Illegal aliens ‘very traumatized’ by Martha’s Vineyard

Left-leaning lawyers say 50 illegal aliens who were airlifted from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard were ‘very traumatized’ after arriving on the beautiful, elite island home to the country’s wealthiest liberals.

Late last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) mapped two illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard. Shortly after their arrival, island officials declared a ‘humanitarian crisis’ and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (right) stepped in to transport the illegal aliens from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Since then, Democrats have called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a ‘kidnapping’ and ‘human trafficking’ investigation into DeSantis as President Joe Biden’s administration transports thousands of commuters and illegal aliens to working and middle-class American communities each year. daytime.

Lawyers for the left-leaning Lawyers for Civil Rights group told CBS News they want to see a criminal investigation into DeSantis, saying the illegal aliens flown into Martha’s Vineyard were left “very traumatized.”

CBS News reports:

Migrants are ‘very traumatized that they were in one place and transferred to Martha’s Vineyard and now they had to be transferred to this military base,” explained lawyer Mirian Albert. “But in the end, I think they’re in a better mood [now].” [Emphasis added]

At the same time, MSNBC reported that the illegal aliens were happy to have been airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard:

MSNBC: “Migrants actually thank Governor Ron Desantis for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard.” pic.twitter.com/Skr08FbLEw — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 16, 2022

“I can tell you, [the migrants] aren’t actually mad at Ron DeSantis — they’re actually thanking him for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard where they were made very welcome,” the reporter said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has called for a ‘kidnapping’ investigation into DeSantis, writing in a message “I formally request the DOJ to initiate an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use children as pawns. policies”.

Liberal Keith Olberman has suggested DeSantis should be sentenced to five years in prison for every illegal alien he transported to Martha’s Vineyard – a total that would lock up the Florida Republican for 250 years.

A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis was not a “stuntman”. It was kidnapping and human trafficking. These are federal crimes. The penalty is five years – per victim. —Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022

Privately, as Breitbart News reported, residents of Martha’s Vineyard said they want illegal aliens off the island as quickly as possible. A coordinator of homeless shelters on the island said: ‘We don’t have accommodation for 50 more people’, even as analysis by Breitbart News reveals that up to six million commuters and d illegal aliens could be harbored on Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis has pledged to send more illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard and other liberal enclaves where the Democratic Party’s wealthiest donors own summer mansions and sprawling estates — far from the border between the United States and Mexico, where waves of illegal immigration affect American cities every day.

