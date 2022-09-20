Blinken hosts AE ministers from Armenia and Azerbaijan in bid to boost peace

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile ceasefire between the countries. ex-Soviets and their rivals following the biggest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years.

Blinken brought together Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly. It was the first face-to-face meeting of foreign ministers since two days of shelling last week by both sides, killing more than 200 soldiers.

Only Blinken spoke at the start of the meeting, in which the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations sat darkly on opposite sides, separated by US officials.

“We are encouraged that the fighting has stopped and there has been no” resumption of bombardment, said Blinken, who has spoken several times with the leaders of the two countries.

“Strong and enduring diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone,” he said. “There is a path to lasting peace that resolves differences.”

The meeting came just a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Armenia and condemned the Azeri attacks, prompting complaints from Baku.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting, Bayramov said his country was “satisfied with the level of relations” with the United States and said his direct talks with Mirzoyan were not unusual.

“We are always open for meetings,” he said.

The two Caucasian countries are locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region located in Azerbaijan but which has long been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

In a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed large swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,700 people died in these fights.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for launching the bombings last week.

