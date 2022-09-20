Harris returns to South Carolina to boost midterm voting

COLOMBIA, South Carolina — Vice President Kamala Harris visits two historically black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on locations and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances of retaining Congress in the upcoming elections. midterm elections.

Harris travels to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year. She will also hold a roundtable with students from nearby Claflin University.

The trip to South Carolina, his third in the state as vice president, is part of Harris’ increased travel schedule ahead of the midterms. She spoke about reproductive rights in Chicago on Friday and will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday to speak at the General Conference of Democratic Attorneys. Earlier this month, she traveled to Houston for the Baptist National Convention.

Harris’ trips are designed to prevent, or at least limit, any decline in turnout among voters of color and young people, important parts of the Democratic coalition.

In South Carolina, which holds the first presidential ballot in the South, black voters play a disproportionate role in the Democratic electorate. During a visit to the state in June, Harris expressed gratitude for South Carolina Democrats, whose key support for Biden in the South’s first primary in 2020 helped turn his campaign around and give a boost. momentum to subsequent contests that led to the party’s nomination. .

Harris’ arrival in South Carolina follows shortly after Biden’s evasive response to CBS’ “60 Minutes” when asked if he would run again in 2024.

“My intention, as I said at the outset, is to represent myself,” the president said in a wide-ranging interview that aired on Sunday. “But that’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Biden noted in the interview that declaring his intention to seek re-election would put him in breach of campaign finance laws, which could have complicated the Democratic National Committee’s spending ahead of the midterms.

White House officials said Biden continues to lay the groundwork for a 2024 race. Allies acknowledge, however, that he could still decide not to run for re-election before a formal announcement, which is expected at first. semester 2023.

Earlier this year, Biden pledged to make Harris his running mate for the 2024 re-election campaign. His visit comes as Republicans consider their own White House offers – including former Vice President Mike Pence , former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – continue to criss-cross the state.

Some native South Carolina Republicans have also tested the waters of 2024. Nikki Haley, who served the state for six years as governor before joining the Trump administration as a UN ambassador, lives in the Charleston area and visited other early voting states, as did U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Associated Press writers Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

