‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Easter Eggs and Details You May Have Missed

Slowly but surely, House of the Dragon works up to the cataclysmic Targaryen civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. Although the seeds were planted as early as Episode 1, we saw them begin to well and truly sprouted in episode 5. The battle lines are drawn: Queen Alicent feels betrayed by Viserys and Rhaenyra, so she is ready to fight. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra has married Laenor Velaryon, but seems more enchanted by her uncle, Daemon Targaryen.

Then there’s the prickly Ser Criston Cole, who savagely killed Ser Joffrey Lonmouth at the end of the episode. He was behind Rhaenyra before, but now appears to be at Camp Alicent. In short, anything goes.

As we prepare for Episode 6, one the teaser showed us a time jump of more than a decadeHere are some fine details, flashbacks, and Easter eggs from Episode 5 that you might have missed.

Lady Royce, we barely knew you

After hearing Daemon Targaryen’s resentful mentions of his “bronze bitch” for 4 episodes, we finally got to meet Lady Rhea Royce. Unfortunately, it was not long for this world. Daemon killed her in the episode’s opening scene.

A few things about it.

First of all, if Royce’s name is familiar to you, it’s probably because of Lord Yohn Royce, who was a recurring character in Game of Thrones season 4. He was the portly guy from Vale who was perpetually disgusted by Littlefinger. As for Runestone, the castle which Daemon Targaryen intends to inherit, we saw it briefly in season 5 of Game of Thrones, when Robin Arryn was training (unsuccessfully) in sword and shield combat.

HBO



As for Lady Royce herself, during her brief appearance, she was shown to be very aware of the bitter comment Daemon has made about her over the years.

“What brings you to the Vale?” she asks him. “Have you finally come to consummate our marriage? The sheep of the Vale might agree, even if I don’t. Our sheep are prettier, after all.”

This is a callback to something Daemon said throughout Episode 1, when the Small Council harangued him about the excessive force he ordered at City Watch. “In the Val, they say that men fuck sheep instead of women,” he said when Otto Hightower suggested he go back to his wife. “I can assure you that the sheep are more beautiful.

A familiar conversation

After King Viserys goes through the t’s and dots on the i’s with Lord Corlys over the wedding arrangements between Rhaenyra and Laenor, we see the two engaged couples walking down the beach.

Rhaenyra tells Laenor, as gently as she can, that she knows he’s gay and she can never change his orientation. She too has her own tastes and doesn’t expect Laenor to change that. So she offers a deal: They have children to make their fathers happy, and then they’re free to pursue whatever relationships make them happy.

This mirrors a conversation Margaery Tyrell had with Renly Baratheon. After King Robert’s death, Renly claimed the Iron Throne and married Margaery of the wealthy House Tyrell to bolster his support. However, they were unable to consummate the marriage, as Renly was actually in love with Margaery’s brother, Ser Loras Tyrell.

“Save your lies for the court, you’ll need a lot of them,” Margaery told Renly when the premiere took outrage at her insinuation that he was gay. “Your enemies aren’t happy with us, they want to tear us apart, and the best way to stop that is to put your baby in my womb.”

HBO



Rhaenys rides the dragon

So far, Rhaenys Targaryen has only had a supporting role in House of the Dragon. In episode 5, however, we got a glimpse of his great talent: Dragonriding. In the book Fire and Blood, it is noted that Rhaenys had been riding her dragon, Meleys, since she was 13 years old.

“We can go back to the ends of the earth together,” she told Lord Corlys on their wedding day, “but I’ll get there first, because I’ll fly.”

Ser Criston kills in joust

A little thing to note about a difference between the book and the TV show. We saw Ser Criston Cole brutally beat Laenor’s lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth to death at the climax of episode 5. In the book Fire and Blood, however, it is said that Ser Criston actually killed Lonmouth during a jousting contest.

In King Viserys’ speech, the one interrupted by the entrance of Alicent Hightower, he noted the seven days of feasting and jousting scheduled before the wedding. On the show, this never happened because of Cole and Lonmouth’s fight. In the book, the jousting tournament actually happened.

It was written that Ser Criston Cole fought in a “black fury” because Rhaenyra did not grant him a Garter of Blessing. “It was the knight of kisses who felt the greatest measure of his wrath,” it is written in Fire and Blood. “Cole’s favorite weapon was the Morning Star, and the blows he rained down on Ser Laenor’s champion cracked his helm and left him senseless in the mud. Backed bloodied from the field, Ser Joffrey died without regaining consciousness six days later.”

HBO



Mushroom

Fire and Blood is a story of the Targaryen family written from the perspective of Arch Maester Gyldayn. The source that Gyldayn refers to for several incidents during this period is a court jester named Mushroom.

“A three-foot-tall dwarf possessing an enormous head…Mushroom was considered weak-minded, so kings, lords, and princes did not hesitate to hide their secrets from him,” Gyldayn writes. As a nod to the source material, we see a glimpse of Mushroom during the welcome feast. He is on stage beating a drum during a musical performance.

Mushroom was put in the show at the request of Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys. “There’s actually a banquet scene in House of the Dragon, and I sent a message [showrunner] Ryan Condal and said, “Ryan, can we put Mushroom in there somewhere?” “, The actor told Deadline. “I was fighting every minute to find an excuse to include Mushroom.