High blood pressure is significantly reduced through respiratory training:

Sign up for Patriots updates
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
SawPro/Getty Images/Max Posner/NPR
It is well known that weightlifting can strengthen our biceps and quadriceps. Now, there is growing evidence that strengthening the muscles we use to breathe is also beneficial. New research shows that a daily dose of strength training for the diaphragm and other respiratory muscles helps promote heart health and lower high blood pressure.
“The muscles we use to breathe atrophy, just like the rest of our muscles tend to do as we age,” says researcher Daniel Craighead, an integrative physiologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder. To test what happens when these muscles are properly trained, he and his colleagues recruited healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 82. to try a daily five-minute technique using a resistance breathing trainer called PowerBreathe. The hand-held machine – one of many on the market – resembles an inhaler. When people breathe into it, the device offers resistance, which makes it harder to inhale.
POWERbreathe
Youtube
“We found that taking 30 breaths a day for six weeks lowers systolic blood pressure by about 9 millimeters of mercury,” says Craighead. And these reductions are in line with what one would expect with conventional aerobic exercise, he says, such as walking, running or cycling.
A normal blood pressure reading is below about 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These days, some medical professionals diagnose patients with high blood pressure if their average reading is consistently 130/80 mmHg or higher, the CDC notes.
The impact of a sustained 9 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure (the first number in the report) is significant, says Michael Joyner, a physician at the Mayo Clinic who studies how the nervous system regulates blood pressure. “It’s the kind of reduction you see with blood pressure medication,” says Joyner. Research has shown that many common blood pressure medications cause a reduction of about 9 mmHg. Reductions are greater when people combine multiple drugs, but a reduction of 10 mmHg is correlated with a 35% lower risk of stroke and a 25% lower risk of heart disease.
“I think it’s promising,” Joyner says of the prospects for integrating respiratory muscle training into preventive care. It could be beneficial for people who can’t do traditional aerobic exercise, he says, and the simplicity is also appealing, given that people can easily use the device at home.
“Taking a deep, resistant breath offers a new and unconventional way to generate the benefits of exercise and physical activity,” Joyner concluded in an editorial published alongside an earlier study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Then how exactly does breathing training lower blood pressure? Craighead highlights the role of endothelial cells, which line our blood vessels and promote the production of nitric oxide – a key compound that protects the heart. Nitric oxide helps widen our blood vessels, promoting good blood circulation, which prevents plaque buildup in the arteries. “What we found was that six weeks of IMST [inspiratory-muscle strength training] will increase endothelial function by about 45%,” says Craighead.
It’s long been known that deep diaphragmatic breathing — often used during meditation or mindfulness practices — can also help lower blood pressure. Strength training with the PowerBreathe device works in a similar way, engaging respiratory muscles and promoting nitric oxide production. The particular benefit of the IMST machine, says Craighead, is that it takes less time to get the benefit of it because the little machine adds the resistance that gives the muscles a good workout. His research is funded by the National Institutes of Health.
The new study builds on the previous study and adds to the evidence that IMST – which is essentially strength training for the respiratory muscles – is beneficial for adults of all ages. “We were surprised at how effective IMST is in lowering blood pressure,” Craighead said. Before the results came in, he suspected healthy young adults might not benefit as much. “But we found robust effects,” he says, pointing to a significant drop in blood pressure in participants of all ages. He says the finding suggests that IMST could help healthy young people prevent heart disease and the rise in blood pressure that tends to occur with aging.
There may also be benefits for elite cyclists, runners and other endurance athletes, he says, citing data that six weeks of IMST increased aerobic exercise tolerance by 12% in middle-aged and older adults.
“So we think the IMST consisting of just 30 breaths a day would be very useful in endurance exercise events,” says Craighead. It is a technique that athletes could add to their training programs. Craighead, whose marathon personal best is 2 hours and 21 minutes, says he took the IMST on as part of his own training.
The technique is not intended to replace exercise, he warns, or replace medication for people whose blood pressure is so high they are at high risk of having a heart attack or stroke. . Instead, says Craighead, “it would be a good complementary intervention for people who are already taking other healthy lifestyle approaches.”
This is how Theresa D. Hernandez, 61, views breathing exercises. She lives in Boulder, has a family history of high blood pressure, and was involved in Colorado research. When the study began, she had blood pressure readings close to the threshold at which doctors recommend medication.
“It was a surprise that something so simple could be so profound in terms of impact,” Hernandez says of the six weeks of breathing exercises. “My blood pressure had to be below the threshold so that I didn’t need to take medication,” she says.
Her blood pressure has dropped significantly and she says she plans to stick with it – five minutes a day.
NPR News
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards and point guards since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to small forward.
1. LeBron James. He arrived on a smoke-filled stage at AmericanAirlines Arena during 2010 free agency, advancing to the NBA Finals in each of his fleeting four seasons with the franchise, with championships in 2012 and ‘13.
An argument could be made – amid Erik Spoelstra’s position-less approach initially crafted for James – that he also stands as the franchise’s best-ever center, power forward, shooting guard and point guard.
At one point, the distance between James and the franchise’s second-best all-time small forward stood as the ultimate chasm – until the arrival of . . .
2. Jimmy Butler. Three years in, Butler already has helped the Heat advance to one NBA Finals (2020) and within one of his own shots to another (2022).
Like James, it is the versatility that has made Butler particularly effective in Spoelstra’s approach. Save perhaps for time at center, like James he has played the other four positions on the court, excelling at each. This season, that role playing could include extensive action at power forward in Spoelstra’s closing lineups.
In yet another James comparison, Butler has found his Heat experience liberating. For James, it meant a pathway to championships. For Butler, the opportunity to move past the controversy of his tenures with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.
3. Glen Rice. With apologies to Rony Seikaly, Rice arrived as the Heat’s first star, the franchise’s first-ever lottery pick, as the No. 4 selection in the 1989 draft.
Rice’s ability to stretch defenses with his 3-point shooting not only opened the Heat’s eyes to his possibilities, but also the Charlotte Hornets’, utilized as the linchpin to the 1995 franchise-altering trade for Alonzo Mourning.
To this day, the bond between Rice and the Heat remains strong, with Rice serving as Heat scout and team ambassador, as well as a presence at the team’s youth summer camps.
4. Jamal Mashburn. Had there not been the 2010 addition of James, an argument could be made that Mashburn would have gone down as the most versatile small forward in the Heat’s three-plus decades, an adept point forward who was as comfortable attacking the rim as launching feathery jumpers.
Mashburn helped stabilize the Heat during those late-’90s playoff runs to Knicks showdowns, arguably unfairly cast with his 2000 offseason trade to the Hornets as a scapegoat for those losses.
One has to wonder what might have been had Mashburn been featured in Spoelstra’s position-less approach.
5. Shane Battier. The classic case of the right player at the right time during a three-season Heat tenure that ended in 2013-14.
With the Heat coming off a disappointing 2011 NBA Finals loss to the Mavericks, Batter was added the following offseason to provide veteran stability. He did just that, along with stifling defense and timely 3-pointers, with the Heat winning their Big Three championships in Battier’s first two seasons, advancing to the NBA Finals in all three.
Among those certainly deserving of consideration at the position, as well, include Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Antoine Walker, Willie Burton, Bruce Bowen and Mike Miller.
Up next: We continue our positional evaluations, with the top five power forwards over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
()
They are robbing doctors of their basic dignity. I have never seen doctors being treated this way anywhere’
Anantnag: The overworked doctors performing night duties at Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag lament the lack of basic facilities, including even a decent room to retire to or a place that can be called a washroom.
The doctors that Kashmir Reader talked to said that it was both unsettling and humiliating to be working in this way, while they are fulfilling the most vital night duty at the hospital.
“You can see how pathetic this room is and how terrible it smells in here,” a doctor told Kashmir Reader. “Is this where doctors on duty should be forced to live?”
The doctor’s room is in a sorry state, with paint peeling off, smelling foul, and no proper arrangement for the doctors to even lie down for a while. “All we do here in this room is keep our belongings. The rest of the time, while we are not attending to patients, we prefer to spend outdoors,” the doctor said.
Doctors rue that they are forced to eat in the same room and it is nauseating. They said they have to carry food from home because there is no proper canteen at the hospital.
“They could have at least painted the room so as to make it look a little cleaner. The paint might have taken the stench out as well. But even that is too much to ask for at this wretched place they call a hospital,” the doctors said.
The condition of the washroom is even worse, and no sane person can stand the stench of the place. “We have trained ourselves to avoid nature’s calls because of the pathetic condition of the washroom. But there are emergencies and we cannot avoid them, and in such cases, we have to run helter-skelter,” the doctors said.
The doctors lament that they have been raising this issue with the administration, time and again, but no one seems to be listening to them. “They are robbing doctors of their basic dignity by treating them like this. I have never seen doctors being treated this way anywhere,” a doctor told this reporter.
The doctors said that they keep working tirelessly amid difficult circumstances, and still face the brunt of the public wrath in case anything at the hospital goes wrong.
“If they treat the doctors like this, imagine the plight of the patients visiting the hospital. The patients are often angry, and rightly so, but it is the doctors who face the wrath of the people,” the doctors said. “We are facing the apathy of the administration and the anger of the general public as well.”
Unfortunately, the doctors said, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital does not have the requisite powers to mend the situation, given his post is sans drawing and disbursing authority.
“He can only escalate the matter, and nobody listens to him as well,” the doctors said.
Kashmir Reader tried talking to the Principal of the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi, but he did not attend repeated calls made by this reporter. The MCCH is being administered
by the GMC authorities.
The post Doctors on night duty at MCCH Anantnag work amid dirty, foul conditions appeared first on JK Breaking News.
A non-binding opinion issued today by an influential adviser to the European Union’s highest court could portend a major regional development at the intersection of privacy regulation and competition – or “privacy versus competition”, because it is sometimes tightly framed.
The notice follows a referral to the Court of Justice (CJEU) regarding an action by Facebook (aka Meta) challenging a 2019 order by the German competition watchdog (the FCO) against the so-called “superprofiling” of Facebook users. The FCO case argues that the tech giant’s combination of user data across multiple services and websites — ergo, Facebook’s complete denial of user privacy — is itself an “exploitative abuse.” related to its market power and therefore also an abuse of the competition laws which the FCO is competent to regulate.
Facebook appealed the FCO’s order arguing that anti-rust officials should essentially stay in their lane because they are not the designated watchdogs for Facebook’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). the EU.
But today’s opinion opposes such a compartmentalization. And if the Court follows his adviser’s advice, it could give a major boost to privacy rights across the EU, as antitrust authorities get the green light to examine the compatibility of data protection in as part of their assessment of the competition rules. (Although it is worth pointing out that all we have today is an opinion, not binding law; the CJEU itself has yet to decide the issues before it.)
This is important because the historically siled approach to enforcement affecting the digital sphere has failed to keep pace with the giants of the mining platform, allowing some companies to acquire a massive market power through systematic abuse of privacy – despite the EU having long-standing privacy rules. (on paper).
So a key element of blame is really a failure of autonomous enforcement of data protection law by European regulators – so whether the bloc’s competition authorities can also take life-related data abuse into account when assessing competition issues, it widens the scrutiny net.
Extract from the press release on the opinion of the AG issued by the Luxembourg court:
“In his conclusions delivered today, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos, first of all, considers that, if a competition authority is not competent to rule on an infringement of the GDPR, it can nevertheless, in the exercise of its powers own, take into account the compatibility of a commercial practice with the GDPR. In this regard, the Advocate General emphasizes that the compliance or non-compliance of this behavior with the provisions of the GDPR may, in the light of all the circumstances of the case, constitute an important clue as to whether this behavior constitutes a breach of contest rules. »
AG Rantos’ opinion goes on to observe that any assessment made by a competition authority in relation to GDPR compliance would be “without prejudice” to the powers of the competent supervisory authority under the regulation, adding: “Therefore, the competition authority must take into account any decision or investigation by the competent supervisory authority, inform the latter of all useful details and, if necessary, consult it.
Thus, the direction of travel advocated by the CJEU adviser is towards greater collaboration between competition and privacy regulators.
In 2019, the FCO ordered Facebook to stop combining user data – threatening, with a bang, a screeching halt to its surveillance-based business model (at least in Germany). Yet the legality of Meta’s data processing was also contested under European privacy law – but procedural bottlenecks have led to complaints over the years and delayed GDPR enforcement against the most powerful technological platforms (where the need for action is most acute). So if EU antitrust authorities are empowered to also consider privacy breaches and work more closely with data protection regulators, it could provide a much-needed boost to enforcement. law, which would help remove some of the bottlenecks.
The AG’s opinion could also send a signal to the EU antitrust authority to rework its approach. The bloc’s competition unit has historically been reluctant to combine privacy and competition – hence, in recent years, its willingness to override key privacy objections raised against the Google-Fitbit merger and allow the agreement to move forward with only a few concessions.
While the FCO’s case against Facebook is rightly considered groundbreaking, in the years since the German regulator first began to look into Facebook’s exploitation of user privacy, other regional watchdogs have realized the need to evolve their approach – and joint work between privacy and competition authorities is already on the rise – with, for example, the ICO and CMA from the United Kingdom working together on a competition case related to Google’s “Privacy Sandbox” proposal to evolve its advertising technology; and French competition and privacy authorities are consulting over complaints against Apple’s App Transparency Tracking feature (which the French antitrust watchdog refused to block), not to cite just two recent examples of consultation and co-working.
Quickly zooming out, the EU also approved a major ex ante update to competition rules – called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) – which sets binding operational requirements on the most powerful platforms that include certain provisions limiting how the data may be used.
Application of the DMA is to begin next year. A new competition regime for the most powerful companies is therefore absolutely imminent in Europe. (Germany has already passed a nationwide reboot of its digital competition rules – granting special abuse powers to the FCO, which earlier this year named Facebook as one of several tech giants under the jurisdiction of the FCO. scheme; the classification being valid for five years.)
The AG’s opinion addresses a number of other legal issues that came before the court via Facebook’s appeal of the FCO’s initial anti-superprofiling order – with the adviser believing that dominance over the market, in itself, does not call into question the validity of a consent-based legal basis for a social media service to process user data.
However, the adviser suggests that the muscle of the market should be factored into the assessment of freedom of consent – what he says is for the controller to demonstrate. (NB: The GDPR standard for consent as the legal basis for processing personal data is that it must be specific, informed and freely given.)
The GA also does not exclude the possibility that Facebook may process certain personal data relying on an alternative legal basis to consent – but only if the processing concerns operational elements that are actually necessary for the provision of services related to the provision of the Facebook Account. And there he seems to question whether “personalized ads” fit the definition of “necessary”.
“[T]the Advocate General considers that, although the personalization of content and advertising, the continuous and transparent use of the services of the Meta Platforms group, the security of the network or the improvement of the product may be in the interests of the user or controller, these elements of the practice in question do not appear necessary for the provision of the aforementioned services,” the Court wrote in the press release.
The AG also decides on an issue related to the processing of sensitive personal data (defined in the GDPR as data on racial or ethnic origin, political affiliation, health data, sexual orientation, etc.) – and on profiling based on sensitive characteristics – stressing that a prohibition in the regulation of such processing may apply in this context; and, further, that for a GDPR waiver to apply (e.g. data that the data subject has “obviously made public”) the user must be “fully aware that, by an explicit act, he makes personal data public”.
“According to the Advocate General, behavior consisting in visiting sites and applications, entering data on these sites and applications and clicking on buttons integrated therein cannot, in principle, be equated with behavior manifestly making public the user’s sensitive personal data. data,” the statement continued, suggesting that the act of background surveillance Facebook imposes on users through tracking infrastructure built into its own services and third-party websites would not be a viable loophole to avoid the ban. to process sensitive data. Which would mean that Facebook would either have to not process sensitive user data at all (good luck!) – or explicitly ask people for permission to do so. (And you can’t imagine many people voluntarily agreeing to let Facebook track such things.)
It remains to be seen, of course, whether the Court will agree with its adviser on all these points.
The CJEU often, but not always, follows the reasoning of its AGs – so the opinion itself is certainly noteworthy. Typically, it takes between three and six months after an GA opinion for the CJEU to issue a ruling, meaning the soonest it could be at the end of this year.
Once the CJEU issues its decision, it will be sent back to the referring court – in this case, the German court hearing Facebook’s appeal against the FCO’s order – meaning that a final verdict on this case should take place next year.
techcrunch
The pass was delivered with recognizable purpose and precision. Shotgun snap, quick play fake, then a short shuffle left and a decisive release.
With his top receiver making a crisp break on a slant route, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a fastball into Lambeau Field’s north end zone Sunday night. Allen Lazard, with inside leverage on Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon, snatched it with relative ease.
Five-yard touchdown.
Celebratory fireworks exploded in the fall sky. Then a small end-zone soiree broke out. Surrounded by teammates, Lazard used the football as a kettle and began pouring a few cups of a mystery drink.
Offensive linemen Yosh Nijman and Jon Runyan Jr. took fake swigs from their imaginary cups, became woozy, then pretended to pass out in the end zone. Same for receivers Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins.
“Just drinking some tea,” Cobb told reporters after the game.
It was a tongue-in-cheek nod to Rodgers’ summer revelation that he experienced an awakening during an ayahuasca tea high in 2020 in Peru, with the psychoactive drink taking him on a spiritual journey he believes helped him win NFL MVP honors the last two seasons.
With an increased focus on unconditional self-love and, as always, a concentration on beating the Bears, Rodgers often sees things other quarterbacks can’t, creating offensive enlightenment with his playmaking flair. Sunday’s touchdown pass to Lazard was a prime example of a quarterback locked in and in total control.
That was the night in a nutshell during the Packers’ 27-10 victory. Rodgers, while far from as spectacular as Bears fans are used to seeing, was solid and made a handful of big-time throws, including that first-half scoring dart.
The Bears, meanwhile, passed for 48 yards while completing just seven passes the entire night. They had twice as many punts (four) as completions of at least 10 yards, and they left Wisconsin with disappointment.
Perhaps in need of some ayahuasca tea — either to envision what high-level offense in 2022 is supposed to look like or to provide attentiveness and morale through their current unease — the Bears now must work toward their own transformative awakening in the final full week of September.
With that in mind, here’s your comprehensive Week 2 QB rewind.
It would be easy to gravitate toward the Bears’ failed fourth-and-goal run from inside the 1-yard line as the play that characterized the night. Without question, that was a big moment as officials ruled that Justin Fields was stopped a few inches short of the goal line and a replay review upheld that call.
An argument could be made that Fields pushed across the plane of the goal line to score, which would have brought the Bears within 24-16 with 8:07 remaining.
Fields was convinced he scored. So, too, was running back David Montgomery.
“I saw a touchdown,” Montgomery said. “I was right next to the ball.”
Even Packers coach Matt LaFleur was urging defensive coordinator Joe Barry to ready a call for a possible Bears two-point try.
“I thought it was pretty inconclusive,” LaFleur said. “Whichever way it would have gone (with the on-field ruling), it probably would have held.”
Fields felt the Bears could have stolen the momentum had they gotten a favorable call there.
“That changes everything,” he said.
We’ll have a bit more on that sequence, specifically the shotgun QB run Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy dialed up for that moment.
But perhaps the more telling moment on a night full of sloppiness was Fields’ illegal forward pass in the second quarter. A 31-yard third-down completion to Equanimeous St. Brown was taken off the board because Fields was already a good 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage when he threw.
Was that an unfortunate mistake? Absolutely. During a disastrous second quarter in which the offense netted only 3 yards and never picked up a first down, the Bears needed some kind of spark. But their young quarterback couldn’t provide one.
On that sequence, it appeared Fields had a chance to run for the first down as he took off from the pocket. Instead, the Bears took a 5-yard penalty and a loss of down and summoned rookie punter Trent Gill.
“I was just like, ‘Dang!’” Fields said. “I have to get the ball out earlier. Or just run it.”
Correctable mistake? Gosh, you sure hope so. But that play’s breakdown and Fields’ brain fart also typified the night, with the offense out of sync and lacking proper awareness for much of the game.
With a six-man protection against a four-man rush, the Bears should have been able to give Fields enough time to throw. But Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark slipped around guard Lucas Patrick on a stunt and disrupted Fields at the top of his drop.
Fields alertly climbed the pocket to escape but may have been too eager to run. Until, of course, he became overexcited and threw.
While there was disruption from Clark, the front of the pocket was still clean, offering Fields an opportunity to climb, reset and throw. Bears coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged as much Monday.
“Yeah,” he said. “I think he feels that too. For sure.”
This is part of the Bears’ ongoing mission to sharpen Fields’ pocket poise and feel, to teach him to carve up defenses from within the pocket even on plays that aren’t blocked perfectly or run with ideal precision. That’s a skill and a sense Fields has to continue honing to be taken seriously as a potential NFL standout.
Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle calls for situational smarts as one of its key tenets. In that particular instance, Fields made a big-stage gaffe that only will elevate the outside criticism and worry about his readiness to break through.
Including that miscue, the Bears went 1-for-7 on third down against the Packers, and their .286 percentage in that category through two weeks ranks in the bottom 10 of the league. For now, that’s a warning sign and a cue to Bears coaches that their work in improving Fields’ pocket awareness has only just begun.
On the Bears’ second snap of the second quarter, Fields threw a quick screen left to his favorite receiver, Darnell Mooney, who had motioned from right to left in front of Fields before the snap and then looped back behind him.
Packers cornerback Rasual Douglas, however, read the play well and slipped inside tight end Cole Kmet’s block attempt, pulling Mooney down for a loss of 4 yards.
Kmet took a beating on social media for not blocking Douglas. But the play’s rhythm and precision also were discombobulated with Mooney catching Fields’ short pass inside the numbers, a yard or two too far to the inside of the field. That allowed Douglas to shoot his shot and prevent Mooney from getting outside for a possible chunk gain.
That was Mooney’s only touch all game. He was targeted one other time — on a fourth-quarter deep shot that sailed 3 yards too far. Mooney found himself one on one against cornerback Eric Stokes and ran a nice deep route, turning Stokes around with his break inside. But Fields, on a play-action rollout to the right, misfired and never gave his receiver a chance to make a play.
Through two games, Mooney has two catches for 4 yards, the poster child for how stagnant and ineffective the passing attack has been.
That will be a major story in Week 3 as the Bears try to pick themselves up for Sunday’s visit from the Houston Texans.
Mooney came into the season expected to make a major jump — or at least match the 81 catches and 1,055 yards he had in his second season in 2021. He is the Bears’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver. Fields has been singing his praises since the spring. Even general manager Ryan Poles singled him out right before the season as an ascending young playmaker.
“Mooney is balling right now,” Poles said earlier this month. “I’m excited about him. That’s going to help Justin.”
Instead, the Bears’ struggles in getting their passing game unlocked have left Mooney in a slump and triggered an urgent quest for solutions.
Eberflus hinted Monday that the Bears need to become more assertive in sending the ball Mooney’s way.
“Let’s feed the guys who have skill, who can take a short throw and turn it into a big gain or who can go downtown,” he said. “And we have a good deep-ball thrower (in Fields), so we should utilize that too. We’re going to look at all aspects of that.”
That process already has begun.
No one on the field played with more passion and intensity than Bears running back David Montgomery, who turned 15 rushes into 122 yards, a determined bounce-back after he was limited to 26 yards on 17 carries in the season opener.
It was Montgomery’s eighth career 100-yard rushing output and included six runs for at least 10 yards. The longest was a 28-yard burst in the fourth quarter on which Montgomery followed a lead block from fullback Khari Blasingame, dodged a tackle attempt by safety Adrian Amos in the hole, bounced off linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cut back past safety Darnell Savage into the open field. It was a masterpiece run on a big night.
Fellow running back Khalil Herbert added 38 rushing yards on four attempts, adding to the Bears average of 6.7 yards per rush.
“Luke said before the game that we were going to run it down their throat,” Fields said. “With D-Mo, I don’t know what he ate today, but he was running the ball crazy.”
In theory, that kind of ground-and-pound commitment should be a quarterback’s best friend, keeping defenses honest and presumably opening play-action opportunities.
On the Bears’ longest drive — the one that ended with Fields stuffed at the goal line on fourth down — the Bears ran the ball 11 times in 13 plays.
Until the final play of that series, you couldn’t argue much with the results. But even Eberflus has implied he would like to see much more pop from the passing attack.
“I just think you need balance,” he said.
()
NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle on Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to continue the remainder of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back at the helm .
Lance was injured in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as he held the ball in the middle.
The Niners said Lance underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ruptured ligament. Team doctor Dr Tim McAdams said he was confident Lance would make a full recovery in time for a full comeback next season.
“I’ll be back better than ever,” Lance tweeted after the surgery. “This chapter will make the story even bigger!”
But for now, the Niners (1-1) are in Garoppolo’s hands and they feel very lucky to have been able to keep their former starter on a reduced contract this season in case something happens to Lance.
“I don’t want to minimize what happened to Trey, because we really feel for him, but that’s why you buy insurance,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “You don’t want to have to use it, but Jimmy was kind of our insurance policy.”
Instead of Lance’s injury derailing a season for a team that believes it can challenge for the Super Bowl, it just puts the Niners back where they were last year when Garoppolo helped them get to the title game. NFC with Lance as a replacement.
San Francisco planned to trade Garoppolo this offseason, but was unable to do so after undergoing shoulder surgery in March.
Garoppolo remained on the roster but did not train with the team at all during training camp, throwing alone at the side, before agreeing to return as a substitute on a reduced contract.
Instead of the unguaranteed base salary of $24.2 million Garoppolo owed this season, he will receive a fully guaranteed base salary of $6.5 million, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the opportunity to earn nearly $9 million more in game time bonuses.
Garoppolo earned $350,000 in bonus money on Sunday for playing at least 25% snaps and the Niners won the game.
“It definitely turns out to be a very smart move for us,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “The fact that we have a quarterback who has already done so much for this organization and has all the experience he has, and the fact that we are getting him back, is very important for our team. We are excited for him. , but obviously we feel bad for Trey.
Garoppolo threw a 38-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley on his first full drive and went 12-for-21 for 154 yards without a turnover.
The offense changed a bit this offseason as it was geared towards Lance, but it didn’t take long for Garoppolo to feel comfortable.
“It was just good,” he said. “We were talking earlier, it was a bit like 2017, where you just go out to throw, make plays, that’s what I like to do. It’s different from what we usually do here, but sometimes it have to do it.
WHAT WORKS
Defense. San Francisco didn’t allow a single goal against the Seahawks, with Bosa leading a fierce defense. The Niners gave up for less than 220 yards in each of the first two games of the season, joining the 2017 Panthers as the only teams to do so in the past 14 seasons. Bosa had two sacks and five QB hits in another dominating performance.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
Field goal unit. One of Sunday’s few errors came on special teams when Dwelley was beaten inside by Tariq Woolen, who blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt by Robbie Gould. Michael Jackson picked it up and ran for 86 yards for Seattle’s only score.
STORE
Jeff Wilson Jr. once again looked good in an opportunity as running back. He had 18 carries for 84 yards and added two receptions for 19 yards. In nine career starts, Wilson is averaging 81.5 rushing yards per game.
SOLD OUT
Lance development. The Niners invested three first-round picks to trade for Lance in the 2021 draft and won’t know until at least his third year if that was a wise move. Lance started just two games as a rookie and played less than five quarterbacks this year before being sidelined. Lance played just one game in college during a pandemic-altered 2020 season after a year as a starter at lower-tier North Dakota State.
That means whatever San Francisco does next year at quarterback, there will be questions about whether Lance can handle the job.
INJURIES
TE Tyler Kroft sprained the MCL in his knee and will miss some time. … RB Ty Davis-Price will also be sidelined with a sprained ankle. … The 49ers are hoping to get TE George Kittle back this week after missing the first two games with a groin injury.
KEY NUMBER
A. A week after committing six penalties on defense leading to five first downs, the Niners played a much cleaner game. The only penalty committed by the defense was a tight pass interference call against Emmanuel Moseley which canceled out a Fred Warner interception.
NEXT STEPS
The 49ers travel to Denver on Sunday night.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
By JON GAMBRELL
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin said Tuesday there was no prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to quickly bring already captured areas under full control of the Russia. Such a move could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict if Ukrainian forces attempt to retake the areas.
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Dmitry Medvedev, has said integrating the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn borders “irreversible.” and would allow Moscow to use “all means” to defend them.
Pressure within Russia and Moscow-backed leaders in Luhansk and Donetsk for regional votes that would pave the way to a complete Russia has increased following a Ukrainian counteroffensive – bolstered by weapons supplied by the West – which recovers large areas Territory occupied by Russia.
Moscow-backed leaders in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and pro-Russian activists in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region joined calls from separatist authorities in Luhansk on Tuesday and Donetsk for quick referendums on joining Russia.
Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow’s way. The succession of calls and Medvedev’s support for them suggested a strengthening of the Kremlin’s resolve to push back against further territorial gains by Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday there was no prospect of a diplomatic settlement. Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said on his messaging app channel that votes in breakaway regions are important to protect their people and “restore historic justice” and would “completely change” the future trajectory of Russia.
“After their detention and the integration of the new territories into the fold of Russia, a geopolitical transformation of the world will become irreversible,” said Medvedev, who also served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.
“Encroachment on Russian territory is a crime that would justify any means of self-defense,” he said, adding that Russia would enshrine the new territories in its constitution so that no future Russian leader could return them. .
“That’s why they fear these referendums so much in Kyiv and in the West,” Medvedev said. “That’s why they must be held.”
The reconquest of large areas of territory previously occupied by Russia, notably in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, has reinforced Ukraine’s arguments that its troops could inflict greater defeats on Russia with deliveries of additional armament.
More heavy weapons are on the way, with Slovenia this week pledging 28 tanks and Germany pledging four more self-propelled howitzers. Additional help is also expected from Britain, already one of Ukraine’s biggest military backers after the United States. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to promise that in 2023 her government will “match or exceed” the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid given to Ukraine this year.
The speed of the Ukrainian counteroffensive also saw Russian forces abandon armored vehicles and other weapons as they retreated hastily. Ukrainian forces recycle weapons captured in battle. A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of Warfare, said on Tuesday that abandoned Russian T-72 tanks are being used by Ukrainian forces seeking to advance into Russian-occupied Luhansk.
In the wake of the counteroffensive, Ukrainian officials found hundreds of graves near the once-occupied town of Izium. Yevhenii Yenin, deputy minister of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told a national television broadcast that officials had found many bodies “bearing signs of violent death”.
“They are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitals,” he said.
Ukrainian officials have also alleged that Russian forces tortured people in occupied areas, including shocking them with Soviet-era radiotelephones. Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing prisoners, although Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the town of Bucha after blunting a Russian offensive targeting the capital, Kyiv, early in the war.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian push continues in the south of the country. Ukraine’s Southern Military Command said Tuesday morning that its troops sank a Russian barge carrying troops and weapons on the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka. He did not provide any further details about the sinking of the barge in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, which was a major target of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In other developments:
– Moscow has likely moved its Kilo-class submarines from their Crimean peninsula station to southern Russia over fears they could be hit by long-range Ukrainian fire, the British military said on Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said those submarines had “almost certainly” been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, instead of a naval base in Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.
– McDonald’s restaurants in Kyiv were due to start serving again on Tuesday for the first time since the invasion of Russia in February. Three restaurants planned to offer a delivery service only initially, marking a sort of return to the life Ukrainians knew before the war, which enters its seventh month later this week.
___
Follow AP war coverage at
denverpost
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells