playing 18 in both Week 1 and Week 2.
Extra points
- Harbaugh said cornerback Marcus Peters was on “a bit of a pitch count” in Sunday’s 42-38 loss to Miami. In his first game since tearing his ACL last preseason, Peters played 44 defensive snaps (62% total). “He was good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a play or two he’s going to want back, for sure. He’s kind of feeling the speed of the game a little bit, I think. He’s going to look at that and go, ‘OK, I’ve got to keep taking the next step forward.’ But he’s a veteran player. He’s one of the most talented corners in the league. He certainly has been. And so just keep working him back into that form, and I’m excited that he’s back out there playing.”
- Harbaugh said there’s a “good chance” that the Ravens’ secondary has better health Sunday in New England. Brandon Stephens missed Sunday’s loss with a quadriceps injury, and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey was limited by a groin injury. Rookie Damarion “Pepe” Williams also left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but Harbaugh indicated that Means’ injury was the only significant setback from Week 2.
- Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains “week-to-week,” Harbaugh said. Dobbins, who missed all of last season with a significant knee injury, was a full participant in practice last week but was inactive for the second straight week. “When he’s ready, he’ll be out there,” Harbaugh said.
- Tight end Nick Boyle, who missed practice time in Week 1 with an ankle injury, is “close to 100% right now,” Harbaugh said. Boyle was inactive for the second straight game Sunday. “There’s a good chance he’ll be out there this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just have to see. We’ve got some guys who are doing well. Josh Oliver’s been playing pretty darn good. So it just has to do with the right formula right now.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Joe Flacco’s back-to-back 300-yard games show glimpse of efficient offense, first Jets QB to reach feat since 2006
It’s been seven seasons since the New York Jets had a top 10 offense in the league.
During the first two weeks of the season, Gang Green has shown it has the potential to do so in 2022.
Although it’s a small sample size, the Jets currently rank ninth in the NFL in total offense, averaging 391 yards per game. In the thrilling 31-30 victory over the Browns Sunday, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who is starting for Zach Wilson due to injury, did something no other player has done in 16 years.
Flacco is the first Jets quarterback to pass for over 300 yards in back-to-back games. The last Jets quarterback to do so was Chad Pennington in 2006.
So what will it take to get this type of offensive performance consistently?
“Sustaining,” Jets left tackle George Fant said. “We started out really good and we had our highs and lows. But that’s the ebbs and flow of the game.
“They’re going to make some plays, those guys get paid too. They’re going to make plays here and there. Just being able to sustain that and keep throwing punches and not really worried about what happened, just the next play.
“We will go back and clean everything up later. Once we get to the point where we are putting everything together and everybody is hitting on all cylinders, I think that’s the next step for us.”
The Jets offense struggled to put points on the board in their 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens Week 1. Flacco threw the team’s lone touchdown to Tyler Conklin with 1:04 left in the game. What a difference one week makes, as they looked like a completely different unit against the Browns.
In just the first half, the Jets scored 14 points and racked up 178 yards of total offense. But Gang Green’s offense exploded in the fourth quarter thanks to Flacco and rookie Garrett Wilson, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
By the time the clock hit all zeros, the Jets not only came back from down 13 with 1:55 left to defeat the Browns, but their offense put up 402 yards and converted 8 of 15 third down attempts.
“Day by day, earn your moments, go to bed better than when you woke up,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “If you have that mindset, you trust the result on Sunday is going to be what you want.
“It is a discipline, that consistency and trying to get used to playing with that consistency is always a difficult thing. I think we have the right guys and the right mindset to continue to build on it.
“We just have to go show it to ourselves again that we can stack up multiple days and win in multiple weeks.”
It remains to be seen if the Jets offense can consistently put up points. Their next opportunity to do so will be against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has gotten off to an unexpected start.
After representing the AFC in last year’s Super Bowl, the Bengals lost their first two games of the season to the Steelers and the Cowboys, who are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Cincinnati’s defense isn’t the leading cause of its slow start to the season. The team is currently seventh in yards allowed (302). Conklin said it’s up to the Jets to turn the page and try to duplicate this performance against the Bengals.
“Attention to details every single week,” Conklin said. “It’s a hard league to win in.
“It’s a great feeling to get a win this week, but it’s a new week and we have to go back to the drawing board and hone in on the little things. Just keep getting better because when we get a win, you do so many things on the field, but there are also so many little things that need to be fixed.
“I think every week, we can build on the good things and get better at the things we need to get better at and the sky’s the limit for this offense.”
DEFENSE LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK NEXT WEEK
As good as the Jets offense was against the Browns, their defense was below par.
Cleveland gained 405 yards against Gang Green’s defense, including 87 yards and three touchdowns from running back Nick Chubb. Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper also recorded nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Now the Jets will face the task of slowing down the three-headed attack of quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase this week.
“Great quarterback, great skill positions,” defensive end John Franklin-Myers said about the Bengals offense. “They put a lot of money in the offensive line this year.
“They’re struggling now, but we know what they’re capable of and everyone knows what they’re capable of. Just a great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward.”
