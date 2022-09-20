News
Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David dies aged 24
SAN JOSÉ — Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David died on a beach in Costa Rica this weekend after suffering a seizure while practicing the sport in which he excelled at sea, friends and family have announced. authorities. He was 24 years old.
Kalani David Feeney Barrientos, known internationally only by his first names, was born in Hawaii to a Costa Rican mother and suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart condition that caused paralysis and seizures.
However, his illness did not prevent him from succeeding in the sport and he practiced both surfing and skateboarding. He won the world junior surfing title in Panama in 2012, in the under-16 category, while competing for the top spots on major skate circuits.
The young American died on Saturday morning in Playa Hermosa, Jacó, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, the Forensic Investigation Agency said.
“He was surfing when he apparently suffered some sort of seizure and drowned,” the entity said in a message to The Associated Press. “The death is still under investigation.”
Filmmaker Peter King was one of the first to reveal his death via social media, while praising his fighting spirit.
“Oh my friend, I love you Kalani! Only God knows his time. Life is not easy. Always fighting. Always learning,” he said.
Various personalities in the surfing world echoed the news soon after, such as 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
“Kalani was one of the most talented surfers/skaters in the world,” he said on his networks.
His illness forced him to interrupt his sporting career on several occasions, but he then resumed it.
“He was constantly pushing his limits,” Slater added. “My condolences to the great family and friends that Kalani had on all the beaches in the world.”
News
Developers and family discuss memorial for collapse victims
Developers and city officials pushed back against family members’ expectations at a meeting Monday to discuss a memorial for 98 people who died last year when a condominium building collapsed in seaside in Florida.
Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger greeted representatives of DAMAC Properties and people whose loved ones died in the fall from the Champlain Towers South building on June 24, 2021.
“We all would have liked to build something, a park or something,” Danzinger said of the site. “But by order of the judge, it was sold. It is now private property.
Dubai-based DAMAC bought the 1.8-acre (1-hectare) beachfront site for $120 million earlier this year. It is not yet known what structure will rise on the site, but DAMAC’s business focuses on luxury residential, commercial and leisure properties.
The town of Surfside has already reserved space for a memorial near the site of the collapse, but family members hope to have some kind of memorial at the site itself.
Danzinger suggested working with the city to adjust some easements to accommodate a memorial near the edge of the lot.
Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the collapse, said he would like the memorial to mark the spot where the victims actually died.
“We want to work around the area where most of the people and most of the blood was,” Langesfeld said.
The problem for the developers is that most people died in the buildable part of the land.
“When you start asking for 50 or 70 feet into the site, because that’s where the building was, it becomes something that it’s very difficult for us to be able to look at and say we can give up a third or half of the development,” said DAMAC representative Jeff Rossely.
A Miami-Dade County circuit judge in June approved a settlement for victims and landowners totaling $1.1 billion, which includes the sale of the land. Settlement money also comes from dozens of other sources, including insurance companies, engineering firms and a luxury condominium building whose recent construction next door is believed to have contributed to damage. structural. Neither party admits wrongdoing.
A final conclusion on the cause of the collapse is likely years away. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is overseeing the investigation.
News
Best Stock Tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
Indian stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, driven by broad-based gains across all sectors following a rebound in global equity markets, as investors remained focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts selected a list of stocks investors can buy/sell in trading today:
Mitesh Thakkar from Earningwaves.com
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
First post: 20 Sep 2022, 09:40 STI
News
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop guessing sales • TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth, a Boston-based software startup that provides data, analytics and financial modeling to e-commerce businesses, has secured $4 million in seed funding.
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an ad automation software company.
Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that by helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker figure out how to advertise more effectively on Facebook, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue per customer. It got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
“We started talking to many founders and kept hearing the same thing – everyone was struggling with financial planning, forecasting and trying to figure out what the true lifetime value of customers was,” he said. -he adds.
Bainbridge started with a financial model and added analytics to help the financial model make better assumptions, then a data system. The company collects data from places like Shopify, QuickBooks, and Google Analytics and gives each client their own data warehouse backed by managed data pipelines.
The company has also created a dashboard that allows customers such as Geologie, Branch Furniture and Mad Rabbit to track progress, display planned value and then actual value in real time.
Bainbridge targets customers who sell between $5 million and $100 million annually. And as U.S. e-commerce sales continue to grow toward $1 trillion by 2023, knowing where a brand stands will be even more important, Tregoe said.
“We help companies see their gross margins, contribution margins, and variable costs,” he said. “Now they can see why their fulfillment costs were so out of line. For one customer, we found they were being overcharged by their shipping partner. This fix brought them $350,000 in one quarter.
The new investment closed on August 31 and was led by Las Olas and Vinyl VC with participation from Bling Capital and Industry Ventures. The company has now raised $6.4 million in total, including an unannounced pre-seed round in March 2021 led by Bling Capital and Industry Ventures.
“The customer referral calls were the best I’ve ever heard and that’s why I wrote my biggest check yet,” TJ Mahony, founder and partner of Vinyl VC, said in a statement.
Tregoe says the company has six employees and intends to use the new funding to add to that in the areas of engineering, sales and marketing, and customer success.
And although Bainbridge is still in its infancy, he said the company has 18 customers and is “on track to hit $1 million in annual recurring revenue, or 10x year-over-year.” .
News
Police are investigating a double shooting in the Mission district of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were investigating a double shooting in the Mission district of San Francisco on Monday night.
According to police, it happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3300 block of 23rd Street.
Officers arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to hospital, one suffering life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made.
So far, there are few details. KPIX 5 will update this article as new information becomes available.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD information line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.
News
Weekend storm allows Bay Area firefighters to catch their breath, pausing critical fire conditions
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) — The weekend storm brought much-needed precipitation to the Bay Area, and firefighters say the moisture has halted critical fire conditions for now.
From a week of intense, record-breaking heat in the Bay Area to a rare September storm in the region that brought much-desired rain – this was an unusual month for weather.
LIVE: Tracking rain in the San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
There was a fallout in the rain as a wreck in Napa County sent two people to the hospital. Many activities were swept away on Sunday like the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival turning into a muddy mess.
VIDEO: Weekend rainfall cancels events, causes power outages and spinouts
“So we’re still in drought-like conditions,” Southern Marin Fire Battalion Chief Matt Barnes said.
Barnes says the storm brought enough rain to delay critical fire conditions in some areas.
“So that was fine, it takes a little while to worry about the fire weather, but we’re definitely not out of the woods – in just a few days of hot, dry air and we’re back to criticism,” Barnes added.
Crews were back to work with fire prevention measures on Monday, removing dead or dying trees near Mount Tam.
RELATED: Parts of the Bay Area are recovering from weekend rains and power outages
“We are happy to see a nice early storm coming in early September,” said Andrea Rodriguez of Sonoma Water.
In Sonoma County, two reservoirs, Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma, received two inches of rain, though both remain below capacity.
“The one rainstorm was really nice, but we’re not out of the woods yet. We’re asking everyone to please turn off your irrigation as fall approaches, while saving that water,” said added Rodriguez.
California’s epic drought continues. Firefighters are hoping for continuous rain over a long period this winter.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
News
Eagles, Jalen Hurts dominate Vikings 24-7 in Monday night beatdown
PHILADELPHIA – Kwesi Adofo-Mensah grew up in the Philadelphia area cheering for the Eagles and being a big fan of quarterback Randall Cunnigham. Adofo-Mensah returned Monday night as general manager of the Vikings and saw the second coming of Cunningham.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s resounding 24-7 win over the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.
It was the third time the Vikings have played at Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, and they are 0-3. In the first one, a 32-24 loss in 1990, Cunningham threw for 262 yards and ran for 90.
It was quite the reality check for the Vikings (1-1) after their resounding 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. In fact, Monday’s game was pretty much of mirror opposite of the one against the Packers. The Eagles (2-0) took charge early and didn’t let up.
Hurts completed 26 of 31 passes, the only real blemish being a late-game interception he threw to Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks. While Hurts starred for the Eagles, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had a rugged outing, completing 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards with three interceptions. All of Cousins’ interceptions were deep in Philadelphia territory, and it marked his first three-pick game since Oct. 18, 2020 against Atlanta.
On Philadelphia’s opening drive, Hurt scored on a 3-yard run for a 7-0 lead. The Eagles extended the advantage to 14-0 early in the second quarter when Hurts threw a 53-yard touchdown to Quez Watkins. The receiver beat safety Camryn Bynum on the play.
The Vikings got back into the game when Cousins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight Irv Smith Jr. midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7. But there was little to cheer for after that for Minnesota fans.
Philadelphia went up 21-7 on a 26-yard touchdown run by Hurts with 1:58 left in the half. The Vikings had a chance to get within one touchdown again but a wide-open Smith dropped what could have been a 63-yard touchdown reception.
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott then made it 24-7 with a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
The halftime stats were ugly for the Vikings. Hurts threw for 261 yards and ran for 50 as Philadelphia piled up 347 yards. Meanwhile the Vikings had a meager 93 yards of total offense in the first half.
In the second half, the Vikings did look primed to change the momentum. Elliott had a 41-yard field goal blocked by cornerback Patrick Peterson, and cornerback Kris Boyd ran it back 27 yards to the Philadelphia. with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
But Cousins then threw his second interception. His third pick came after Hicks returned a Hurts interception 19 yards to the Philadelphia 9 with 7:25 left in the game and Minnesota still down 24-7. Cousins’ interceptions in the game came when the Vikings were at Philadelphia’s 19-, 27- and 9-yard lines.
Hicks, who played for the Eagles from 2015-18, was playing his first game back in Philadelphia since his departure.
The game also marked the the return to Philadelphia of wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who had two disappointing seasons for the Eagles after being taken with the No. 21 selection in the 2020 NFL draft, one pick before the Minnesota took star wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22. Reagor was traded last month to the Vikings.
Reagor, who is Minnesota’s primary punt returner but didn’t have any snaps from scrimmage in Week 1, had one carry for on a reverse for 17 yards in the second quarter, caught one pass for seven yards, and returned two punts for five yards. The crowd booed each time he touched the ball.
Jefferson, who had nine catches for a career-high 184 yards against the Packers, had just six receptions for 48 yards.
Until the fourth quarter, Reagor was the Vikings’ leading rusher with his one carry. Cousins finished with a team-high 20 yards. For the game, the Vikings had a meager 62 yards rushing, with Dalvin Cook being their top running back on the ground with just 17.
