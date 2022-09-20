Developers and family discuss memorial for collapse victims

Developers and city officials pushed back against family members’ expectations at a meeting Monday to discuss a memorial for 98 people who died last year when a condominium building collapsed in seaside in Florida.

Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger greeted representatives of DAMAC Properties and people whose loved ones died in the fall from the Champlain Towers South building on June 24, 2021.

“We all would have liked to build something, a park or something,” Danzinger said of the site. “But by order of the judge, it was sold. It is now private property.

Dubai-based DAMAC bought the 1.8-acre (1-hectare) beachfront site for $120 million earlier this year. It is not yet known what structure will rise on the site, but DAMAC’s business focuses on luxury residential, commercial and leisure properties.

The town of Surfside has already reserved space for a memorial near the site of the collapse, but family members hope to have some kind of memorial at the site itself.

Danzinger suggested working with the city to adjust some easements to accommodate a memorial near the edge of the lot.

Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the collapse, said he would like the memorial to mark the spot where the victims actually died.

“We want to work around the area where most of the people and most of the blood was,” Langesfeld said.

The problem for the developers is that most people died in the buildable part of the land.

“When you start asking for 50 or 70 feet into the site, because that’s where the building was, it becomes something that it’s very difficult for us to be able to look at and say we can give up a third or half of the development,” said DAMAC representative Jeff Rossely.

A Miami-Dade County circuit judge in June approved a settlement for victims and landowners totaling $1.1 billion, which includes the sale of the land. Settlement money also comes from dozens of other sources, including insurance companies, engineering firms and a luxury condominium building whose recent construction next door is believed to have contributed to damage. structural. Neither party admits wrongdoing.

A final conclusion on the cause of the collapse is likely years away. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is overseeing the investigation.