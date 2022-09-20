Hyperlocal apps carve out a space for themselves

By CNBCTV18.COM

The world has changed over the past decade in terms of doing business, but trust and relationships still form the basis of most business transactions, this is especially true for retail in India. Local providers not only provide a personalized experience for customers, but also value for money options.

A majority of customers still rely on the neighborhood retailer for the reliable service provided by the familiar store owners and of course because of the availability of local products as well as the quality of the products. With government pressure to support smaller retailers, this trend is here to stay.

Innovation thrives in times of crisis and enables entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo of existing services. When e-commerce website deliveries were delayed during the COVID pandemic, it was the local supplier next door that came to the rescue. Every major retail network has been tested in these difficult times, but what really helped was the neighborhood store that was always on hand to provide the essentials for its customers.

As people’s lives become increasingly busy, there is a need for on-demand services, but achieving the last mile that also supports the specific needs of its consumers is still a dream. This is why hyper-local platforms like Qaddoo are becoming increasingly popular.

Qaddoo is a mobile-based hyper-local social commerce platform based in Gurugram, Haryana and is available in hundreds of cities in India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which caters to residents and vendors premises by creating an opportunity for the two to connect with each other. Tens of thousands of people are already on Qaddoo.

One of the main features of the app is that it can respond to people’s quick requests by providing access to the nearest available supply by streamlining the process. Whether you want to order groceries, order food from your favorite local restaurant or Tiffin home services, or buy anything from vegetables to home furnishings, it’s all available at the click of a button. . What you can find on Qaddoo is limited to your imagination.

It was difficult to involve local suppliers. In some cases, convenience stores are still run by older family members who are reluctant to change and don’t understand this shift to technology, while in other cases there are people who know it’s the way forward for them and they need to make their presence digital in order to make more sales.

One of the ways Qaddoo was able to provide a solution to this is that the process of signing up on the app and creating your store is very convenient. There are no membership fees and an automatic catalog is created as customers place orders with the store. The user interface is so simple that even someone with limited tech knowledge can register by following simple steps.

When someone searches for products “near me”, it indicates a change in the buying pattern of consumers. Customers can easily see the stores carrying that item, with their deals, ratings, and delivery services, and can decide which store to order it from. People are increasingly looking for products or nearby stores because they have the ability to order from the same trustworthy stores they have been buying from for decades.

Indian government recently introduced ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), like UPI, it envisioned a standardized set of e-commerce protocols which will provide a platform for all kinds of application/service providers to give small retailers effective tools to compete with giants like Flipkart and Amazon. ONDC will allow various businesses to create platforms of buyers and sellers with the same set of e-commerce rules so that Kirana stores and other upcoming businesses can get a platform to easily register and sell their online products. Even though the project is in its nascent stage, if implemented correctly, it has the potential to be a disruptor in the industry. At Qaddoo, we have extensive experience in e-commerce and have already worked on many of these features. Now, with Qaddoo’s integration with ONDC, these features will not only be available to its native users, but will be effectively shared among all users who join this standardized platform initiative.

The priority for Qaddoo is to provide the same personalized service to customers that they get from their local suppliers. Even though this is an online business, the importance of being able to connect organically is paramount. Qaddoo offers users the opportunity to share their views on the market and exchange suggestions.

It also allows store owners to connect with their customers and self-market their business to nearby users by posting videos and images and creating offers and rewards. Qaddoo also allows users to post comments and messages to share their experiences of local businesses and gives users the ability to create communities of like-minded people for social discussion and shopping.