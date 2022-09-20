News
Illegal aliens ‘very traumatized’ by Martha’s Vineyard
Left-leaning lawyers say 50 illegal aliens who were airlifted from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard were ‘very traumatized’ after arriving on the beautiful, elite island home to the country’s wealthiest liberals.
Late last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) mapped two illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard. Shortly after their arrival, island officials declared a ‘humanitarian crisis’ and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (right) stepped in to transport the illegal aliens from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.
Since then, Democrats have called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a ‘kidnapping’ and ‘human trafficking’ investigation into DeSantis as President Joe Biden’s administration transports thousands of commuters and illegal aliens to working and middle-class American communities each year. daytime.
Lawyers for the left-leaning Lawyers for Civil Rights group told CBS News they want to see a criminal investigation into DeSantis, saying the illegal aliens flown into Martha’s Vineyard were left “very traumatized.”
CBS News reports:
Migrants are ‘very traumatized that they were in one place and transferred to Martha’s Vineyard and now they had to be transferred to this military base,” explained lawyer Mirian Albert. “But in the end, I think they’re in a better mood [now].” [Emphasis added]
At the same time, MSNBC reported that the illegal aliens were happy to have been airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard:
MSNBC: “Migrants actually thank Governor Ron Desantis for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard.” pic.twitter.com/Skr08FbLEw
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 16, 2022
“I can tell you, [the migrants] aren’t actually mad at Ron DeSantis — they’re actually thanking him for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard where they were made very welcome,” the reporter said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has called for a ‘kidnapping’ investigation into DeSantis, writing in a message “I formally request the DOJ to initiate an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use children as pawns. policies”.
Liberal Keith Olberman has suggested DeSantis should be sentenced to five years in prison for every illegal alien he transported to Martha’s Vineyard – a total that would lock up the Florida Republican for 250 years.
A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis was not a “stuntman”.
It was kidnapping and human trafficking.
These are federal crimes. The penalty is five years – per victim.
—Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022
Privately, as Breitbart News reported, residents of Martha’s Vineyard said they want illegal aliens off the island as quickly as possible. A coordinator of homeless shelters on the island said: ‘We don’t have accommodation for 50 more people’, even as analysis by Breitbart News reveals that up to six million commuters and d illegal aliens could be harbored on Martha’s Vineyard.
DeSantis has pledged to send more illegal alien flights to Martha’s Vineyard and other liberal enclaves where the Democratic Party’s wealthiest donors own summer mansions and sprawling estates — far from the border between the United States and Mexico, where waves of illegal immigration affect American cities every day.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.
Breitbart News
XPro Markets – So what’s happening to crypto?
Over the past few months, the crypto market has kept traders on their toes. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been the best year for popular cryptocurrencies as assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit all-time highs. However, what seems to keep traders invested in maintaining their trading positions in the crypto market is that despite the extreme volatility experienced in 2022, the booming crypto market still manages to have a presence. strong among traders around the world.
We at XPro Markets have gathered the latest data and the most important highlights of crypto market movements so far this year, so you can better understand what is happening to your crypto CFDs and why this volatility. Keep reading to find out more!
Q2 2022 Crypto Market Overview
- During the second quarter of 2022, Bitcoin fell 56%, its worst performance in a decade.
- A cumulative change of -$501.8 billion was recorded in the crypto market cap, falling to $337.5 billion.
- A record eleven-week decline led to a 67.4% decline for Ethereum in the second quarter. As a result, the cumulative market capitalization of Ethereum decreased by $265.79 billion, to $128.62 billion.
Currently, cryptocurrencies are holding up, trying to stay above average price levels. If you consider that in 2021 Bitcoin’s price had surpassed $65,000 and is now struggling to hold its ground above the $20,000 barrier, you can see how bad this year has been. tough for this trending crypto.
Main reasons why the cryptocurrency market is collapsing
- The effects of inflation: As prices rise across the board, people could withdraw their savings from non-essential investments – which for many include cryptocurrencies. The third quarter also heightened recession fears, making crypto traders even more skeptical when it comes to investing in such assets.
- Russian-Ukrainian War: In times of major geopolitical uncertainty, people tend to invest in safe, conventional, and always reliable assets. This has led to increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, distracting traders from the challenge of cryptocurrency trading.
Will it ever come back up?
If you are a crypto CFD trader, you are probably wondering what you should do in these turbulent times. We have good news and bad news. The bad news is that you can never be 100% sure what will happen to the markets in the future, as every economic event can impact your assets.
The good news is that there are ways to be better prepared when things go wrong. In every challenge, it is important that traders maintain their discipline and do not lose confidence in their skills. So what can keep you ahead of the markets? Patience – Practice – Perseverance.
Continue to improve your trading skills and learn ways to improve your trading strategies, while keeping up to date with economic events that could impact your trades.
Jordan Henderson has joined the England squad despite Liverpool’s last three games missing out as the midfielder recovers from injury earlier than expected to give Gareth Southgate a boost
Jordon Henderson has been called up to the England squad after recovering from injury ahead of schedule.
The Liverpool captain sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Newcastle on August 31.
Henderson has missed the Reds’ last three games and manager Jurgen Klopp recently described the situation as ‘not good’.
The 32-year-old midfielder has not been named in the 32-man England first squad announced by Gareth Southgate last Thursday.
However, after going through a number of training sessions in recent days, Klopp has given Henderson his blessing to join the Three Lions squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Italy. ‘Germany.
It’s a boost for Southgate, who will be without Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips after his withdrawal with a shoulder injury.
England’s options in midfield were starting to look slim, with Phillips playing just 14 minutes for City this season and questions about the form of others.
West Ham’s Declan Rice is assured of a starting spot and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as the favorite to start alongside him.
Henderson has made just one appearance for England in the Euro 2020 campaign and missed all four internationals in June.
He will look to take advantage of the uncertainty in Southgate’s midfield to try to regain a place in the starting XI ahead of the World Cup in November.
Watch the World Cup with talkSPORT
At talkSPORT we’re powered by fans, so come join us for the ultimate World Cup fan experience this winter – in the talkSPORT fan zone.
In a huge covered room under the arches of Waterloo in London, we will bring you live screenings of every World Cup match.
There will be Q&A with talkSPORT talent, you’ll be part of our live shows and plenty of food and drink will be on offer too.
Come and have the best World Cup fan experience in London – and enjoy a free pint – with tickets for the England and Wales group stage matches on sale now HERE!
Bpsc 67th admission card 2022 coming soon: check how to download
mini
The 67th BPSC examination is to fill 807 vacancies in various government departments in the state of Bihar.
Here’s how to download BPSC 67e Room ticket 2022.
READ ALSO :
2nd step: Find and click on the Admit Card download link displayed under the last notification bar.
Step 3: Log in to the BPSC portal using your login credentials.
Step 4: Your room ticket including 67th BPSC preliminary exam details and instructions will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the 67th BPSC admission card and print it out for later use and references.
Previously, the exam was to be held on September 21 and admission cards were to be released on September 14. However, the commission later informed that the exam had been postponed until September 30 and admission cards for it would be issued in September. 20.
The September 30 exam will run from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and candidates must report to the exam center at 11:00 a.m.
BPSC will issue BPSC 67e preliminary result based on the percentile equivalence technique.
There are 807 vacancies in state ministries. This year, more than 6,000,000 candidates are expected to take the exam.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
More people need to watch this sci-fi thriller on Prime Video
Looking for a show on First video loaded with complex character work, detailed world building, and beautiful visuals? Do not look The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Instead, settle with Counterpart. Both seasons of the sci-fi thriller are available on First video now.
Anyone who has ever seen Counterpart understands how immaculate the show is. Counterpart looks like a Cold War spy thriller based on a novel by John le Carré. But no, this Rolex-level precision creation comes from the mind of TV and film writer Justin Marks.
The counterpart is a science fiction spy thriller that merges these genres with perfect balance. Set in a world obsessed with formality and procedure, Counterpart builds that gripping Christopher Nolan-esque sense of realism. It takes place in a dystopian Berlin where a wall divides two very different worlds. This division manifests in each of the conflicting spies, ensuring that every aspect of Counterpart is tied to its central idea and theme.
The fascinating world of Counterpart is seen through the eyes of Howard Silk, played by JK Simmons in the cute JK Simmons mode. Silk is a kind, gentle, sad, and lonely cog who works in a secret bureaucratic organization that guards the Wall. He has to follow strict rules every day: log in, open a briefcase, say a few mysterious lines of code, then walk straight out, no questions asked.
If television has taught us anything, it’s that something is about to blow up the world of Silk. When it does, the impact is breathtaking. You know that by engaging in this show, you are embarking on a long winding journey.
In case it wasn’t obvious, this trip is definitely worth it. The show’s finale ties up all the major details, while sowing the seeds for a potential sequel. Counterpart could have lasted more than two seasons, but the show’s original network, Starz, shamefully let it slip through its fingers. The reasons that raise eyebrows need not be repeated. In the end, the 20 episodes you get are so complete that you can let the series down. Plus, when you come late to a show, the prospect of two seasons is far less daunting than, say, eight.
We need to keep talking about Counterpart’s style and appearance. If you like the green code aesthetic on old mainframes, Counterpart is the king of retrofuturism. This is Breakup before Severance and has some of the best opening titles not to skip. Actually shot in Berlin, Counterpart is embossed with crisp, clean lines; it looks as good as anything on Apple TV Plus.
No matter how far we delve into its labyrinthine sci-fi depths, Counterpart always stays in touch with the identities of its main characters. It’s not hard to invest in and care for the innocent Howard, then watch him with growing dread as he struggles with dark impulses. Anyone can switch sides in this engrossing world of espionage, made all the more engrossing when characters’ perceptions are warped by their own insecurities.
Counterpart isn’t just a show to pass the time before more episodes of The Rings of Power drop. It’s a great all-around piece of TV, and you should feel good about putting your nerdiest, pickiest TV-watching time in its safe hands.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

View all photos
View all photos
Former FBI deputy director says Trump is ‘increasingly cornered’ and his embrace of QAnon is the ‘last act of a desperate man’
-
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump was drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame.
-
Figliuzzi said Trump was embracing the move because he felt “increasingly cornered.”
-
Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement feels threats towards its leader.
A former FBI official said former President Donald Trump likely felt cornered and embraced the QAnon movement out of desperation.
Frank Figliuzzi, a former deputy director of the FBI, weighed in on Trump’s ties to the QAnon movement during a Monday appearance on “Deadline: White House” from MSNBC. Host Nicolle Wallace asked Figliuzzi if he thought Trump knew how dangerous the move was for the United States.
“Oh, not only do I think he knows that, but I think that’s what draws him in. It’s like a moth to the flame,” Figliuzzi said.
“And the thing is, he knows he’s getting more and more stuck,” Figliuzzi added. “He’s in trouble on so many legal fronts, even criminal ones now, that this is, in a way, the almost last act of a desperate man.”
Figliuzzi referenced Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio, where a QAnon song was played during Trump’s speech. During the rally, Trump supporters were seen pointing their fingers skyward in a bizarre one-finger salute, which experts say could have been a nod to the movement’s slogan, “where we go one, we all go”.
While the Ohio Stadium wasn’t fully filled, and therefore a sign that Trump may be losing support from his base, Figliuzzi said there was still a significant threat from Trump and the QAnon movement.
“What is extremely dangerous based on the past histories of cults is that as they come to an end, as the leader is threatened, they become more and more dangerous,” Figliuzzi said. “And they’re doing something cult experts call ‘forcing the end’.”
That could happen if the leader of the movement “calls for violence” or is “eliminated”, Figliuzzi said.
“The members are stepping forward and forcing an end – whatever that may be,” Figliuzzi said. “That’s what worries me and we’ve learned since January 6 that it only takes a small number of people to do that.”
Trump’s rally in Ohio is just one of many recent instances in which the former president has appeared to embrace QAnon — a move that baselessly claims Trump is fighting a cabal of pedophiles deep within the state. In a stream of posts after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump shared more than a dozen posts on his Truth Social account, some of which referenced QAnon and contained baseless conspiracy theories about the FBI. . Other posts by the former president on the Truth Social platform in September included a reposted image of himself sporting a “Q” pinas well as the movement’s slogan “where we go, we all go”.
Figliuzzi and a representative from Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
SBI Job Vacancies 2022: Apply For 5000 Junior Associate Posts at sbicoin
SBI Job Vacancies 2022: Apply For 5000 Junior Associate Posts at sbicoin
SBI Job Vacancies 2022: The State Bank of India has issued a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the recruitment process of junior Associate (Customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The application process is currently underway and candidates can apply for over 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022.
Table of Contents
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: VACANCY DETAILS
The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
Age Limit: The candidates willing to apply for the SBI clerk recruitment process must be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on 1 August 2022.
SBI Clerk 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit Between 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022.
Educational qualification Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk 2022 should be graduate from any recognized university
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.
Candidates in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
APPLICATION FEE
Candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories will not have to pay any application fee.
SELECTION PROCESS
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022: EXAM PATTERN
SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 prelims exam includes 100 questions and is of total 100 marks. Candidates get 1 hour to complete the exam. The medium of exam is English and SBI Clerk question paper includes three tests: English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The post SBI Job Vacancies 2022: Apply For 5000 Junior Associate Posts at sbicoin appeared first on JK Breaking News.
