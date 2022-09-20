News
Former FBI deputy director says Trump is ‘increasingly cornered’ and his embrace of QAnon is the ‘last act of a desperate man’
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump was drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame.
Figliuzzi said Trump was embracing the move because he felt “increasingly cornered.”
Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement feels threats towards its leader.
A former FBI official said former President Donald Trump likely felt cornered and embraced the QAnon movement out of desperation.
Frank Figliuzzi, a former deputy director of the FBI, weighed in on Trump’s ties to the QAnon movement during a Monday appearance on “Deadline: White House” from MSNBC. Host Nicolle Wallace asked Figliuzzi if he thought Trump knew how dangerous the move was for the United States.
“Oh, not only do I think he knows that, but I think that’s what draws him in. It’s like a moth to the flame,” Figliuzzi said.
“And the thing is, he knows he’s getting more and more stuck,” Figliuzzi added. “He’s in trouble on so many legal fronts, even criminal ones now, that this is, in a way, the almost last act of a desperate man.”
Figliuzzi referenced Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, where a QAnon song was played during Trump’s speech. During the rally, Trump supporters were seen pointing their fingers skyward in a bizarre one-finger salute, which experts say could have been a nod to the movement’s slogan, “where we go one, we all go”.
While the Ohio Stadium wasn’t fully filled, and therefore a sign that Trump may be losing support from his base, Figliuzzi said there was still a significant threat from Trump and the QAnon movement.
“What is extremely dangerous based on the past histories of cults is that as they come to an end, as the leader is threatened, they become more and more dangerous,” Figliuzzi said. “And they’re doing something cult experts call ‘forcing the end’.”
That could happen if the leader of the movement “calls for violence” or is “eliminated”, Figliuzzi said.
“The members are stepping forward and forcing an end – whatever that may be,” Figliuzzi said. “That’s what worries me and we’ve learned since January 6 that it only takes a small number of people to do that.”
Trump’s rally in Ohio is just one of many recent instances in which the former president has appeared to embrace QAnon — a move that baselessly claims Trump is fighting a cabal of pedophiles deep within the state. In a stream of posts after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump shared more than a dozen posts on his Truth Social account, some of which referenced QAnon and contained baseless conspiracy theories about the FBI. . Other posts by the former president on the Truth Social platform in September included a reposted image of himself sporting a “Q” pinas well as the movement’s slogan “where we go, we all go”.
Figliuzzi and a representative from Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
SBI Job Vacancies 2022: Apply For 5000 Junior Associate Posts at sbicoin
SBI Job Vacancies 2022: Apply For 5000 Junior Associate Posts at sbicoin
SBI Job Vacancies 2022: The State Bank of India has issued a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the recruitment process of junior Associate (Customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The application process is currently underway and candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022.
Table of Contents
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: VACANCY DETAILS
The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
Age Limit: The candidates willing to apply for the SBI clerk recruitment process must be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on 1 August 2022.
SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit Between 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022.
Educational qualification Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk 2022 should be graduate from any recognized university
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.
Candidates in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
APPLICATION FEE
Candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories will not have to pay any application fee.
SELECTION PROCESS
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: EXAM PATTERN
SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 prelims exam includes 100 questions and is of total 100 marks. Candidates get 1 hour to complete the exam. The medium of exam is English and SBI Clerk question paper includes three tests: English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Downtown Memphis Residents Talk Safety After Live Shooting, Eliza Fletcher Murder
MEMPHIS, TN – Residents of Memphis, Tennessee have spoken out about the city’s crime after a teacher was kidnapped and killed and a gunman launched a live shooting.
“Right now, kids aren’t going to community centers or anything, learning anything,” Larry said. “Gangs got them. They’re picking up guns, smoking weed.”
But another Memphis woman, Willette, said, “It’s like everywhere else for me, the crime rates, everything.”
“It’s always a safe place, you just have to watch your surroundings,” she continued. “I don’t care where you go, it’s bad. Not just Memphis.”
ELIZA FLETCHER AND TARGET ABDUCTIONS IN MEMPHIS HIGHLIGHT VIOLENT CRIME IN CITY: “SPREADING PUBLIC CONCERN”
A gunman went on a shooting spree in Memphis, killing four people and injuring three others during a Facebook live stream on September 8. A few days earlier, Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher had been kidnapped and killed. Ex-Memphis inmate Cleotha Henderson has been charged with first degree murder and faces a host of other charges related to the case.
A man told Fox News he was not safe “in the hood”.
MEMPHIS SHOOTING SPREE SUSPECT EZEKIEL KELLY BACK IN COURT AFTER LIVE ATTACKS
“If you want to do better, you have to get out,” he told Fox News. “Some people just want to hurt someone or want someone to be on the same level as them.”
Another local, Ronald, said the crime was “even worse than normal”.
“Last week we were a little more,” Ronald said, referring to the Fletcher case and the shooting.
MEMPHIS LIVESTREAM MASSACRE SUSPECT EZEKIEL KELLY RELEASED AFTER PLEA AGREEMENT IN PREVIOUS FILM: ACQUISITION
Another Memphis woman told Fox News, “It’s really bad here. It’s gotten bad over the years. Crime is really high.”
Memphis, which faced a record 346 murders last year, saw major violent crimes increase 18% from 2019 to 2021, according to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Violent crime, however, fell 6% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
At least 16 U.S. cities set homicide records in 2021, according to local police departments. And 70 major police departments reported year-over-year increases in violent crime in the first six months of 2022.
“Every city has a problem” with crime, one woman told Fox News.
“It’s not just a Memphis thing, it’s everywhere, everywhere you go,” she said. “So I still feel safe in the Memphis area.”
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Easter Eggs and Details You May Have Missed
Slowly but surely, House of the Dragon works up to the cataclysmic Targaryen civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. Although the seeds were planted as early as Episode 1, we saw them begin to well and truly sprouted in episode 5. The battle lines are drawn: Queen Alicent feels betrayed by Viserys and Rhaenyra, so she is ready to fight. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra has married Laenor Velaryon, but seems more enchanted by her uncle, Daemon Targaryen.
Then there’s the prickly Ser Criston Cole, who savagely killed Ser Joffrey Lonmouth at the end of the episode. He was behind Rhaenyra before, but now appears to be at Camp Alicent. In short, anything goes.
As we prepare for Episode 6, one the teaser showed us a time jump of more than a decadeHere are some fine details, flashbacks, and Easter eggs from Episode 5 that you might have missed.
Lady Royce, we barely knew you
After hearing Daemon Targaryen’s resentful mentions of his “bronze bitch” for 4 episodes, we finally got to meet Lady Rhea Royce. Unfortunately, it was not long for this world. Daemon killed her in the episode’s opening scene.
A few things about it.
First of all, if Royce’s name is familiar to you, it’s probably because of Lord Yohn Royce, who was a recurring character in Game of Thrones season 4. He was the portly guy from Vale who was perpetually disgusted by Littlefinger. As for Runestone, the castle which Daemon Targaryen intends to inherit, we saw it briefly in season 5 of Game of Thrones, when Robin Arryn was training (unsuccessfully) in sword and shield combat.
As for Lady Royce herself, during her brief appearance, she was shown to be very aware of the bitter comment Daemon has made about her over the years.
“What brings you to the Vale?” she asks him. “Have you finally come to consummate our marriage? The sheep of the Vale might agree, even if I don’t. Our sheep are prettier, after all.”
This is a callback to something Daemon said throughout Episode 1, when the Small Council harangued him about the excessive force he ordered at City Watch. “In the Val, they say that men fuck sheep instead of women,” he said when Otto Hightower suggested he go back to his wife. “I can assure you that the sheep are more beautiful.
A familiar conversation
After King Viserys goes through the t’s and dots on the i’s with Lord Corlys over the wedding arrangements between Rhaenyra and Laenor, we see the two engaged couples walking down the beach.
Rhaenyra tells Laenor, as gently as she can, that she knows he’s gay and she can never change his orientation. She too has her own tastes and doesn’t expect Laenor to change that. So she offers a deal: They have children to make their fathers happy, and then they’re free to pursue whatever relationships make them happy.
This mirrors a conversation Margaery Tyrell had with Renly Baratheon. After King Robert’s death, Renly claimed the Iron Throne and married Margaery of the wealthy House Tyrell to bolster his support. However, they were unable to consummate the marriage, as Renly was actually in love with Margaery’s brother, Ser Loras Tyrell.
“Save your lies for the court, you’ll need a lot of them,” Margaery told Renly when the premiere took outrage at her insinuation that he was gay. “Your enemies aren’t happy with us, they want to tear us apart, and the best way to stop that is to put your baby in my womb.”
Rhaenys rides the dragon
So far, Rhaenys Targaryen has only had a supporting role in House of the Dragon. In episode 5, however, we got a glimpse of his great talent: Dragonriding. In the book Fire and Blood, it is noted that Rhaenys had been riding her dragon, Meleys, since she was 13 years old.
“We can go back to the ends of the earth together,” she told Lord Corlys on their wedding day, “but I’ll get there first, because I’ll fly.”
Ser Criston kills in joust
A little thing to note about a difference between the book and the TV show. We saw Ser Criston Cole brutally beat Laenor’s lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth to death at the climax of episode 5. In the book Fire and Blood, however, it is said that Ser Criston actually killed Lonmouth during a jousting contest.
In King Viserys’ speech, the one interrupted by the entrance of Alicent Hightower, he noted the seven days of feasting and jousting scheduled before the wedding. On the show, this never happened because of Cole and Lonmouth’s fight. In the book, the jousting tournament actually happened.
It was written that Ser Criston Cole fought in a “black fury” because Rhaenyra did not grant him a Garter of Blessing. “It was the knight of kisses who felt the greatest measure of his wrath,” it is written in Fire and Blood. “Cole’s favorite weapon was the Morning Star, and the blows he rained down on Ser Laenor’s champion cracked his helm and left him senseless in the mud. Backed bloodied from the field, Ser Joffrey died without regaining consciousness six days later.”
Mushroom
Fire and Blood is a story of the Targaryen family written from the perspective of Arch Maester Gyldayn. The source that Gyldayn refers to for several incidents during this period is a court jester named Mushroom.
“A three-foot-tall dwarf possessing an enormous head…Mushroom was considered weak-minded, so kings, lords, and princes did not hesitate to hide their secrets from him,” Gyldayn writes. As a nod to the source material, we see a glimpse of Mushroom during the welcome feast. He is on stage beating a drum during a musical performance.
Mushroom was put in the show at the request of Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys. “There’s actually a banquet scene in House of the Dragon, and I sent a message [showrunner] Ryan Condal and said, “Ryan, can we put Mushroom in there somewhere?” “, The actor told Deadline. “I was fighting every minute to find an excuse to include Mushroom.
“Why are they putting him there” if he doesn’t do politics?
During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the White House backtracking on the vow of President Joe Biden defending Taiwan with the U.S. military wondering who puts the U.S. in politics if the president isn’t and said, “Almost every time he talked about China and Taiwan, the White House reversed it.”
Host Jesse Watters asked, [relevant exchange begins around 1:45] “Does it make you nervous, Kevin McCarthy, when the White House constantly pushes back against the Commander-in-Chief, clarifying what the President has to say, as if what he’s telling you isn’t really US government policy? Does this worry you at all? »
McCarthy replied: “It worries [me] a good deal. Because who is it then? And what is of most concern, not just to America, but what is it saying to the rest of the nations? He cannot send a clear message. But it’s not the first time he’s done this. Almost every time he spoke about China and Taiwan, the White House backtracked him. But look, for the past 40 years, even Secretary Gates has said that every foreign policy decision he made was wrong. But what does that mean? It cost us 13 Gold Star families because of the decisions he made in Afghanistan, instead of listening to his [military]. …Why are they putting it there? Why are they allowing this to continue to happen?
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Road rage shooting in San Lorenzo leaves man dead; his wife remembers hearing gunshots on FaceTime
SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) — We learn more about the man who was shot and killed in an East Bay intersection on Sunday night.
It happened in San Lorenzo and deputies believe it was a case of road rage.
He was called Rienhart Asuncion or ‘Tiago’ by friends, he was 30, and photos show he was all smiles around his new bride Princess, whom he married four months ago in the Philippines.
Princess was on a Facetime with Rienhart moments before he was shot and killed on Sunday.
RELATED: Man killed at East Bay intersection in possible road rage shooting, police say
“I can’t sleep, literally I can’t sleep here because every time I try to sleep, every time I close my eyes I hear a lot of gunshots,” Princess B. Asuncion said .
Deputies believe what happened at that San Lorenzo intersection was a case of road rage. The princess said someone cut off her husband’s way.
“I think they dare to fight and they dare to get out of your car, ‘come on, let’s fight.’ I tried to stop him, I shouted at him don’t get out of your car instead of staying inside the car, he left me on the phone, the screen camera is open, I I heard many, many times gunshots and that was it, he didn’t come back, the only one who came was the sheriff,” Princess said.
Witnesses say Rienhart approached the other car, he was shot. Deputies say they were in the area working on another case and a sergeant responded within seconds.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
“He tried to attend to the victim, but the victim was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and fatally injured at the time,” said Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Princess, who is in the Philippines, said the two were so excited about what was to come. They had just finished the paperwork so she could come and live with Rienhart here in America.
“The hardest part is I’m here in the Philippines and I can’t do anything and that’s it. I’m crying all night and almost collapsing. Every time I scroll through my gallery, my photos make me feel like ‘oh my god, I don’t have a husband anymore, no one will call me in the middle of the night to wake me up and check on how my day is going,’ Princess said.
Authorities say there were witnesses, there was video and they are actively looking for the person or people who fired the shots, but so far no arrests have been made.
Family and friends are now raising funds for Rienhart’s funeral. If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.
Google Doodle encourages all eligible to register to vote
One of the most important rights of American citizens is the right to vote. Voting is essential to maintaining a well-functioning democracy.
To underscore the seriousness of this fundamental right, Google on Tuesday dedicated its Doodle to National Voter Registration Day.
Celebrated every September since 2012 across the United States, the nonpartisan civic holiday is part of a coordinated effort to get eligible citizens registered to vote. Volunteers and organizations across the United States will take to the streets on Tuesday to educate eligible citizens who might not otherwise register about voter registration opportunities.
More than one in five eligible Americans are not registered to vote, according to data from the US Census Bureau. But over the years, the holiday has helped nearly 4.7 million people register to vote, according to the National Voter Registration Day organization.
“Each year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or don’t know how to register,” the organization says. on its website. “National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.”
As President Joe Biden said in a proclamation praising National Voter Registration Day on Monday, “democracy only works when everyone can participate.” He encouraged all eligible Americans to ensure their voter registration is up to date, quoting the late Representative John Lewis, a civil rights icon, as saying “democracy is not a state, it is an act”.
If you’re not sure where to start, visit Vote.gov for more information and resources.
