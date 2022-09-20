News
Influencer Claims She Had An Affair With Adam Levine In Messy Affair That Gets Worse
An Instagram model claims she had an affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and after he stopped talking he wrote asking if he could name his baby girl after him.
Sumner Stroh, who has just under 350,000 Instagram followers, made the allegations in a TikTok video posted on Monday. She claims to have seen the singer married for about a year but did not say when. Levine’s wife is Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
“I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive and, frankly, I feel taken advantage of,” Stroh said in the video.
Levine has been married to Prinsloo since 2014. The couple announced this month that they are expecting their third child. They have two daughters, who are 4 and 5 years old.
In his TikTok video, Stroh shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM Levine allegedly sent him “after he stopped talking to her for several months.” The message reads: “Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy, I really want to call him Sumner. Are you okay with that? DEATH seriously.
She also showed screenshots of flirty Instagram DM exchanges with what appeared to be Levine’s account.
Stroh claimed she never planned to share the story publicly, but came forward because she sent the screenshot to a few friends and one of them was trying to sell the story to a tabloid.
She defended herself from having participated in the case by saying that “my morals were compromised without knowing it” and “I was completely manipulated”.
“Embarrassed to have been involved with a man with this complete lack of remorse and respect,” she captioned her video.
A representative for Levine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Stroh’s video had 7.5 million views within 10 hours of posting. She later posted a second video responding to the criticism and saying she wasn’t trying to play the victim.
“I wasn’t trying to gain sympathy in any way,” she said. “And I fully realize that I am not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so sorry.
Stroh also clarified what she meant when she claimed she was manipulated.
“The biggest part that I definitely glossed over was the fact that I felt like their marriage was over. I believed they were keeping quiet to avoid negative press because, as I I said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed with celebrities of this caliber, it was like that,” she said.
“And that’s why I feel taken advantage of, because he knew I believed everything he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA,” she said. “Also, he was DMing me directly from his verified Instagram account. I had no reason to ask myself more questions. But I realize now that it was probably a manipulative tactic on his part, you know, just hiding in plain sight.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Cirrus to open new R&D facility in former Northwest Airlines maintenance base in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Cirrus Aircraft announced its plans Monday to transform the former Northwest Airlines maintenance base into a new research and development facility dubbed the “Innovation Center of Excellence.”
The Duluth Economic Development Authority recently agreed to sell the 189,000-square-foot building, sitting on 39 acres, to Cirrus for $1. As part of the sales agreement, Cirrus pledged to invest substantially in the facility and to bring more jobs to Duluth.
The company is obligated under the terms of that agreement to sink at least $7 million into the building.
“Investing in this facility aligns with our strategy of growing our presence in Duluth, advancing our local community and creating a world-class innovation center,” Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, said in a news release. “The Innovation Center is set to become the epicenter for personal aviation engineering and attract top talent from around the globe.”
Cirrus Aircraft aims to begin renovations by September. The site of the future Innovation Center was formerly the maintenance, repair and operations building, which housed AAR and Northwest. The hangar is set up to service much larger airplanes, Nielsen explained, so this equipment will be removed to make the space more suitable for Cirrus operations.
The additional office space, innovation labs, experimental space and structures are anticipated to be ready to shift its current 300 engineers, scientists and technicians into the newer facility by late December, he said. The additional space will free up 70,000 square feet for future expansion.
“From concept and idea, execution gets way shorter and much tighter because they’re all together under the same roof and the same building,” Nielsen said. “This investment solidifies our commitment to continue innovations. This is obviously a very large building for all our engineers. The fact that we’re doubling down on Duluth is just a testament to the fact that we love the city, and we love our people here. We want to continue to grow our presence and our environment for our wonderful staff here.”
Cirrus is already Duluth’s largest manufacturing employer, with more than 1,200 people on its payroll. It has promised to maintain the size of that local workforce and bring at least another additional 80 engineering jobs to the city in the next three years.
To attract and retain talent, Cirrus has a focus on the financial, physical and mental well-being of current and new employees, Nielsen said. In recent years, wages have seen a bump, various fitness clubs are sponsored by the company, and corporate events are making a return at Cirrus, he added. The company also partners with Lake Superior College and the University of Minnesota-Duluth for tuition support and continued education credits for employees.
“Duluth has less than 3% unemployment. Being able to find all the labor in all the various functions is challenging in Duluth. It is a rather small labor market. At the rate we’re expanding, we need to look at multiple locations. The majority of our people in Duluth are in production. We have opened up engineering and service hubs elsewhere in the country,” Nielsen stated.
Cirrus has operations in five other states, but Duluth remains its largest place of employment.
Cirrus was purchased by China Aviation Industry General Aviation Co., a division of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp. of China, in 2011, and some have questioned Duluth’s decision to subsidize a business owned by Chinese government interests. At a recent meeting, 1st District City Councilor Gary Anderson asked if company ownership concerns should give the city pause in its decision to sell the air base at such a discounted price.
Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, defended the deal, saying Cirrus is “a company with decades of history in the city of Duluth, and it employs a significant number of people in the community. What I can tell you is this transaction will result in millions of dollars of investment in a currently empty city-owned facility.”
“Ninety-five percent of all the parts for the airplanes come from American sub-suppliers. We pay taxes here. We’re founded in Baraboo, Wisconsin. As far as I’m concerned, we are as American as apple pie,” Nielsen said.
The former air base located at the Duluth International Airport has sat mostly vacant since May 2020, when its last tenant, AAR Corp., ceased aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations, due to pandemic turbulence in the airline industry.
The empty facility had been a financial drain on the Duluth Economic Development Authority, which owned the building, with those costs amounting to about $57,000 per month, according to Chris Fleege, director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division.
Fleege believes the company’s continued investment in new local facilities bodes well for the future and said, “It really does solidify Duluth as their corporate headquarters.”
“We love Duluth and everything that it has to offer. From a testing facility perspective, when you test an aircraft, you’ll be able to deal with the harsh environment of the Duluth winter. You’ll definitely make an airplane that can pretty much handle any location that our customers would want to store or fly their airplane. It’s just one of the many factors,” Nielsen said.
The Duluth City Council unanimously voted Sept. 12 to support the sale of the former air base to Cirrus.
On Aug. 24, the Duluth Economic Development Authority approved the agreement authorizing the sale of the former Northwest Airlines facility with a 60-year ground lease, releasing the DEDA’s ownership of the facility and the ongoing financial burden. The sale will save the city over $600,000 annually in maintenance, operating and tax expenses, according to a release.
In a statement, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said: “Duluth and Cirrus Aircraft have a long and important history of being great to, and for, one another, and the site of the Innovation Center is no different.
“For Cirrus Aircraft to expand their footprint in their hometown of Duluth means the world to us because it further elevates Duluth throughout the world of aviation,” Larson said. “We are thrilled to support innovation while repurposing this asset.”
News
Orioles held without a hit until 7th in 11-0 loss to lowly Tigers as playoff chances dwindle
Under other circumstances, Ryan Mountcastle might not have been in the Orioles’ lineup Monday night. But Baltimore is clinging to its playoff hopes, and that meant Mountcastle, with a sore left elbow he described as “good enough to play” but nowhere near 100%, was hitting third as the Orioles began a series that represented the last cushion of their daunting closing slate.
When Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander struck out Mountcastle to end the first inning, Baltimore was already down a run. When Mountcastle walked in the fourth to become his team’s first baserunner against Alexander, the deficit had grown to six. When he opened the seventh with a clean single into center that marked the Orioles’ first hit of the night, they were down nine. When he drew another free pass in the ninth, the margin had reached 11-0, staying there in a loss that further doomed Baltimore’s dwindling playoff hopes.
The lopsided defeat, against a Tigers team at the bottom of the American League Central, left the Orioles (76-70) five games out in the AL wild-card race with 16 games to play.
Alexander took the mound Monday with a 5.35 ERA, Detroit having gone 1-12 in his first 13 starts. The Tigers (56-91) ensured quickly that win total would double, scoring early and then often. Tyler Wells allowed a first-inning run when a two-out flyball by Miguel Cabrera fell between left fielder Austin Hays and center fielder Cedric Mullins on what appeared to be miscommunication, allowing Javier Báez to score from first.
A walk followed, then Wells retired the next seven Tigers before a pair each of singles and walks brought in another run in the fourth. He exited with the bases loaded and no outs, with DL Hall allowing all three inherited runners and one of his own to score. All other relievers who followed — including outfielder Ryan McKenna, who pitched for the second time in three home games — allowed a run.
The Orioles, meanwhile, did not manage one, suffering their 10th shutout loss. The single from Mountcastle, who missed Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch Saturday, preceded another from Anthony Santander, but Baltimore wasted its lone chance with runners in scoring position, as Jesús Aguilar struck out before Gunnar Henderson hit into a double play.
Adley Rutschman, whose grounder up the third base line to end the sixth represented the closest the Orioles came to a hit before Mountcastle’s single, walked with an out in the ninth, then Mountcastle did the same. But the next two batters were retired to give the Orioles their ninth loss in 14 games.
This story will be updated.
News
Yankees Apple TV+ game won’t budge for Aaron Judge’s home run pursuit
Aaron Judge is the greatest thing in baseball and is having one of the historic seasons in the game’s history.
But does he have enough power to save MLB from streaming?
We’re about to find out, because with Judge at 59 homers, he’s watching an exclusive Friday and Apple TV+ stream of the Yankees-Red Sox game with potentially historic implications.
If that happens, the stand of Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan will have a chance to put their signature on the moment.
While Apple TV+ games are free, there’s a – presumably older – segment of the public that cares a lot to see Roger Maris’ record being tied or broken and probably still has a bit of trouble accessing it.
An MLB spokesperson said there were no plans to change the broadcast schedule.
The rest of the week lines up better with YES having the games against the Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fox will have the Yankees nationally on Thursday, followed by Apple on Friday. YES and MLB Network will have Saturday. ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” has the honors of ending the week.
Sterling to cross the border
John Sterling will now do all Yankees games on WFAN from here until the end of the playoffs. Sterling, 84, had reduced his travel schedule in the second half of the season and YES/ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco had agreed to play the games next week in Toronto.
Late last month, Ruocco proactively reached out to WFAN chief Chris Oliviero to see if he was still making those games with Judge approaching Maris’ record 61 homers, Oliviero said. With Sterling having an aversion to crossing the border, Oliviero said Ruocco was ready to go.
All about Aaron Judge and his pursuit of the home run record:
Last week, Sterling called Oliviero wanting to do the Toronto series which starts on Monday. Ruocco understood and stepped aside. In a classy (and right) move, Oliviero will still pay Ruocco for all three games.
Judge TV means big numbers
Judge can bring this small data point into his free agency negotiations. YES’s ratings have increased by 22% this season in terms of total average viewership (350,000 vs. 286,000). Of the 113 games on YES so far this season, 35 games have averaged over 400,000 viewers. Those are the best numbers in baseball and the highest for YES in 11 years. You can’t attribute everything to Judge. The Yankees started the season playing baseball’s best, but it became a fixture on TV.
He’s only going to get bigger, as everything he does in the coming weeks and the playoffs, combined with what will potentially be a landmark contract, will make his appearances even bigger in the years to come.
Judge television, etc.
For its Thursday game, Fox Sports made a switcheroo, replacing its No. 2 MLB player Adam Amin for Aaron Goldsmith. Amin will join John Smoltz on the call with Ken Rosenthal on the sidelines. … The other problem with Apple TV games on Friday nights as opposed to other outlets is that it’s difficult for bars and restaurants to show games. … MLB Network will broadcast live looks whenever Judge bats. In Saturday’s game, Bob Costas and Tom Verducci will be in the stand with Jon Morosi on the sidelines.
News
Rear-end crash leads to driver’s death on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township
A motorist was killed Monday morning when her car was rear-ended, sending it into the path of an oncoming SUV in White Bear Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was a 51-year-old North Branch woman. She wasn’t immediately identified.
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 in White Bear Township in northern Ramsey County.
A Ford Expedition was southbound on the highway near Leibel Street when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart as it attempted to turn left. The SUV pushed the car into the northbound lanes of U.S. 61, where it was struck head-on by a Volvo XC90. The Dart’s driver was later declared dead.
The driver of the Expedition, 44-year-old Mollie Jean Holter of Chisago City, wasn’t injured. A 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The driver of the XC90, 30-year-old Emily Lucille Mouqsete, also suffered lesser injuries.
The State Patrol said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to face voting fraud defamation lawsuit
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell must face a defamation suit filed by a voting machine maker that was falsely accused of participating in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.
A federal judge in Minneapolis on Monday denied MyPillow and Lindell’s motion to dismiss the suit by Smartmatic Corp. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright said there was a “wealth of information” that could have tipped off the defendants that the conspiracy theory was false, including individual states’ election reports and public statements by election officials.
Wright said Smartmatic had reasonably alleged that Lindell’s false statements about the company were made with “actual malice,” a key threshold for a defamation claim to survive against a public figure, which under U.S. law includes corporations.
Lindell blasted the ruling and said he is prepared to prove at trial that his conspiracy theory is factual.
“These judges are making horrific decisions, letting these cases move forward,” Lindell said by phone Monday. “They should never move forward. It’s disgusting. It’s a violation of my First Amendment rights.”
Smartmatic, whose voting machines were used only in Los Angeles County in 2020, claims Lindell’s conspiracy theory has made its brand “synonymous with election fraud in the minds of members of the public and government officials.” A Smartmatic competitor, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., has also sued Lindell as well as other individuals and media companies that spread the conspiracy theory.
Lindell last week had his phone seized by FBI agents while he was in his car at a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Minnesota, where MyPillow is based. He later said on social media the search warrant for his phone was tied to a probe of a county clerk in Colorado accused of tampering with voting machines.
He told Bloomberg on Monday that he plans to challenge the federal government over the cellphone seizure.
Chicago Cubs must decide how to allocate innings over the final 2½ weeks as Keegan Thompson nears a return to the pitching staff
As the innings in the 2022 season continue to dwindle, the Chicago Cubs face decisions.
Only 15 games remain after the Cubs opened a three-game series Monday night in Miami. The team is plotting how to line up the rotation for the final stretch and determining the best way to allocate innings.
Right-hander Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) is expected to be activated from the injured list in the next few days, manager David Ross said Monday. Thompson will be used out of the bullpen, at least initially. Ross noted that the Cubs must figure out the other moving parts, in both the rotation and the bullpen, for a corresponding roster move.
It’s one of the trickiest components for the Cubs to work out as they close out the season, already eliminated from postseason contention. They want Thompson to finish strong and add to his 104⅓ big-league innings while also ensuring he gets to the offseason healthy.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy’s goal is to get right-hander Hayden Wesneski at least one more start and then re-evaluate the situation, possibly looking to use him in a piggyback setup. Wesneski limited the Colorado Rockies to one run and three hits in seven innings Saturday in his first major-league start. He didn’t walk a better and struck out seven.
“I know we have some moving parts in terms of how we’re trying to spread out the workload for everybody over those last couple of weeks,” Hottovy said Monday. “We’re just trying to be creative about how we piece this together and make sure we’re smart.”
Left-hander Justin Steele (low back strain) is still not fully healthy as time works against him to get back into game action. Steele, who hasn’t pitched for the Cubs since Aug. 26, is expected to throw a bullpen session during the seven-game trip to Miami and Pittsburgh.
The Cubs and Steele must balance what is smart and realistic in a potential return. Steele has told the Cubs he wants to have one more big-league outing before the offseason, and Hottovy didn’t rule out that possibility.
However, Steele must check a lot of boxes, Hottovy said, before a return comes to fruition. Aside from how Steele feels physically during and after his bullpen sessions, the data the Cubs collect will show whether the metrics align with when he was healthy.
If the Cubs see more cut or run in his stuff, backed by the data recorded, it typically indicates something still isn’t right with a pitcher’s body — in this case Steele’s back.
“Make sure that we’re in a good place so we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to do it,’” Hottovy said. “Because we know what he’s done. We know the workload, but again there’s just that mental side, like, OK, I’m healthy, I feel good, I can go compete. … There’s a lot of ways we can kind of piece together that last week of the season.
“We’re just trying to rack up good days in a row — not two steps forward, one step back.”
The Cubs will have plenty of multi-inning relief options with Thompson, Adbert Alzolay and, depending on how they employ him, Wesneski. They also want to continue to look at their less experienced relievers. At some point, the Cubs must decide which in-game work to prioritize.
For the series against the Marlins, the Cubs are starting left-hander Wade Miley — who allowed seven runs (three earned) in three innings Monday — right-hander Adrian Sampson on Tuesday and left-hander Drew Smyly on Wednesday. They haven’t announced how the rotation will align for the four-game series against the Pirates.
It remains unclear if shortstop Nico Hoerner or catcher Willson Contreras will rejoin the lineup during the trip. Hoerner remains sidelined after an MRI last week showed a mild to moderate strain in his right triceps.
A left ankle sprain continues to frustrate Contreras, who still feels the effects of his injury when he runs. While running in a straight line felt fine Sunday, Ross said Contreras was challenged by making turns on the bases.
Contreras declined to talk Monday, saying he will speak with reporters once he is back in the lineup. Contreras, a free agent after the season, hasn’t played since Aug. 30 in Toronto.
“Guys that are injured like to play baseball,” Ross said. “You see the end in sight and I think some personalities are like, what’s the point of rushing back, and some personalities are like, I’m pissed I’m hurt, I want to finish, I enjoy playing baseball. I think Wilson falls in that second category of I’m trying to get back, but also I can only do so much on my ankle.
“The thing about the end of the season and where we’re at in the standings, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to rush anything or play at 85% to 90%.”
