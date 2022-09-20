News
Eagles fans lament 2020 pick of Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, who has starred for Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – The question posed Monday night to Philadelphia fan Tom Cunningham was rather simple: Why didn’t it work out with the Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor?
“Because he’s not very good,’’ Cunningham said.
Eagles fans continue to grumble about Philadelphia’s decision in the 2020 draft to bypass LSU receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 21 pick and instead take Reagor out of TCU. Jefferson, of course, then went No. 22 to the Vikings and has developed into one of the top receivers in the NFL.
Meanwhile, after two uninspiring seasons, Reagor was traded by Philadelphia last month to Minnesota for a 2024 conditional fourth- or fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round round selection. And on Monday night, Reagor returned with the Vikings for a game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
That brought up some unpleasant memories for Eagles fans. Cunningham said before the game he knew immediately when Philadelphia made its pick of Reagor that it was a mistake.
“We were really mad back then,’’ said Cunningham, 63, who was wearing a vintage Randall Cunningham No. 12 jersey and joked that he is of no relation to the former Eagles and Vikings star quarterback. “Obviously, talk radio went crazy when they passed on Jefferson.”
Eagles fans wasted no time Monday night booing Reagor when he stepped on the field for a punt return in the first quarter. When he gained just one yard on the return, the fans cheered. They also booed Reagor in the second quarter, but that came after he had a 17-yard run on a reverse.
Eagles fan Matt Landes, 44, of Exton, Pa., also said before the game he knew it was an error from the start selecting Reagor over Jefferson.
“I thought they were nuts even at the time,’’ Landes said. “You look at Jefferson, a great college career, a big target, great leaping ability, and Reagor wasn’t even on anybody’s radar for a first-round pick. So it didn’t make a lot of sense to us Eagles fans. Why do you pass on a guy like that?’’
Landes is an avid fan. He was decked out before the game in a Super Bowl LII shirt he bought when attending that game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 that night, making Landes say the $5,000 he paid for his seat in the corner of the end zone was well worth it.
Eagles fan Mike Stevens, 47, of Morgantown, Pa., said he kept an open mind when Philadelphia took Reagor, believing team officials knew what they were doing. But it soon became apparent that it wasn’t going to work out with Reagor.
Reagor caught just 64 passes in his two Eagles seasons and had issues with drops. He did average 9.2 yards on 35 punt returns but had a number of muffs.
“There were high hopes, but for just some reason, it didn’t connect and it wasn’t the right place,’’ Stevens said.
Now, Reagor is Minnesota. In Week 1, he had one punt return for seven yards and didn’t play any snaps from scrimmage in a 23-7 win over Green Bay. But he did get his first snaps from scrimmage with the Vikings in the first half Monday, including having the 17-yard run on a touchdown drive.
“He just didn’t have the hands,’’ Landes said of Reagor’s time in Philadelphia. “He wasn’t producing for us. At least we got a little bit of something for him.”
Governors in Minnesota, other Midwestern states team up on clean-hydrogen development
Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday.
The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are dominated by agriculture and heavy industry such as steel and automobile manufacturing.
“The Midwest will continue leading the future of mobility and energy innovation and has enormous potential for transformative hydrogen investments,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Hydrogen is a colorless, odorless gas that already powers some cars, trucks, buses and trains. But a shortage of fueling stations limits their appeal. Some environmentalists are skeptical because most commercially produced hydrogen in the U.S. comes from natural gas, which emits greenhouse pollutants carbon dioxide and methane.
But hydrogen can be derived using electric currents from wind, solar or other means that produce few if any emissions contributing to global warming. Such “clean hydrogen” releases only water as a byproduct when used in a fuel cell.
“We don’t have to choose between clean energy and clean air and creating good-paying jobs and a strong economy — we can do both,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said.
The federal infrastructure law enacted last year included $8 billion for the U.S. Department of Energy to fund regional “hubs” that would step up clean hydrogen production and distribution.
Climate legislation that President Joe Biden signed last month offers a tax credit intended to make clean hydrogen more competitive.
Those measures “made it almost certain that clean hydrogen development will become a major alternative for producing energy both in the Midwest and nationally,” said Zachary Kolodin, Michigan’s chief infrastructure officer.
States in the Rocky Mountains and the Deep South announced regional associations earlier this year. Another was proposed for the Los Angeles Basin in California.
The Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition hasn’t committed to joint pursuit of federal funding, although smaller groups of states or industries might seek grants.
Instead, the seven-state partnership will focus on boosting development, markets, supply chains and a work force for clean hydrogen, according to a joint statement.
It will take advantage of assets such as the region’s pipelines and tanks for distributing and storing ammonia, which consists largely of hydrogen and is a key ingredient in fertilizer.
Hydrogen “could help us end the use of fossil fuels, and it could be especially helpful for industry, which is the hardest to decarbonize,” said Charlotte Jameson, chief policy officer with the Michigan Environmental Council. “But not all hydrogen is clean.”
Midwest states should focus on hydrogen made from renewables and should not use their coalition to “delay moving our power systems to renewable energy and electrifying our buildings and transportation,” Jameson said. “We have the solutions and the momentum to do that now.”
Noise Complaint Turns To North Carolina Police Officers Joining Teen Quinceañera Celebration
GREENSBORO, North Carolina — They came for the noise but stayed for the food.
Three Greensboro, North Carolina police officers were called to a noise complaint and ended up staying for a quinceañera after discovering a teenage girl was celebrating her big day.
The family invited the officers to eat.
Instead of asking the family to keep the noise to a minimum, officers decided to stay and eat.
Officers took a photo with the birthday girl, which they posted on social media last week.
“We hope this young lady had a very happy birthday!” the Greensboro Police Department wrote in the caption alongside the photo.
Karlie Kloss’ sister Kimberly Kloss subtly supports Taylor Swift
This activity on Twitter will forever be etched in our memories.
Karlie Kloss‘ sister Kimberly Kloss show Taylor Swift support her by loving her August 28 Tweetwhich was promoting Taylor’s next album, Midnights.
Now, Kimberly’s Twitter activity may seem like just another interaction on the app, but it marked her first public engagement on Twitter in nearly two years. and a new update in fan theories that Taylor and Karlie are no longer close.
In 2012, Taylor and Karlie forged a friendship after Taylor expressed that she wanted to bake cookies with the model during a vogue interview, by She. Karlie responded to Taylor’s request with a tweet which read, “Hey @taylorswift13 love the cover of @voguemagazine! Your kitchen or mine? :).”
From there, Taylor and Karlie became an iconic duo that even graced the cover of vogue together in 2015. However, a few years later, fans theorized that Taylor and Karlie were no longer tight after Taylor sported a shirt with her friends’ names on it in the “Look What You Made Me” music video. Do”. and Karlie’s name didn’t seem to be there.
Zach Wilson’s Jets injury return remains up in the air
The Jets will ramp up Zach Wilson’s activity this week, but coach Robert Saleh held back from committing to the quarterback returning in Week 4 against the Steelers on Oct. 2.
Wilson has been out since August with a knee injury that required surgery. He returned to training last week but has largely only pitched undefended on the pitch. Saleh said he would do more this week.
“He’s going to take another step,” Saleh said. “It won’t be much different. He will still be in training. He is progressing very well. I like the way he moves. We’re going to progress it a bit more, move into reassessment, and make decisions on how it should proceed from there.
Saleh said before Week 1 that the first game the Jets expected Wilson to play was the Steelers game. It looks like that hasn’t changed, but it may not be certain that Wilson can return for this game.
“It’s the earliest we’ve been given,” Saleh said of the Week 4 frame. “He’s progressing very well. I don’t want to speak for the doctors. It’s the earliest, but we’re sure it looks really good. We will see.”
Saleh didn’t have to answer any questions on whether he’s staying with Joe Flacco this week. The substitute threw for four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Browns, including two in the final 90 seconds to claim the dramatic win.
“He can still play in this league,” Saleh said. “He can still throw it. He proved it [Sunday]. It’s a big day to review three bills and four touchdowns. It sure is quality football for beginners.
TE Tyler Conklin nearly had a costly fumble for the Jets. In the fourth quarter, with the team leading 24-17, Conklin caught a pass from Flacco at the Jets 11-yard line and missed. Luckily for Conklin and the Jets, rookie tackle Max Mitchell picked it up and the Browns didn’t get the ball back in the red zone. It was Conklin’s second fumble in two games.
“I owe him dinner,” Conklin said of Mitchell. “Ball security is something I’m usually very good at and I haven’t been those first two games. It’s something I have to understand. It’s not acceptable. I was hard on myself about it, I fought all day, to be honest.
Saleh said the Jets will see how TE CJ Uzomah (hamstring) feels on Wednesday and come up with a plan for him, but he could be a decision to make again this week. Uzomah missed Sunday’s match after picking up an injury in training last week. Uzomah surely wants to play his old team this week after spending his first seven seasons with the Bengals.
20 quadrillion ants roam the Earth right now, according to scientists’ calculations
When Mark Wong set out to analyze 489 entomological studies spanning every continent, major habitat and biome on Earth, his goal was simple: count ants. The journey to a final answer was long and often tedious. Then one day, Wong and other ant experts came out the other side.
According to a new paper published Monday in the journal PNAS, the international team of scientists suggests that there are currently 20 quadrillion ants roaming our planet. That’s 20,000,000,000,000,000 of those six-legged worker bugs you catch pollinating plants, scattering seeds like little gardeners, and salivating over a toasted bagel.
“We further estimate that the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 megatonnes of dry carbon,” said Wong, an ecologist at the University of Western Australia’s School of Biological Sciences. “Impressively, this exceeds the biomass of all of the world’s wild birds and mammals combined.”
To put this staggering amount into perspective, multiply the team’s ant biomass estimate by five. The number you get is roughly equivalent to all of the human biomass on Earth – and that could be a conservative estimate. Each of the 489 global surveys was quite thorough – employing tens of hundreds of trapping tactics like catching fleeing ants in small plastic ditches and gently shaking leaves to find out how many are taking refuge in crusty houses. But as with most research efforts, caveats remained.
Sampling locations, Wong says, were unevenly distributed across geographic regions, for example, and the vast majority were collected from the soil layer. “We have very little information on the number of ants in trees or underground,” he said. “This means that our conclusions are somewhat incomplete.”
Why bother counting ants?
Despite their small size, ants are quite powerful.
Besides digging seeds in the ground for dinner and accidentally making plants bloom from their remains, these buggers are integral to maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystem. They are the prey of larger animals, the predators of many others, the churners and scavengers of the ground, to name just a few of their distinctions. So, considering the huge number of them that adorn the Earth, they are quite significant. “This huge mass of ants on Earth strongly underscores their ecological value, as ants can punch above their weight by providing key ecological functions,” Wong said.
But when it comes to account Specifically, as Wong did, there is an urgency stemming from the rate at which our climate is changing. Scientists need to quantify how many ants, along with other animals and insects, exist on Earth, as the climate crisis – a threat exacerbated by human activity – is forcing global temperatures to rise and therefore putting these organisms at risk of extinction.
“We need people to rigorously and repeatedly study and describe the ecological communities of different habitats before they are lost,” Wong said, noting that the team’s recent work provides an important baseline for ant populations, so we know how these insect communities might change. along with global warming.
The worst-case scenario of not counting our earthly friends is sometimes called “dark extinction” or nameless extinction. It’s simply the fear that many species could disappear under the radar as the climate crisis deepens due to things like habitat loss or uninhabitability.
These endangered animals might not even be documented, let alone studied in detail.
In this regard, the team’s PNAS study opens with an apt quote from American biologist and ant scientist Edward O. Wilson: “Ants make up two-thirds of the biomass of all insects. There are millions species of organisms and we know next to nothing about them.”
Going forward, that’s why Wong thinks it’s important to survey ant populations regularly, and even speed up the process by contracting it out to anyone able and willing to participate. “Things like counting ants,” he said, “taking pictures of insects they encounter in their garden and noting observations of interesting things plants and animals do can go a long way.
“It would be great to have – as the eminent ant biologist EO Wilson once proposed – simply ‘more boots in the field’.”
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in St. Paul, Maplewood
A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting at two random vehicles from her SUV in Maplewood and St. Paul on separate days last year, injuring a driver who was struck in the head and the driver’s 4-year-old son who was cut by shattered glass.
Latoya Nicole Weston, of West St. Paul, was convicted of one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. An attempted murder charge was dismissed as part of the June agreement, which called for the 10-year statutory maximum prison sentence.
Weston’s attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, had asked Ramsey County District Judge Kelly Olmstead for a dispositional departure from state sentencing guidelines and give Weston probation with conditions, including the completion of a community-based program for her client’s “serious and persistent mental illness.”
Finneran noted that Weston was civilly committed as mentally ill in 2005 and that she had not been taking her medication at the time of the shootings.
Prosecutor Nelson Rhodus argued Weston was found to be competent through a pre-sentencing investigation process, which he noted also supported a 10-year prison sentence.
Olmstead told Weston she believes she “wasn’t in your right mind” at the time of the shootings. However, she added she could not “find that probation is consistent with public safety.”
CHARGES
Tips from the public helped lead to Weston’s arrest on Dec. 14. St. Paul police had released a surveillance video image of the suspect, later identified as Weston, and of the white BMW X3 SUV that she shot from on Marion Street, just north of Interstate 94, on Oct. 19. Three rounds hit a car, narrowly missing a 21-year-old woman who was driving and her passengers, ages 14, 3 and 1.
Police also said at the time the images were released the suspect randomly shot at car in Maplewood just over three months earlier, hitting a 29-year-old woman in the head. She sustained a non-life threatening injury. Her 4-year-old son was treated at the hospital for cuts on his arm and leg from broken glass.
According to the charges, Maplewood police responded to St. John’s Hospital the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a woman who had been shot. She was conscious and alert despite a bullet being lodged in the right side of the back of her head.
She told police she was driving on U.S. 61 in her Toyota Camry behind a white BMW SUV that appeared to be moving slowly. When both vehicles turned east onto Beam Avenue, she moved to pass the BMW. As she did, she felt something hit the back of her head. Her son was in the back seat.
Police inspected the woman’s car and found that the right rear passenger window was shattered. It appeared a bullet had passed through the right side of the driver’s seat headrest. The bullet removed from the woman’s head was from a 9mm gun, charges say.
The St. Paul shooting happened shortly after noon Oct. 19 after the 21-year-old woman and her 14-year-old sister left a nail salon in the area of University Avenue and Dale Street.
The woman said she noticed a BMW traveling very slowly in front of her, and both drivers turned onto Marion Street near Fuller Avenue. She said as she drove past the BMW, she heard a female driver yell and then gunshots. Police found two spent casings from a .38-caliber handgun on Marion Street.
Surveillance video showed the BMW sitting near the nail salon shortly before 11:30 a.m. and a woman walking to the salon. She returned to her vehicle around noon and sat alone in it for several minutes while the 21-year-old and her family walked to their nearby vehicle, and “they appear to have no interaction with her,” the complaint said.
After Weston’s December arrest, police searched her apartment in West St. Paul with a warrant and found a box for a .38-caliber handgun in a bedroom closet, according to the charges.
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’
Weston’s sentencing hearing included a victim impact statement by the woman who was shot. Rhodus, the prosecuting attorney, read the statement in which the woman said her “worst nightmare” happened just after she switched lanes on Beam Avenue. She said she used her “motherly strength” to drive to the hospital, despite having been shot and her son injured.
She said the shooting “left a permanent mark that follows us to this day.”
In a statement Weston read in court, she asked the judge for leniency and apologized to the victims and her families for the “terror I caused by my actions.”
