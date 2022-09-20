Broadwaysf Unveils A Vibrant New Mural To Commemorate 'Moulin Rouge! Musical Comedy'

There is never a dull moment in the cryptoverse. Blockchain, DeFi and web3 technologies continue to evolve rapidly in a world of wild extremes. How extreme? Consider these two examples.

The Terra ecosystem vanishes in a multi-billion dollar crash-and-burn as traditional investment firm Andreessen Horowitz closes a $4.5 billion crypto mega-fund. Then you have the ongoing crypto regulatory tussle in the context of the Coinbase insider lawsuit.

That’s a lot to follow and digest, and that’s why we asked some of our editorial staff, Lucas Matney, Jacquelyn Melinek and Anita Ramaswamy – who eat, sleep and dream all things crypto – to weigh and share their ideas and perspectives. They are also the brains behind the programming of TC Sessions: Crypto and the hosts of TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast.

What are your top priorities or goals when developing the lineup for the first TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto event?

Anita Ramaswamy: I strive to ensure that our list of speakers and the topics we develop are representative of the diversity of opinions and backgrounds present in the web3 community.

Lucas Matney: I spend much of my time crafting a program that ensures we do justice to the unprecedented excitement surrounding this industry while providing the less glamorous context about the risks inherent in pushing more consumers towards products that promote speculative investment.

Jacquelyn Melinek: I hope to create a program that delves into the intricacies of the industry while making content easily accessible to those curious about crypto, while having experts in the space highlight and comment on the risks associated with crypto. ‘industry.

Speaking of the name of the event, will we hear about more than “crypto”?

ML: You bet. While cryptocurrency adoption continues to be the industry’s high-level goal, the space has become much less monolithic over the past two years, with founders advancing new blockchain technologies to organize and managing online communities and encouraging the early adoption of new products on the web.

JM: There is a deeper level in the crypto industry than just “crypto”. Attendees will be able to listen to discussions on a range of topics that benefit or flow from it, but also create their own path with technology. Crypto is the center of the industry, but is not the ultimate talking term.

AR: Absolutely – a lot of people use the word “crypto” as a synonym for anything related to blockchain technology, although it mostly captures the financial applications/tokens themselves. These are important, but we’ll also talk about the impact of blockchain technology and the ideas shaping it on founders, creators, and ordinary internet users who may not be as deeply immersed in the web3 space. Cryptocurrency itself is at the heart of most Web3 projects, but I would consider this a broader Web3 event.

What makes 2022 a particularly exciting year to host our first crypto event?

JM: This year has been nothing short of turbulent – I mean both in a good and a bad way – and a lot of people want answers regarding this volatility. Even by the time the event takes place, the crypto industry may look very different from when we started planning for it. We may need to adapt our discussions to the current landscape, but that’s kind of the “beauty” of this industry. It is ever-changing and appropriate that we host an event during one of the “winters of crypto” as we need to deliver content and talks even when things don’t go as planned. Hosting an event this year shows that we are here to provide discussion during good times and bad.

AR: Regardless of recent “crypto winter” talk, I believe the past two years have marked an important inflection point in the arc of crypto history. Market conditions can (and likely will) fluctuate, and we’ll dig a lot into them at the event, but the last two years have seen a huge influx of people dipping their toes into crypto for the first time. That’s why 2022 is a great time to reframe some of the discussions we’ve had within the crypto community with a broader perspective and an eye to the future.

ML: Crypto may be in a recession right now, but it is during these times that players looking for a quick win leave the industry and the industry rationalizes. Holding this event in 2022 promises those looking to stick around to hear from longtime influencers about their successes and how they survived winters past.

Regarding your own background, how did you become interested in writing about the crypto, NFT, blockchain, and web3 communities?

ML: Much of my initial interest had to do with developer fervor around the space that felt distinct from financial speculation. The close connection between technologists in the NFT community and emerging digital artists – who have never had an effective way to monetize their work – inspired me early on to explore the sector further and dig into communities working on things that had never been done before. . It’s been a wild ride since – it’s all 24/7 on Twitter.

AR: I credit a cousin of mine, who is now a commodity trader, with sparking my initial interest in blockchain – I will never forget visiting his family while I was still in college and listening to him explain things like decentralization and hashrates to me in the context of bitcoin. It sounds corny, but as a student of political science, I was fascinated trying to understand the ideology behind it. And as a former investment banker turned business journalist, I’ve spent much of the pandemic following huge, bureaucratic financial institutions as they slowly warmed to the idea of ​​crypto, often due to customer demand.

JM: I had a personal interest in crypto before I covered the industry full time, but I never dived too deep. Little did I know, the space is so much bigger than I originally thought. Once I started reporting on it, I found that many of the “good” players in the industry were innovative – if a little brave – and determined to succeed regardless of the obstacles that came their way. were thrown at them. That, to me, was inspiring. My interest also stems from my love for learning. Even though I’ve covered an array of crypto topics, I’m still learning something new almost every day. This industry keeps me curious and always on my toes.

Finally, beyond the obvious reason that it’s an awesome city, why organize this event in Miami?

JM: Miami has become one of the leaders representing the crypto industry and has a vibrant community of builders, developers, and retail and institutional investors.

AR: Miami has always been one of the most global cities in the United States, with a vibrant immigrant community. Now, the city has become somewhat synonymous with crypto, with major investment firms and startups in the space settling in to call Miami home. As a Miami-born New York resident, it has been fascinating to see what a marked impact the influx of crypto talent to Miami has had on my friends and family who still live there and on my peers in New York, many of whom have moved. in Miami temporarily or permanently.

ML: Just as crypto has been the smash hit of the tech market rally over the past few years, Miami has become the poster child for a brand new tech hub in an outflow fueled by a pandemic of young workers in the Bay Area technology. People have a lot of opinions about the city, but no one is arguing that Miami lacks passion or intensity — things I’m particularly excited for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto to tap into.

