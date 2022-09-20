News
Deep Dive with Perk: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde talk Miami Dolphins
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers discussed if Tua’s Dan Marino-like performance in Sunday’s thrilling win at Baltimore finally silenced his doubters. They also looked ahead to Sunday’s big game against Buffalo and answered readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
News
New photos released in attempt to ID Arden Hills kidnapping suspect
Ramsey County sheriff’s office investigators located surveillance video of a man who they believe kidnapped a woman in Arden Hills last week and robbed her before he ran away. They released photos on Tuesday and are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward.
The 61-year-old woman was “physically unharmed but emotionally shaken,” said Steve Linders, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Last Tuesday, Sept. 13, the woman parked in an underground ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills about 7:25 a.m. An armed man forced her back into her vehicle, and made her drive at gunpoint to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis.
The man forced the woman to withdraw cash from an ATM and ordered her to drive to the nearby Matthews Park. He took the money, and left the woman and her vehicle about 9 a.m.
She called 911 and described the man as Black, in his 40s, having a stocky build, wearing a dark baseball cap, a black surgical mask, a dark jacket, a dark long-sleeved shirt and cloth gloves. The sheriff’s office said he’s around 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Investigators are asking anyone with information that could identify the suspect to call them at 651-266-9558.
News
Kyrie Irving: If I can work unvaccinated, others should be able to, too
On today’s installment of ‘things Kyrie Irving posts on Twitter,’ the Nets star guard appears to have responded to a video of Mayor Eric Adams getting his COVID-19 booster shot on live TV.
The Mayor’s appearance was part of a campaign promoting COVID-19 booster shots in New York City, as he ends the private employer vaccine mandate but keeps the mandate active for city workers.
Irving, who is the most notable among the NBA’s unvaccinated players and the only known unvaccinated NBA player in New York City, tweeted in defense of the unvaccinated – and thus unemployed – workforce suffering because of their decision against the COVID-19 vaccine.
“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” he wrote. “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”
Irving, of course, took the biggest stand in basketball last season when he decided against getting vaccinated in a city with a vaccine mandate for pro athletes. The mandate – which was lifted for pro athletes in March – rendered him ineligible to play in home games at Barclays Center.
The Nets also kept Irving from playing in road games or practicing at home until a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak sent three-quarters of the roster into the league’s health and safety protocols a third of the way into the season.
Irving’s tweet came two days after president Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said on Sunday. “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s – but the pandemic is over.”
“The most scary part of the pandemic may be in our rear view mirror,” the mayor said on Tuesday.
Fifteen minutes after his first tweet, Irving followed up: “Use me God,” he wrote. “No fear.”
Irving caught heat over the weekend for re-sharing a 2002 clip of Alex Jones promoting the New World Order on his Instagram story. In the clip titled “Alex Jones Tried to Warn Us,” Jones, who was discredited in a court of law and admitted he intentionally lied about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, says the government is trying to control the people by unleashing “diseases and viruses and plagues upon us.”
“Yes, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there have been secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history,” Jones says in the clip. “And yes, today in 2002, there is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order pushing for worldwide government, a cashless society, total and complete tyranny. By centralizing and socializing health care, the state becomes god basically with your health, and then by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system where human beings are absolutely worthless.”
News
Mets’ offseason additions proved critical in getting back to postseason
Lots of things had to come together harmoniously for the Mets to clinch their first playoff berth in six years.
Steve and Alex Cohen buying the team was the first real domino, as their unfathomable wealth opened the door for aggressive spending and the comfort of knowing the Wilpon family was gone.
But even after the Mets were purchased by baseball’s richest owners, there was still a team to put together. Plenty of examples around professional sports have shown that the highest payroll does not automatically equal the highest win total.
General manager Billy Eppler — another huge step in the Mets’ staircase toward respectability — had plenty of work to do over the offseason. Now, with 94 wins and a playoff spot secured, there’s time for some reflective appreciation about the 2022 Mets and the collection of moves Eppler made to deliver on his promise of “kicking things into high gear.”
It has to start with Max Scherzer, and not just because his six perfect innings on Monday put the Mets back in the postseason tournament. Scherzer’s acquisition was the most transformative of the Mets’ offseason, taking the franchise from hopeful contender to bonafide problem.
When healthy, Scherzer is still one of the safest bets in the league, and on top of that, his presence in the clubhouse brought an air of confidence that the club desperately needed. Eppler identified that a player like Scherzer was needed, both on and off the field, and wasted no time pouncing on him.
“He was a major part of it,” Eppler said during Monday night’s clubhouse celebration in Milwaukee. “Within two hours of getting the job, I was on the phone with [Scherzer’s agent] Scott [Boras]. We talked about a number of his guys, but he knew who I was calling about.
It was a full-court press. I’m glad we could get him here.”
All Scherzer has done in his first 21 starts as a Met is put up a 2.15 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, along with a 31.3 K% (third among NL pitchers who have thrown at least 130 innings) and 4.5 Wins Above Replacement (sixth among all NL pitchers).
“He’s very important,” Buck Showalter said of Scherzer. “Max — and the other guys that the front office brought in, and the people that were here — have all meshed together.”
Those other guys have been just as, if not more important, than their Hall of Fame teammate. Scherzer officially became a Met on Dec. 1, the same day as Eduardo Escobar and one day after Starling Marte and Mark Canha signed with the team.
While Escobar had a wretched first half of the season, a trip to the injured list in mid-August appears to have saved him. Through it all, the veteran infielder remained relentlessly positive, endearing himself to his teammates even as he briefly lost playing time to Luis Guillorme.
But since Aug. 30, Escobar has come on like a house on fire, going 25-for-68 (.368) with ten extra-base hits, 13 RBI and a 1.119 OPS that is downright silly. Without Escobar’s well-timed surge, who knows if the Mets would still be ahead of Atlanta in the NL East?
The Escobar renaissance also overlapped with Marte’s incredibly unlucky injury. Marte fractured his right middle finger on Sept. 6 and hasn’t played since, but his contributions during the first five months of the season were as big as his hulking biceps. His .468 slugging percentage still ranks second of any Met, behind only Pete Alonso, while his 18 stolen bases are the most on the team and second in the entire NL East.
As the oldest position player added during the offseason, Marte injected another boost of veteran leadership as well, and after he hopefully makes his triumphant return during the playoffs, the Mets will still have him under contract for three more years after that.
Marte’s teammate in Oakland last season rounds out the class of 2021 position player signings. Mark Canha is much more than a gregarious fan favorite, he’s the owner of the fifth-highest on-base percentage of any qualified NL hitter. Perhaps the most under-the-radar pickup — Canha had never made an All-Star team or played in the National League like Marte and Escobar, making him a bit of a mystery in Mets land — he has essentially matched Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo’s value at the plate.
Lindor and Canha woke up on Tuesday with a matching 127 wRC+, while Nimmo is just ahead at 128. Despite puzzlingly being platooned for a good chunk of the season, Canha has been just as impactful as the guys who play every single day.
The final two new faces — not counting the trade deadline crew, who have not had nearly the same effect — had to wait until after the lockout to arrive in Flushing. Chris Bassitt and Adam Ottavino showed up on March 12 and 14, respectively. Bassitt came over in a trade for two pitchers you’ve never heard of, while Ottavino cost just four million dollars from the Cohen free agency vault.
You could argue that both have been the rocks of their position groups: Bassitt leading the rotation in innings, Ottavino one out behind Seth Lugo among pitchers who have exclusively been used as relievers.
The duo hasn’t just been eating empty innings either, they’ve been stellar. Bassitt is one of the best pitchers in the world at limiting hard contact, and Ottavino is one of just eight qualified NL relievers with an ERA under 2.00. One of the other people with that distinction shares a bullpen with him.
“We got a really good group,” said Edwin Diaz on Monday, also sharing that he could see it from the team’s very first spring training meeting. “We gotta keep playing really good baseball to see if we can win the division.”
Should they accomplish that goal, Eppler’s winter harvest deserves a big blue ribbon.
News
Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice
ON LEECH LAKE, Minnesota — Seated low in her canoe sliding through a rice bed on this vast lake, Kendra Haugen used one wooden stick to bend the stalks and another to knock the rice off, so gently the stalks sprung right back up.
On a mid-September morning, no breeze ruffled the eagle feather gifted by her grandmother that Haugen wore on a baseball cap as she tried her hand at wild rice harvesting — a sacred process for her Ojibwe people.
“A lot of reservations are struggling to keep rice beds, so it’s really important to keep these as pristine as we can. … It renews our rice beds for the future,” the 23-year-old college student said.
Wild rice, or manoomin (good seed) in Ojibwe, is sacred to Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region, because it’s part of their creation story — and because for centuries it staved off starvation during harsh winters.
“In our origin story, we were told to go where food grew on water,” said Elaine Fleming, a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe elder whose manoomin class at Leech Lake Tribal College went harvesting last week. “It’s our sacred food.”
But changing climate, invasive species and pollution are threatening the plant even as its cultivated sibling rises in popularity nationwide as an exceptionally nutritious food, though often priced out of reach of urban Indigenous communities.
Those threats make it crucial to teach young band members to harvest wild rice respecting both rituals and the environment. That will help wild rice remain available as an essential element for ceremonies, but also as a much-needed income generator for the Leech Lake reservation, where nearly 40% of Native residents live in poverty.
The basic instructions for newbies reflect that dual reality — respect the rice by not breaking the stems, and if you lose balance, jump out to avoid tipping the canoe with its precious cargo.
Fleming gave everyone tobacco from a zip-close bag. Before scattering it on the calm water and setting out, the youths gathered around another elder praying in Ojibwe — to introduce the group to the natural elements around them, explain why it needed their help, ask for safe passage on the water and give thanks.
“Any time you take something from the earth, you want to thank the earth for what she’s given us,” said Kelsey Burns, a student and first-time ricer.
That reciprocity between humans and nature is essential to Ojibwe spirituality. In their stories, the Creator, before bringing to the earth Anishinaabe, the first Indigenous person, gathered all animals to ask how they could help.
“Plants were listening and chimed in and said, ‘We have gifts too, so Anishinaabe can have a good life,’” Fleming explained. “Rice said, ‘We’ll feed Anishinaabe.’”
In two hours on the water, the pairs of polers, who stood steering with 20-foot poles, and knockers, who rained rice into the canoe until it formed a thick, green-brown carpet, gathered about 35 pounds. Experienced ricers can harvest a quarter ton a day.
This year, they can get $6 per pound of rice, a high price because the two-week harvest is particularly meager, said Ryan White. A 44-year-old single dad, he takes his two boys and a nephew ricing to help cover the bills and for the kids to buy video games.
“You learn the essence of hard work out here,” he said while knocking rice on a recent afternoon, with duct tape over his trousers’ hem and shoes so not a grain would be wasted.
“Cleaning the boat real good,” White explained later as he swiped the rice into a sack. “Because of stories we heard of old times, when … even a handful like this meant a meal or two for the kids, and at the end of winter it actually might save your family.”
“That manoomin is our brother, that saved us as a people many different ways,” said Dave Bismarck, who was loading about 200 pounds of just-harvested rice at a nearby landing. “Ricing to me is real spiritual. There’s a lot who have gone home already, and when I’m ricing, the harder I work … the closer I am to them.”
But the beds are “continually shrinking,” said White, who’s been ricing for three decades. And that endangers wild rice’s spiritual and economic gifts.
While some natural cycling is normal, bad years for wild rice are becoming more frequent, said Ann Geisen, a wildlife lake specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“It seems to be tied to climate change,” she added. “Bigger storm events when it’s uprooted and wiped out, we seem to have more of these. A big bounce (in water levels) in the spring can wipe out an entire lake.”
A warming climate can also damage the plant, whose seeds need to be close to freezing on shallow lake bottoms for months to germinate well, and brings destructive invasive species and fungi to Minnesota, Wisconsin and parts of Canada, wild rice’s only natural habitats.
“It’s going to completely ravish natural stands,” said Jenny Kimball, a professor of agronomy and plant genetics at the University of Minnesota. She works on both conservation and developing more resistant breeds for cultivated wild rice growers, an industry she estimates adds about $58 million to the state economy and has far outpaced natural production for decades.
Most Ojibwe bands want to save natural stands, however, and several recently filed lawsuits fighting water contamination — including one dismissed this year in White Earth tribal court that named manoomin as the lead plaintiff in a novel “rights of nature” approach.
The suit accused the state of failing to protect water where wild rice grows by allowing the pumping of billions of gallons of groundwater from an oil pipeline project.
In July, two other northern Minnesota tribes sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its approval of state changes to water quality standards that the tribes allege would increase pollution and damage wild rice.
Leech Lake students and faculty discussed industrial pollution and controversial pipelines as they gathered outside the college for a feast celebrating their first day harvesting.
Before cooking the rice, they had to parch it, stirring it in a giant iron kettle for more than an hour; jiggle the husks loose by dancing over it as it lay in a hide-covered hole in the ground; and finally winnow it in birchbark baskets.
“We understand our responsibility, as nation, to this land. We’re supposed to think seven generations to the future,” Fleming said.
Burns, the student, was thinking of her son, who’s 5.
“I like learning everything that I can about our culture,” she said. “I didn’t learn much when I was younger, so I felt a part of me was missing. I want to keep teaching everything I learn.”
News
Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children across Minnesota, then sought reimbursement for those meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food nutrition programs. Prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry.
Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which submitted the companies’ claims for reimbursement. Feeding Our Future’s founder and executive director Aimee Bock was among those indicted, and authorities say she and others in her organization submitted the fraudulent claims for reimbursement and received kickbacks.
Bock’s attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, said he wouldn’t comment until he’s had a chance to see the indictment, but that the indictment “doesn’t indicate guilt or innocence.”
In an interview earlier this year, Bock denied stealing money and said she never saw evidence of fraud.
The defendants face multiple counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority. The department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in suspected pandemic fraud, including bringing charges in more than 1,000 criminal cases involving losses in excess of $1.1 billion.
According to court documents, the alleged scheme targeted the USDA’s federal child nutrition programs, which provide food to low-income children and adults. In Minnesota, the funds are administered by the state Department of Education, and meals have historically been provided to kids through educational programs, such as schools or day care centers.
The sites that serve the food are sponsored by public or nonprofit groups, such as Feeding Our Future. The sponsoring agency keeps 10% to 15% of the reimbursement funds as an administrative fee in exchange for submitting claims, sponsoring the sites and disbursing the funds.
But during the pandemic, some of the standard requirements for sites to participate in the federal food nutrition programs were waived. Among them, the USDA allowed for-profit restaurants to participate, and allowed food to be distributed outside educational programs. The charging documents say the defendants exploited changes in the program’s requirements “to enrich themselves.”
The documents say Bock oversaw the scheme and that she and Feeding Our Future sponsored the opening of nearly 200 federal child nutrition program sites throughout the state, knowing that the sites intended to submit fraudulent claims. “The sites fraudulently claimed to be serving meals to thousands of children a day within just days or weeks of being formed and despite having few, if any staff and little to no experience serving this volume of meals,” according to the indictments.
Feeding Our Future received nearly $18 million in federal child nutrition program funds as administrative fees in 2021 alone, and Bock and other employees received additional kickbacks, which were often disguised as “consulting fees” paid to shell companies, the charging documents said.
According to an FBI affidavit unsealed earlier this year, Feeding Our Future received $307,000 in reimbursements from the USDA in 2018, $3.45 million in 2019 and $42.7 million in 2020. The amount of reimbursements jumped to $197.9 million in 2021.
Court documents say the Minnesota Department of Education was growing concerned about the rapid increase in the number of sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future, as well as the increase in reimbursements.
The department began scrutinizing Feeding Our Future’s site applications more carefully, and denied dozens of them. In response, Bock sued the department in November 2020, alleging discrimination, saying the majority of her sites are based in immigrant communities. That case has since been dismissed.
News
At summer’s end, indoor plants need attention too
By JESSICA DAMIANO
As summer winds down, we tend to focus on enjoying the last of the season’s harvests, clearing away spent plants and planning next year’s garden. But indoor plants need our attention now, too.
PLANTS THAT ARE COMING INDOORS
Houseplants that spent the season vacationing outdoors need a proper transition back into the home to avoid shock.
If they have outgrown their containers during their holiday, this is a good time to replant them into a larger pot. Select a container no more than 2 inches wider than the current pot and replant in fresh potting mix, then water well.
Overgrown plants can often be divided into two or more. Spider plants (Chlorophytum), peace lilies (Spathiphyllum), flamingo flowers (Anthurium) and peacock plants (Calathea) are among those with clumping root systems that lend themselves to division.
If you find removing the plant from its pot difficult, check whether roots have emerged from the container’s drainage holes. If so, pull or cut off any escaped root fibers to set the plant free.
Then, to divide the plant, carefully shake off as much soil as possible. Find the junction where the plant’s top growth meets its root system, and either gently pull the roots apart or slice through them with a sharp knife, ensuring that at least three healthy leaves are attached above each root portion. Repot each new plant in its own container using fresh potting mix. Keep the plant well-watered (but never soggy) until new growth appears.
Whether or not repotting or dividing is necessary, all outdoor houseplants should be moved into a shaded spot for a week or so to gradually acclimate them to lower light levels before their move indoors. Continue to water during this transition.
At the end of the week, inspect all plant parts for insects — including under leaves — and thoroughly rinse leaves and stems with water to avoid transporting hitchhiking pests into your home. To play it safe, you might spray the plant with a diluted Neem oil solution.
Complete the move before nighttime temperatures drop below 55 degrees outdoors.
PLANTS THAT HAVE STAYED INDOORS
Houseplants that haven’t left their window perches all summer also will need special care as day lengths shorten and diminished sunlight slows their growth.
Although not technically dormant, most houseplants rest during fall and winter, which means they’ll need less water and often no fertilizer until spring. Overwatering during this time will risk root rot and the proliferation of fungus gnats, which breed in soggy soil.
For most plants, it’s best to wait until the top inch or two of soil is dry before watering. You can check for moisture by plunging your finger knuckle-deep into the pot.
Slower growth also means slower healing, so postpone pruning until spring. You can, however, trim away dead or dying leaves or leaf tips over winter.
Most houseplants are native to the tropics and, as such, require more humidity than is typically found in most homes, especially in colder areas where heating systems tend to dry the air. Run a humidifier in the room or place plants on a pebble-filled tray of water, which will create a humid microclimate around them as the water evaporates.
Never place plants on working radiators, and keep them away from cold drafts and heating vents.
Next spring, when temperatures are reliably higher than 60 degrees, it will be safe to move most plants outdoors. Tender tropicals like African violets, however, are homebodies, so leave them be.
