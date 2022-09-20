Granit Xhaka was expected to leave Arsenal after a furious clash with fans but Mikel Arteta’s interference led to the midfielder becoming a Gooners darling

Granit Xhaka being serenaded by his adoring fans after Arsenal’s victory over Brentford shows that football is the funniest of the old games.

That’s not to say he doesn’t deserve the adulation, Xhaka made a great start to what is proving to be a very exciting season for the team with their latest outing seeing them dispatch Brentford.

Getty Top-flight Gunners lead the Premier League with 18 points from a possible 21

AFP And Xhaka is having a particularly good time

But just under three years ago, Xhaka appeared to be over as an Arsenal player with his already rocky relationship with fans reaching an all-time low in October 2019.

The Swiss midfielder has often been the scapegoat when Arsenal put on a poor performance, something that has become too regular an occurrence for the Gooners’ liking in recent years.

And then, in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at home, Crystal Palace’s tempers frayed when Xhaka was substituted just after the hour mark, spectators at Emirates Stadium roared with delight.

Xhaka responded by waving and putting his ear sarcastically in the direction of angry supporters as he slowly walked away before exchanging words with any Arsenal fan within earshot.

He lost the captaincy a few days later and it seemed inevitable that Xhaka would find a new club at the first opportunity.

The player admitted his “suitcases were packed” until manager Mikel Arteta, who had only been in charge of the Gunners for a few weeks, persuaded him to stay.

Getty – Contributor Even Xhaka didn’t see a return to Arsenal after that outburst

And what a great decision it turns out to be with Xhaka now a transformed player for the better.

Asked what prompted Xhaka’s return to form, Arteta said in his post-match press conference: “His consistency.

“How he conducts himself every day, how he has learned through different moments in his career whether they are here or with the national team and his willingness over time to remain humble, to look forward and to ‘trying to improve yourself and when you normally make good things happen.”

Arteta added: “I think he now feels that love and respect goes both ways.

Getty Many managers would have abandoned Xhaka but Arteta’s decision to stay by his side is now paying off

“I think you also see our supporters as they sang for him. It makes him emotional, it pushes him to try to give even more and I’m really happy for him because in my opinion he fully deserves it.

But Arteta deserves huge credit for Xhaka’s revival, talkSPORT’s Darren Ambrose believes.

Ambrose said: “By the way, he owes a lot to Mikel Arteta. Arteta does not suffer from fools, we saw it with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“If you’re not a good egg, he’ll get rid of you, so he must be a good egg behind the scenes and we’re led to believe that. A lot of players who talk about Xhaka told us he’s a good guy in the locker room.

“He had his antics on the pitch, we know that and he owes a lot to Arteta for sticking by his side and giving him the chance to win the fans back, which he did.”

Getty Xhaka, captain of Arsenal in their 3-0 win at Brentford, was barely noticed, showing just how far he has come over the past three years.

But perhaps the main reason Arsenal fans have taken Xhaka to their hearts so much is that his rise is a reflection of the journey the team is currently on.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell told talkSPORT Breakfast: “When you look at Arsenal right now, you look at the Granit Xhakas of this world, he epitomizes what’s going on at this club.

“He went from being a good player who was sent off most of the time to absolutely outstanding performances.

“If we’re being honest, he kind of has a supporting cast around him that’s good enough that he doesn’t have to worry about other things too much and he can carry on and grow in his game. “

And who knows where this journey will end for Xhaka and Arsenal. But everyone involved is enjoying the ride so far.