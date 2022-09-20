News
Eminem’s daughter Hailie was ‘bothered’ by questions about him
Eminem’s Daughter Proves She’s His #1 Stan
EminemThe daughter of does not want to lose herself in her father’s fame.
Hailie Jade recently hosted an “Ask Me Anything” episode of her podcast, but that doesn’t mean she should only wonders the famous rapper. Responding to questions she’s received about the “Slim Shady” artist, Hailie explained what it’s like to receive questions only about her dad.
“Do I mind when people ask me about my father?” Hailie said about her Just a little dodgy podcast on September 16. “Because a lot of the questions were about my dad.”
As she said, “The best way to say this is yes and no… Honestly, it is up to a point. I obviously expect it. And there are some things that I can understand why the people are really curious, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.”
However, she said there was a balance to be struck growing up in the public eye, saying, “Once it got past that point, I’m like, ‘I’m a person too. “”
Entertainment
News
Las Vegas official jailed for murder of journalist in court
LAS VEGAS — A local elected official faces a judge on Tuesday for murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.
Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal editor Jeff German.
A criminal complaint accuses Telles of “stalking” German, 69, who prosecutors say was stabbed seven times. German lived alone and his body was found the next day. The Clark County coroner ruled her death a homicide.
Telles, 45, was arrested after police asked for help over Labor Day weekend to identify a person seen wearing an orange work shirt and wide-brimmed straw hat carrying a bag slung over and marching to German’s house on the morning of September 2. Police also released footage of a distinctive SUV seen near German’s home, driven by a person wearing an orange shirt.
A Review-Journal photographer took photos Sept. 6 of Telles washing the same type of vehicle in his driveway.
Police said Telles turned off his cellphone and waited in a vehicle outside German’s home until the attack. It was characterized as a planned response to articles German wrote about “internal unrest and dissension” in the county office that handles the assets of people who died without a will or family contact.
Telles lost his first re-election bid in June after articles in May aired allegations of administrative intimidation, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a junior staffer. County lawmakers appointed a consultant to handle complaints about leadership in his office.
German was widely respected for his tenacity, and his colleagues said he was working on follow-up reports on Telles and the public administrator’s office when he died.
“The published articles … ruined (Telles’) political career, probably his marriage, and he was the one who took on the cause,” Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard Scow said. to a judge on September 8.
That judge, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham, called the police report detailing the attack “chilling” and said it described the German “fighting for his life”. She spoke of apparent defense wounds on German’s arms and said DNA believed to be from Telles had been found under German’s fingernails.
Police said a search warrant revealed items at Telles’ home, including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat cut into pieces. Authorities said they did not immediately find the weapon used to kill the German.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators also obtained security video that may show the attack.
The Nevada Press Association announced that the German would be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this Saturday.
German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at rival Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering the courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.
Telles grew up in El Paso, Texas and lived in Colorado before moving to Las Vegas. He worked as a heating and air conditioning technician and graduated in 2014 from the University of Nevada Law School in Las Vegas. He practiced inheritance and inheritance law before being elected public administrator in 2018, replacing a three-term predecessor.
The Review-Journal reported that in El Paso, Telles’ late grandfather, Richard Telles, served as city clerk, school board administrator, and county commissioner. A great-uncle, Raymond L. Telles Jr., served as the city’s first Mexican-American mayor and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy as Ambassador to Costa Rica and by President Lyndon B. Johnson as President of the United States-Mexico Border Commission. .
Telles’ father, Raymond R. Telles, was elected to two terms on the El Paso City Council, but lost a bid for mayor. He later gave up his law degree and avoided jail time after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud.
Court and police records show Robert Telles was arrested in Las Vegas in February 2020 after his wife called 911. He was charged with grabbing her in a “bear hug position” and of resisting the efforts of two police officers to handcuff him. During his arrest, Telles was recorded on police-worn cameras acknowledging that he had been drinking alcohol and repeatedly identifying himself as a public official.
The case was dismissed and closed in March 2021 after Telles paid a $418 fine, attended counseling and stayed out of trouble.
His term expires Dec. 31, but Clark County officials said he is suspended and banned from county office or property pending a review of his elected position.
ABC News
News
What is the Fed price now?
Well, not much has changed since the implied odds of a 100 basis point rate hike rose slightly from yesterday to around 19%. In case you missed it, I talked about it a bit here:
- Markets refuse to rule out a 100 basis point rate hike by the Fed this week
This article was written by Justin Low at forexlive.com.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was ‘essentially the president’ on Jan. 6 as Trump refused to grant reprieve
-
Liz Cheney in a searing speech on Monday skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party.
-
Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was “essentially” the interim president on January 6, 2021.
-
“The White House staff knew that, as did all the Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington,” she said.
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney delivered a searing indictment of former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party on Monday in one of her first speeches since her primary defeat last month.
Cheney gave the Walter Berns Constitution Day Lecture this week at AEI, a center-right economic think tank in Washington DC, warning that America’s freedom is in a perilous position and urging the country to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. .
Cheney, as the House Select Committee’s top Republican investigating the insurgency, has long been one of the GOP’s few outspoken critics of Trump — a stance that ultimately cost him his seat in Congress after Trump has spent months supporting his Republican challenger.
But Cheney on Monday didn’t dwell on his political woes, choosing instead to further rebuke Trump’s actions, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6, 2021.
“I hope you all heard Pat Cipollone’s testimony during our select committee hearings, corroborated by Cassidy Hutchinson and other members of President Trump’s White House staff,” she said. “Testimony that President Trump was the only person who refused to heed desperate pleas for help, even from his own allies in Congress. He refused to come to their aid.”
Several witnesses, including Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the committee they were puzzled by Trump’s inaction as rioters stormed the US capital on January 6.
In his Monday speech, Cheney suggested that Trump’s second-in-command, Mike Pence, take on the role of his superior.
“If you’ve watched our hearings carefully, you understand that Vice President Mike Pence was basically the president for most of that day,” she said. “The White House staff knew it, as did all the other Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington.”
After Trump attacked Pence on Twitter for refusing to reject Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden, Capitol rioters began chanting “hang Mike Pence.” Hutchinson testified earlier this summer that Trump defended the insurgents’ call for violence, saying “Mike deserved it.”
In his recent autobiography, “So Help Me God,” Pence wrote that he was not afraid during the events of January 6, but angry.
“I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else,” Pence wrote.
According to “The Divider,” a new book by Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Trump has said he won’t pick Pence as his running mate if he launches a campaign in 2024.
“It would be totally inappropriate” to choose Pence as his running mate, Trump said, according to the book. “Mike committed political suicide,” the former told Glasser and Baker.
In his speech, Cheney also urged people to review testimony from the committee’s summer hearings and listen to what several former Trump officials said about the then president’s actions after 2020 under oath.
“How could Trump’s refusal to act, his betrayal of our Republic, our Constitution, our principles, be gratuitous?” she says.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David dies aged 24
SAN JOSÉ — Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David died on a beach in Costa Rica this weekend after suffering a seizure while practicing the sport in which he excelled at sea, friends and family have announced. authorities. He was 24 years old.
Kalani David Feeney Barrientos, known internationally only by his first names, was born in Hawaii to a Costa Rican mother and suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart condition that caused paralysis and seizures.
However, his illness did not prevent him from succeeding in the sport and he practiced both surfing and skateboarding. He won the world junior surfing title in Panama in 2012, in the under-16 category, while competing for the top spots on major skate circuits.
The young American died on Saturday morning in Playa Hermosa, Jacó, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, the Forensic Investigation Agency said.
“He was surfing when he apparently suffered some sort of seizure and drowned,” the entity said in a message to The Associated Press. “The death is still under investigation.”
Filmmaker Peter King was one of the first to reveal his death via social media, while praising his fighting spirit.
“Oh my friend, I love you Kalani! Only God knows his time. Life is not easy. Always fighting. Always learning,” he said.
Various personalities in the surfing world echoed the news soon after, such as 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
“Kalani was one of the most talented surfers/skaters in the world,” he said on his networks.
His illness forced him to interrupt his sporting career on several occasions, but he then resumed it.
“He was constantly pushing his limits,” Slater added. “My condolences to the great family and friends that Kalani had on all the beaches in the world.”
nbcnews
News
Developers and family discuss memorial for collapse victims
Developers and city officials pushed back against family members’ expectations at a meeting Monday to discuss a memorial for 98 people who died last year when a condominium building collapsed in seaside in Florida.
Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger greeted representatives of DAMAC Properties and people whose loved ones died in the fall from the Champlain Towers South building on June 24, 2021.
“We all would have liked to build something, a park or something,” Danzinger said of the site. “But by order of the judge, it was sold. It is now private property.
Dubai-based DAMAC bought the 1.8-acre (1-hectare) beachfront site for $120 million earlier this year. It is not yet known what structure will rise on the site, but DAMAC’s business focuses on luxury residential, commercial and leisure properties.
The town of Surfside has already reserved space for a memorial near the site of the collapse, but family members hope to have some kind of memorial at the site itself.
Danzinger suggested working with the city to adjust some easements to accommodate a memorial near the edge of the lot.
Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the collapse, said he would like the memorial to mark the spot where the victims actually died.
“We want to work around the area where most of the people and most of the blood was,” Langesfeld said.
The problem for the developers is that most people died in the buildable part of the land.
“When you start asking for 50 or 70 feet into the site, because that’s where the building was, it becomes something that it’s very difficult for us to be able to look at and say we can give up a third or half of the development,” said DAMAC representative Jeff Rossely.
A Miami-Dade County circuit judge in June approved a settlement for victims and landowners totaling $1.1 billion, which includes the sale of the land. Settlement money also comes from dozens of other sources, including insurance companies, engineering firms and a luxury condominium building whose recent construction next door is believed to have contributed to damage. structural. Neither party admits wrongdoing.
A final conclusion on the cause of the collapse is likely years away. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is overseeing the investigation.
ABC News
News
Best Stock Tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts selected a list of stocks investors can buy/sell in trading today:
Indian stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, driven by broad-based gains across all sectors following a rebound in global equity markets, as investors remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts selected a list of stocks investors can buy/sell in trading today:
Mitesh Thakkar from Earningwaves.com
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
First post: 20 Sep 2022, 09:40 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Eminem’s daughter Hailie was ‘bothered’ by questions about him
Las Vegas official jailed for murder of journalist in court
What is the Fed price now?
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was ‘essentially the president’ on Jan. 6 as Trump refused to grant reprieve
Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David dies aged 24
Developers and family discuss memorial for collapse victims
Best Stock Tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Ethereum Price Faces Uphill Task, Can Bulls Save The Day?
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop guessing sales • TechCrunch
Police are investigating a double shooting in the Mission district of San Francisco
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells