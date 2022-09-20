Canelo Alvarez explains why he doesn’t pay attention to his favorite tag ahead of trilogy fight with big underdog Gennady Golovkin

Saul Canelo Alvarez says he doesn’t care what bettors are saying ahead of his third fight with Gennady Golovkin.

The bitter rivals shared the ring in 2017 for the first time in a hugely entertaining and competitive 12-round bout that ended in a tight draw that many believe robbed the Golovkin of a well-deserved victory.

Melina Pizano/Matchroom Canelo and GGG will meet again on Saturday evening

The following year, Canelo won a narrow majority decision in their rematch, but GGG still insisted he had won both fights and now would have his chance for revenge.

However, at 40, Golovkin is a huge 4-1 underdog against the man who, despite losing to Dmitry Bivol last time out, still holds the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at super middleweight.

Alvarez is 1/6 to return to the win column at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, but he refuses to think about it after overcoming the odds against Golovkin twice before.

“I don’t care,” Canelo told DAZN when the conversation turned to his favorite tag.

“I don’t care about that because when I’ve fought him the last two fights, I’m not the favorite and I’m winning.

“So I don’t pay too much attention to that.”

Getty Canelo is the only man to beat GGG during his professional boxing career

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom The Mexican wants to end his rivalry with GGG in a big way

Canelo insists his goal is a knockout victory over Golovkin, renowned for having one of the best chins in boxing history.

“I like the pressure, that’s where I work best. I’m preparing for 12 rounds but if the knockout comes… I’m looking for it,” he added.

The 32-year-old will have his work cut out trying to stop Golovkin who has never been knocked down or otherwise stopped in a total of 394 fights, 44 as a professional and 350 as an amateur.

However, Canelo is one of the greatest pound-for-pound punchers in boxing right now and has recently shown just how powerful he is in fights with Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith and Sergey Kovalev.