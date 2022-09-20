Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022

Singapore, Singapore, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire

Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi Exchange is set to go live on September 28, 2022. Huobi Exchange is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies.

Inery takes a different approach to decentralizing data and data management for both Web2 and Web3 companies while streamlining the shift to the decentralized web.

Inery ecosystem is curated to enable decentralized data management by integrating blockchain functionalities like immutability, security, and owner-controlled data assets with the distributed database properties to enable high performance, low network latency, and complex query functions. The ecosystem is secured and powered using the network’s native token, $INR.

“We are pleased to have Huobi Exchange on board with us. Listing Inery token plays an integral role in our roadmap; and with Huobi’s support, we can bring Inery’s vision to the markets and onboard more people in our mission to reshape the world through the paradigm shift in data management,” stated Dr. Naveen Singh, Inery co-founder, and CEO.

When listing on Huobi exchange, the official listing pair of Inery will be INR/Tether (USDT) trade pair will become available for trading at 13:00 UTC on September 28.

The project’s approach is to ensure that data management and storage is not constrained to walled gardens, and the power is handed back to the users as we advance towards the revolution of the internet– Web3.

Huobi is supportive of the innovative projects empowering users in the crypto and blockchain sector and integration of the technology with other verticals, which is why $INR token’s first listing will be on Huobi Exchange.

About Inery

Inery is a layer-1 blockchain and decentralized data system. It enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management. Leveraging blockchain technology, Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.

About Huobi

Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is a world-leading company in the digital economy industry, with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technologies and integration of blockchain technology with other industries.

Huobi Group boasts of offering world-class security and a global ecological and industrial layout. It has partnered with Sequoia, Fenbushi Capital, Link Capital, Node Capital, SVIEF, CIDA, FBG Capital, and more.

