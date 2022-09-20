Google Doodle encourages all eligible to register to vote

PHILADELPHIA — Vikings safety Harrison Smith suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter on Monday night, and it remains to be seen if might miss any game action.

Smith was hurt in the 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Complicating matters is that Minnesota has a short week before next facing Detroit on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Looking at the way he checked out, we feel pretty strongly about where (his recovery is) at,’’ said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. “But we’ll go through the phasing, and it’s very important that (it) gets handled medically through the protocol. It is a short week, so we’ll just kind of have to see where he’s at.”

With Smith out, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine got some snaps from scrimmage in his first NFL regular-season game.

THIELEN’S LACK OF TARGETS

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen wasn’t targeted until late in the third quarter and didn’t catch his first pass until early in the fourth quarter. He pointed the finger at himself.

“I got to look myself in the mirror,’’ Thielen said. “The first thing I do is go look myself in the mirror, go watch the film and see what I could have done better to get open.”

Thielen finished with four catches for 52 yards, but they all came after the game was mostly decided. His first target was on an interception thrown by Kirk Cousins with 2:19 left in the third quarter and his first catch came with 11:05 left in the game.

“I can think back to a couple of plays that we were trying to get going for (Thielen) but by the look, we ended up checking to a couple of different things based on protection,’’ O’Connell said. “But with Adam, you saw him kind of come to life late, but I know the game had gotten a little bit away from us.”

JEFFERSON BLAMES HIMSELF

Cousins threw three interceptions. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson said the first one was his fault.

With the Vikings trailing 24-7 with 10:01 left in the third quarter, Cousins threw a pass down the middle that was picked off by cornerback Darius Slay.

“That’s honestly on me,’’ Jefferson said. “I’ll take that one. I’ve got to be flatter if Slay’s going to sit on that type of route. I’ve got to come flatter and be in front of (Slay) instead of going behind him.”

After catching nine passes for a career-high 184 yards in a 23-7 win over Green Bay in Week 1, Jefferson had six receptions for just 48 yards. He was disappointed after the game.

“The most frustrating thing is just losing,’’ Jefferson said. “I mean, of course we (wanted) to come into this game and just dominate, especially after last week’s performance. But we definitely had plenty of opportunities to score the ball and make something (happen). Carry the momentum to our side. We didn’t execute on the offensive side.”

EVANS REPLACES DANTZLER

Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Cameron Dantzler late in the game, but O’Connell said Dantzler is “still our staring cornerback.”

With the Vikings trailing 24-7, O’Connell said there was a desire to give Evans, a fourth-round pick, some reps.

“It was just a matter of getting a young player time,’’ O’Connell said. “We feel like he has earned the right to get on the field.”