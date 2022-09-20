News
Broncos receive good news on injuries to receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Pat Surtain II
There were two huge collective sighs of relief on Monday in Dove Valley.
Receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Pat Surtain II, both out in the first half with injuries on Sunday against the Texans, will soon be back. Jeudy suffered a rib injury but X-rays came back negative, according to a league source, while Surtain’s shoulder injury is not serious.
Both players are being considered day-to-day and will be assessed this week ahead of the Broncos’ Week 3 home game against the 49ers.
With these predictions, the Broncos don’t have to worry about sidelining two of their best players for an extended period. Safety and defensive captain Justin Simmons is already on the injured list with a quad injury.
Jeudy’s injury was initially called a shoulder injury by the team, but after the 16-9 win over the Texans, head coach Nathaniel Hackett corrected it to a rib injury.
The receiver had a catch for 11 yards on three targets at the time of his injury, which occurred in the sixth minute of the first quarter. On that trick play, Javonte Williams took the field from Russell Wilson, then threw a back pitch to Wilson. The quarterback targeted Jeudy on a 15-yard drive to the right sideline, where Jeudy was on men’s coverage with cornerback Steven Nelson.
Nelson made the pass to Jeudy, then rammed the receiver’s right shoulder into the ground. Jeudy immediately began writhing in pain on the floor and, after a quick trip to the touchline medical tent, headed for the locker room.
After a disappointing 2021 in which Jeudy had no touchdowns, he got off to a fast start in Week 1 with four catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Seahawks.
Jeudy also got off to a good start last year with six catches for 72 yards in a win over the Giants, but suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter of that game and had to be ejected from the field. He missed the next six games, returning in Week 8, but his season-high was 77 yards in one game and he never found a steady pace.
Surtain was replaced by Damarri Mathis at 9:10 in the second quarter. In the previous game, Surtain was blocked in the field by Texans wide receiver Chris Conley, so it’s unclear exactly how the sophomore pro was injured. His injury adds to secondary depth issues early in the season, with Simmons being sidelined for at least three more weeks.
After Surtain left the field, the Texans targeted Mathis on two of the next four plays, and quarterback Davis Mills continued to push through in the second half. But Mathis held on. Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick finished the game with five tackles and a pass breakup.
This story will be updated.
News
Gareth Bale and co face key Nations League clash in World Cup warm-up – kick-off time, team news, how to follow
Wales will face Belgium in the Nations League this week as they continue their preparations for the World Cup.
Robert Page’s men are eager to impress at this winter’s showpiece tournament but have just two games to polish their tactics before they travel to Qatar.
Wales will face Belgium and then Poland in the Nations League during the current international break.
The Dragons are bottom of Group A4 and have yet to win. They will need two big performances this week to avoid being relegated from the top groups.
But they face a huge task on their trip to Brussels with Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world and among the favorites for glory this winter.
Belgium v Wales: talkSPORT coverage
This meeting of Group A4 of the League of Nations will take place on Thursday 22 September.
It takes place at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and will start at 7.45pm UK time.
talkSPORT coverage will begin at 7pm with Hugh Woozencroft while commentary will come from Nigel Adderley and former Wales striker Dean Saunders.
talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog for all the action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Neville hails ‘class act’ Rooney for handling alleged racist incident in MLS
hero
‘Incredible’ Wilkins gave the Chelsea vs Barcelona actor a ticket in a ‘heartbreaking’ gesture
starlet
Arsenal wonderkid smashes Premier League record once held by Liverpool starlet
Finished
‘It’s a real boon for Brighton,’ talkSPORT said, as confirmed by De Zerbi’s appointment
DANCE
Jesus celebrates Arsenal goal with tribute to Vinicius Jr after ‘racist comment’
ANSWER
Brentford manager Thomas Frank compared to Mike Bassett after loss to Arsenal
Belgium v Wales: Team News
Belgium team
- Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels
- Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Zeno Debast, Jason Denayer, Wout Faes, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Alexis Saelemaekers
- Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel
- Attackers: Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Dodi Lukebakio, Dries Mertens, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard
Wales team
- Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King
- Defenders: Neco Williams, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Connor Roberts
- Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill, Jonny Williams, Matthew Smith
- Forwards: Wes Burns, Dan James, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Luke Harris, Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson, Rabbi Matondo, Tyler Roberts
Belgium vs Wales: what was said?
Gareth Bale is at risk of missing Wales’ Nations League game in Belgium, despite plans for a transatlantic dash to join the team.
Boss Page said: “We haven’t gone into specifics yet, but all we know is that it will be affected.
“He’s not going to land until Tuesday and we have to get him from Heathrow.
“There will be a lot of planning in terms of, ‘Is he going to be ready for the first game against Belgium?’
“Otherwise, obviously, we might have to leave him for the game against Poland.
“But his safety and health is the most important thing, so we will have to deal with that.
“We want him in perfect condition, we don’t want him to be tired before games and run the risk of injury.”
Belgium v Wales: The facts of the match
- In their last 13 away games, Wales have either kept a clean sheet (six times) or conceded at least twice (seven times), scoring 18 goals.
- Belgium are the top scorer in the UEFA Nations League with 37 goals, scoring in every game. The Belgians have also netted 23 goals, with the 60 goals in their games being the most of any nation.
- Wales have lost three of their last five matches (W1 D1), losing 3-2 to the Netherlands last time out. They haven’t lost consecutive games since June 2021 in the Euro final against Italy and Denmark.
- Belgium have won four of their last 10 matches (D3 L3), having won eight of their previous 10 (D1 L1). Their previous three losses prior to this run have come on a 38-game streak.
- Since beating Belgium 3-1 at EURO 2016, Wales have been winless in three games against Belgium (D2 L1).
- Belgium have never lost a home game to Wales in seven previous home encounters (W4 D3), winning 3-1 in the last match at Den Dreef in March 2021.
- Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi has been involved in five goals in his last six appearances for Belgium (3 goals, 2 assists), including an assist against Wales in June.
- Brennan Johnson has scored in his last two appearances for Wales – his first two goals for the Welsh – despite not finishing on the winning side (D1 L1).
Sports
News
How to get a student loan refund if you paid during the COVID-19 pandemic
When President Biden announced in August a plan to cancel student loan debtmany borrowers who continued to make payments during the pandemic wondered if they had made the right choice.
Borrowers who paid off their debt during a pandemic freeze that began in March 2020 can indeed get a refund and then apply for forgiveness. But the process for doing so has not always been clear. If you think you’re eligible, here’s what you need to know:
Who is entitled to a refund?
Borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020 can get a refund, according to the Department of Education.
For some people, this reimbursement will be automatic. You can get a refund without asking if your payments have brought your loan balance below the maximum debt relief amount: $10,000 for all borrowers and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers can check their balance on their studentaid.gov account.
For example, if a borrower paid $100 per month for 10 months of the pandemic and their balance is now $8,000, that $1,000 will be automatically repaid. Then they can request cancellation of the rest of their debt.
But if a borrower has paid throughout the pandemic and still owes $14,000, they won’t get an automatic refund. They can, however, request the cancellation of $10,000 of this debt.
Another group of people who need to request a refund are those who have fully paid off their loan balance during the pandemic. If this is you, you are eligible for loan forgiveness, but you will need to request a refund before seeking debt relief. Borrowers must confirm their eligibility for the loan forgiveness program before requesting a refund.
For example, if a borrower had $5,000 in debt at the start of the pandemic and paid it all back during the freeze, but qualifies for a forgiveness of up to $10,000, they would request a repayment of $5,000. $, then request the cancellation of his debt. .
“Borrowers who have repaid their loan during the break will need to request a refund first and then request cancellation,” an Education Department spokesperson said.
Reimbursement is not available for private student loans.
Eligible federal student loans:
- Direct loans (defaulted and non-defaulted)
- Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFEL) loans held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)
- Federal Perkins loans held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)
- Defaulted FFEL program loans not held by ED
- Defaulted HEAL Loans
If you’re not sure what loan you have, visit your dashboard on studentaid.gov and look for the “my loan officers” section. If you can’t access your dashboard, you can call the federal student aid office at 1-800-433-3243 to request loan service information.
How can I request a refund?
Borrowers who want to repay a specific amount can request it by calling their loan service provider. At this time, refunds are only made over the phone and not through a website or email.
When the Biden administration announced the pardon, loan managers found themselves inundated with calls. But many borrowers now say they don’t wait long when they call.
“I was on hold for about five minutes,” said Megan McParland, from New Jersey, who graduated in 2018 and made multiple payments during the payment freeze.
McParland requested a refund the first week of September. At first, she felt the service agent was trying to talk her out of making the request. But after confirming she wanted to continue, she was told she would see her refund in about a month.
Sierra Tibbs, a 47-year-old resident of Casselberry, Florida, had a similar experience. The entire phone call with her loan officer lasted about 20 minutes.
Tibbs requested a refund after seeing a video online advising her that she could get the money she paid back during the pandemic.
If you are unsure who is servicing your loan or if the officer has changed during the pandemic, visit your student aid account dashboard and scroll to “my loan officers” or call 1-800-433-3243.
Before you call your loan provider to request your refund, you need to know your account number and the amount you want to repay.
Loan Officer Phone Numbers:
How will repayment work and when will my loans be cancelled?
When you request a refund, the amount you paid during the payment freeze will be added to your student loan balance, said Katherine Welbeck, civil rights counsel for the Student Borrower Protection Center.
This amount is still eligible for cancellation and can be eliminated after requesting a rebate.
You are eligible for debt relief if you had an annual federal income of less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 if you are married or head of household in 2020 or 2021. Application should open in early October and you can apply until December 31. , 2023.
It is unclear when borrowers will see debt relief. So far, the plan only mentions that borrowers will be notified by their loan officer when their debt is cancelled. It’s also possible the pardon could be delayed if the Biden administration faces legal challenges.
Laura Baum, a 30-year-old Chicago resident, paid $5,000 during the payment freeze for her remaining debt of $15,000. She is eligible for the $20,000 waiver since she was a Pell grant recipient when she was an undergraduate student. In early September, Baum called his loan manager and requested a refund.
But due to the uncertainty, she plans to save that money until the Ministry of Education confirms that her debt has been forgiven.
“I’m going to hold onto this refund until I see absolutely $0 in my student loans,” Baum said.
What is the deadline to apply?
The deadline to request a refund is December 31, 2023. However, Welbeck recommends that you request a refund before requesting debt forgiveness.
“If you make a request first, you can process the refund to get your money back, and then that balance in your account is canceled,” she said.
The loan forgiveness application process should take four to six weeks.
The Ministry of Education offers a subscription page where you can sign up to be notified when the application is opened.
How much can I be reimbursed?
According to the Ministry of Education, you can get a refund of the full amount you paid during the payment freeze. However, you can choose a lower amount.
You can choose this option if, during the pandemic, you have paid enough so that your debt is less than the maximum forgiveness amount. You could get a partial refund and then request cancellation of your remaining debt.
Let’s say you had $15,000 in outstanding debt when the payment freeze started and you’ve since paid $8,000, but are eligible for $10,000 in debt relief. You might decide to request a refund of just $3,000. Then your debt balance will be exactly $10,000 and you can apply for maximum loan forgiveness.
When will I receive my refund?
Borrowers should expect to receive their refund 6 to 12 weeks after applying, according to the Ministry of Education. But you might want to check with your loan officer.
McParland’s loan officer told her she should see her amount refunded in 30-45 business days, but Baum was told it would take 60-70 business days to see her money in her bank account.
Is the refund taxable income?
It is not yet clear whether the money refunded will be considered taxable income. Welbeck recommends borrowers check with financial advisors in their own state.
Some states, like Indiana, have already said they will provide debt relief for people whose student loans have been forgiven. Policies vary from state to state.
Does the refund affect my credit rating?
Because the Department of Education has yet to announce how cancellation or refunds will be reported to credit bureaus, it’s still unclear whether these amounts will affect borrowers’ credit scores, Welbeck said. .
Do I have to start paying again when the payment freeze ends?
The pandemic payment freeze is set to end on December 31. If you haven’t seen debt relief by then, you still need to start making payments. Welbeck recommends borrowers enroll in income-driven repayment plans before the payment freeze ends.
Income-driven repayment plans allow you to set an affordable payment amount based on income and family size. You can find more information about the four types of income-based repayment plans here.
News
Amazon and Pfizer among companies pledging to hire 20,000 refugees
NEW YORK—Major U.S. companies will pledge to hire more than 20,000 refugees over the next three years, a number that refugee advocates say will help integrate the wave of Afghans and Ukrainians who arrived the year last.
The hiring pledges are set to be announced later today at an event hosted by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, which urges companies to hire refugees. The group said the pledges reflect a growing awareness by American companies that hiring refugees benefits their business. He said research shows that consumers value ethical behavior and that refugees make for more loyal employees.
News
Dolphins sign former Jets offensive lineman to practice squad; Miami’s comeback by the numbers
The Dolphins signed offensive lineman Brandon Shell to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad Monday.
Shell’s signing, which was reported by ESPN as an expectation last week, adds an offensive line option to help shore up starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) being placed on the short-term injured reserve list last week. Jackson must miss at least four games, starting with Sunday’s 42-38 victory at Baltimore.
Shell, 30, has 61 career starts, and one playoff start, in more than six seasons with Seattle (2020-21) and the New York Jets (2016-19). Shell was a fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2016 out of South Carolina.
Greg Little started at right tackle and performed well Sunday against the Ravens.
The Dolphins’ starting offensive line, which entered the Baltimore game with Jackson sidelined and left tackle Terron Armstead questionable with a toe injury, stayed intact for all 71 plays at Baltimore with center Connor Williams at center, Liam Eichenberg at left guard and Robert Hunt at right guard.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was only sacked once during his career-best day at Baltimore, and the Dolphins had a respectable 86 yards rushing on 18 carries (4.8 yards per carry).
Playing time
Among the notable numbers for the Dolphins’ snap count at Baltimore, tight end Mike Gesicki had 44 snaps (62%), most among tight ends, followed by Durham Smythe’s 35 snaps (49%) and Tanner Conner (one snap; was listed at wide receiver). Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) and Hunter Long (illness) were inactive.
Running backs Raheem Mostert (39 snaps) and Chase Edmonds (36) were about equal in snaps while full back Alec Ingold had 25 snaps (35%), which shows
Defensively, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jerome Baker were the only ones to play all 59 snaps. Cornerback Xavien Howard played 52 snaps (88%) while cornerbacks Nik Needham (26 snaps, 44%), Kader Kohou (25 snaps, 42%) and Keion Crossen (20, 34%) all got a good amount of playing time.
On special teams linebacker Duke Riley (24 snaps, 80%) and defensive back Justin Bethel (24 snaps, 80$) led the way followed by cornerback Elijah Campbell (22 snaps, 73%), wide receiver Trent Sherfield (18 snaps, 60%), Crossen (17 snaps, 57%), linebackers Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel (17 snaps, 57%), Smythe (16 snaps, 53%) and Conner (15 snaps, 50%).
Quick look at showdown ahead
Buffalo, which visits Hard Rock Stadium next week, hosts Tennessee on Monday Night Football, which means the Bills come to South Florida on a short week for what could be a hot, humid 1 p.m. kickoff.
Buffalo, however, has beaten the Dolphins seven consecutive games.
Tua nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week award
Dolphins fans can vote for Tagovailoa (36 of 50, 469 yards passing, six touchdowns, 124.1 passer rating), who is among the nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award.
Other nominees are Detroit quarterback Jared Goff (20 of 34, 256 yards, four touchdowns, 121.7 passer rating) in the Lions’ 36-27 win over Washington, and New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (26 of 44 for 307 yards, four touchdowns, 110.7 passer rating) in a 31-30 victory over Cleveland.
Voting is open through 3 p.m. Wednesday at NFL.com/FedEx or via Twitter (@NFL) published polls or on the NFL app.
Dolphins’ defense
Speaking of Buffalo, they pack a high-powered offense and the Dolphins’ defense had a shaky performance until the fourth quarter, when it made some key stops, none bigger than the one-yard loss to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fourth and one at the Dolphins’ 40-yard line.
“We played four quarters of football, especially in that second half,” said Howard, who was burned badly on a 75-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. “We made adjustments and made plays.”
The Ravens totaled 473 yards and 8.8 yards per play. But Baltimore only managed three points in the fourth quarter.
Where it ranks
The Dolphins trailed, 28-7, at halftime Sunday at Baltimore, and 35-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Sunday’s comeback victory ties for the second-largest comeback in franchise history behind a 24-point comeback in a 34-27 victory over New England on Dec. 15, 1974 in the season finale at the Orange Bowl. In that game the Dolphins trailed, 24-0, in the second quarter, 24-17 at halftime, and were tied at 24 entering the fourth quarter.
Sunday’s comeback is tied with a 21-point comeback 24-23 victory at Buffalo on Dec. 4, 2005. The Dolphins trailed, 21-0, after the first quarter, 21-3 at halftime, and 23-3 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 21 points in the final 11:40.
An amazing ‘first’
The Dolphins, according to NFL Research, are the first team in league history to have a player with at least 400 passing yards and at least five passing touchdowns in the same game two receivers had at least 170 receiving yards and at least two touchdown receptions.
Tagovailoa ended with 469 yards passing and six touchdowns while wide receivers Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 190 yards, two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (11 receptions, 171 yards, two touchdowns) filled out the never-seen accomplishment.
By the numbers
2 – Tagovailoa is the second-youngest quarterback since 1950 to pass for 450 yards and six touchdowns behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes;
4 – Tagovailoa’s four fourth-quarter touchdown passes are a franchise record for touchdown passes in a quarter;
13 – Tagovailoa’s number of completed passes in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa was 13 of 17 for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter for and a 154.2 passer rating (158.3 is perfect);
28 – Most points the Dolphins have ever scored in a fourth quarter, tied for most points in a quarter in franchise history (28-point second quarter vs. Boston Patriots on Dec. 17, 1967);
142 – Hill had five receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the most receiving yards in a fourth quarter in the NFL since the Dolphins’ Albert Wilson had 150 in the fourth quarter against Chicago on Oct. 14, 2018;
199 – Tagovailoa’s fourth-quarter passing yards, the most by a Dolphins quarterback in the fourth quarter since Joey Harrington passed for 227 yards on Oct. 22, 2006 vs. Green Bay;
233 – Yards of offense the Dolphins had in Sunday’s fourth quarter.
News
Hyperlocal apps carve out a space for themselves
The world has changed over the past decade in terms of doing business, but trust and relationships still form the basis of most business transactions, this is especially true for retail in India. Local providers not only provide a personalized experience for customers, but also value for money options.
A majority of customers still rely on the neighborhood retailer for the reliable service provided by the familiar store owners and of course because of the availability of local products as well as the quality of the products. With government pressure to support smaller retailers, this trend is here to stay.
Innovation thrives in times of crisis and enables entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo of existing services. When e-commerce website deliveries were delayed during the COVID pandemic, it was the local supplier next door that came to the rescue. Every major retail network has been tested in these difficult times, but what really helped was the neighborhood store that was always on hand to provide the essentials for its customers.
As people’s lives become increasingly busy, there is a need for on-demand services, but achieving the last mile that also supports the specific needs of its consumers is still a dream. This is why hyper-local platforms like Qaddoo are becoming increasingly popular.
Qaddoo is a mobile-based hyper-local social commerce platform based in Gurugram, Haryana and is available in hundreds of cities in India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which caters to residents and vendors premises by creating an opportunity for the two to connect with each other. Tens of thousands of people are already on Qaddoo.
One of the main features of the app is that it can respond to people’s quick requests by providing access to the nearest available supply by streamlining the process. Whether you want to order groceries, order food from your favorite local restaurant or Tiffin home services, or buy anything from vegetables to home furnishings, it’s all available at the click of a button. . What you can find on Qaddoo is limited to your imagination.
It was difficult to involve local suppliers. In some cases, convenience stores are still run by older family members who are reluctant to change and don’t understand this shift to technology, while in other cases there are people who know it’s the way forward for them and they need to make their presence digital in order to make more sales.
One of the ways Qaddoo was able to provide a solution to this is that the process of signing up on the app and creating your store is very convenient. There are no membership fees and an automatic catalog is created as customers place orders with the store. The user interface is so simple that even someone with limited tech knowledge can register by following simple steps.
When someone searches for products “near me”, it indicates a change in the buying pattern of consumers. Customers can easily see the stores carrying that item, with their deals, ratings, and delivery services, and can decide which store to order it from. People are increasingly looking for products or nearby stores because they have the ability to order from the same trustworthy stores they have been buying from for decades.
Indian government recently introduced ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), like UPI, it envisioned a standardized set of e-commerce protocols which will provide a platform for all kinds of application/service providers to give small retailers effective tools to compete with giants like Flipkart and Amazon. ONDC will allow various businesses to create platforms of buyers and sellers with the same set of e-commerce rules so that Kirana stores and other upcoming businesses can get a platform to easily register and sell their online products. Even though the project is in its nascent stage, if implemented correctly, it has the potential to be a disruptor in the industry. At Qaddoo, we have extensive experience in e-commerce and have already worked on many of these features. Now, with Qaddoo’s integration with ONDC, these features will not only be available to its native users, but will be effectively shared among all users who join this standardized platform initiative.
The priority for Qaddoo is to provide the same personalized service to customers that they get from their local suppliers. Even though this is an online business, the importance of being able to connect organically is paramount. Qaddoo offers users the opportunity to share their views on the market and exchange suggestions.
It also allows store owners to connect with their customers and self-market their business to nearby users by posting videos and images and creating offers and rewards. Qaddoo also allows users to post comments and messages to share their experiences of local businesses and gives users the ability to create communities of like-minded people for social discussion and shopping.
First post: 09 Sep 2022, 00:29 STI
News
AP PHOTOS: A family’s grief on display at queen’s funeral
LONDON (AP) — A son’s wistful gaze at his mother’s coffin. A grandson’s sad glance on the steps of Westminster Abbey. A woman holding a flag in Hyde Park with the image of her beloved queen.
Britain and the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, with a state funeral drawing leaders and royalty from around the globe. They honored a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an era for the United Kingdom.
Britain’s first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle.
But the royal family’s grief also was on display.
The coffin was followed into Westminster Abbey by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William, and his 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.
The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence across the land. The congregation then sang the national anthem, “God Save the King.”
Later, at a committal service, her coffin was lowered into the royal vault as a weary and emotional king watched with the rest of the mourners.
